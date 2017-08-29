Island Sailing Club Tuesday Evening Series - Race 19
by Chris Thomas today at 2:05 pm
29 August 2017
Mr Paddy Margham (left) receiving his special thanks for 44 years of service from Island Sailing Club's Sailing Secretary Chris Thomas © ISC
The final race of the Tuesday Evening Series, the famous Bang and Go Back Race took place in a gentle NW. 28 boats turned out and a myriad of fancy dress and themed decorations were enjoyed by the spectators who crowded the balcony and Cowes sea front.
All boats were sent to the East and passed the qualifying mark which got them on the scoreboard. The fastest boat (Akarana 3) reached the turning mark at 1906hrs and triggered the turn signal. All boats then had the choice to carry on the next mark (and pick up further points) or turn and get home quickly to get a better line crossing position. Tricky decisions for some. Especially those that carried on but rounded the next mark the wrong way and forfeited those extra points!
Carl Feeney in Rampant managed to race without a copy of the Sailing Instructions, something of a mean feat in this race!
Fancy Dress covered a number of topics, with several boats following a Cowes Chain Ferry theme. Crews were wearing appropriate high vis jackets and hard hats, with one displaying the days in which the boat had been in and out of service! The winner of the Fancy Dress was Brendan McMahon's boat Fandango which was dressed overall in a North Korean theme. With a huge rocket on board, radio active tops and Kim Jong-Un at the helm.
All boats finished within 11 minutes of the first one home.
The evening concluded with the series prize giving to a packed clubhouse. Trophies were presented to all classes and bottles of Mermaid Gin presented to 1st and 2nd place.
A special presentation of thanks was made to Paddy Margham and Grenville Ball who are both retiring from the ISC Evening Race Committee at the end of the year. Both Paddy and Grenville joined as members in 1973 and very soon after were voted on to the committee and have been carrying out duties ever since.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Name
|Type
|Helm
|Class: 1 ‑ Fast Cruisers
|1
|GBR363R
|Whooper
|L. Giles One off
|Giovanni Belgrano
|2
|GBR6693T
|Fandango
|FIRST 40.7
|Brendan McMahon
|Class: IRC ‑ Tandem
|1
|GBR7877R
|TiLt
|FIRST 40
|Alex & Andy Moore
|2
|GBR363R
|Whooper
|L. Giles One off
|Giovanni Belgrano
|Class: 2 ‑ Medium Cruisers
|1
|220
|A nice cup of tea & a sit down
|K6
|Phil Wright
|2
|GBR504R
|Mandarin
|FOLKBOAT
|Paul Dunstan
|Class: IRC ‑ Tandem
|1
|GBR4069T
|Ziggy
|Jeanneau Fun 23
|Kevin Downer
|2
|GBR504R
|Mandarin
|FOLKBOAT
|Paul Dunstan
|Class: 3 ‑ Sonar
|1
|GBR602
|Dolphin
|SONAR OD
|Barry Byham
|2
|GBR737
|Jenny
|SONAR OD
|Andy Cassell
|Class: 4 ‑ Slow Cruisers
|1
|CO1251
|Jiminy Cricket
|CONTESSA 26
|Mike & Barbara Harrison
|2
|GBR8404N
|Kallista
|SONATA OD
|Justin Halewood
|Class: IRC ‑ Tandem
|1
|44R
|Eeyore
|ALACRITY 18
|Jo Richards
|Class: 5 ‑ Flying 15
|1
|GBR3819
|Fflashback
|FLYING FIFTEEN OD
|Mike Dixon
|2
|GBR3891
|Ffuraha
|FLYING FIFTEEN OD
|Gill McCutcheon
|Class: 6 ‑ XOD
|1
|X175
|Gin
|X One Design
|Jonathan Clark
|2
|X77
|Sunshine
|X One Design
|Brian Harding
Bang and Go Back Results:
|Pos
|Boat Name
|Helm
|1st boat on points
|Akarana 3
|Graham Deegan
|2nd boat on points
|Challenger
|Adam Ridett and Phil Moore
|1st Sonar on points
|Pisces
|Trish Rooke
|1st XOD on points
|Curlew
|Neil Clifford
|1st Flying Fifteen on points
|Ffuraha
|Gil McCutcheon
|Best Fancy Dress on points
|Fandango
|Brendan McMahon
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!