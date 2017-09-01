Please select your home edition
International 14 Prince of Wales Cup Week at Rock - Day 4

by Doug Pattison & Mark Tait today at 7:07 pm 28 August - 1 September 2017

The fleet where appreciative of a slightly later start time of midday with two races scheduled for the Llandudno Trophy. With sunny spells and a light breeze from the South West the fleet were met with the now familiar Atlantic swell bouncing around Padstow Bay.

Race 1 got off first go with Douglas Pattison & Mark Tait firing out of the blocks, taking control of the first half of the beat. By the windward mark a left hand shift had given Andy Fitzgerald and Richard Dobson the lead followed by Douglas & Mark and then Philip McDanell & Luke Boughton. As the race progressed the now usual suspects started to emerge at the front of the fleet, with Douglas and Mark, sailing into the lead early on in the second beat, and Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane progressing into second towards the end of the same beat. This order was maintained to the finish. Meanwhile Katie Nurton and Nigel Ash, having at start time being retying their mainsheet, made a fantastic recovery, getting into the top 10 by the first mark, and eventually pulling through into 3.

By the time race 2 came around the wind had softened, from the tenuous twin wire conditions 'enjoyed' in race 1 to bent knees at best, leaving the fleet struggling with the dirty waves which showed no sign of relenting. The well behaved fleet managed set off to another clean start with mixed opinions on which end was best, a temporary left hand swing sending a number of the main contenders down to the pin, however those at the committee boat benefited from the breeze filling back in from the right.

International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 4 - photo © Rock Sailing and Waterski Club
International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 4 - photo © Rock Sailing and Waterski Club

It was clear that finding or indeed being lucky enough to be in pressure was the key to this race, however placings at the windward mark mirrored the top 3 from the first race. Katie and Nigel, clearly enjoying the conditions, followed by Douglas and Mark, with Roger and Ben close behind.

Keeping a cool head in the difficult conditions was key to staying ahead. Katie and Nigel did fantastic job, even when they caught a piece of fishing net round their T-Foil on the final beat. Roger and Ben found some new pressure at the top of the second beat to overhaul Douglas and Mark, which set the positions for the finish.

International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 4 - photo © Rock Sailing and Waterski Club
International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 4 - photo © Rock Sailing and Waterski Club

Katie and Nigel therefore won the trophy on tie-break between the 3 boats on equal points. Racing tomorrow will be for the Lowestoft Bowl and the Hunstanton Plate. The forecast is looking good with sunshine and 10 to 15 knots of wind. Bring it on!

Llandudno Trophy Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelm/CrewR1R2Pts
1GBR 1557K Nurton/N Ash314
2GBR 1561MarlynD Pattison/M Tait134
3GBR 1541R Gilbert B Mcrane224
4GBR 155RoxanneN Jones/E FitzGerald549
5GBR 1530Smash It!A FitzGerald/R Dobson459
6GBR 1559A Partington/T Partington6612
7GBR 1527Blue FireP MacDanell/L Boughton71118
8GBR 1548J Pearson/J Hunter Hamilton81018
9GBR 1558Pink DragonK Hien/T Merkel12820
10GBR 1545HoffJ Reid/ E Dyer14721
11GBR 1517G Yeoman/J Yeoman91221
12GBR 1563PuffA Massey/H Hillary13922
13GBR 1531Eagle 2A Penman/C Watson101323
14GBR 1523K Morrison/J Fowke111627
15GBR 1519O Sloper H Mclean161430
16GBR 1551Not Yet DeadC Smith/I Smith171532
17GBR 1554P Crokford/C Bell151732
18GBR 1562A Cattanach/P Anderson181836
19GBR 1488D Van Essen S Saccani201939
20GBR 1500L Stacpoole/H Stacpoole192039
21GBR 1529R Pascal/M Pascal212142
22FRA 18B Fritsch/ R Thibaud222244
23GBR 1556D Holman/D AshDNF2347
