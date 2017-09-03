Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe Sailing Club - Day 1
by Bob Horlock today at 8:14 am
1-3 September 2017
The three day Comet Trio National Championships, kindly sponsored by Noble Marine, started at Exe Sailing Club on 1st September. With 22 boats entered the fleet was slightly bigger than last year and saw the first appearance in competition of the new Mk2 rig featuring a Selden mast and boom and North Sails including a laminate main.
Five Trios launched with the new spars and main and the big question of the day was would these new rigs prove to give a sufficient speed advantage to the owners to enable them to finish in front of the reigning National Champions, Andrew and Caroline McAusland from Exe SC or the current Inland Champions Adrian and Tracie Padro from Shustoke SC, both of whom were sailing with the original rig.
With the forecast of strong southerly winds on Sunday the organisers chose to sail an extra race on Friday in the light F2/3 northerlies which prevailed. The Race Officer, Les Arscott set triangle, sausage, triangle courses which proved to be challenging sailing in the shifty and variable winds.
The first race saw a good mix of original and new rigs at the front with Stuart and Rory Bush from Holowell SC leading the way after a stunning first beat. As the race progressed there was much changing of places but Adrian and Tracie took the bullet with Andrew and Caroline second and Steve Ashford with Martin Yeomans from Whitefriars SC sailing with a new rig in 3rd.
A similar pattern was played out in the second race but this time Andrew and Caroline prevailed over Guy Farrant and Graham Sykes from Exe SC sailing with a new rig, Adrian and Tracie were 3rd.
In the 3rd race Steve and Martin lead from start to finish chased closely by Andrew and Caroline and Adrian and Tracie.
So overnight it was the two original rigs sailed by the current National and Inland Champions that were in first and second, and the Mk2 rig of Steve and Martin in 3rd.
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Boat name
|Rig
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|Piglet
|Original
|472
|Andrew McAusland
|Caroline McAusland
|ESC
|2
|1
|2
|5
|2nd
|
|Original
|433
|Adrian Padro
|Tracie Padro
|Shustoke SC
|1
|3
|3
|7
|3rd
|Scarlet Lady
|New
|476
|Steve Ashford
|Martin Yeomans
|Whitefriars
|3
|5
|1
|9
|4th
|Go with the Flow
|New
|428
|Guy Farrant
|Graham Sykes
|ESC
|7
|2
|4
|13
|5th
|Dash
|New
|393
|Rex Frost
|Sue Frost
|ESC
|5
|4
|5
|14
|6th
|Haze
|Original
|398
|Stuart Bush
|Rory Bush
|Holowell
|4
|9
|7
|20
|7th
|Exe t'Sea
|Original
|394
|Bob Horlock
|Colette Horlock
|ESC
|8
|6
|6
|20
|8th
|Mayniac
|Original
|348
|Chris Mayne
|David Talbot
|Hawley Lake
|9
|7
|8
|24
|9th
|Red Alert
|Original
|495
|Simon Gregory
|Veronique Hart
|ESC
|10
|8
|9
|27
|10th
|Pooh
|Original
|431
|Nick Pearce
|Paul Beer
|ESC
|6
|11
|11
|28
|11th
|Cirrus
|Original
|364
|Symon Doliczny
|Lou Doliczny
|Cotswold
|12
|10
|12
|34
|12th
|Celtic Blaze
|New
|429
|Ian Upton
|Mary Upton
|ESC
|13
|14
|10
|37
|13th
|Abigail Rose
|New
|457
|Saul Tyler
|Deborah Tyler
|ESC
|11
|12
|14
|37
|14th
|White Lightning
|Original
|487
|Louis Hockings‑Cooke
|Anthony Garratt
|ESC
|14
|18
|13
|45
|15th
|Tamsyn ll
|Original
|475
|Toby Elliot
|
|ESC
|16
|13
|17
|46
|16th
|Deep Purple
|Original
|374
|Ken Allison
|Richard Linsdale
|ESC
|15
|15
|16
|46
|17th
|Daisy
|Original
|443
|Keith Lawson
|Hazel Lawson
|ESC
|20
|17
|15
|52
|18th
|Triple Exe
|Original
|426
|John Lee
|Nick Webber
|ESC
|19
|16
|19
|54
|19th
|Kraken
|Original
|444
|Paul Furler
|Steve Johncock
|ESC
|17
|20
|18
|55
|20th
|
|Original
|467
|Zak White
|Steve White
|Cody
|18
|19
|20
|57
|21st
|Kingfisher
|Original
|485
|Peter Labdon
|Richard Young
|ESC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|69
|21st
|No Worries
|Original
|368
|Mike Hart
|Jenny Hart
|ESC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|69
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!