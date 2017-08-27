Please select your home edition
Musto Skiff EuroCup Leg 2 at Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club

by Stuart Keegan today at 12:30 pm 26-27 August 2017

Thireeen Mustos gathered at the fantastic venue of Derwent Reservoir Sailing Club. The buzz of the club's 50th Birthday Regatta meant everybody was keen to set sail on the champagne waters of Derwent.

The fleet were well drilled from the nationals being the previous weekend and were all eager to experience the famous 'Moor-Ora' wind. For those that are unaware of this wind, it is generated by the surrounding heather moorland warming through the day and creating a consistent breeze, hence it has often been said that Derwent Reservoir is the UK's version of Lake Garda.

Race 1 - The wind settled at 10-12 knots. Dan Trotter led from the start and excelled in his home conditions. Stuart Keegan was chasing him around and tried not to let David 'Super-consistent Annan' slip through.

Race 2 - Dan Trotter shot off the line and led from the start. Ian Trotter was trying to play catch-up all race and finished second. David 'Super-consistent' Annan again finished in third spot.

Race 3 - Dan Trotter did his usual routine and was quick off the line to lead the race the whole way around. Ian Trotter and David 'Super-consistent' Annan had a tussle all race which resulted in Ian coming second and Mr Consistent in third.

The club held a hog roast and hosted a band for evening entertainment. Dan still felt fresh so decided to go work a 12 hour night shift.

During the evening it came up in conversation what young Trotter's secret was to going so quick. He responded that the water from the reservoir has been filtered for up to 15,000 years and the lack of intensive agriculture means that the water can be drunk straight from the reservoir. This means he only has to carry a empty bottle on-board and thus a significant weight saving. In addition, being a local lad and having spent time biking over the moors, he knows which areas of the moor heat up faster, which effects the areas of the reservoir which have the wind first. Dan then started to give more details on the micro-climate and cloud formation at which point everybody was conveniently distracted by the band.

On Sunday the home boats arrived to true northern hospitality with their boats all prepped and bimbled by Steve Robson. This put them in a good mindset for the day's racing.

Race 4 - Sunday started significantly cooler than Saturday. This means the wind was lighter due to the Moor-Ora not able to kick in. Dan Trotter did his usual routine followed by famous Tom Conway. Ironically, on the start line Tom commented that he "hated these conditions" and he is now offering tips for any sailors in the heavier range of the Musto weight spectrum.

Race 5 - Stuart Keegan pulled off a textbook port flyer and led around the windward mark. Dan put his afterburners on and caught up on lap 2. On the second beat Dan tacked onto a header which meant Stu was able to pull through. Ian Trotter continued to chase Dan and overtook him on the final leg, the rescue staff reported a comment from Ian, "there's life in the old dog yet son". The new lad Kieren Graham put in a good performance and will be one to watch in the future.

Race 6 - In envy of his son, Martin Keegan tried a port flyer which set his expectations high. Ian trotter rounded the windward mark first followed by Stu. Stu decided that his downwind was not quick enough so decided to go for a pint of Eau de Derwent on a gybe. This allowed the whole fleet to go past Stu with the odd smile coming from competitors as they passed. Getting the boat back up must have been thirsty work because Stu capsized again on the next gybe for another drink of the good stuff. Stu was now super-charged and tore through the fleet to take second place.

The next event for the Northerners is Dalgety Bay on 2nd and 3rd September.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoFull NameClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st527Dan TrotterDRSC11113(DNC)7
2nd546Ian TrotterDRSC(DNF)2242111
3rd384Stuart KeeganDRSC2‑8451214
4th535David AnnanDRSC3333‑4315
5th500Tom ConwayDRSC4552‑7521
6th556Steve Robson 546‑99428
7th323Andrew Wilde 76‑865832
8th521Ian Morton 8‑117711639
9th334Ian Escritt (DNC)712106742
10th550John BaileyChanory(DNF)9988943
11th570Martin Bingham 610101113(DNF)50
12th200Kieren GrahamDRSC10‑131312101055
13th287Martin KeenanDRSC912111312(DNF)57
