Noble Marine Comet Trio Nationals at Exe Sailing Club - Day 1

by Bob Horlock today at 8:14 am

The three day Comet Trio National Championships, kindly sponsored by Noble Marine, started at Exe Sailing Club on 1st September. With 22 boats entered the fleet was slightly bigger than last year and saw the first appearance in competition of the new Mk2 rig featuring a Selden mast and boom and North Sails including a laminate main.

Five Trios launched with the new spars and main and the big question of the day was would these new rigs prove to give a sufficient speed advantage to the owners to enable them to finish in front of the reigning National Champions, Andrew and Caroline McAusland from Exe SC or the current Inland Champions Adrian and Tracie Padro from Shustoke SC, both of whom were sailing with the original rig.

With the forecast of strong southerly winds on Sunday the organisers chose to sail an extra race on Friday in the light F2/3 northerlies which prevailed. The Race Officer, Les Arscott set triangle, sausage, triangle courses which proved to be challenging sailing in the shifty and variable winds.

The first race saw a good mix of original and new rigs at the front with Stuart and Rory Bush from Holowell SC leading the way after a stunning first beat. As the race progressed there was much changing of places but Adrian and Tracie took the bullet with Andrew and Caroline second and Steve Ashford with Martin Yeomans from Whitefriars SC sailing with a new rig in 3rd.

A similar pattern was played out in the second race but this time Andrew and Caroline prevailed over Guy Farrant and Graham Sykes from Exe SC sailing with a new rig, Adrian and Tracie were 3rd.

In the 3rd race Steve and Martin lead from start to finish chased closely by Andrew and Caroline and Adrian and Tracie.

So overnight it was the two original rigs sailed by the current National and Inland Champions that were in first and second, and the Mk2 rig of Steve and Martin in 3rd.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Boat name Rig Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st Piglet Original 472 Andrew McAusland Caroline McAusland ESC 2 1 2 5 2nd Original 433 Adrian Padro Tracie Padro Shustoke SC 1 3 3 7 3rd Scarlet Lady New 476 Steve Ashford Martin Yeomans Whitefriars 3 5 1 9 4th Go with the Flow New 428 Guy Farrant Graham Sykes ESC 7 2 4 13 5th Dash New 393 Rex Frost Sue Frost ESC 5 4 5 14 6th Haze Original 398 Stuart Bush Rory Bush Holowell 4 9 7 20 7th Exe t'Sea Original 394 Bob Horlock Colette Horlock ESC 8 6 6 20 8th Mayniac Original 348 Chris Mayne David Talbot Hawley Lake 9 7 8 24 9th Red Alert Original 495 Simon Gregory Veronique Hart ESC 10 8 9 27 10th Pooh Original 431 Nick Pearce Paul Beer ESC 6 11 11 28 11th Cirrus Original 364 Symon Doliczny Lou Doliczny Cotswold 12 10 12 34 12th Celtic Blaze New 429 Ian Upton Mary Upton ESC 13 14 10 37 13th Abigail Rose New 457 Saul Tyler Deborah Tyler ESC 11 12 14 37 14th White Lightning Original 487 Louis Hockings‑Cooke Anthony Garratt ESC 14 18 13 45 15th Tamsyn ll Original 475 Toby Elliot ESC 16 13 17 46 16th Deep Purple Original 374 Ken Allison Richard Linsdale ESC 15 15 16 46 17th Daisy Original 443 Keith Lawson Hazel Lawson ESC 20 17 15 52 18th Triple Exe Original 426 John Lee Nick Webber ESC 19 16 19 54 19th Kraken Original 444 Paul Furler Steve Johncock ESC 17 20 18 55 20th Original 467 Zak White Steve White Cody 18 19 20 57 21st Kingfisher Original 485 Peter Labdon Richard Young ESC DNC DNC DNC 69 21st No Worries Original 368 Mike Hart Jenny Hart ESC DNC DNC DNC 69