RS700 European Championship at Lake Lipno, Czech Republic

by Richard Wadsworth today at 3:48 pm 17-20 August 2017
RS700 Europeans during the Crown Cup on Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic © Crown Cup

Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic was the spectacular venue for the 2017 RS700 European Championship held between 17-20 August. This was a record breaking European event with 38 boats in attendance, representing The Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Whilst a 1700-mile round trip across 5 countries to a central European lake not well known for its windy conditions might not sound that appealing, for the UK sailors that made the journey, they experienced some very competitive racing, fantastic event organisation and incredible Czech hospitality.

The racing followed the standard Czech format which was slightly different to that normally sailed at UK and Euro events; but when in Rome... The key differences were that each race was only two laps and 30mins in length (for the race leader). In order to achieve this, a second windward mark was used for the second lap which would be placed at an appropriate distance up the racecourse to control the race timing. The other difference was that the race committee wanted to have at least 6kts of wind across the racecourse rather than the standard 4kts.

Days 1 and 2 - Light winds and 30 degree temperatures were the prevailing conditions for the first 2 days, and whilst the competitors launched and had 3 race starts, all were abandoned before reaching the windward mark as the wind dropped below 6kts. These abandoned races were either met with deep frustration or relief by the UK competitors depending upon whether they were leading or buried at the back of the fleet!

RS700 Europeans during the Crown Cup on Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic - photo © Crown Cup
The time on the beach did however allow the usual friendly RS700 Class atmosphere to flourish; with informal coaching, exchange of ideas and techniques, not to mention the extraordinary levels of boat bimbling you would expect to see if you cornered a RS700 sailor on a beach with his toolbox. There were some notable examples of some competitors' boat's being completely re-rigged and spliced by nearby 'Master Bimblers' who had taken pity.

The fantastic event organisation and sponsorship came to the fore in this heat whilst waiting on the beach, with the competitors treated to free beer, ice-creams, bottled water, Red Bull and yogurt. OK, so the free beer didn't arrive until the sailors finished on the water for the day, but that didn't stop the odd competitor quenching their thirst mid-afternoon!

A storm during the RS700 Europeans at the Crown Cup on Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic - photo © Crown Cup
The Storm - Everything changed on Friday night when 'Lake Placid' turned into the 'shores of Mordor'... For hours before it hit, the distant mountains were spectacularly illuminated by an electrical storm, which was enjoyed by the competitors as they revelled at the organised Beach Party. At just after midnight, the storm front hit and brought 50mph+ winds torrential rain and a hailstorm.

Whilst most headed for cover a few brave souls ran to the boat park to try to save the boats. A special 'Mention in Dispatches' goes to Theo Galyer for braving the storm and preventing any RS700 being blown over or damaged. Unfortunately many of the other classes or his tent didn't fair so well. Whilst nobody appeared to be too seriously hurt, one RS700 sailor had to retire having been hit by a flying RS Aero, and there had been a stream of ambulances attending the adjoining campsites. The power of the storm clearly left its mark for all to see the following morning.

RS700 Europeans during the Crown Cup on Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic - photo © Crown Cup
Day 3 - With decent wind predicted for Saturday, the race committee were confident of completing a number of races in order to regain some of the lost ground over the preceding days. The first race took place in the morning with Milan Hajek (the Czech National Champion) showing the rest of the pack a clean pair of heels in relatively light wind to easily take the first win. For the UK sailors there was an eerie familiarity about a dark grey boat sailing clear of the rest of the pack! The battle for 2nd place was very close with 5 boats crossing the line in a near photo finish, but Spike Daniels claimed 2nd with Ian Nolan taking 3rd.

The fleet returned to shore for lunch and in a building wind in the afternoon managed to complete a further 4 races in powered up trapezing conditions. In the second race Milan took the honours again with relative ease and it began to look like this may be a one-horse race. At this point Richard Wadsworth came out of relative obscurity to win races 3 and 4 and claim a 2nd place in the final race of the day. At the end of the day Milan was leading, Richard was second and a very consistent Colin Dacey was in third overall; holding off Petr Fiala who had had a number of top 3 finishes.

RS700 Europeans during the Crown Cup on Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic - photo © Crown Cup
Day 4 - With a Force 3-4 forecast for the final day the race committee were confident of achieving a further 4 races to complete the championship. The first race was started with a 6-8kt breeze, which swung to the left during the start sequence. Whilst the majority of the fleet had already made their mind up the start at the committee boat end, Richard and Colin spotted the shift and made a great start at the pin end. Richard and Colin consolidated this lead throughout the race, to only have their 'one, two' cruelly taken away when the race was abandoned as they approached the finish line (due to wind strength). As it happened, it made little difference to the overall results as in the building wind strength Milan showed his class over the remaining races, to take 4 wins and seal the Championship in deserved style. Richard consolidated his second place and Colin claimed third place overall from a very close challenge from Petr.

Whilst not featuring in the overall top 5, fellow Brits Ian Nolan, Spike Daniels routinely showed great speed to appear in the top 3 around the racecourse, but suffered some poor luck with equipment failure and other sailors capsizing in front of them at in-opportune moments. The increasing wind strength on the final day, also allowed 'big Theo' to stretch his legs and achieve a very rewarding 4th place. Graham Blake also posted some solid results throughout the Championship despite having only limited time on the water this year.

Despite some nervousness about taking the European Championship to a central European lake in the middle of summer, some classic Rs700 wind eventually came through to deliver some excellent racing. Crucially, the event also recognised that the Czech Republic RS700 fleet has come of age and is a force to be reckoned with on the international stage. Highly motivated and keen to build upon their success at this Championship, many of the Czech sailors are planning to attend next year's European Championship at Weymouth in Aug 18... which is lucky as we need to trophy brought to the event!

A massive thank-you to the main event sponsors VT Project and Fujifilm Instax. A big thank you also goes to Volvo Cars UK who provided the UK team with a brand-new Volvo XC60 to transport the sailors and their boats to the event in style and comfort.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9Pts
1CZE 1034Hájek Milan 1968TJ Lokomotiva Plzen JO119*12*111170
2GBR 720Wadsworth Richard 1975GBR ‑ Great Britain410*12125*23150
3GBR 1027Dacey Colin 1958GBR ‑ Great Britain55245OCS*25OCS*280
4CZE 905Fiala Petr 1988YC Neratovice8249*3313*72290
5CZE 988Kotek Michal 1980Jachtklub Máchova Jezera6711*349312*5370
6FRA 1033Guihot Matthieu 1981FRA ‑ France7*467612*636380
7GBR 1023Nolan Ian 1962GBR ‑ Great Britain3920*6815*747440
8GBR 808Daniels Spike 1965GBR ‑ Great Britain2616*51211118DNC*550
9CZE 845Plhon Adam 1982Sportovní Klub Tri sestry1031231*94911OCS*580
10ESP 877ten Bokum Michael 1970ESP ‑ Spain929*1011107813*4590
11CZE 1018Vastl Tomáš 1997JK Cerná v Pošumaví118717*751515DNC*680
12GBR 991Galyer Theo 1989GBR ‑ Great Britain121525*816*1341010720
13FRA 1001Lefert Vincent 1993FRA ‑ France19*1131213101617*9740
14CZE 928Kotek Kamil 1984Jachtklub Máchova Jezera24*145131816106OCS*820
15GBR 914Blake Graham 1960GBR ‑ Great Britain131214101120*14916*830
16CZE 955Olša Jirí 1981LS Brno17*BFD*1514148121415920
17CZE 842Bartoš Richard 1969YC Lískovec z.s.161822*1823*61716131040
18CZE 959Vácha Martin 1998LS Brno23*23131515212026*81150
19CZE 843Horák Miroslav 1974TJ Lokomotiva Plzen JO1422827*17221925*201220
20CZE 933Štantejský Jan 1974ALT RS15132124*DNC*192220121220
21CZE 951Dudák Marek 1974Yacht Club CERE2024*182325*181821141320
22CZE 1959Dlouhý Radek 1975Yachtclub Pardubice271628*33*19172522111370
23GER 912Jansen Bjoern 1977GER ‑ Germany26*27*262120142119191400
24CZE 788Kuthan Jirí 1973YC Lískovec z.s.212531*2228*242418171510
25CZE 913Záruba Adam 1999Yacht Club CERE25202430*2229*2323181550
26CZE 103Plhon Eduard 1984Sportovní Klub Tri sestry223019192123DNC*DNC*DNC1750
27CZE 741Lassig Jirí 1991Jachtklub Máchova Jezera281717282428DNC*DNC*DNC1830
28CZE 1019Macát Matyáš 1999Yacht Club Velké Dárko30*28DNC*2929262624211830
29CZE 907Hakl David 1998LS Brno1819231627DNC*DNC*DNCDNC1850
30CZE 732Voženílek Jan 2003ALT RS31323032DNC*25272722*2040
31GBR 1Škoda Jan 1990TJ Lokomotiva Plzen JODNS*3127252630DNC*DNCDNC2210
32CZE 894Bauer František 1983Yacht Club CEREDNF*21322030RET*DNCDNCDNC2260
33CZE 1048Kocman Miroslav 1975YC Lipno nad VltavouDNC*26292631DNC*DNCDNCDNC2350
34AUT 974Hauer Stefan 1982AUT ‑ Austria29DNC*3334DNC*27DNCDNCDNC2460
35CZE 809Vaculka Patrik 1990LS BrnoDNC*DNC*DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC2870
35BEL 803Van Peeters Benoit 1988BEL ‑ BelgiumDNC*DNC*DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC2870
35CZE 1037Šnajdr Milan 1964TJ Lokomotiva Plzen JODNC*DNC*DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC2870
35CZE 816Zídek Zdenek 1961YC Lipno nad VltavouDNC*DNC*DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC2870
35CZE 786Vítovec Dan 1969Yacht Club CEREDNC*DNC*DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC2870
35CZE 1036Žídek Adam 1976YC Lipno nad VltavouDNC*DNC*DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC2870
