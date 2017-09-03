Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Day 0

Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island © LW Media Training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley on day 0 of the Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island © LW Media

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 10:55 am

The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals now has a whopping 109 entries, over a 50% increase on last year! Next year the World Championship comes to the UK at the RS Games in August and the Olympic venue of WPNSA in Weymouth will be prepared for a further large increase when a mass of Internationals adds to these increasing numbers.

The Champs kicked of on Thursday 'Day 0' with training by Sam Whaley and Ben Whaley of the British Sailing Team. A thorough tuning and technique briefing lead into several short sharp races afloat to practice and warm up. At 14:45hrs the coaches blew the whistle on the coached races and the fleet moved to where the committee boat had been setting up adjacent, for the 15:00hrs race for the RS Aero Challenge Cup title.

For the RS Aero Challenge Cup all RS Aeros racing together on PY, outside the championship series. For this the exciting concept of varying PYs for wind strength, like last year, was used with the PRO selecting one of 3 sets of PY numbers based on the wind in the run up to the warning signal.

A quadrilateral course was set and with under 16.0 knots recorded the PRO selected the medium set of PY numbers, which were the straight RYA 2017 numbers, without any increasing or decreasing of the differentials between rigs to off set any disadvantage from low or high wind strengths. The wind then steadily increased to around 20kn, giving splendid racing on Hayling Bay in the sunshine and building waves.

On corrected times Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) took the win from Matt Thursfield (Chelmarsh), both in RS Aeros 7s. In 3rd overall, 1st over the water and 1st RS Aero 9 was Chris Larr (Northampton) coping nicely in the fresh breeze in the big rig.

4th overall and 1st Youth was Nick Robins (Hayling Island) in in RS Aero 7.

Charlie Pearce (Dabchicks) took the RS Aero 5 win from World Champion Andrew Frost (Sutton Bingham). Jane Peckham (Gurnard) took the Ladies win from Sarah Cockerill (Stokes Bay).

Towels were awarded for the best capsizes to Gareth Griffiths (for quantity) and Peter Chaplin (for style). A special large RS Aero chocolate bar prize was awarded to the youngest competitor, Will Homewood age 12, who enjoyed thew exciting conditions in the waves of Hayling.

Tonight following the daily prize giving and customary top tips from the day's leaders is the Class' UK AGM.

Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!

RS Aero Challenge Cup Results:

Pos Rig Sail No Helm Club PY Finish Elapsed Corrected Pts 1 RS Aero 7 2319 Stephen Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1071 16:03:56 00:37:56 00:35:25 1 2 RS Aero 7 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC 1071 16:04:27 00:38:27 00:35:54 2 3 RS Aero 9 1888 Chris Larr Northampton SC 1024 16:03:48 00:37:48 00:36:55 3 4 RS Aero 7 1332 Nick Robins Hayling Island SC 1071 16:05:54 00:39:54 00:37:15 4 5 RS Aero 7 1232 Steve Norbury Warsash SC 1071 16:06:03 00:40:03 00:37:24 5 6 RS Aero 7 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC 1071 16:06:08 00:40:08 00:37:28 6 7 RS Aero 7 1819 Mark Riddington Emsworth Slipper SC 1071 16:06:32 00:40:32 00:37:51 7 8 RS Aero 7 1230 Noah Rees Torpoint Mosquito SC 1071 16:06:40 00:40:40 00:37:58 8 9 RS Aero 7 2058 Duncan De Boltz Thorpe Bay YC 1071 16:06:41 00:40:41 00:37:59 9 10 RS Aero 5 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC 1120 16:08:34 00:42:34 00:38:00 10 11 RS Aero 7 12 Billy Vennis‑Ozanne Hayling Island SC 1071 16:06:57 00:40:57 00:38:14 11 12 RS Aero 5 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC 1120 16:08:51 00:42:51 00:38:16 12 13 RS Aero 7 2157 Nigel Rolfe Burghfield SC 1071 16:07:04 00:41:04 00:38:21 13 14 RS Aero 7 1211 James Eales Lymington Town SC 1071 16:07:10 00:41:10 00:38:26 14 15 RS Aero 7 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton on Severn SC 1071 16:07:31 00:41:31 00:38:46 15 16 RS Aero 7 1715 Jane Peckham Gurnard SC 1071 16:07:32 00:41:32 00:38:47 16 17 RS Aero 7 1509 Peter Craggs York RI SC 1071 16:07:44 00:41:44 00:38:58 17 18 RS Aero 7 2320 Sarah Cockerill Stokes Bay SC 1071 16:08:05 00:42:05 00:39:18 18 19 RS Aero 9 1411 Phil McCoy HISC 1024 16:06:16 00:40:16 00:39:19 19 20 RS Aero 9 2193 Ben Charnley Ouse SC 1024 16:06:18 00:40:18 00:39:21 20 21 RS Aero 7 2390 Matt Hill Hayling Island SC 1071 16:08:37 00:42:37 00:39:47 21 22 RS Aero 7 2133 Ben Batchelor Isle of Man YC 1071 16:08:41 00:42:41 00:39:51 22 23 RS Aero 7 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC 1071 16:08:49 00:42:49 00:39:59 23 24 RS Aero 7 2287 Sarah Smith Hayling Island SC 1071 16:08:56 00:42:56 00:40:05 24 25 RS Aero 7 2053 Clive Goodwin Burghfield SC 1071 16:09:01 00:43:01 00:40:10 25 26 RS Aero 7 1568 Caitlin Atkin Whitstable YC 1071 16:09:26 00:43:26 00:40:33 26 27 RS Aero 7 1135 Phil White Frampton on Severn SC 1071 16:09:28 00:43:28 00:40:35 27 28 RS Aero 7 1002 David Cherrill Broadwater SC 1071 16:09:40 00:43:40 00:40:46 28 29 RS Aero 7 1031 Arthur Goldsmith Hayling Island SC 1071 16:09:44 00:43:44 00:40:50 29 30 RS Aero 7 2384 Jake Hardman Hayling Island SC 1071 16:09:59 00:43:59 00:41:04 30 31 RS Aero 7 1818 Lester Korzilius Emsworth SC 1071 16:10:08 00:44:08 00:41:12 31 32 RS Aero 7 2146 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 1071 16:10:29 00:44:29 00:41:32 32 33 RS Aero 9 2148 Gareth Griffiths Island Barn SC 1024 16:08:46 00:42:46 00:41:46 33 34 RS Aero 7 2161 Paul Robson Reading SC 1071 16:10:55 00:44:55 00:41:56 34.5 34 RS Aero 7 1747 Andrew Cooney 1071 16:10:55 00:44:55 00:41:56 34.5 36 RS Aero 7 2057 Simon Hill Hayling Island SC 1071 16:11:06 00:45:06 00:42:07 36 37 RS Aero 7 2074 Matt Evans Great Moor SC 1071 16:11:10 00:45:10 00:42:10 37 38 RS Aero 5 1301 Emily Davis Great Moor SC 1120 16:14:01 00:48:01 00:42:52 38 39 RS Aero 7 1809 Paul Lingham Salcombe YC 1071 16:11:56 00:45:56 00:42:53 39 40 RS Aero 7 1566 Tim Hire Royal Lymington YC 1071 16:12:20 00:46:20 00:43:16 40 41 RS Aero 7 2389 James Munn Weston SC 1071 16:12:23 00:46:23 00:43:19 41 42 RS Aero 5 1506 Cathy Bartram Chew Valley LSC 1120 16:14:49 00:48:49 00:43:35 42 43 RS Aero 5 1296 Maggie Dunn Lyme Regis SC 1120 16:15:52 00:49:52 00:44:31 43 44 RS Aero 7 2196 Liz Potter West Kirby SC 1071 16:13:43 00:47:43 00:44:33 44 45 RS Aero 9 1231 Tim Bilbrough Hayling Island SC 1024 16:14:18 00:48:18 00:47:10 45 46 RS Aero 7 1261 Martin Roots Cardiff Bay YC 1071 16:16:59 00:50:59 00:47:36 46 47 RS Aero 7 2223 Mark Fox Stokes Bay SC 1071 16:19:15 00:53:15 00:49:43 47 48 RS Aero 7 2055 Chris Woolley Combs SC 1071 16:19:58 00:53:58 00:50:23 48 49 RS Aero 9 1815 Fraser Elms Hayling Island SC 1024 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 7 1817 Chris Jones Sutton Bingham SC 1071 16:08:29 BFD 69 49 RS Aero 5 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC 1120 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 7 2100 Julie Willis Lymington Town SC 1071 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 7 2113 Christopher Smith Island Barn SC 1071 DNS 69 49 RS Aero 7 2131 Greg Kelly Isle of Man YC 1071 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 7 2149 Michael Yates Weston SC 1071 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 5 2152 Sam Schofield Spinnaker SC 1120 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 7 2162 Peter Chaplin Burghfield SC 1071 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 5 9876 Emily Roots Cardiff Bay YC 1120 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 5 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 1120 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 5 1402 William Homewood Lymington Town SC 1120 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 7 1543 Robin Pilcher Bartley SC 1071 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 7 1792 Andy Hill Hayling Island SC 1071 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 5 1795 Sammy Isaacs‑Johnson Maidenhead SC 1120 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 7 1183 George Catchpole Waveney and Oulton YC 1071 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 7 2387 Chris Nash Maidenhead SC 1071 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 5 1017 Janet Schofield Spinnaker SC 1120 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 7 1060 Mike Linney Chichester YC 1071 DNF 69 49 RS Aero 5 1099 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC 1120 DNF 69

Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!

You can also keep in touch with Everything Aero via the Class website at www.rsaerosailing.org and the facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/rsaeroclass