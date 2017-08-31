Please select your home edition
First flight on the maxi trimaran Edmond De Rothschild

by Yann Riou today at 1:23 pm 31 August 2017
The Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is launched © Yvan Zedda / GITANA SA

The foiling 32 metre maxi trimaran Gitana 17 has taken off! This craft is a massive 23 metres wide and has taken 170,000 man-hours and 20 months to build.

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, premier Vol

Premier vol sur le maxi Edmond de Rothschild. Images tournées en drone avec le DJI Inspire2. Ca envoie!

Posted by Yann Riou on Thursday, 31 August 2017
Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep
