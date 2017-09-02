Find freedom on flotilla with Sunsail

Please select your home edition
2 September 2017
Flotilla holidays with Sunsail © Sunsail

Find freedom on flotilla
From the scattered islands of the Dalmatian Coast to the postcard-worthy British Virgin Islands, see the world differently on a Sunsail flotilla.

All our flotillas offer support from a lead crew. Each morning, they will talk you through the plan for the day, advising on destination, routes, weather and must-see stops. The lead boat will race ahead to meet you at the evening stop, and make sure there's always a mooring waiting for you. You are free to follow their guidelines, or carve your own path.
Caribbean dream: BVI flotilla
Choose a one or two-week flotilla in the BVI. Explore islands steeped in pirate lore, snorkel stunning coral reefs and relax into island life. Take time for excellent rum punches in the sun, too.
Discover the Dalmatian Coast
See medieval fortresses used on the sets of Game of Thrones, or explore amazing National Parks. A Dubrovnik flotilla is a gateway to an epic adventure. Choose from one or two-week options.
Tickets to Southampton Boat Show
Sunsail is the home of global sailing holidays.
