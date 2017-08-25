Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 2 728
Product Feature
Elite Offshore Racer Jacket
Elite Offshore Racer Jacket
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Oulton Week 2017 at Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club

by Veronica Falat today at 10:37 am 20-25 August 2017

Weather conditions were kind to competitors at this year's Oulton Week with plenty of warm sunshine and light to medium breezes. 142 boats, from Optimists to large River Cruisers, took part in the 6 days of racing from 20th to 25th August at Waveney & Oulton Broad Yacht Club.

This is a week that can be as frenzied or relaxed as you like, with a very busy race schedule but also the chance to just sit and watch the racing with a glass in your hand! As usual, the keelboat racing was particularly competitive.

In the morning Mixed One Designs series Denise and Kerr Sinclair in their Squib Slinky won 2 of the 6 races but, in predominantly light winds, it was hard to hold off the challenge of the traditional keelboats and the series became a battle between Chris Bunn's Yare & Bure Fox and Simon Marfleet's Waveney Iris.

Everything rested on the final race which was sailed in the lightest of breezes; Bunn needed to win to take the series but it was Marfleet who came through the fleet and finished 1st and so secured victory.

The afternoon series also had a tight finish. Bunn won the first two races but David Gooch was sailing Richard Barrett's Squib Drips to good effect and these two tied on points at the end of the week with the trophy going to Bunn on the tie-break.

In the class races, Iris won the Waveney series ahead of Trevor Balls' Creeping Jenny while Fox was first in all the Yare & Bure races, 2nd place going to Paul Carrington's White Ermine. Jimmy and Jill Tubby did not start the first Squib race after Jill suffered an injury as the spinnaker pole flew back but, with reserve crews, Jim won 3 of the races. However, Drips and Slinky were the series leaders, finishing with equal points and the trophy went to Drips on the tie-break.

The biggest keelboat class fleet of the week was the Broads One Designs with 16 boats, 5 of which won races in the series. Tim Frary's Albatross emerged as the winner, the only boat to score 2 wins. Sam Cole's Pipit was 2nd.

Meanwhile, in the dinghy fleets it was generally more clear-cut as to who the leaders were. Duncan Madin, sailing his K1 Soteria, won the morning Fast Handicap series counting only 1st and 2nd places. Veronica Falat's Streaker Pickle was the runner-up with Nick Crickmore's RS Vareo 3rd.

Fast Handicap dinghy racing at Oulton Week 2017 - photo © Trish Barnes
Fast Handicap dinghy racing at Oulton Week 2017 - photo © Trish Barnes

In the afternoon series, Soteria was even more dominant, only counting 1st places! Pickle was 2nd again and Gary Fryer's RS300 Blackcurrant was 3rd. Joe Drake was unbeaten in the Laser series, while Fin Dickinson did very well to sail his Laser Radial to 2nd place overall, ahead of the other standard-rig boats; Edward Nourse was 3rd.

The Slow Handicap results were dominated on corrected time by the Optimists. William Pank in Pank Panther won all three series, only rarely finishing worse than first, while Joshua Means was the runner-up each in each series. The Toppers also enjoyed good racing in this fleet and the boats of Thomas Alston, Tom Thwaites and Charles Alston took turns as the leading Toppers in the three series. Also going well was David Means in his Topper Topaz Uno and he won the Wherry Trophy for Monday's lunchtime Slow Handicap race.

Slow Handicap dinghies at Oulton Week 2017 - photo © Trish Barnes
Slow Handicap dinghies at Oulton Week 2017 - photo © Trish Barnes

As usual the lunchtime Fast Handicap series attracted a big entry with 37 boats sailing at least once. Lasers did well at the start of the week with Richard Smith winning the Courage Cup for Sunday's race and Joe Drake the Catchpole Cup on Monday. However, Madin's Soteria won the next 3 races and finished 1st overall, with Joe Drake just beating Veronica Falat to 2nd place.

Duncan Madin's K1, winner of all 3 Fast Handicap series at Oulton Week 2017 - photo © Trish Barnes
Duncan Madin's K1, winner of all 3 Fast Handicap series at Oulton Week 2017 - photo © Trish Barnes

The Norfolk Dinghies provided the smallest fleet of the week with only 3 boats racing for the Tideway Tankard and the winners were David Yapp and Julia Deary in Dodman. Meanwhile 8 Hansa dinghies were raced by members of Waveney Sailability; Anthony Barkes finished 1st with Jerry Balham 2nd and Bob Waters 3rd.

The River Cruiser racing was a great spectacle despite the absence of a few regulars, notably Raisena and Storm. However, with 7 boats in the 'fast' fleet and 12 in the 'slow' they put on a good show. Nick Hovey's Moonshadow won the lunchtime fast fleet series and also the new Bonito Trophy, kindly donated by the Mackley family for Wednesday's race. She also won the Goldfish Bowl for the combined fleets while Chris Pank in Whisper was the leader of the slow fleet and 2nd overall in the combined results, thus winning the new Matilda trophy, kindly presented by Anthony Landamore. In the evening races John Kerridge's Viking was the first in the 'slow' fleet while Matthew Ellis in Zingara won the 'fast' and was first in the combined results.

River Cruisers at Oulton Week 2017 - photo © Trish Barnes
River Cruisers at Oulton Week 2017 - photo © Trish Barnes

Despite the breeze fading in the evenings, all the evening races were completed. These included the Pensioners Plate race for keelboat sailors over 40, this year sailed in Toppers and won by Anthony Landamore. The junior Broads One Design race attracted 18 youngsters and so was sailed in two flights with a final race as it was getting dark! The winner was Optimist sailor Joshua Means.

The BOD ladies race was won by Steph Dickinson from Hayling Island. The annual team race for the Blackburn Trophy, in which the BOD, Waveney, Yare & Bure and Squib fleets each puts forward a team of 4 boats, was very competitive. After one lap the Waveneys looked to be in charge but the Yare & Bures came through and took the win for the second year running.

Chris Bunn's Yare and Bure OD Fox at Oulton Week 2017 - photo © Trish Barnes
Chris Bunn's Yare and Bure OD Fox at Oulton Week 2017 - photo © Trish Barnes

The final race of the week was the Bloodbath Pursuit Race in which 35 dinghies and keelboats raced round the broad. The Optimists started first and for most of the race Will Pank was the leader but the Hansa dinghy sailed by Jonathan Blankley gradually overhauled him. Despite other faster boats catching up, especially Gary Fryer's RS300, Blankley was the winner with Pank 2nd and Joshua Means 3rd.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Horning Sailing Club Regatta Week
Lively conditions the theme for much of the racing The first day of Horning Sailing Club's Open Regatta Week began on Monday 31st July with a good breeze and sunshine, providing lively conditions, a theme of which was to continue for much of the week. Posted on 7 Aug Phantoms at Waveney & Oulton Broad
Penultimate 2017 Eastern Series event The penultimate event in the Phantom Eastern Series took place on Saturday 22nd July and attracted entries from Creeksea SC and Fishers Green who joined two local boats for a challenging day's racing on the Broad. Posted on 2 Aug International 12 Footers at Oulton Broad
Clinker dinghies with lugsails set on wooden spars Seven boats took part in this event - 3 Dutch, 2 British, 1 Irish and 1 German – and so there was a truly international atmosphere. This is a class with a long history having been designed by George Cockshott in 1912. Posted on 29 Jul 57th N&G Three Rivers Race
85 dinghies and yachts for this classic endurance event The 57th annual Navigators & General Three Rivers Race took place over the weekend of 3rd-4th June, hosted by Horning Sailing Club. As the 85 starters listened to the briefing, the key questions on everyone's mind were how long the race was going to be. Posted on 5 Jun 57th Three Rivers Race preview
Sailors from near and far gearing up Sailors from near and far are gearing up to take part in the 57th annual Navigators & General Three Rivers Race, which takes place on the Norfolk Broads next weekend. Posted on 29 May Squib Broadland Regatta
Grogans win at Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Ten visitors from the Isle of Wight, Haven Ports, Waldringfield and Burnham travelled to Oulton Broad for the first weekend in April to give the local Lowestoft Fleet an exciting and sunny end to their Winter Season. Posted on 3 Apr Horning SC End of Season Regatta
All four seasons seen over the weekend Horning Sailing Club celebrated the end of the 2016 season over the weekend of 8/9th October with racing taking place on Hoveton Little Broad on Saturday and the river on Sunday, the weather going through all four seasons during the course of each day. Posted on 11 Oct 2016 Oulton Week 2016
One of the best for a very long time! This year's Oulton Week (Sunday Aug. 21st to Friday 26th) was brilliant, one of the best for a very long time! Entry numbers up, no races lost to gales or lack of wind – and it was gloriously sunny each day. Posted on 2 Sep 2016 Horning Sailing Club Regatta Week
Wide range of conditions for a strong fleet The first day of Horning Sailing Club's Regatta Week began with bright sunshine and a pleasant breeze, encouraging a very strong fleet of dinghies to take part in the morning race. Posted on 8 Aug 2016 Navigators & General Three Rivers Race
98 boats take part in classic endurance race The 56th Navigators & General Three Rivers Race took place over the weekend of 4/5th June 2016, hosted by Horning Sailing Club on the Norfolk Broads. Posted on 7 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy