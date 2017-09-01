Introducing the RS Zest!

The RS Zest is a brand new, compact boat that delivers more crew space and practical, enjoyable features than older generation rivals.

Class leading space for two sailors, yet small enough for the convenient singlehander. Instructors will love the practical design solutions engineered by our team.

RS Zest Features:

Cockpit space for both single and double handed use

Stable hull

Hinging mast step system for ease and greater safety

Clunk-Click mast gate lock

Lock-Up & Lock-Down rudder system with Kick-Up grounding

Pivoting Centreboard instead of daggerboard

Roller furling main for easy reefing

Built in tow points

High boom

Lowest maintenance, greatest durability

Launching at the Southampton Boat Show this year, come and check it out on the stand (E045) and on the water.

The RS Quest story so far...

Developed with the Sea Cadets and launched 3 years ago, the RS Quest has sold over 800 boats internationally making it the fastest selling double-handed training boat ever. It's won praise for its simple and unique training features that were developed especially for a training environment.

Top 10 favourite features of the RS Quest:

External halyards and reefing system

Ergonomic grab rail feature for easy launch and landing

RS Cat16 style cam rudder system

High boom

Designated towing points

Stern rubbing plate

RS Aero style drainage flaps

Sinking side seats

Tailor made mast head float

Stable sailing platform

