Noble Marine Comet Championship at Attenborough Sailing Club

by Roger Day today at 3:39 pm

Twenty visitors joined eight local members to sail the Noble Marine Comet Championship at Attenborough SC.

Saturday was sunny with light winds but with no change forecast. The first race got away with little delay but wind shift just prior to the start resulted in a mass of boats on starboard at the pin end of the line which saw some boats bailing out at the last minute to avoid collisions. Chris Hatton soon got away from the fleet and stayed there throughout the race. Chris Robinson and Eddie Pope kept 2 and 3 place positions from the end of the first beat to the finish.

After lunch, the wind had not improved and was described by someone as "settled to be variable". The fleet got away to a clean start and by the end of lap one had spread out along the lake. Chris Hatton gained a lead and stayed there. Meanwhile, Eddie Pope was running in second place and Bob Dodds came through the gate in third place. The race was shortened to just 2 laps after almost an hour of sailing. The first three positions at the end of lap one remained unchanged at the finish.

Race three was held back to back which meant quite a long wait for the front runners before the start which again got away cleanly. The wind continued to promise an increase and change direction but then dashed all hopes by fading again. At the end of lap one we had a new face, John Coppenhall (532, Hunts SC) followed by Eddie Pope and Nigel Austin (875, Crawley SC). By the end of lap two, Eddie Pope found a way through to lead from John Coppenhall whilst Bob Dodds had come through from fifth to third. These positions were maintained to the end of lap 3 as the race ended.

Sunday dawned fine and clear but again the wind was light and variable. The OOD tried to get the fleet away at the allotted time but postponed the start to change the start line and the course. The variable wind still resulted in a biased start when the gun sounded but it was another clean start and there were a lot of tacks put in before the first mark. Eddie Pope came through the gate at the end of lap one in the lead followed by Chris Hatton and Nigel Austin. The light winds resulted in a very drawn out fleet along the length of the lake. The race was finished after just two laps with Eddie Pope and Chris Hatton holding onto their positions. Nigel however dropped a place whilst Bob Dodds managed to gain two places to finish in third.

The fifth and last race of the series got underway with just twenty boat but a gust caught out several sailors who found themselves on the wrong side of the line and had to go around the end of the line to start. The usual faces however featured amongst the lead boats. Chris Hatton got himself to the front and stayed there throughout the three lap race. Chris Robinson came through the first lap in second place but slipped to fifth in lap three and Nigel Austin slipped from third to fourth. Eddie Pope fought his way from fourth to third on the last lap whilst Bob Dodds came through from sixth at the end of lap one, fifth at the end of lap two to finish in third position.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Sail No Rig Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 Chris Hatton 48 Seven SC 1 1 7 2 1 5 2 E Pope 804 Standard Ogston SC 3 2 1 1 3 7 3 Bob Dodds 869 Crawley SC 8 3 3 3 2 11 4 Nigel Austin 875 Standard Cransley SC 4 10 5 4 4 17 5 Chris Robinson 867 Standard Burghfield SC 2 7 6 9 5 20 6 John Coppenhall 532 Hunts SC 6 5 2 8 9 21 7 Izac Dodds 701 Crawley SC 5 8 4 5 DNF 22 8 Michael Pritchard 807 Standard Attenborough SC 9 4 11 6 6 25 9 Michael Ettershank 84 Standard Up River SC 10 16 10 11 7 38 10 Dave Harris 841 Standard Dave Harris 7 12 14 16 8 41 11 Henry Jaggers 800 Beer SC 14 13 8 12 11 44 12 Alan Hatton 838 Seven SC 16 15 16 7 12 50 13 John Sturgeon 400 Extra Hawley Lake SC 13 19 17 10 10 50 14 Paul Jago 599 Attenborough SC 11 6 12 NF DNS 58 15 Alan Bennett 126 Standard Staunton Harold SC 12 9 9 DNS DNS 59 16 Michael Thompson 518 Standard Crawley SC 18 18 13 22 13 62 17 Stephen Bellamy 311 Standard Winsford SC 24 14 18 17 14 63 18 Peter Mountford 864 Extra Staunton Harold SC 20 17 15 19 DNS 71 19 Andrew Beaumont 556 Attenborough SC 17 23 21 15 18 71 20 Malcolm Davidson 856 Standard Attenborough SC 21 21 24 14 16 72 21 Trica Peacock 885 Extra Arden SC 26 24 20 13 16 73 22 Paul Hinde 844 Seven SC 15 11 19 DNS DNS 74 23 Jill Reid 441 Attenborough SC 19 22 26 21 15 77 24 Paul Smith 627 Extra Attenborough SC 22 26 23 20 17 82 25 Nigel Fern 845 Staunton Harold SC 25 20 22 DNS DNS 96 26 Diana Thompson 649 Crawley SC 27 27 29 18 DNF 101 27 Roger Chilvers 488 Attenborough SC 23 25 25 DNS DNS 102 28 Iona Reid 356 Attenborough SC DNF DNF DNF DNF DNS 116

First Veteran: Nigel Austin (Cransley SC)

First Ancient Mariner: Mike Pritchard (Attenborough SC)

First Lady: Trica Peacock (Arden SC)

First Junior: Jill Reid (Attenborough SC)

Novice (first championship series): Malcolm Davidson (Attenborough SC)

Committee Prize: Iona Reid (Attenborough SC)