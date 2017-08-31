First flight on the maxi trimaran Edmond De Rothschild
by Yann Riou today at 1:23 pm
31 August 2017
The Maxi Edmond de Rothschild is launched © Yvan Zedda / GITANA SA
The foiling 32 metre maxi trimaran Gitana 17 has taken off! This craft is a massive 23 metres wide and has taken 170,000 man-hours and 20 months to build.
