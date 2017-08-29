Please select your home edition
Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 19

by Chris Thomas today at 2:05 pm 29 August 2017
Mr Paddy Margham (left) receiving his special thanks for 44 years of service from Island Sailing Club's Sailing Secretary Chris Thomas © ISC

The final race of the Tuesday Evening Series, the famous Bang and Go Back Race took place in a gentle NW. 28 boats turned out and a myriad of fancy dress and themed decorations were enjoyed by the spectators who crowded the balcony and Cowes sea front.

All boats were sent to the East and passed the qualifying mark which got them on the scoreboard. The fastest boat (Akarana 3) reached the turning mark at 1906hrs and triggered the turn signal. All boats then had the choice to carry on the next mark (and pick up further points) or turn and get home quickly to get a better line crossing position. Tricky decisions for some. Especially those that carried on but rounded the next mark the wrong way and forfeited those extra points!

Carl Feeney in Rampant managed to race without a copy of the Sailing Instructions, something of a mean feat in this race!

Fancy Dress covered a number of topics, with several boats following a Cowes Chain Ferry theme. Crews were wearing appropriate high vis jackets and hard hats, with one displaying the days in which the boat had been in and out of service! The winner of the Fancy Dress was Brendan McMahon's boat Fandango which was dressed overall in a North Korean theme. With a huge rocket on board, radio active tops and Kim Jong-Un at the helm.

All boats finished within 11 minutes of the first one home.

The evening concluded with the series prize giving to a packed clubhouse. Trophies were presented to all classes and bottles of Mermaid Gin presented to 1st and 2nd place.

A special presentation of thanks was made to Paddy Margham and Grenville Ball who are both retiring from the ISC Evening Race Committee at the end of the year. Both Paddy and Grenville joined as members in 1973 and very soon after were voted on to the committee and have been carrying out duties ever since.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoNameTypeHelm
Class: 1 ‑ Fast Cruisers
1GBR363RWhooperL. Giles One offGiovanni Belgrano
2GBR6693TFandangoFIRST 40.7Brendan McMahon
Class: IRC ‑ Tandem
1GBR7877RTiLtFIRST 40Alex & Andy Moore
2GBR363RWhooperL. Giles One offGiovanni Belgrano
Class: 2 ‑ Medium Cruisers
1220A nice cup of tea & a sit downK6Phil Wright
2GBR504RMandarinFOLKBOATPaul Dunstan
Class: IRC ‑ Tandem
1GBR4069TZiggyJeanneau Fun 23Kevin Downer
2GBR504RMandarinFOLKBOATPaul Dunstan
Class: 3 ‑ Sonar
1GBR602DolphinSONAR ODBarry Byham
2GBR737JennySONAR ODAndy Cassell
Class: 4 ‑ Slow Cruisers
1CO1251Jiminy CricketCONTESSA 26Mike & Barbara Harrison
2GBR8404NKallistaSONATA ODJustin Halewood
Class: IRC ‑ Tandem
144REeyoreALACRITY 18Jo Richards
Class: 5 ‑ Flying 15
1GBR3819FflashbackFLYING FIFTEEN ODMike Dixon
2GBR3891FfurahaFLYING FIFTEEN ODGill McCutcheon
Class: 6 ‑ XOD
1X175GinX One DesignJonathan Clark
2X77SunshineX One DesignBrian Harding

Bang and Go Back Results:

PosBoat NameHelm
1st boat on pointsAkarana 3Graham Deegan
2nd boat on pointsChallengerAdam Ridett and Phil Moore
1st Sonar on pointsPiscesTrish Rooke
1st XOD on pointsCurlewNeil Clifford
1st Flying Fifteen on pointsFfurahaGil McCutcheon
Best Fancy Dress on pointsFandangoBrendan McMahon
