adidas Poole Week 2017 at Parkstone Yacht Club - Day 5

by John Linford today at 6:17 am

Thursday saw Poole Harbour provide the full gamut of wind and weather to delight and occasionally confound the competitors and Race Officers - with a full 360 degree shift in the wind, a band of rain, lightning, rainbows and glorious sunshine through the course of the day.

Once the wind settled, the stronger breeze of 12-15 knots allowed for some excellent racing on the Top Triangle for the Lasers on their Olympic Course, and the other fleets all enjoyed a longer harbour tour to take full advantage of the excellent sailing conditions.

As competitors return to the Parkstone clubhouse to enjoy a barbecue in the sunshine, the Committee Boat was greeted by one competitor - "Thank you! That was awesome! I'm alive!"

More information at www.parkstoneyachtclub.com/Sailing/Poole_Week.aspx