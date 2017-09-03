Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Day 0
by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 10:55 am
31 August - 3 September 2017
Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island © LW Media
The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals now has a whopping 109 entries, over a 50% increase on last year! Next year the World Championship comes to the UK at the RS Games in August and the Olympic venue of WPNSA in Weymouth will be prepared for a further large increase when a mass of Internationals adds to these increasing numbers.
The Champs kicked of on Thursday 'Day 0' with training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley of the British Sailing Team. A thorough tuning and technique briefing lead into several short sharp races afloat to practice and warm up. At 14:45hrs the coaches blew the whistle on the coached races and the fleet moved to where the committee boat had been setting up adjacent, for the 15:00hrs race for the RS Aero Challenge Cup title.
For the RS Aero Challenge Cup all RS Aeros racing together on PY, outside the championship series. For this the exciting concept of varying PYs for wind strength, like last year, was used with the PRO selecting one of 3 sets of PY numbers based on the wind in the run up to the warning signal.
A quadrilateral course was set and with under 16.0 knots recorded the PRO selected the medium set of PY numbers, which were the straight RYA 2017 numbers, without any increasing or decreasing of the differentials between rigs to off set any disadvantage from low or high wind strengths. The wind then steadily increased to around 20kn, giving splendid racing on Hayling Bay in the sunshine and building waves.
On corrected times Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) took the win from Matt Thursfield (Chelmarsh), both in RS Aeros 7s. In 3rd overall, 1st over the water and 1st RS Aero 9 was Chris Larr (Northampton) coping nicely in the fresh breeze in the big rig.
4th overall and 1st Youth was Nick Robins (Hayling Island) in in RS Aero 7.
Charlie Pearce (Dabchicks) took the RS Aero 5 win from World Champion Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham). Jane Peckham (Gurnard) took the Ladies win from Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay).
Towels were awarded for the best capsizes to Gareth Griffiths (for quantity) and Peter Chaplin (for style). A special large RS Aero chocolate bar prize was awarded to the youngest competitor, Will Homewood age 12, who enjoyed thew exciting conditions in the waves of Hayling.
Tonight following the daily prize giving and customary top tips from the day's leaders is the Class' UK AGM.
Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!
RS Aero Challenge Cup Results:
|Pos
|Rig
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|PY
|Finish
|Elapsed
|Corrected
|Pts
|1
|RS Aero 7
|2319
|Stephen Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|1071
|16:03:56
|00:37:56
|00:35:25
|1
|2
|RS Aero 7
|1744
|Matt Thursfield
|Chelmarsh SC
|1071
|16:04:27
|00:38:27
|00:35:54
|2
|3
|RS Aero 9
|1888
|Chris Larr
|Northampton SC
|1024
|16:03:48
|00:37:48
|00:36:55
|3
|4
|RS Aero 7
|1332
|Nick Robins
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|16:05:54
|00:39:54
|00:37:15
|4
|5
|RS Aero 7
|1232
|Steve Norbury
|Warsash SC
|1071
|16:06:03
|00:40:03
|00:37:24
|5
|6
|RS Aero 7
|2155
|Iain McGonigal
|East Lothian YC
|1071
|16:06:08
|00:40:08
|00:37:28
|6
|7
|RS Aero 7
|1819
|Mark Riddington
|Emsworth Slipper SC
|1071
|16:06:32
|00:40:32
|00:37:51
|7
|8
|RS Aero 7
|1230
|Noah Rees
|Torpoint Mosquito SC
|1071
|16:06:40
|00:40:40
|00:37:58
|8
|9
|RS Aero 7
|2058
|Duncan De Boltz
|Thorpe Bay YC
|1071
|16:06:41
|00:40:41
|00:37:59
|9
|10
|RS Aero 5
|1108
|Charlie Pearce
|Dabchicks SC
|1120
|16:08:34
|00:42:34
|00:38:00
|10
|11
|RS Aero 7
|12
|Billy Vennis‑Ozanne
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|16:06:57
|00:40:57
|00:38:14
|11
|12
|RS Aero 5
|1312
|Andrew Frost
|Sutton Bingham SC
|1120
|16:08:51
|00:42:51
|00:38:16
|12
|13
|RS Aero 7
|2157
|Nigel Rolfe
|Burghfield SC
|1071
|16:07:04
|00:41:04
|00:38:21
|13
|14
|RS Aero 7
|1211
|James Eales
|Lymington Town SC
|1071
|16:07:10
|00:41:10
|00:38:26
|14
|15
|RS Aero 7
|1331
|Rory Cohen
|Frampton on Severn SC
|1071
|16:07:31
|00:41:31
|00:38:46
|15
|16
|RS Aero 7
|1715
|Jane Peckham
|Gurnard SC
|1071
|16:07:32
|00:41:32
|00:38:47
|16
|17
|RS Aero 7
|1509
|Peter Craggs
|York RI SC
|1071
|16:07:44
|00:41:44
|00:38:58
|17
|18
|RS Aero 7
|2320
|Sarah Cockerill
|Stokes Bay SC
|1071
|16:08:05
|00:42:05
|00:39:18
|18
|19
|RS Aero 9
|1411
|Phil McCoy
|HISC
|1024
|16:06:16
|00:40:16
|00:39:19
|19
|20
|RS Aero 9
|2193
|Ben Charnley
|Ouse SC
|1024
|16:06:18
|00:40:18
|00:39:21
|20
|21
|RS Aero 7
|2390
|Matt Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|16:08:37
|00:42:37
|00:39:47
|21
|22
|RS Aero 7
|2133
|Ben Batchelor
|Isle of Man YC
|1071
|16:08:41
|00:42:41
|00:39:51
|22
|23
|RS Aero 7
|1581
|Steve Stewart
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|1071
|16:08:49
|00:42:49
|00:39:59
|23
|24
|RS Aero 7
|2287
|Sarah Smith
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|16:08:56
|00:42:56
|00:40:05
|24
|25
|RS Aero 7
|2053
|Clive Goodwin
|Burghfield SC
|1071
|16:09:01
|00:43:01
|00:40:10
|25
|26
|RS Aero 7
|1568
|Caitlin Atkin
|Whitstable YC
|1071
|16:09:26
|00:43:26
|00:40:33
|26
|27
|RS Aero 7
|1135
|Phil White
|Frampton on Severn SC
|1071
|16:09:28
|00:43:28
|00:40:35
|27
|28
|RS Aero 7
|1002
|David Cherrill
|Broadwater SC
|1071
|16:09:40
|00:43:40
|00:40:46
|28
|29
|RS Aero 7
|1031
|Arthur Goldsmith
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|16:09:44
|00:43:44
|00:40:50
|29
|30
|RS Aero 7
|2384
|Jake Hardman
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|16:09:59
|00:43:59
|00:41:04
|30
|31
|RS Aero 7
|1818
|Lester Korzilius
|Emsworth SC
|1071
|16:10:08
|00:44:08
|00:41:12
|31
|32
|RS Aero 7
|2146
|Nick Craven
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|1071
|16:10:29
|00:44:29
|00:41:32
|32
|33
|RS Aero 9
|2148
|Gareth Griffiths
|Island Barn SC
|1024
|16:08:46
|00:42:46
|00:41:46
|33
|34
|RS Aero 7
|2161
|Paul Robson
|Reading SC
|1071
|16:10:55
|00:44:55
|00:41:56
|34.5
|34
|RS Aero 7
|1747
|Andrew Cooney
|
|1071
|16:10:55
|00:44:55
|00:41:56
|34.5
|36
|RS Aero 7
|2057
|Simon Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|16:11:06
|00:45:06
|00:42:07
|36
|37
|RS Aero 7
|2074
|Matt Evans
|Great Moor SC
|1071
|16:11:10
|00:45:10
|00:42:10
|37
|38
|RS Aero 5
|1301
|Emily Davis
|Great Moor SC
|1120
|16:14:01
|00:48:01
|00:42:52
|38
|39
|RS Aero 7
|1809
|Paul Lingham
|Salcombe YC
|1071
|16:11:56
|00:45:56
|00:42:53
|39
|40
|RS Aero 7
|1566
|Tim Hire
|Royal Lymington YC
|1071
|16:12:20
|00:46:20
|00:43:16
|40
|41
|RS Aero 7
|2389
|James Munn
|Weston SC
|1071
|16:12:23
|00:46:23
|00:43:19
|41
|42
|RS Aero 5
|1506
|Cathy Bartram
|Chew Valley LSC
|1120
|16:14:49
|00:48:49
|00:43:35
|42
|43
|RS Aero 5
|1296
|Maggie Dunn
|Lyme Regis SC
|1120
|16:15:52
|00:49:52
|00:44:31
|43
|44
|RS Aero 7
|2196
|Liz Potter
|West Kirby SC
|1071
|16:13:43
|00:47:43
|00:44:33
|44
|45
|RS Aero 9
|1231
|Tim Bilbrough
|Hayling Island SC
|1024
|16:14:18
|00:48:18
|00:47:10
|45
|46
|RS Aero 7
|1261
|Martin Roots
|Cardiff Bay YC
|1071
|16:16:59
|00:50:59
|00:47:36
|46
|47
|RS Aero 7
|2223
|Mark Fox
|Stokes Bay SC
|1071
|16:19:15
|00:53:15
|00:49:43
|47
|48
|RS Aero 7
|2055
|Chris Woolley
|Combs SC
|1071
|16:19:58
|00:53:58
|00:50:23
|48
|49
|RS Aero 9
|1815
|Fraser Elms
|Hayling Island SC
|1024
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|1817
|Chris Jones
|Sutton Bingham SC
|1071
|16:08:29
|BFD
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1964
|Alice Lucy
|Rutland SC
|1120
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2100
|Julie Willis
|Lymington Town SC
|1071
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2113
|Christopher Smith
|Island Barn SC
|1071
|
|DNS
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2131
|Greg Kelly
|Isle of Man YC
|1071
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2149
|Michael Yates
|Weston SC
|1071
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 5
|2152
|Sam Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|1120
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2162
|Peter Chaplin
|Burghfield SC
|1071
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 5
|9876
|Emily Roots
|Cardiff Bay YC
|1120
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1264
|Jackie Craven
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|1120
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1402
|William Homewood
|Lymington Town SC
|1120
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|1543
|Robin Pilcher
|Bartley SC
|1071
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|1792
|Andy Hill
|Hayling Island SC
|1071
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1795
|Sammy Isaacs‑Johnson
|Maidenhead SC
|1120
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|1183
|George Catchpole
|Waveney and Oulton YC
|1071
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|2387
|Chris Nash
|Maidenhead SC
|1071
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1017
|Janet Schofield
|Spinnaker SC
|1120
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 7
|1060
|Mike Linney
|Chichester YC
|1071
|
|DNF
|
|69
|49
|RS Aero 5
|1099
|Ralph Nevile
|Frensham Pond SC
|1120
|
|DNF
|
|69
Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!
You can also keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and the facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!