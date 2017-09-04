Maritime Heroes: Old Pulteney announces search for the UK's unsung sailing legends

by Monica Wilson today at 12:00 pm

Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whisky has partnered with record-breaking sailing and expedition icons, Olly Hicks and Brian Thompson, to launch the annual Maritime Heroes Awards: a nationwide search for the outstanding individuals within maritime communities who have contributed in a remarkable way.

The awards, now in their sixth year, recognise and reward the exceptional passion, commitment and achievements within British maritime communities*. Nominees can enter the following categories:

Club Service – for a member of a sailing club who has worked endlessly to contribute to their club

– for a member of a sailing club who has worked endlessly to contribute to their club Bravery – for demonstrating a remarkable level of maritime bravery

– for demonstrating a remarkable level of maritime bravery Sailing Achievement – for achieving sailing greatness at local, national or international levels

– for achieving sailing greatness at local, national or international levels Maritime Achievement – for achieving maritime greatness at local, national or international levels

Each of the finalists will be judged by an impressive panel including Brian Thompson, Olly Hicks, Mark Jardine, Editor of YachtsandYachting.com and an Old Pulteney representative. The winner will be awarded with a £500 personal cash prize, a £1,000 donation for their sailing club (or their charity of choice) and a special bottle of Old Pulteney.

Hicks, who broke the Guinness World Record for being the 'youngest person to row solo across an ocean' and around the Atlantic from the USA to England in 124 days, said:

"There are so many inspiring stories of individuals and clubs in the maritime community. This is a great opportunity to applaud and highlight some of those examples and I'm looking forward to seeing the entries."

Brian Thompson, who made history as the first Briton to break the Round the World sailing record twice and has since broken a further 35 Official WSSRC world records, said: "There's something very unique about the maritime world. You learn and experience so much at sea, and push yourself physically and mentally to new limits. I've always enjoyed sharing my experiences and I'm excited to see the inspiring stories from this year."

Editor of YachtsandYachting.com, Mark Jardine, said: "I'm delighted to be involved in the Old Pulteney Maritime Heroes Awards as recognising service and achievements in sailing is so important. In particular I'm looking forward to reading the entries in the Club Service award. Sailing Clubs are the life-blood of our sport and the volunteers who contribute their time to making everything run smoothly are the people who ensure that sailing can be enjoyed by all. We are also incredibly lucky that our sailing heroes are so approachable and encourage the next generation of sailors at every opportunity."

Karen Walker, Marketing Director for Old Pulteney, said: "The maritime heritage is at the heart of Old Pulteney whiskies and we've long embraced the sea as a source of inspiration. To honour this, we are actively committed to celebrating the achievements of maritime communities and individuals who share our passion for the ocean. We're exceptionally proud to work with both Brian and Olly, two of the nation's maritime legends, whose expertise in the sailing industry make them perfect judges for our entries."

The Old Pulteney Maritime Heroes Awards are now open**. To learn more or enter visit www.oldpulteney.com/maritime-heroes

* The nominations are open to anyone from the maritime community including sailing clubs, lifeboat, fishing. Entrants can nominate others or themselves.

** Competition closes on the 3rd October 2017.