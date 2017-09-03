Please select your home edition
Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Day 0

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 10:55 am 31 August - 3 September 2017
Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island

The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals now has a whopping 109 entries, over a 50% increase on last year! Next year the World Championship comes to the UK at the RS Games in August and the Olympic venue of WPNSA in Weymouth will be prepared for a further large increase when a mass of Internationals adds to these increasing numbers.

The Champs kicked of on Thursday 'Day 0' with training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley of the British Sailing Team. A thorough tuning and technique briefing lead into several short sharp races afloat to practice and warm up. At 14:45hrs the coaches blew the whistle on the coached races and the fleet moved to where the committee boat had been setting up adjacent, for the 15:00hrs race for the RS Aero Challenge Cup title.

For the RS Aero Challenge Cup all RS Aeros racing together on PY, outside the championship series. For this the exciting concept of varying PYs for wind strength, like last year, was used with the PRO selecting one of 3 sets of PY numbers based on the wind in the run up to the warning signal.

Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island
Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © LW Media

A quadrilateral course was set and with under 16.0 knots recorded the PRO selected the medium set of PY numbers, which were the straight RYA 2017 numbers, without any increasing or decreasing of the differentials between rigs to off set any disadvantage from low or high wind strengths. The wind then steadily increased to around 20kn, giving splendid racing on Hayling Bay in the sunshine and building waves.

On corrected times Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) took the win from Matt Thursfield (Chelmarsh), both in RS Aeros 7s. In 3rd overall, 1st over the water and 1st RS Aero 9 was Chris Larr (Northampton) coping nicely in the fresh breeze in the big rig.

4th overall and 1st Youth was Nick Robins (Hayling Island) in in RS Aero 7.

Charlie Pearce (Dabchicks) took the RS Aero 5 win from World Champion Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham). Jane Peckham (Gurnard) took the Ladies win from Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay).

Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island
Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - photo © LW Media

Towels were awarded for the best capsizes to Gareth Griffiths (for quantity) and Peter Chaplin (for style). A special large RS Aero chocolate bar prize was awarded to the youngest competitor, Will Homewood age 12, who enjoyed thew exciting conditions in the waves of Hayling.

Tonight following the daily prize giving and customary top tips from the day's leaders is the Class' UK AGM.

Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!

RS Aero Challenge Cup Results:

PosRigSail NoHelmClubPYFinishElapsedCorrectedPts
1RS Aero 72319Stephen CockerillStokes Bay SC107116:03:5600:37:5600:35:251
2RS Aero 71744Matt ThursfieldChelmarsh SC107116:04:2700:38:2700:35:542
3RS Aero 91888Chris LarrNorthampton SC102416:03:4800:37:4800:36:553
4RS Aero 71332Nick RobinsHayling Island SC107116:05:5400:39:5400:37:154
5RS Aero 71232Steve NorburyWarsash SC107116:06:0300:40:0300:37:245
6RS Aero 72155Iain McGonigalEast Lothian YC107116:06:0800:40:0800:37:286
7RS Aero 71819Mark RiddingtonEmsworth Slipper SC107116:06:3200:40:3200:37:517
8RS Aero 71230Noah ReesTorpoint Mosquito SC107116:06:4000:40:4000:37:588
9RS Aero 72058Duncan De BoltzThorpe Bay YC107116:06:4100:40:4100:37:599
10RS Aero 51108Charlie PearceDabchicks SC112016:08:3400:42:3400:38:0010
11RS Aero 712Billy Vennis‑OzanneHayling Island SC107116:06:5700:40:5700:38:1411
12RS Aero 51312Andrew FrostSutton Bingham SC112016:08:5100:42:5100:38:1612
13RS Aero 72157Nigel RolfeBurghfield SC107116:07:0400:41:0400:38:2113
14RS Aero 71211James EalesLymington Town SC107116:07:1000:41:1000:38:2614
15RS Aero 71331Rory CohenFrampton on Severn SC107116:07:3100:41:3100:38:4615
16RS Aero 71715Jane PeckhamGurnard SC107116:07:3200:41:3200:38:4716
17RS Aero 71509Peter CraggsYork RI SC107116:07:4400:41:4400:38:5817
18RS Aero 72320Sarah CockerillStokes Bay SC107116:08:0500:42:0500:39:1818
19RS Aero 91411Phil McCoyHISC102416:06:1600:40:1600:39:1919
20RS Aero 92193Ben CharnleyOuse SC102416:06:1800:40:1800:39:2120
21RS Aero 72390Matt HillHayling Island SC107116:08:3700:42:3700:39:4721
22RS Aero 72133Ben BatchelorIsle of Man YC107116:08:4100:42:4100:39:5122
23RS Aero 71581Steve StewartYorkshire Dales SC107116:08:4900:42:4900:39:5923
24RS Aero 72287Sarah SmithHayling Island SC107116:08:5600:42:5600:40:0524
25RS Aero 72053Clive GoodwinBurghfield SC107116:09:0100:43:0100:40:1025
26RS Aero 71568Caitlin AtkinWhitstable YC107116:09:2600:43:2600:40:3326
27RS Aero 71135Phil WhiteFrampton on Severn SC107116:09:2800:43:2800:40:3527
28RS Aero 71002David CherrillBroadwater SC107116:09:4000:43:4000:40:4628
29RS Aero 71031Arthur GoldsmithHayling Island SC107116:09:4400:43:4400:40:5029
30RS Aero 72384Jake HardmanHayling Island SC107116:09:5900:43:5900:41:0430
31RS Aero 71818Lester KorziliusEmsworth SC107116:10:0800:44:0800:41:1231
32RS Aero 72146Nick CravenYorkshire Dales SC107116:10:2900:44:2900:41:3232
33RS Aero 92148Gareth GriffithsIsland Barn SC102416:08:4600:42:4600:41:4633
34RS Aero 72161Paul RobsonReading SC107116:10:5500:44:5500:41:5634.5
34RS Aero 71747Andrew Cooney 107116:10:5500:44:5500:41:5634.5
36RS Aero 72057Simon HillHayling Island SC107116:11:0600:45:0600:42:0736
37RS Aero 72074Matt EvansGreat Moor SC107116:11:1000:45:1000:42:1037
38RS Aero 51301Emily DavisGreat Moor SC112016:14:0100:48:0100:42:5238
39RS Aero 71809Paul LinghamSalcombe YC107116:11:5600:45:5600:42:5339
40RS Aero 71566Tim HireRoyal Lymington YC107116:12:2000:46:2000:43:1640
41RS Aero 72389James MunnWeston SC107116:12:2300:46:2300:43:1941
42RS Aero 51506Cathy BartramChew Valley LSC112016:14:4900:48:4900:43:3542
43RS Aero 51296Maggie DunnLyme Regis SC112016:15:5200:49:5200:44:3143
44RS Aero 72196Liz PotterWest Kirby SC107116:13:4300:47:4300:44:3344
45RS Aero 91231Tim BilbroughHayling Island SC102416:14:1800:48:1800:47:1045
46RS Aero 71261Martin RootsCardiff Bay YC107116:16:5900:50:5900:47:3646
47RS Aero 72223Mark FoxStokes Bay SC107116:19:1500:53:1500:49:4347
48RS Aero 72055Chris WoolleyCombs SC107116:19:5800:53:5800:50:2348
49RS Aero 91815Fraser ElmsHayling Island SC1024 DNF 69
49RS Aero 71817Chris JonesSutton Bingham SC107116:08:29BFD 69
49RS Aero 51964Alice LucyRutland SC1120 DNF 69
49RS Aero 72100Julie WillisLymington Town SC1071 DNF 69
49RS Aero 72113Christopher SmithIsland Barn SC1071 DNS 69
49RS Aero 72131Greg KellyIsle of Man YC1071 DNF 69
49RS Aero 72149Michael YatesWeston SC1071 DNF 69
49RS Aero 52152Sam SchofieldSpinnaker SC1120 DNF 69
49RS Aero 72162Peter ChaplinBurghfield SC1071 DNF 69
49RS Aero 59876Emily RootsCardiff Bay YC1120 DNF 69
49RS Aero 51264Jackie CravenYorkshire Dales SC1120 DNF 69
49RS Aero 51402William HomewoodLymington Town SC1120 DNF 69
49RS Aero 71543Robin PilcherBartley SC1071 DNF 69
49RS Aero 71792Andy HillHayling Island SC1071 DNF 69
49RS Aero 51795Sammy Isaacs‑JohnsonMaidenhead SC1120 DNF 69
49RS Aero 71183George CatchpoleWaveney and Oulton YC1071 DNF 69
49RS Aero 72387Chris NashMaidenhead SC1071 DNF 69
49RS Aero 51017Janet SchofieldSpinnaker SC1120 DNF 69
49RS Aero 71060Mike LinneyChichester YC1071 DNF 69
49RS Aero 51099Ralph NevileFrensham Pond SC1120 DNF 69

Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!

You can also keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and the facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass

