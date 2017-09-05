Please select your home edition
Edition
Wessex Resins - West System
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Tornado Flat Cover
Rain and Sun Tornado Flat Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Tornado World Championship at Nautical Club of Thessaloniki - Day 1

by Icarus Sailing Media today at 10:22 am 30 August - 5 September 2017
Greek team Iordanis Paschalidis &Petros Konstaninidis win both races on day 1 of the Tornado Worlds © Nikos Pantis

After the 'Day 0' where the practice race and the opening ceremony were held, Thursday early afternoon saw the Tornado World Championship start. 23 teams from 10 countries will compete for the world title until 5th of September.

The first day of the championships started with a skippers' meeting at 10.30 am. The first race was planned for 1pm, but the Race Committee decided to wait for the wind to come. The competitors left the club to the racing area about 2.30pm and after 3pm the first race began. Two races scheduled for the today were run according to the plan in ideal sailing conditions with wind 8-15 knots.

Both races were won by the Greek team of Iordanis Paschalidis/Petros Konstaninidis and they lead the overall standings. Nikolaos Mavros/Alexandros Tagaropoulos in each race came second, so they are second overall, Burvill/Putman are in third position and Baier/Baier fourth.

Amongst the mixed teams, the Czech team of Zdenek Pavlis/Maichaela Pavlisova are leading. During this worlds the current world champions Iordanis Paschalidis and Konstantinos Trigonis are sailing in different teams.

"We decided with Danny not to sail this year's Tornado World Championship together, giving the opportunity to two young talented sailors to get the experience of racing with us and get 'deeper' into catamaran racing. Such a great feeling and great responsibility for us to pass our knowledge to the young generation!" Kostas Trigonis explains, "It seems that our Red Bull Under My wing program works! Danny and Petros are leading after the first day and our team is in fifth position! We're still improving our sailing together in new teams, so everything can happen..."

After racing all the sailors were invited to the hosting club. The Nautical Club of Thessaloniki, for the 'Sardine party by Danny and Kostas'.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tornado Europeans at Lake Como overall
Hellenic Police team win for a second year in a row The Hellenic Police team of Nikolaos Mavros and Alexandros Tagaropoulos, GRE 11 had their goal set on becoming European Tornado Open champions for the second time in a row and they did it! Posted on 24 Jul Celebrating 50 years of the Tornado class
Golden Worlds to be held in Greece The Tornado class was established in 1967 and remains one of the fastest and most attractive sailing catamarans. The 'Golden' 2017 Tornado World Championship will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece between 28th August and 5th September. Posted on 23 Jul Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 3
Lake Como lives up to every expectation After the thunderstorm and a lot of rain last night a clear sky and a wind of maximum 13 knots made the ideal conditions to complete another two races back to back. The wind was very shifty, ranging from 160 to 200 degrees. Posted on 23 Jul Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 2
Mavros and Tagalopoulos move into the lead Mavros and Tagalopoulos, GRE 11 set the pace off the starting line and led the pack, racking up two bullets in an equal number of races today, standing now in 1st place overall. Posted on 22 Jul Tornado Europeans at Lake Como day 1
First two races held at Centro Vela Dervio The first day of the championship started with a skippers' meeting at 11.00. Ideal sailing conditions with south-southeast wind around 10 knots made the first start exciting. Posted on 21 Jul Allen support East Coast Piers Race
Race from Marconi SC raises funds for The Cirdan Trust Allen is proud to announce its support of the 30th East Coast Piers Race, which raises funds for 'The Cirdan Trust' to further support their important work with socially or physically disadvantaged children. Posted on 25 Jun Tornado Nationals at Thorpe Bay
Eleven teams battle for the title Over the weekend of the 10th and 11th June the Tornado fleet headed to Thorpe Bay for a weekend of racing to fight out who would be national champion. Posted on 16 Jun The Wildwind Difference
We speak to Base Manager Joe Bennett Joe Bennett, Base Manager at Wildwind Vassiliki, has now worked for Wildwind for 20 years. We talked to Joe about why people come back time and again to Vassiliki, his own sailing, the Wildwind Cat Training Weeks and more. Posted on 8 Mar Interview with Andrew Dowley
The founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk We spoke to Andrew Dowley, founder of dinghy-rope.co.uk, about how he started the company, his own sailing, his time at Marconi Sailing Club, cat sailing, and balancing running a business, sailing and his family life. Posted on 23 Feb Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy