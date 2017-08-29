Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 19

Mr Paddy Margham (left) receiving his special thanks for 44 years of service from Island Sailing Club's Sailing Secretary Chris Thomas © ISC Mr Paddy Margham (left) receiving his special thanks for 44 years of service from Island Sailing Club's Sailing Secretary Chris Thomas © ISC

by Chris Thomas today at 2:05 pm

The final race of the Tuesday Evening Series, the famous Bang and Go Back Race took place in a gentle NW. 28 boats turned out and a myriad of fancy dress and themed decorations were enjoyed by the spectators who crowded the balcony and Cowes sea front.

All boats were sent to the East and passed the qualifying mark which got them on the scoreboard. The fastest boat (Akarana 3) reached the turning mark at 1906hrs and triggered the turn signal. All boats then had the choice to carry on the next mark (and pick up further points) or turn and get home quickly to get a better line crossing position. Tricky decisions for some. Especially those that carried on but rounded the next mark the wrong way and forfeited those extra points!

Carl Feeney in Rampant managed to race without a copy of the Sailing Instructions, something of a mean feat in this race!

Fancy Dress covered a number of topics, with several boats following a Cowes Chain Ferry theme. Crews were wearing appropriate high vis jackets and hard hats, with one displaying the days in which the boat had been in and out of service! The winner of the Fancy Dress was Brendan McMahon's boat Fandango which was dressed overall in a North Korean theme. With a huge rocket on board, radio active tops and Kim Jong-Un at the helm.

All boats finished within 11 minutes of the first one home.

The evening concluded with the series prize giving to a packed clubhouse. Trophies were presented to all classes and bottles of Mermaid Gin presented to 1st and 2nd place.

A special presentation of thanks was made to Paddy Margham and Grenville Ball who are both retiring from the ISC Evening Race Committee at the end of the year. Both Paddy and Grenville joined as members in 1973 and very soon after were voted on to the committee and have been carrying out duties ever since.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Name Type Helm Class: 1 ‑ Fast Cruisers 1 GBR363R Whooper L. Giles One off Giovanni Belgrano 2 GBR6693T Fandango FIRST 40.7 Brendan McMahon Class: IRC ‑ Tandem 1 GBR7877R TiLt FIRST 40 Alex & Andy Moore 2 GBR363R Whooper L. Giles One off Giovanni Belgrano Class: 2 ‑ Medium Cruisers 1 220 A nice cup of tea & a sit down K6 Phil Wright 2 GBR504R Mandarin FOLKBOAT Paul Dunstan Class: IRC ‑ Tandem 1 GBR4069T Ziggy Jeanneau Fun 23 Kevin Downer 2 GBR504R Mandarin FOLKBOAT Paul Dunstan Class: 3 ‑ Sonar 1 GBR602 Dolphin SONAR OD Barry Byham 2 GBR737 Jenny SONAR OD Andy Cassell Class: 4 ‑ Slow Cruisers 1 CO1251 Jiminy Cricket CONTESSA 26 Mike & Barbara Harrison 2 GBR8404N Kallista SONATA OD Justin Halewood Class: IRC ‑ Tandem 1 44R Eeyore ALACRITY 18 Jo Richards Class: 5 ‑ Flying 15 1 GBR3819 Fflashback FLYING FIFTEEN OD Mike Dixon 2 GBR3891 Ffuraha FLYING FIFTEEN OD Gill McCutcheon Class: 6 ‑ XOD 1 X175 Gin X One Design Jonathan Clark 2 X77 Sunshine X One Design Brian Harding

Bang and Go Back Results:

Pos Boat Name Helm 1st boat on points Akarana 3 Graham Deegan 2nd boat on points Challenger Adam Ridett and Phil Moore 1st Sonar on points Pisces Trish Rooke 1st XOD on points Curlew Neil Clifford 1st Flying Fifteen on points Ffuraha Gil McCutcheon Best Fancy Dress on points Fandango Brendan McMahon