Find freedom on flotilla with Sunsail

Find freedom on flotilla

From the scattered islands of the Dalmatian Coast to the postcard-worthy British Virgin Islands, see the world differently on a Sunsail flotilla.

All our flotillas offer support from a lead crew. Each morning, they will talk you through the plan for the day, advising on destination, routes, weather and must-see stops. The lead boat will race ahead to meet you at the evening stop, and make sure there's always a mooring waiting for you. You are free to follow their guidelines, or carve your own path.