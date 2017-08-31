Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - Day 4
26-31 August 2017
Day 4 of the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals Championship, Rooster Wednesday, summed up in Alex Irwin's photos! Sun, fun and fair wind, followed by a choice of social, a full-on crews' union vs a jovial masters meal.
Which would you have chosen? We note that RS Sailing MD Alex Newton-Southon chose the latter, although rumour has it he did sneak off to join the crews when the midnight bell tolled!
Results after Day 4:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Main Club
|Buddy
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|1628
|Ben Palmer
|Amy Seabright
|HISC
|Halibut
|1
|‑34
|2
|1
|5
|7
|‑10
|1
|17
|2nd
|Gold
|1657
|Hamish Walker
|Emma Hivey
|RNSA
|Angelfish
|3
|1
|‑6
|6
|‑9
|1
|1
|6
|18
|3rd
|Gold
|1642
|Maria Stanley
|Rob Henderson
|Itchenor SC
|Flying Fish
|2
|2
|1
|3
|‑7
|5
|‑47
|7
|20
|4th
|Gold
|1626
|Edd Whitehead
|Millie Alcock
|Parkstone YC
|Sea Cucumber
|‑17
|5
|7
|4
|6
|‑10
|2
|4
|28
|5th
|Gold
|1601
|Jonny McGovern
|Sarah McGovern
|Y Felinheli
|Starfish
|11
|4
|‑23
|2
|1
|‑24
|7
|10
|35
|6th
|Gold
|1615
|Matt Mee
|Emma Norris
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|Dolphin
|10
|‑16
|4
|7
|‑14
|3
|4
|9
|37
|7th
|Gold
|1639
|Jack Holden
|Holly Scott
|Itchenor SC
|Crab
|‑23
|14
|‑24
|11
|2
|4
|5
|5
|41
|8th
|Gold
|1509
|Alistair Norris
|Helen Summersgill
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|Eel
|8
|10
|10
|5
|‑28
|12
|8
|‑25
|53
|9th
|Gold
|91
|Penny Clark
|Jo Hewitson
|RNSA
|Porpoise
|4
|9
|‑38
|‑27
|3
|2
|11
|27
|56
|10th
|Gold
|385
|Matt Reid
|Becca Jones
|Spinnaker SC
|Mermaid
|6
|13
|12
|14
|‑31
|9
|3
|‑26
|57
|11th
|Gold
|1347
|David Jessop
|Sophie Mear
|Grafham Water SC
|Clown Fish
|13
|7
|‑35
|25
|15
|8
|‑34
|13
|81
|12th
|Gold
|772
|Tom Hewitson
|Lucy Hewitson
|HISC
|Plankton
|‑32
|‑70
|18
|16
|19
|19
|9
|2
|83
|13th
|Gold
|1637
|Ollie Groves
|Esther Parkhurst
|Beaver SC
|Jellyfish
|21
|‑30
|21
|12
|4
|13
|‑41
|14
|85
|14th
|Gold
|629
|Arthur Henderson
|Mary Henderson
|Itchenor SC
|Blue Whale
|12
|‑48
|3
|‑64
|17
|11
|27
|18
|88
|15th
|Gold
|1391
|Tom Darling
|Charlie Darling
|HISC
|Octopus
|15
|24
|5
|‑52
|18
|20
|‑52
|12
|94
|16th
|Gold
|1570
|Robbie King
|Marcus Tressler
|Royal Thames YC
|Sea Horse
|24
|‑38
|25
|9
|13
|‑48
|13
|11
|95
|17th
|Silver
|1536
|Andrew Brown
|Alex Sutcliffe
|Tynemouth SC
|Lionfish
|30
|‑35
|31
|8
|‑32
|15
|6
|8
|98
|18th
|Gold
|846
|Jeremy Stephens
|Becca Stephens
|Penzance SC
|Orca
|9
|17
|17
|22
|‑58
|21
|22
|‑46
|108
|19th
|Gold
|1600
|Oliver Turner
|Rheanna Pavey
|Starcross YC
|Prawn
|‑46
|8
|33
|18
|‑37
|6
|17
|28
|110
|20th
|Gold
|1545
|Georgie Vickers
|Dan Vickers
|Parkstone YC
|Piranha
|28
|12
|‑52
|‑45
|11
|39
|18
|3
|111
|21st
|Gold
|1552
|Owain Hughes
|Mari Shepherd
|Parkstone YC
|Barracuda
|‑65
|‑43
|8
|19
|25
|30
|12
|29
|123
|22nd
|Silver
|1229
|Caroline Croft
|Alex Warren
|Shoreham SC
|Prawn
|29
|6
|‑83
|10
|46
|18
|21
|‑51
|130
|23rd
|Silver
|1652
|Stewart Bowen
|Jack Bowen
|Parkstone YC
|Turtle
|‑80
|28
|‑39
|23
|16
|31
|20
|16
|134
|24th
|Gold
|1237
|Dicken Maclean
|Hannah Young
|HISC
|Coral
|‑40
|36
|15
|(RET [102])
|10
|23
|39
|24
|147
|25th
|Silver
|1215
|Sam Thompson
|Leanne Hibberd
|RNSA
|Narwhal
|39
|‑52
|44
|‑63
|8
|14
|26
|20
|151
|26th
|Gold
|1082
|Henry Rastrick
|Lucy Ferguson
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Manatee
|‑81
|11
|‑54
|34
|20
|25
|32
|31
|153
|27th
|Silver
|801
|Nick Martingdale
|Ruth Kenyon
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|Eel
|20
|18
|19
|32
|35
|‑53
|30
|‑50
|154
|28th
|Gold
|1331
|Tom Ballantine
|Maddy Anderson
|Wessex SC
|Pufferfish
|35
|26
|9
|33
|22
|32
|‑43
|‑37
|157
|29th
|Gold
|633
|Ross Thompson
|James Scott
|Frensham Pond SC
|Hake
|5
|22
|27
|‑59
|‑59
|37
|44
|30
|165
|30th
|Gold
|1136
|Nicki Birrell
|Kate Allam
|Parkston YC
|Great White Shark
|‑64
|20
|‑73
|17
|12
|17
|49
|59
|174
|31st
|Silver
|1023
|Anthony Parke
|Claudia Wilson
|HISC
|Angelfish
|25
|29
|36
|21
|‑49
|28
|‑46
|35
|174
|32nd
|Gold
|626
|Will Taylor
|Caithlin Jones
|Brighlingsea SC
|Shrimp
|26
|32
|14
|‑46
|41
|42
|‑75
|23
|178
|33rd
|Silver
|796
|Robin Richardson
|Imogen Bellfield
|Royal Windermere YC
|Clown Fish
|36
|23
|37
|‑44
|‑45
|41
|23
|19
|179
|34th
|Silver
|985
|Chay Taylor
|Niamh
|Burnham SC
|Anchovy
|7
|39
|16
|41
|‑51
|46
|31
|‑48
|180
|35th
|Silver
|1071
|Sam Waller
|Isaac Marsh
|Beaver SC
|Sea Lion
|‑82
|44
|‑51
|42
|29
|36
|16
|15
|182
|36th
|Gold
|418
|Fred Mainwaring
|Liz Teague
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|Lobster
|44
|46
|22
|30
|38
|16
|‑67
|‑54
|196
|37th
|Silver
|1634
|Cam Stewart
|Tom Harrison
|HISC
|Great White Shark
|‑59
|‑78
|29
|15
|39
|43
|56
|17
|199
|38th
|Silver
|1425
|Rory Odell
|Josh Bonsey
|HISC
|Porpoise
|38
|‑50
|34
|35
|‑54
|22
|37
|39
|205
|39th
|Bronze
|1605
|Kevin Druce
|Izzy Frazer
|Burghfield SC
|Anchovy
|‑75
|15
|60
|20
|40
|52
|19
|‑83
|206
|40th
|Gold
|1451
|Jamie Harris
|Taddy H
|BCYC
|Narwhal
|‑60
|42
|20
|29
|33
|51
|35
|‑78
|210
|41st
|Silver
|1175
|Matt Lulham‑Robinson
|Amy Sparks
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Orca
|‑61
|21
|45
|‑54
|36
|26
|53
|34
|215
|42nd
|Silver
|1235
|Matt Whitfield
|Joanna Kalderon
|Itchenor SC
|Piranha
|27
|68
|26
|38
|(RET [102])
|(DNS [102])
|25
|32
|216
|43rd
|Silver
|998
|Josh Kerr
|Fenella Corlett
|Largs SC
|Starfish
|31
|(RET [102])
|42
|39
|26
|29
|‑72
|49
|216
|44th
|Silver
|1511
|Mike Green
|Lynne Ratcliffe
|Eastbourne Sovereign SC
|Mussel
|47
|‑51
|‑63
|50
|27
|40
|14
|47
|225
|45th
|Gold
|1178
|Julian Bradley
|Helen Cafferata
|Wembly SC
|Sea Lion
|42
|3
|41
|49
|‑62
|35
|‑66
|56
|226
|46th
|Gold
|1445
|Pete Ugly Vincent
|Abi Campbell
|Bristol Corinthian SC
|Anchovy
|51
|‑84
|‑69
|13
|55
|61
|24
|22
|226
|47th
|Bronze
|806
|Brenden Lynch
|Matt Morson
|Port Edgar YC
|Barracuda
|48
|‑80
|46
|56
|24
|‑65
|38
|21
|233
|48th
|Silver
|17
|Hatty Morsley
|Thomas Wallwork
|Redesmere SC
|Pufferfish
|54
|‑56
|50
|40
|30
|47
|15
|‑67
|236
|49th
|Gold
|1631
|Martin Penty
|Tom Penty
|Beaver SC
|Shrimp
|22
|64
|40
|‑68
|23
|50
|(DSQ [102])
|43
|242
|50th
|Silver
|1046
|Joseph Bradley
|Benjamen Bradley
|Hill Head SC
|Crab
|18
|‑61
|49
|43
|48
|38
|48
|‑57
|244
|51st
|Silver
|1458
|Gus Dixon
|Dan Venables
|RHYC
|Manatee
|37
|‑76
|32
|36
|47
|44
|‑70
|52
|248
|52nd
|Gold
|1200
|Keri Harris
|Theo Harris
|RNSA
|Turtle
|50
|‑57
|56
|‑75
|34
|27
|45
|40
|252
|53rd
|Silver
|1296
|Matt Bromley
|Faye Casewell
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Haddock
|14
|‑71
|13
|65
|52
|54
|‑74
|58
|256
|54th
|Silver
|1299
|Kelvin Matthews
|Kirsty Matthews
|HISC
|Blue Whale
|52
|37
|43
|58
|‑63
|33
|‑61
|33
|256
|55th
|Silver
|1621
|Ewan Wilson
|Jamie Rastrick
|Wormit Boating Club
|Octopus
|16
|31
|68
|47
|‑80
|‑72
|54
|42
|258
|56th
|Bronze
|953
|Harry Bowerman
|Will Birch‑Tomlinson
|HISC
|Lobster
|45
|58
|48
|28
|21
|‑73
|‑64
|64
|264
|57th
|Silver
|1378
|Andy Kilburn
|Fiona Mulcahy
|Notts County SC
|Haddock
|56
|19
|‑65
|51
|60
|49
|33
|‑69
|268
|58th
|Gold
|1658
|John Harvey
|Sally Harvey
|Thornbury SC
|Lionfish
|69
|‑90
|11
|‑81
|44
|59
|36
|65
|284
|59th
|Silver
|911
|Rory Rose
|Michael O'Donovan
|Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC
|Hake
|‑67
|40
|57
|26
|53
|(RET [102])
|58
|53
|287
|60th
|Bronze
|1654
|Mike Warwicker
|Kate Fitzsimmons
|Bough Beech SC
|Sea Lion
|33
|‑91
|28
|66
|43
|58
|69
|‑80
|297
|61st
|Silver
|1573
|Henrik Asplund
|Georgina King
|Guernsey YC
|Coral
|49
|55
|61
|37
|‑66
|45
|50
|‑76
|297
|62nd
|Silver
|584
|Tim Freeman
|Hannah Liptrot
|Warsash SC
|Lobster
|34
|27
|78
|‑83
|50
|62
|‑85
|60
|311
|63rd
|Bronze
|1009
|Simom Shillaker
|Dan Shillaker
|Hill Head SC
|Shrimp
|41
|‑86
|47
|62
|68
|74
|29
|‑85
|321
|64th
|Silver
|1452
|Alistair Hodgson
|Joanna Worrall
|RYA
|Barracuda
|‑83
|‑81
|71
|24
|42
|81
|68
|41
|327
|65th
|Bronze
|993
|Alex McCormack
|Millie Gibbons
|Scaling Dam SC
|Prawn
|‑77
|54
|30
|‑76
|65
|71
|40
|75
|335
|66th
|Silver
|1110
|Roscoe Martin
|Kent Martin
|Ogston SC
|Flying Fish
|43
|‑83
|67
|‑74
|73
|34
|63
|66
|346
|67th
|Silver
|915
|Victoria Upton
|Will Ward
|Exe SC
|Dolphin
|‑78
|‑82
|74
|53
|56
|66
|59
|38
|346
|68th
|Bronze
|1253
|Ed Gibbons
|Liam Gardner
|Brightlingsea SC
|Manatee
|66
|‑77
|55
|61
|77
|(DNS [102])
|71
|36
|366
|69th
|Silver
|880
|Duncan Jamieson
|Jess Hammett
|HISC
|Sea Cucumber
|74
|25
|(DSQ [102])
|‑78
|67
|75
|57
|71
|369
|70th
|Bronze
|1510
|Chris Eames
|Rachel Tilley
|Ballyholme YC
|Porpoise
|‑76
|67
|70
|57
|76
|56
|‑80
|44
|370
|71st
|Bronze
|864
|Ben Shorrock
|Lainey Terkelsen
|Frensham Pond SC
|Halibut
|19
|88
|58
|48
|64
|(RET [102])
|94
|(DNC [102])
|371
|72nd
|Silver
|1247
|Willow Bland
|Lucie Offord
|Waldringfield SC
|Halibut
|86
|59
|84
|‑97
|‑88
|60
|28
|55
|372
|73rd
|Bronze
|909
|Jack Vincent
|Lizzie Fuller
|Bough Beech SC
|Angelfish
|53
|‑89
|62
|73
|61
|55
|‑83
|72
|376
|74th
|Gold
|961
|Andrew Clewer
|Sarah Collingwood
|Poole YC
|Mussel
|68
|53
|66
|31
|(RET [102])
|(DNC [102])
|77
|82
|377
|75th
|Bronze
|1376
|Katie‑May Monro
|Samuel James
|Royal Findhorn YC
|Eel
|‑92
|62
|72
|67
|69
|64
|(DSQ [102])
|63
|397
|76th
|Silver
|609
|Peter Rose
|Ioan Thompson
|Tenby SC
|Plankton
|57
|47
|76
|‑84
|82
|57
|79
|‑88
|398
|77th
|Silver
|581
|Matthew Rhodes
|Will Rhodes
|Northampton SC
|Jellyfish
|63
|33
|85
|71
|(DSQ [102])
|(DNC [102])
|73
|74
|399
|78th
|Bronze
|1145
|Nicholas Smith
|Max Ross
|Bristol Corinthain YC
|Sea Cucumber
|‑87
|66
|‑75
|60
|74
|68
|65
|70
|403
|79th
|Bronze
|352
|James Morson
|Ross Malloy
|Port Edgar YC
|Piranha
|‑91
|75
|‑79
|79
|70
|79
|42
|62
|407
|80th
|Bronze
|1092
|Ethan Dawson
|Ellie Clark
|Bassenthwaite SC
|Pufferfish
|73
|79
|59
|70
|‑85
|‑82
|62
|68
|411
|81st
|Bronze
|1284
|Tony Wilkinson
|Kelly Aaron
|Parkston YC
|Crab
|79
|49
|‑89
|69
|57
|76
|82
|‑84
|412
|82nd
|Bronze
|1390
|Syd Mclean
|Tom Mclean
|HISC
|Octopus
|71
|65
|64
|87
|(RET [102])
|(DNC [102])
|81
|45
|413
|83rd
|Silver
|1397
|Paul Frey
|Max Carey
|Parkstone YC
|Sea Horse
|‑88
|72
|77
|82
|‑83
|70
|51
|73
|425
|84th
|Bronze
|489
|Jas Stubbs
|Steve Stubbs
|Tenby SC
|Mermaid
|55
|‑96
|‑91
|80
|91
|78
|60
|61
|425
|85th
|Bronze
|805
|Harry Odling
|Larissa Connabeer
|Plymouth University
|Jellyfish
|85
|45
|‑90
|77
|79
|67
|‑95
|77
|430
|86th
|Bronze
|1098
|Andrew Corlett
|Callum Forsyth
|Largs SC
|Narwhal
|84
|85
|82
|55
|71
|63
|‑89
|‑91
|440
|87th
|Bronze
|1167
|Bernard Clark
|Edward Russell
|Ripon SC
|Haddock
|62
|74
|86
|‑89
|81
|86
|55
|‑94
|444
|88th
|Bronze
|984
|Dan Discombe
|Sophie Cogger
|Bough Beech SC
|Great White Shark
|‑99
|41
|87
|86
|89
|69
|‑91
|86
|458
|89th
|Bronze
|519
|Sue Brannam
|Mike Proven
|Burghfield SC
|Coral
|‑96
|60
|‑94
|90
|72
|80
|87
|89
|478
|90th
|Bronze
|1076
|Ollie Hawkins
|Isabel Abbatt
|Ullswater YC
|Flying Fish
|72
|‑94
|80
|91
|85
|77
|76
|‑95
|481
|91st
|Bronze
|1342
|Sarah Green
|David Green
|Llandegfedd SC
|Turtle
|‑90
|73
|81
|88
|‑92
|85
|78
|79
|484
|92nd
|Bronze
|593
|Martin Clapham
|Rupert Clapham
|Thornbury SC
|Starfish
|‑89
|69
|‑88
|85
|78
|83
|84
|87
|486
|93rd
|Bronze
|964
|Lewis Bowen
|Alice Powell
|Northampton SC
|Lionfish
|58
|87
|(DSQ [102])
|92
|75
|84
|92
|‑93
|488
|94th
|Bronze
|756
|Chris Saunders
|Pippa Hardman
|Mumbles YC
|Dolphin
|70
|(DNC [102])
|53
|72
|(DNC [102])
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|501
|95th
|Bronze
|547
|James Wright
|Daniel Wright
|Durleigh SC
|Sea Horse
|97
|63
|92
|93
|(RET [102])
|(DNC [102])
|88
|96
|529
|96th
|Bronze
|1398
|Paul Griffiths
|Julia Griffiths
|Saundersfoot SC
|Hake
|93
|‑95
|95
|94
|87
|(DNS [102])
|86
|81
|536
|97th
|Bronze
|959
|Tommie Cluley
|Anna Blagden
|Carsington SC
|Orca
|‑95
|92
|93
|‑95
|86
|87
|90
|92
|540
|98th
|Bronze
|866
|Heather Sword
|Lucy Rawbone
|Loch Tummel SC
|Clown Fish
|‑98
|93
|(DSQ [102])
|96
|90
|88
|93
|90
|550
|99th
|Bronze
|439
|Julia Lewis
|Ed Lewis
|Wembly SC
|Mussel
|94
|(RET [102])
|96
|98
|(DNC [102])
|DNC [102]
|96
|97
|583
|100th
|Bronze
|429
|David Fenech
|Alison Williams
|Wilsonian SC
|Blue Whale
|(DNC [102])
|(DNC [102])
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|612
|100th
|Bronze
|358
|Jonathan Baddeley
|Stefan Ward
|HISC
|Plankton
|(DNC [102])
|(DNC [102])
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|612
