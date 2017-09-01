Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Sale Final Markdowns

Musto announced as Official Supplier to Turn the Tide on Plastic team

by Musto today at 9:00 am 1 September 2017
Musto announced as the official suppliers to Turn Tide on Plastic © Musto

Musto are proud to be announced as the official suppliers to Turn the Tide on Plastic, skippered by British Sailor and MBE recipient Dee Caffari. Turn the Tide on Plastic will compete in the Volvo Ocean Race starting in Alicante, Spain on 22nd October 2017, with the race covering 45,000 nautical miles, six continents and 12 host cities.

Dee Caffari became the first woman to sail solo, non-stop around the world "the wrong way" in 2006. In 2009 she capitalised on that feat by completing the Vendée Globe and became the first woman to sail solo, non-stop around the world in both directions. Caffari's ambition also extends to the unique make up of her team, which will consist of a 50/50 male-female squad with the majority of them being under the age of 30. As well as competing in one of the toughest races on the planet, the mixed youth focussed team will be tackling the issue of ocean health by raising awareness of plastic pollution in our oceans. Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic team have ambitions to make a difference both on and off the water.

Dee Caffari, MBE comments: "I am delighted to choose Musto as Turn the Tide on Plastic's clothing supplier for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18. I am very fortunate to have completed two round the world races in Musto clothing already so I'm well aware that the brand have a high level of experience. The kit we will be using will have the durability to cope with the harshest environments, whilst still achieving maximum comfort. These are essential components when you are competing at this level."

Petra Carran, Head of Marketing "It's an honour for Musto to be working with a sailor of Dee's experience and professionalism. We wholeheartedly support Turn the Tide on Plastic's sustainability ambitions and have already been making significant changes to our standard business practices to ensure plastic usage is kept to an absolute minimum. We look forward to supporting Dee and her team throughout the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 and wish them every success as they cross the start line in October."

In the video below Dee Caffari talks us through what an ocean racer really needs to have in their kit bag, with personal recommendations on how to achieve success from a top sailor.

Related Articles

Turn the Tide on Plastic expand team
Four young sailors added to Volvo Ocean Race squad Turn the Tide on Plastic have added another four young sailors to their crusading campaign in the Volvo Ocean Race – with Welsh America's Cup sailor Bleddyn Mon, fellow Briton Henry Bomby and Portuguese pair Bernardo Freitas & Frederico Pinheiro de Melo. Posted on 31 Aug Top rated Musto products
Tried, reviewed and rated by you You wore them. You liked them. Discover Musto's top rated products. Tried, reviewed and rated by you. Posted on 30 Aug Harken returns as official supplier
To the Volvo Ocean Race Harken has been named official supplier of winches, blocks, traveller systems and mast car systems for the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 24 Aug MAPFRE set the Volvo Ocean Race bar
With overall Leg Zero victory Spanish team MAPFRE completed overall Leg Zero victory in the early hours of Wednesday (16 August) and struck the first psychological blow in the build-up to the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. Posted on 16 Aug MAPFRE continue Leg Zero dominance
In opening act of final stage MAPFRE maintained their near-faultless performance in Volvo Ocean Race qualifying – and gave themselves the best possible chance of completing overall victory in the Leg Zero series. Posted on 13 Aug Annie Lush announced as new crew member
Joining Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Annie Lush is joining Team Brunel in the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. The British sailor is back and ready for her second Volvo Ocean Race. Team Brunel skipper Bekking is very pleased he could add this former Olympic sailor to his team. Posted on 13 Aug International competitors look back
At the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race Last night crews braved the elements for a successful prizegiving for the Rolex Fastnet Race and a lively final evening of entertainment at Plymouth Yacht Haven. Posted on 12 Aug France claims Fastnet Challenge Cup
For third consecutive time For a third time running the Rolex Fastnet Race has been a story of French domination, Le Tricolor flying on this occasion from the top spot in IRC 1, 2, 3 and 4, the Class40 and IMOCA 60, the Two Handed and IRC Overall. Posted on 11 Aug Volvo Ocean Race Leg 0
MAPFRE win qualifying sprint from Plymouth to Saint-Malo Xabi Fernández and his in-form MAPFRE team claimed their second victory in Leg Zero qualifying with another commanding performance in the build-up to the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 11 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race update
To the wire in IRC Three Coming into the finish, Timeline (Marc Alperovitch) seem to be the victor, but when Arnaud Delamare and Eric Mordret's lower rated Dream Pearls arrived 33 minutes later, her time corrected to 1 minute 11 seconds ahead of her compatriots. Posted on 10 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy