Magic Marine RS Aero UK Nationals at Hayling Island - Preview

RS Aero World Championship in Carnac © Steve Greenwood RS Aero World Championship in Carnac © Steve Greenwood

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 3:11 pm

The RS Aero UK Nationals reached an outstanding 109 entries in its 3rd year, to become the largest RS Aero championship to date. This feat is all the more incredible considering the event is only five weeks after the World Championship in France with similar numbers!

All three rigs are well represented. This year sees a growth in the Youth and Ladies categories with both over 20% of the total entry. International visitors are travelling from France, Germany and Estonia to compete.

The formbook is very hard to call with so many past performers present. RS Aero 9 medallists Liam Willis (Lymington) and Greg Bartlett (Starcross) will duke it out again, but this time will be challenged by 2016 End of Seasons champ Chris Larr (Northampton) and last week's Chichester Week champ Phil McCoy (Emsworth).

The RS Aero 7s battle between Steve Cockerill (Stokes Bay) and Peter Barton (Lymington) will continue from the Worlds where Steve took the title. Top young Laser sailor, Sam Whaley (Swanage), will add to the chase together with Estonia's Kristo Ounap, last year's European Silver Medallist. Marcus Walther travels from Germany to take on the UK's RS Aero fleet following his 6th place at the Carnac Worlds.

The RS Aero 5s promise a showdown of the Worlds top duo Andrew Frost from the UK and Sander Puppart from Estonia. With the likelihood of less wind than in Carnac top Worlds Lady, Kate Sargent (Lee on Solent) and RS Aerocup Champion Liina Kolk (Estonia) will both be out to crack the previous male dominance.

All three RS Aero World Youth Champions are in attendance; Liam Willis (RS Aero 9, Lymington), Noah Rees (RS Aero 7, Torpoint Mosquito) and Andrew Frost (RS Aero 5, Sutton Bingham). UK Youth Nationals RS Aero 9 champ and British Sailing Team Laser sailor, Sam Whaley, will we aiming to go one better and with the increase in numbers of youths attending all will be extra challenged.

Scottish Champion Iain McGonigal (East Loyhian) is on form following another win at Bala three days ago and the youthful Tim Hire (Royal Lymington) will aim to play the form that crowned him Eastern Areas Champion in May.

The Championship kicks of with training on day 1 by Sam and Ben Whaley, this leads into an afternoon race for the RS Aero Challenge Cup title with all RS Aeros racing together on PY, outside the championship series. For this the exciting concept of varying PYs for wind strength will, like last year, be used with the PRO selecting one of 3 sets of PY numbers based on the wind in the run up to the warning signal.

On Saturday evening Hayling Island Sailing Club will host the UK Class' Annual Awards Dinner in their splendid dining room overlooking Chichester Harbour.

Thanks to HISC for their wealth of expertise and resource. Thank you to event sponsors Magic Marine, Harken, RS Sailing and Selden Masts for their support, a great selection of prizes, vouchers, gifts and the 'drinks for tallies' initiative!

Stay tuned to see who will come out on top at the end of the 11 race series!