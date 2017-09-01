Musto announced as Official Supplier to Turn the Tide on Plastic team

Musto announced as the official suppliers to Turn Tide on Plastic © Musto Musto announced as the official suppliers to Turn Tide on Plastic © Musto

by Musto today at 9:00 am

Musto are proud to be announced as the official suppliers to Turn the Tide on Plastic, skippered by British Sailor and MBE recipient Dee Caffari. Turn the Tide on Plastic will compete in the Volvo Ocean Race starting in Alicante, Spain on 22nd October 2017, with the race covering 45,000 nautical miles, six continents and 12 host cities.

Dee Caffari became the first woman to sail solo, non-stop around the world "the wrong way" in 2006. In 2009 she capitalised on that feat by completing the Vendée Globe and became the first woman to sail solo, non-stop around the world in both directions. Caffari's ambition also extends to the unique make up of her team, which will consist of a 50/50 male-female squad with the majority of them being under the age of 30. As well as competing in one of the toughest races on the planet, the mixed youth focussed team will be tackling the issue of ocean health by raising awareness of plastic pollution in our oceans. Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic team have ambitions to make a difference both on and off the water.

Dee Caffari, MBE comments: "I am delighted to choose Musto as Turn the Tide on Plastic's clothing supplier for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18. I am very fortunate to have completed two round the world races in Musto clothing already so I'm well aware that the brand have a high level of experience. The kit we will be using will have the durability to cope with the harshest environments, whilst still achieving maximum comfort. These are essential components when you are competing at this level."

Petra Carran, Head of Marketing "It's an honour for Musto to be working with a sailor of Dee's experience and professionalism. We wholeheartedly support Turn the Tide on Plastic's sustainability ambitions and have already been making significant changes to our standard business practices to ensure plastic usage is kept to an absolute minimum. We look forward to supporting Dee and her team throughout the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 and wish them every success as they cross the start line in October."

In the video below Dee Caffari talks us through what an ocean racer really needs to have in their kit bag, with personal recommendations on how to achieve success from a top sailor.