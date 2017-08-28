Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Product Feature
Waterproof Notebook Pocket-Sized
Waterproof Notebook Pocket-Sized
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Cardiff hosts Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust alongside Extreme Sailing Series

by Natasha Elliott today at 7:01 pm 25-28 August 2017
Round Britain 2017 leg 13 crew (l-r) Tom Roberts (on board reporter), Hannah Spencer (Mate), George, Alisha, Abbie, Sam and skipper Cath Vise © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

Six young people in recovery from cancer got front row seats to the thrilling Extreme Sailing Series as they were welcomed to Cardiff Bay at the end of the latest leg of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's epic four-month Round Britain 2017 sailing challenge.

Between May and September, over 100 young people, who have all sailed with the Trust following cancer treatment, are taking part in an extraordinary 2,400-mile sailing relay around Britain on the Trust's 44ft yacht, Moonspray to celebrate recovery, achievement and potential. Up to five different young people are joining the crew for each leg, while two of the full-time crew have also been through treatment and benefited from Trust support.

Leg 13 saw the crew sail the longest non-stop passage of the whole voyage from Falmouth around to Portishead before entering Welsh waters for the first time. During their stay in Cardiff Bay, the crew got front row seats at one of the World's most thrilling sailing events, the Extreme Sailing Series, which took place over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Launched by the history-making yachtswoman in 2003, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that rebuilds confidence after cancer and uses sailing to support, empower and inspire young people aged 8-24 in embracing their future with optimism.

During the crew's Cardiff stopover, they took the time to visit local hospitals in Bristol and Cardiff to meet young people still undergoing treatment to help inspire them in seeing what is possible after cancer. For many of the crew, going into the hospitals is a huge part of what makes this voyage so special.

Alisha Saunders, who first sailed with the Trust in 2012 after treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, said: "It's so nice for young people on treatment to know we were in that situation and hopefully it can give them the positive mindset that you do get better and life does carry on after cancer. There are so many opportunities out there."

Team Oman Sail show the EMCT crew around their GC32 at the Extreme Sailing Series - photo © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Team Oman Sail show the EMCT crew around their GC32 at the Extreme Sailing Series - photo © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

All six crew members on this leg now volunteer for the Trust to help support others going through experiences only they know.

Abbie Morton first sailed with the Trust in 2013 after treatment for Hodgkins Lymphoma and said: "Confidence comes from being given responsibilities aboard. Those sorts of things are often taken away while you recover at home. But realising you're recovered enough to do the things that need doing on a boat is a huge boost."

Moonspray departed Cardiff on Tuesday 29 August for the longest Round Britain 2017 leg, the 250-nautical mile voyage to Holyhead, before heading over the Irish Sea to Belfast. Round Britain finishes back where it started at the Trust's Scottish base in Largs on 23 September.

This year the Trust will work with almost 600 young people in recovery from cancer. But for every young person they currently support, there are nine they cannot. Yet.

Through the campaign #tell9people and by sharing the stories of the young people taking part, Round Britain 2017 aims to raise awareness of the Trust's work both publicly and within the hospitals and medical support networks around the country, many of which the young people will be visiting during the voyage.

You can support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's campaign and follow Round Britain 2017 via the Trust's social media channels and on the live voyage tracker at www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff overall
SAP Extreme Sailing Team triumphs to reclaim 2017 lead It went down to the wire between SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi in the thrilling finale of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, but the Danes pipped the Swiss to the post in the final throes of battle. Posted on 29 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 3
Flat calms hinder sailing Although the day was blessed with glorious sunshine, much to the delight of the thousands of spectators lining Cardiff Bay, unfortunately there was no wind to go with it. Posted on 27 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 2
SAP Extreme Sailing Team steals the lead Four podium finishes, including two bullets, were enough for SAP Extreme Sailing Team to take the overnight lead on day two of the Extreme Sailing Series™ in Cardiff, but Alinghi is in hot pursuit. Posted on 27 Aug Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6: Cardiff day 1
Alinghi sneaks ahead on light winds opener Consistency paid off for Alinghi on the opening day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 6, Cardiff, as light winds prevented a full day of scoring racing. Posted on 25 Aug Bigger racecourse and spectacular racing
Extreme Sailing Series™ returns to Cardiff The Extreme Sailing Series™ will bring its unique high-octane stadium-style sailing to Cardiff Bay for the sixth consecutive year from 25 – 28 August, for the sixth Act of the 2017 season. Posted on 22 Aug Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg overall
Second Act win in a row for Oman Air Oman Air took its second Act victory in a row in a thrilling Hamburg finale, despite last minute pressure from SAP Extreme Sailing Team. The triumph sees the Omani syndicate move into pole position in the overall rankings. Posted on 14 Aug Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg day 3
Oman Air stay ahead while the rest of the pack reshuffle Oman Air maintained its lead while Red Bull Sailing Team climbed from bottom of the table to second after seven nail-biting races on the penultimate day of Extreme Sailing Series™ Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover. Posted on 12 Aug Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg day 2
Double win for Oman Air on the River Elbe In tough conditions on the River Elbe, Oman Air out-sailed its rivals to gain a six-point lead, with the rest of the fleet separated by a narrow two-point margin, after the first day of scoring racing at Act 5. Posted on 11 Aug Extreme Sailing Series Hamburg day 1
No scoring racing held With no scoring racing held today, the sailors review their season so far, with all left to play for in Act 5, Hamburg, presented by Land Rover. Posted on 10 Aug Dartmouth to host Round Britain 2017 crew
Young people in recovery from cancer Eight young people in recovery from cancer will be welcomed into Dartmouth as they sail up the River Dart to dock at Town Jetty Pontoon at the end of the latest leg of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's four-month Round Britain 2017 sailing challenge. Posted on 10 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy