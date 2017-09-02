Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Product Feature
Rooster Mesh Bag
Rooster Mesh Bag
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

470 Junior World Championships at Enoshima, Japan - Day 4

by International 470 Class Association today at 4:46 pm 26 August - 2 September 2017

With the imminent arrival of Typhoon #15 in 2 days, the advance weather conditions kicked up the breeze and sea on race day 4 at the 2017 470 Junior World Championships in Japan.

Approaching from south of Japan, Typhoon #15 is expected to be at its closest to Enoshima in two days. The weather system being pushed ahead delivered an exhilarating and gruelling race track, with 15-20 knots of breeze, maxing to 30 knots, and a big, long swell boosted by the wind from the north, and choppy waves. With no sun, the temperature dropped 6-7 degrees, making it cold on the water.

The 470 Women raced first, then the Men, and whilst the front of fleet players enjoyed a great day, for the back half if was more a matter of survival. Just one race, before the Race Committee abandoned racing for the day.

Day 4 - 2017 470 Junior WorldsPosted by 470 Olympic Sailing on Thursday, 31 August 2017

Two races are scheduled for each fleet on Friday 1 September, starting with the 470 Men at 1100 hours and then the 470 Women. The forecast is for 17-19 knots at that time, with gusts up to 30 knots. Friday's racing will wrap up the opening series, with the top ten boats advancing to the Medal Race and the rest of the teams contesting a final race on Saturday 2 September.

470 Women

No change in the leaderboard top three, although series leaders Silvia Mas Depares/Paula Barcelo Martin have increased their points lead.

Silvia Mas Depares/Paula Barcelo Martin (ESP-18) on day 4 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan
Silvia Mas Depares/Paula Barcelo Martin (ESP-18) on day 4 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan

The women raced first, and the long-standing partnership of Benedetta di Salle/Alessandra Dubbini (ITA) proved their excellent teamwork in the heavy condition, staying in control to win the only race of the day with a massive margin.

Team mates, Ilaria Paternoster/Bianca Caruso hold firm in second overall, and a 2nd place finish to Nia Jerwood/Monique De Vries (AUS) keeps them in leaderboard third.

Ilaria Paternoster/Bianca Caruso (ITA-33) on day 4 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan
Ilaria Paternoster/Bianca Caruso (ITA-33) on day 4 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan

It was impressive to see the teams master the conditions, with 15 boats finishing the race, and the rest either retiring or the less experienced teams opting not to race and remaining ashore.

470 Women Results: (top ten, 8 races)

1. Silvia MAS DEPARES/Paula BARCELO MARTIN (ESP 18) - 21 pts
2. Ilaria PATERNOSTER/Bianca CARUSO (ITA 33) - 29 pts
3. Nia JERWOOD/Monique DE VRIES (AUS 5) - 36 pts
4. Jennifer PORET/Camille HAUTEFAYE (FRA 14) - 42 pts
5. Beste KAYNAKCI/Simay ASLAN (TUR 99) - 43 pts
6. Benedetta DI SALLE/Alessandra DUBBINI (ITA 74) - 49 pts
7. Noya BAR-AM/Nina AMIR (ISR 11) - 52 pts
8. Marina LEFORT/Lara GRANIER (FRA 7) - 54 pts
9. Olivia BERGSTRÖM/Lovisa KARLSSON (SWE 34) - 57 pts
10. Mano UDAGAWA/Yurie SEKI (JPN4585) – 59 pts

Olivia Bergström/Lovisa Karlsson (SWE-34) on day 4 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan
Olivia Bergström/Lovisa Karlsson (SWE-34) on day 4 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan

470 Men

Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantès took out yet another race win, attacking the race track in a superb display of showmanship. Duelling with Guillaume Pirouelle/Valentin Sipan (FRA), the two teams pulled away from the fleet in their own battle to the finish, as their remarkable downwind speed and boat control put them in a class of their own.

Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantès (FRA-79) on day 4 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan
Hippolyte Machetti/Sidoine Dantès (FRA-79) on day 4 of the 470 Junior Worlds at Enoshima, Japan - photo © Junichi Hirai / Bulkhead Magazine Japan

Israel's Nitai Hasson/Tal Harari finished 3rd to maintain their eighth place overall. Machetti/Dantès have enjoyed an impressive year on the 470 campaign circuit, climbing to a #14 world ranking, from a string of results including 4th at the 470 Worlds.

Local stars, Daichi Takayama/Naoya Kimura crossed the finish in 5th and sit tight in third overall. With two more races to decide the medal race line up, this pair will be working hard to stay on the podium.

Towards the end of the race, the wind increased to 30 knots, as teams battled to stay upright.

470 Men Results: (top ten, 8 races)

1. Hippolyte MACHETTI/Sidoine DANTÈS (FRA 79) - 11 pts
2. Guillaume PIROUELLE/Valentin SIPAN (FRA 76) – 20 pts
3. Daichi TAKAYAMA/Naoya KIMURA (JPN 4601) – 21 pts
4. Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRÒ (ITA 757) - 25 pts
5. Keiju OKADA/Kotarou MATUO (JPN 4562) - 45 pts
6. Thomas PONTHIEU/Quentin PATURLE (FRA 95) – 46 pts
7. Wiley ROGERS/Jack PARKIN (USA 7) - 25 pts
8. Nitai HASSON/Tal HARARI (ISR 15) - 55 pts
9. Balazs GYAPJAS/ZSOMBOR GYAPJAS (HUN1) 71 pts
10. Maor ABU/Yoav ROOZ (ISR 10) - 71 pts

Follow the 470 Junior World Championships via our daily reports, tracking, photos, video, blog, results and more at 2017juniorworlds.470.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

470 Junior World Championships day 2
Stunning race conditions and three races in Japan Race day 2 at the 2017 470 Junior Worlds in Enoshima was forecast to be breezy and Sagima Bay kept to its promise delivering between 15-25 knots of breeze and waves. Posted on 29 Aug 470 Junior World Championships day 1
Enoshima teases teams with tricky breeze Reading the breeze was definitely a challenge for teams today, as the wind fluctuated in pressure and direction as light winds greeted teams for the opening day of the 2017 470 Junior World Championship in Enoshima, Japan. Posted on 28 Aug Japanese Drumming sets the pace
For 470 Junior World Championships The 2017 470 Junior Worlds has descended on the iconic sailing venue of Enoshima Yacht Harbour, host to the 1964 Olympic Sailing Competition and to the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games. Posted on 27 Aug A Medal for the 470 Medal Maker
Will Ryan gives coach his World Championship medal Australian Sailing's Head Coach and 470 Coach since 1997 Victor Kovalenko has an unparalleled coaching record, his sailors have won ten Olympic medals and 19 world championships. Posted on 15 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda overall
A stunning 25 knot conclusion to the event A fast and dramatic final day saw races won, medals claimed, dreams made and takeaways of how to improve for the next Championship. Posted on 14 Aug Champions hail Aarhus
After final day of snakes and ladders at Test Event If test events are all about checking how systems are working, then the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event has confirmed that the Australians are still a well-oiled machine in the Laser. Posted on 13 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 5
470 top 10 advance to medal races The 470 Men Gold, Men Silver and Women's fleets were again out on the race track early, to take advantage of the breeze. Posted on 13 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 4
Breezy conditions mix up the leaderboard Race day 4 on Friday 11 August saw the 470 Class hit the race track early for an 0800 hours start in the hope of getting back on track after missing a day of racing yesterday. Posted on 12 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 3
Early start rewards fleet with classic Garda conditions An early race programme for the three hundred and two sailors in the 420 fleet meant an abrupt 0530 hours wake-up call ahead of an 0800 hours scheduled start. Posted on 10 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 2
Two brains and four eyes needed to optimise strategy As Argentina's Lucia Miranda laughed after her win in 420 Class race 3 today, "You need two brains and four eyes!" Posted on 9 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy