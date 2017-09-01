Introducing the RS Zest!

Please select your home edition
by RS Sailing today at 1:30 pm 1 September 2017
RS Zest © RS Sailing

The RS Zest is a brand new, compact boat that delivers more crew space and practical, enjoyable features than older generation rivals.

Class leading space for two sailors, yet small enough for the convenient singlehander. Instructors will love the practical design solutions engineered by our team.

RS Zest Features:

  • Cockpit space for both single and double handed use
  • Stable hull
  • Hinging mast step system for ease and greater safety
  • Clunk-Click mast gate lock
  • Lock-Up & Lock-Down rudder system with Kick-Up grounding
  • Pivoting Centreboard instead of daggerboard
  • Roller furling main for easy reefing
  • Built in tow points
  • High boom
  • Lowest maintenance, greatest durability
Keep an eye on our social media for previews in the run up to the launch.

Launching at the Southampton Boat Show this year, come and check it out on the stand (E045) and on the water.

RS Zest - photo © RS Sailing
RS Zest - photo © RS Sailing

The RS Quest story so far...

Developed with the Sea Cadets and launched 3 years ago, the RS Quest has sold over 800 boats internationally making it the fastest selling double-handed training boat ever. It's won praise for its simple and unique training features that were developed especially for a training environment.

Top 10 favourite features of the RS Quest:

  • External halyards and reefing system
  • Ergonomic grab rail feature for easy launch and landing
  • RS Cat16 style cam rudder system
  • High boom
  • Designated towing points
  • Stern rubbing plate
  • RS Aero style drainage flaps
  • Sinking side seats
  • Tailor made mast head float
  • Stable sailing platform
Contact or your local RS dealer for more information

RS Sailing
01794 526760
19 Premier Way - Abbey Park, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DQ

The RS Quest - photo © RS Sailing
The RS Quest - photo © RS Sailing

