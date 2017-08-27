European Match Race Tour 2017 Event 7 in Ploen, Germany

by Helmut Czasny-Bonomo today at 6:50 am

Jelmer van Beek and his Team Dutch Wave won at Germany's Tour stop, the last opportunity to qualify for the European Grand Final held in two weeks time at Ravenna. Local skipper Lars Hueckstaedt took silver ahead of Germany's favourite skipper Max Gurgel.

Perfect sailing conditions at northern Germany's Lake Ploen combined with the experienced organizers from the Heizkoerper Sailing Team provided two days of match racing at best. Jelmer von Beek, who won already this year's German Championship, set the pace right from the beginning. Once in the lead he dominated the event while Lars Hueckstaedt showed his best performance this year so far by sailing into the second place.

With the victory at Ploen, van Beek qualified for the Grand Final together with Helmut Czasny (AUT) and the Croation team of Teo Piasevoli. There they will meet the leaders of the European Match Race Tour, the French team with Skipper Simon Bertheau, who are trailed by Polish World #11 Patryk Zbroja.

The Grand Final 2017 will take place from 8 – 10 September at Italy's Ravenna as an World Sailing Grade 2 event with double points for the Overall Rankings of the European Tour.

Overall Results:

1st Jelmer van Beek (NED)

2nd Lars Hueckstaedt (GER)

3rd Max Gurgel (GER)

4th Henrik Christensen (DEN)

European Match Race Tour Standings: (after 7 of 8 events)

Pos Helmut Czasny Nat Pts 1 Simon Bertheau FRA 150 2 Patryk Zbroja POL 140 3 Dejan Presen SLO 110 4 Christian Binder AUT 100 5 Vladimir Lipavsky RUS 75 6 Helmut Czasny AUT 70 7 Jelmer van Beek NED 65 8 Teo Piasevoli CRO 60