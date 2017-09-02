Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 MED Autumn 728x90
Product Feature
Ovington 49er Carbon Kevlar Tiller Extension
Ovington 49er Carbon Kevlar Tiller Extension

49er and FX World Championship at Clube de Vela Atlântico - Day 5

by Ben Remocker today at 8:00 pm 28 August - 2 September 2017

The Portuguese tradewinds were in full howl this morning over Matosinhos, Portugal as Day 5 dawned on the 2017 49er/FX World Championships. With the top 20 qualifiers advancing to the gold fleet semifinal round and the remainder battling for silver, only the teams who could keep their boats upright would avoid falling in the results.

Olympic silver medallists Jena Hansen and Katja Iversen (DEN) have never won a World title, but the only top women's team to avoid a capsize today may be on the verge of their first. The powerful Danish team achieved a middling first race today in 12-15 knots, but there was no looking back from that point on as they went on to a 1,2,1 in the final three races.

"Katja and I talked a lot about the techniques and manoeuvrers so we were always on the same page," Hansen said. She added that they 'fell down on our butts a few times in the middle of a gybe, but we were always able to save it."

Hansen and Iversen were still in the boat park hours after racing ended. We're making some new trapezes to make sure they last for tomorrow," Hansen explained to a reporter. "Confidence in our gear is one of the most important things to have in this breeze." When asked what message she wanted to send to her fans, Hansen pulled no punches. "Tomorrow you'll see more kicking butt, we'll be fully switched on as we are every day out there."

Big winds for the FX fleet on day 5 of the 49er Worlds in Portugal - photo © Maria Muina / www.sailingshots.es
Big winds for the FX fleet on day 5 of the 49er Worlds in Portugal - photo © Maria Muina / www.sailingshots.es

Hansen/Iversen may sit on a significant 5-point lead today, but if not for a single capsize from each of the three teams just behind, they might still be in fourth place. The most heartbreaking swim came surprisingly in the slightly lighter air of race 2, when the British Sailing Team's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia – who'd sailed a perfect race to that point with a huge lead – flipped just meters from the finish. "We had an awkward angle for that final gybe right on top of the gate mark, and with the skewed waves it was a tough manoeuvrer and we didn't get it done," said Dobson.

Dobson/Tidey would currently lead the Championship had they sailed that final 20 meters without a hitch, but Tidey says it's all part of sailing. "That's the game of sailing, isn't it, and we've got another day to go out and give it our all," she said. "You have those moments and you just have to put them out of your mind and reset, and just go out and give it everything you've got again." Tidey and Dobson did just that: Their 3,4,4 results in the other races have them sitting in fourth place, and while it's an uphill battle to get to the top of the leaderboard, Tidey says there is no quit in them. "We're gonna go out there and send it around the course as the strongest team on the course, and give it socks!" Tidey said cryptically.

Olympic gold and silver medallists Grael/Kunze and Maloney/Meech each capsized once in the final, ultra-windy race, finishing seconds from each other in 10th and 11th position. They sit in the silver and bronze positions going into the final day of action.

As the FX fleets finished racing for the day, PRO David "CJ" Campbell-James abandoned all racing for the day. "31 knots on the course, massive seas, and no real prospect of any relief until sundown... it's frustrating, but going out there now would be unsafe so we'll resume in the morning," said CJ.

Big winds for the FX fleet on day 5 of the 49er Worlds in Portugal - photo © Maria Muina / www.sailingshots.es
Big winds for the FX fleet on day 5 of the 49er Worlds in Portugal - photo © Maria Muina / www.sailingshots.es

Surprisingly for a team with a solid lead for what would be their first-ever World Title, 2017 European Champions Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell were disappointed to have missed more sailing. "With the way we've been sailing in this breeze, we were looking forward to the opportunity to put more good finishes on the board and go have some fun," said Fletcher as he inspected every inch of their boat. The team scored three straight bullets to take the lead on Thursday, and with their boat in perfect preparation, they're feeling good about their chances. "Yesterday was awesome fun – it's exactly why we sail the 49er, and a big confidence builder with the upwind and downwind pace we had," said Fletcher. "We hope the breeze plays ball and we can put on a bit of a show for everybody."

The End Is Nigh

The final day of racing begins at 1000 tomorrow with the men's 49ers, with the FX fleet following. Weather permitting, the medal races – short, intense races for the top 10 teams in each fleet – will take place in the early afternoon.

49er.org/event/2017-world-championship

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

49er and FX Worlds in Portugal day 4
Fletcher & Bithell hit the top with three bullets For four years, three teams have worked together as training partners for the benefit of them all, even as they battled at every event for gold and glory in the 49er FX, the women's Olympic skiff class. Posted today at 5:55 am 49er and FX Worlds in Portugal day 3
German sailors stake early podium spots After losing the first two days of the 49er and 49er FX World Championship to a lack of sailable conditions, Day 3 of the 2017 Worlds opened under yet another curtain of fog, rain, and light air. Posted on 31 Aug Olympic Skiffs sidelined in Portuguese calms
First two days of the 49er Worlds lost to fog and light winds They're some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and the only challenge they've faced during the first two days of the 2017 49er/FX World Championships has been boredom. Posted on 29 Aug Changing of the Guard in the 49er
World Championship racing starts on Monday in Portugal For the first time since 2008, the 2017 49er Class World Champion will not be any of Iker Martinez/ Xabi Fernandez, Nathan Outteridge/ Iain Jensen, or Peter Burling/ Blair Tuke. Posted on 27 Aug British 49er teams 'excited'
Ahead of first World Championship of Tokyo cycle Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell admit a European Championship title in their first season together has given them a taste for more as they prepare for a first World Championship attempt next week in Porto (28 August-2 September). Posted on 25 Aug Five Athletes added to US Sailing Team Roster
Following strong performances on the international racing circuit Following strong performances on the international racing circuit this summer, five athletes have been added to the 2017 US Sailing Team roster. Posted on 23 Aug Team Allen sailors Fletcher and Bithell win gold
49er sailors top at European Championship in Kiel Team Allen Sailors set down a marker at last month's European Championships at Kiel-Schilksee Olympic Sailing Centre. In the Skiff classes, European Champions Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell took 49er Gold. Posted on 16 Aug Champions hail Aarhus
After final day of snakes and ladders at Test Event If test events are all about checking how systems are working, then the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event has confirmed that the Australians are still a well-oiled machine in the Laser. Posted on 13 Aug 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans overall
Germans win 49erFX, Italy wins foiling Nacra 17 in survival conditions In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, capsizes and wild wind shifts, Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke took complete control of the 49erFX fleet. Posted on 5 Aug Team Fletcher & Bithell Cadiz Vlog
See what the 49er sailors have been up to Here is what Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell have been up to for the last couple of months down in Cadiz. Thanks again to the team's sponsors and most of all UK Sport for supporting our Road to Tokyo 2020. Posted on 11 Mar

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy