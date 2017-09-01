Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

Changes to Marine VHF Radio Channel Usage in 2017

by Ian Lockyer, ICOM UK today at 11:00 am 1 September 2017
Changes to Marine VHF Radio Channel Usage in 2017 © Icom UK

If you are a boat owner, shipping company or anyone who puts out to sea you should be aware of the following changes to marine VHF radio channel usage this year:

Maritime and Coastguard Agency announces VHF Channel changes coming in September 2017

There are some changes in the VHF channel numbers if you want to contact the UK Coastguard from September.

As a result of changes to Appendix 18 (Marine VHF) of the Radio Regulations, VHF channels 23, 84 and 86 will no longer be used for either Maritime Safety Information (MSI) or Radio Medical Advice. The channels to use from September 2017 will be VHF 62, 63 and 64. The use of VHF Channel 10 for MSI and pollution control (back up) is unchanged.

Mark Lawson from the Maritime & Coastguard Agency said: "Although the change is not happening until September, when it happens the changeover will be absolute and we want to make people aware of this changeover in good time given our commitment to deliver maritime safety and wider support to the maritime community. The exact date of change will be announced as soon as possible. In the meantime, we suggest anyone who uses any type of vessel makes a careful note of these replacement channels so they are ready when it does happen."

Changes to Channels 19, 20, 78, and 79 Marine VHF Usage

Due to the increased need for more marine VHF channels for commercial use, a recent ITU World Radio Conference authorised and developed a new channel plan for the following VHF marine radio frequencies.

Channels 19, 20, 78, and 79, which were duplex have been split them into 8 simplex channels numbered 1019, 2019, 1020, 2020, 1078, 2078, 1079, and 2079. This new channel plan took effect January 1, 2017.

It remains to be seen if member state governments will reassign any of these new channels for non-commercial usage.

Icom have been proactive in these changes and all future models will have the new commercial channel plan incorporated. For those customers requesting it, current radios will be able to be programmed, either by ourselves or an approved Icom Marine Service Dealer.

icomuk.co.uk/News_Article/3508/19370

Related Articles

Icom UK partner with Ramsgate Week 2017
As Official Radio Communications Supplier Icom will be providing radio communications to the Royal Temple Yacht Club (RTYC) in Ramsgate for their annual regatta, on from the 23rd of July, through to the 28th. Posted on 3 Jul Icom continue Safety Team sponsorship
At 'The One' Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week Icom is pleased to continue its sponsorship of the safety team for this year's 'The One' Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week (TOBLSW) which will take between August 5th - 13th 2017. Posted on 27 Jun New DSC Handheld Website from Icom
Updated with everything you should need to know Icom UK's microsite dedicated to handheld DSC radios has been upgraded to a modern, mobile friendly design. The site aims to provide information on everything you should need to know about these marine radios. Posted on 5 Apr Icom Support Charity 'Race to Scotland'
Ken Fowler's sailing record attempt Icom UK are supporting Ken Fowler who aims to sail from Land's End to John O'Groats in a dinghy to raise £50,000 for two amazing charities, Cancer Research and Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 31 Mar The Multi-station Capability
Of the IC-M605EURO Marine Radio One of the great features of the IC-M605EURO, as well as it being a high class stand alone VHF with AIS receiver, is that it can be used as a multi-station on-board radio system... ideal for a large vessel such as a large yacht or motorboat. Posted on 17 Mar IC-M605EURO Multi-Station VHF/DSC
Now available via Icom approved dealers The IC-M605EURO VHF/DSC radio is now available from approved Icom marine dealers. This new model offers many exceptional features including Active Noise Cancelling technology, a 'last call voice recording function' and an integrated AIS receiver. Posted on 6 Mar Marine VHF Radio Calling Procedures
Icom UK work with the RNLI to raise awareness Icom UK have worked with the RNLI in the production and distribution of 'Emergency VHF Radio Calling Procedure' stickers. These useful stickers provide a prompt of the procedures a radio user would go through to make a VHF call. Posted on 22 Feb Icom IC-M605EURO Marine Radio
UK Debut at the London Boat Show 2017 The London Boat Show will see the UK debut of Icom's new high end IC-M605EURO VHF/DSC radio with AIS Receiver. Posted on 1 Jan Icom to attend the London Boat Show 2017
Demonstrating their latest range of marine radio products Icom UK's team will be on hand to demonstrate their latest range of marine radio products and answer any related questions on our stand (C063) at the London Boatshow between 6th - 15th January 2017. Posted on 28 Dec 2016 IC-M25EURO wins BMEEA Product of the Year
Voted by visitors to the industry association website Icom UK are delighted to announce that our popular IC-M25EURO buoyant VHF handheld radio has been chosen as the BMEEA product of the Year. We are especially honoured to receive this award as it was voted by visitors to the industry association website. Posted on 22 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy