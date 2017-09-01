Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper 2017-18 Race Leg 1: Liverpool to Punta del Este - Day 12

by Clipper Race today at 4:16 pm 1 September 2017

Qingdao continues to lead the fleet today, followed by Great Britain in second and Sanya Serenity Coast in third as the teams push towards the Scoring Gate.

Qingdao Skipper Chris Kobusch remains confident of being able to secure the first points of the Clipper 2017-18 Race, reporting: "We got some fantastic sailing in and could widen the gap between us and our closest competitor for the three-point Scoring Gate; GREAT Britain. We are now less than 250nM away from the gate and it will become harder and harder for them to catch us in time."

Not much further back behind the leading pack are HotelPlanner.com, Liverpool 2018 and Unicef in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively and Visit Seattle, which has taken a more westerly route, is in seventh.

The teams are heading into a more tropical, cloudy and moist region now. Unicef Skipper Bob Beggs explains that this means a temporary suspension to the champagne sailing conditions, explaining: "Getting closer to the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), otherwise known as the Doldrums, means more convection as the ocean is much warmer. This creates more cloud cells, rain and fluky winds to keep the helmsmen, spinnaker trimmers and cockpit team on their toes trying to keep the spinnakers aloft and not wrapped around the forestays.

"The weather ahead as we approach Cape Verde looks very changeable with light contrary winds and wind holes aplenty to possibly change the leaderboard around, the champagne sailing temporally suspended until south of the equator."

Dale Smyth, Skipper of Dare To Lead, in eight position, says: "Our easterly position was forcing us below the wind shadow of the Canary Islands. We will suffer race positions because of the wind angle as those further to the west continue towards the Scoring Gate."

Some teams are already looking beyond the Scoring Gate and at the next major milestone – the crossing of the Equator, where crew members will enter the court of King Neptune to ask forgiveness of their sins. Roy Taylor, Skipper of ninth-placed PSP Logistics, says: "I'm now starting to keep a record of heinous crimes committed by the crew so that they may be punished accordingly by Neptune as Rex when we cross his kingdom in about a week or so's time."

Garmin has taken a more easterly route to the route and is lying in tenth position meanwhile Nasdaq's spinnaker practice is beginning to pay dividends a bit further back in the fleet in eleventh position. Skipper Rob Graham reports: "Now that we're in these slightly stronger winds, Nasdaq is making better progress south, and currently on the same latitude as the island of La Palma in the Canaries, but too far from land this time even to argue about sighting it!"

Greenings, in twelfth position, is starting to catch up with the fleet despite sailing across a 40m long rubber pipe floating in the ocean in the last 24 hours. Replacement Skipper Dan Smith said: "A wise man once told me that hardship makes you stronger, we have certainly had our fair share. Our crew dug deep to get the yacht back up to speed and we have since been going well in breezy conditions under our mediumweight spinnaker.

"Watch out Clipper Race fleet, we are hot on your tails!"

The fleet is expecting to see some squall activity appearing, as is usual with the Tropics but Hurricane Irma is clearly heading west in front of them. Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell explains: "Behind her, a tropical wave is turning into a tropical depression – this doesn't look too strong but has a big effect on the circulation as the teams head south towards the Doldrums Corridor."

All positions correct at time of writing. To stay up to date with the fleet's positions keep an eye on the Clipper Race Viewer.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 11
Teams eye Scoring Gate points The battle for positions continues with Qingdao holding onto its narrow lead. GREAT Britain is hot on its stern however, with Sanya Serenity Coast moving back up into third place and the rest of the fleet continuing to jostle for positions in the heat. Posted on 31 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 10
Leaders feeling the heat The Clipper Race fleet continued to make good progress under spinnaker in the Trade Winds but the race leaders further south are starting to feel the heat, quite literally. Posted on 30 Aug Greenings resume racing in Leg 1
Of the Clipper 2017-18 Race The Greenings team resumed its Clipper 2017-18 Race campaign yesteday evening following the yacht's diversion to Portugal after Skipper David Hartshorn suffered a serious hand injury. Posted on 30 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 9
Perfect spinnaker sailing conditions Following an impressive climb up the leaderboard, Qingdao, is still holding pole position, with GREAT Britain in second place and Sanya Serenity Coast third, as champagne sailing conditions provide perfect spinnaker sailing. Posted on 29 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 8
Qingdao storms in to the lead There has been a major change to the Clipper Race leaderboard in the last 24 hours as Qingdao has stormed through to take pole position after wind shifts favoured the westerly positioned teams. Posted on 28 Aug Countdown to Whitsunday Clipper Carnival
Final stage of Australian leg in January 2018 The countdown is on for the Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival, after the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race set sail from the UK on Sunday August 20th on an epic 11-month voyage. Posted on 28 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 7
Westerly tactics start to pay off It has been yet another testing 24 hours for the Clipper Race fleet with a mixed bag of conditions leading to further movement on the leader board. Posted on 27 Aug Clipper Race team diverts to Portugal
Following injury to Skipper David Hartshorn One of the twelve teams competing in the 40,000 nautical mile Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race is diverting to Porto, Portugal, after the team's Skipper suffered a serious injury to his left hand which requires emergency medical attention. Posted on 27 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 6
First tough test for the fleet There have been leader board changes overnight with shifting winds and variable conditions resulting in teams experiencing some of the most demanding on board conditions of the race so far. Posted on 26 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 5
Tactics time Unicef remains in the lead for the fourth consecutive day of this opening race but the next 24 to 48 hours could be telling, with distinctly different strategies now in play within the Clipper Race fleet. Posted on 25 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy