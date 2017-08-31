Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - Day 4

by Sally Campbell today at 12:20 pm

Day 4 of the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals Championship, Rooster Wednesday, summed up in Alex Irwin's photos! Sun, fun and fair wind, followed by a choice of social, a full-on crews' union vs a jovial masters meal.

Which would you have chosen? We note that RS Sailing MD Alex Newton-Southon chose the latter, although rumour has it he did sneak off to join the crews when the midnight bell tolled!

Results after Day 4:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Main Club Buddy R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st Gold 1628 Ben Palmer Amy Seabright HISC Halibut 1 ‑34 2 1 5 7 ‑10 1 17 2nd Gold 1657 Hamish Walker Emma Hivey RNSA Angelfish 3 1 ‑6 6 ‑9 1 1 6 18 3rd Gold 1642 Maria Stanley Rob Henderson Itchenor SC Flying Fish 2 2 1 3 ‑7 5 ‑47 7 20 4th Gold 1626 Edd Whitehead Millie Alcock Parkstone YC Sea Cucumber ‑17 5 7 4 6 ‑10 2 4 28 5th Gold 1601 Jonny McGovern Sarah McGovern Y Felinheli Starfish 11 4 ‑23 2 1 ‑24 7 10 35 6th Gold 1615 Matt Mee Emma Norris Red Wharf Bay SC Dolphin 10 ‑16 4 7 ‑14 3 4 9 37 7th Gold 1639 Jack Holden Holly Scott Itchenor SC Crab ‑23 14 ‑24 11 2 4 5 5 41 8th Gold 1509 Alistair Norris Helen Summersgill Red Wharf Bay SC Eel 8 10 10 5 ‑28 12 8 ‑25 53 9th Gold 91 Penny Clark Jo Hewitson RNSA Porpoise 4 9 ‑38 ‑27 3 2 11 27 56 10th Gold 385 Matt Reid Becca Jones Spinnaker SC Mermaid 6 13 12 14 ‑31 9 3 ‑26 57 11th Gold 1347 David Jessop Sophie Mear Grafham Water SC Clown Fish 13 7 ‑35 25 15 8 ‑34 13 81 12th Gold 772 Tom Hewitson Lucy Hewitson HISC Plankton ‑32 ‑70 18 16 19 19 9 2 83 13th Gold 1637 Ollie Groves Esther Parkhurst Beaver SC Jellyfish 21 ‑30 21 12 4 13 ‑41 14 85 14th Gold 629 Arthur Henderson Mary Henderson Itchenor SC Blue Whale 12 ‑48 3 ‑64 17 11 27 18 88 15th Gold 1391 Tom Darling Charlie Darling HISC Octopus 15 24 5 ‑52 18 20 ‑52 12 94 16th Gold 1570 Robbie King Marcus Tressler Royal Thames YC Sea Horse 24 ‑38 25 9 13 ‑48 13 11 95 17th Silver 1536 Andrew Brown Alex Sutcliffe Tynemouth SC Lionfish 30 ‑35 31 8 ‑32 15 6 8 98 18th Gold 846 Jeremy Stephens Becca Stephens Penzance SC Orca 9 17 17 22 ‑58 21 22 ‑46 108 19th Gold 1600 Oliver Turner Rheanna Pavey Starcross YC Prawn ‑46 8 33 18 ‑37 6 17 28 110 20th Gold 1545 Georgie Vickers Dan Vickers Parkstone YC Piranha 28 12 ‑52 ‑45 11 39 18 3 111 21st Gold 1552 Owain Hughes Mari Shepherd Parkstone YC Barracuda ‑65 ‑43 8 19 25 30 12 29 123 22nd Silver 1229 Caroline Croft Alex Warren Shoreham SC Prawn 29 6 ‑83 10 46 18 21 ‑51 130 23rd Silver 1652 Stewart Bowen Jack Bowen Parkstone YC Turtle ‑80 28 ‑39 23 16 31 20 16 134 24th Gold 1237 Dicken Maclean Hannah Young HISC Coral ‑40 36 15 (RET [102]) 10 23 39 24 147 25th Silver 1215 Sam Thompson Leanne Hibberd RNSA Narwhal 39 ‑52 44 ‑63 8 14 26 20 151 26th Gold 1082 Henry Rastrick Lucy Ferguson Yorkshire Dales SC Manatee ‑81 11 ‑54 34 20 25 32 31 153 27th Silver 801 Nick Martingdale Ruth Kenyon Chew Valley Lake SC Eel 20 18 19 32 35 ‑53 30 ‑50 154 28th Gold 1331 Tom Ballantine Maddy Anderson Wessex SC Pufferfish 35 26 9 33 22 32 ‑43 ‑37 157 29th Gold 633 Ross Thompson James Scott Frensham Pond SC Hake 5 22 27 ‑59 ‑59 37 44 30 165 30th Gold 1136 Nicki Birrell Kate Allam Parkston YC Great White Shark ‑64 20 ‑73 17 12 17 49 59 174 31st Silver 1023 Anthony Parke Claudia Wilson HISC Angelfish 25 29 36 21 ‑49 28 ‑46 35 174 32nd Gold 626 Will Taylor Caithlin Jones Brighlingsea SC Shrimp 26 32 14 ‑46 41 42 ‑75 23 178 33rd Silver 796 Robin Richardson Imogen Bellfield Royal Windermere YC Clown Fish 36 23 37 ‑44 ‑45 41 23 19 179 34th Silver 985 Chay Taylor Niamh Burnham SC Anchovy 7 39 16 41 ‑51 46 31 ‑48 180 35th Silver 1071 Sam Waller Isaac Marsh Beaver SC Sea Lion ‑82 44 ‑51 42 29 36 16 15 182 36th Gold 418 Fred Mainwaring Liz Teague Red Wharf Bay SC Lobster 44 46 22 30 38 16 ‑67 ‑54 196 37th Silver 1634 Cam Stewart Tom Harrison HISC Great White Shark ‑59 ‑78 29 15 39 43 56 17 199 38th Silver 1425 Rory Odell Josh Bonsey HISC Porpoise 38 ‑50 34 35 ‑54 22 37 39 205 39th Bronze 1605 Kevin Druce Izzy Frazer Burghfield SC Anchovy ‑75 15 60 20 40 52 19 ‑83 206 40th Gold 1451 Jamie Harris Taddy H BCYC Narwhal ‑60 42 20 29 33 51 35 ‑78 210 41st Silver 1175 Matt Lulham‑Robinson Amy Sparks Yorkshire Dales SC Orca ‑61 21 45 ‑54 36 26 53 34 215 42nd Silver 1235 Matt Whitfield Joanna Kalderon Itchenor SC Piranha 27 68 26 38 (RET [102]) (DNS [102]) 25 32 216 43rd Silver 998 Josh Kerr Fenella Corlett Largs SC Starfish 31 (RET [102]) 42 39 26 29 ‑72 49 216 44th Silver 1511 Mike Green Lynne Ratcliffe Eastbourne Sovereign SC Mussel 47 ‑51 ‑63 50 27 40 14 47 225 45th Gold 1178 Julian Bradley Helen Cafferata Wembly SC Sea Lion 42 3 41 49 ‑62 35 ‑66 56 226 46th Gold 1445 Pete Ugly Vincent Abi Campbell Bristol Corinthian SC Anchovy 51 ‑84 ‑69 13 55 61 24 22 226 47th Bronze 806 Brenden Lynch Matt Morson Port Edgar YC Barracuda 48 ‑80 46 56 24 ‑65 38 21 233 48th Silver 17 Hatty Morsley Thomas Wallwork Redesmere SC Pufferfish 54 ‑56 50 40 30 47 15 ‑67 236 49th Gold 1631 Martin Penty Tom Penty Beaver SC Shrimp 22 64 40 ‑68 23 50 (DSQ [102]) 43 242 50th Silver 1046 Joseph Bradley Benjamen Bradley Hill Head SC Crab 18 ‑61 49 43 48 38 48 ‑57 244 51st Silver 1458 Gus Dixon Dan Venables RHYC Manatee 37 ‑76 32 36 47 44 ‑70 52 248 52nd Gold 1200 Keri Harris Theo Harris RNSA Turtle 50 ‑57 56 ‑75 34 27 45 40 252 53rd Silver 1296 Matt Bromley Faye Casewell Yorkshire Dales SC Haddock 14 ‑71 13 65 52 54 ‑74 58 256 54th Silver 1299 Kelvin Matthews Kirsty Matthews HISC Blue Whale 52 37 43 58 ‑63 33 ‑61 33 256 55th Silver 1621 Ewan Wilson Jamie Rastrick Wormit Boating Club Octopus 16 31 68 47 ‑80 ‑72 54 42 258 56th Bronze 953 Harry Bowerman Will Birch‑Tomlinson HISC Lobster 45 58 48 28 21 ‑73 ‑64 64 264 57th Silver 1378 Andy Kilburn Fiona Mulcahy Notts County SC Haddock 56 19 ‑65 51 60 49 33 ‑69 268 58th Gold 1658 John Harvey Sally Harvey Thornbury SC Lionfish 69 ‑90 11 ‑81 44 59 36 65 284 59th Silver 911 Rory Rose Michael O'Donovan Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC Hake ‑67 40 57 26 53 (RET [102]) 58 53 287 60th Bronze 1654 Mike Warwicker Kate Fitzsimmons Bough Beech SC Sea Lion 33 ‑91 28 66 43 58 69 ‑80 297 61st Silver 1573 Henrik Asplund Georgina King Guernsey YC Coral 49 55 61 37 ‑66 45 50 ‑76 297 62nd Silver 584 Tim Freeman Hannah Liptrot Warsash SC Lobster 34 27 78 ‑83 50 62 ‑85 60 311 63rd Bronze 1009 Simom Shillaker Dan Shillaker Hill Head SC Shrimp 41 ‑86 47 62 68 74 29 ‑85 321 64th Silver 1452 Alistair Hodgson Joanna Worrall RYA Barracuda ‑83 ‑81 71 24 42 81 68 41 327 65th Bronze 993 Alex McCormack Millie Gibbons Scaling Dam SC Prawn ‑77 54 30 ‑76 65 71 40 75 335 66th Silver 1110 Roscoe Martin Kent Martin Ogston SC Flying Fish 43 ‑83 67 ‑74 73 34 63 66 346 67th Silver 915 Victoria Upton Will Ward Exe SC Dolphin ‑78 ‑82 74 53 56 66 59 38 346 68th Bronze 1253 Ed Gibbons Liam Gardner Brightlingsea SC Manatee 66 ‑77 55 61 77 (DNS [102]) 71 36 366 69th Silver 880 Duncan Jamieson Jess Hammett HISC Sea Cucumber 74 25 (DSQ [102]) ‑78 67 75 57 71 369 70th Bronze 1510 Chris Eames Rachel Tilley Ballyholme YC Porpoise ‑76 67 70 57 76 56 ‑80 44 370 71st Bronze 864 Ben Shorrock Lainey Terkelsen Frensham Pond SC Halibut 19 88 58 48 64 (RET [102]) 94 (DNC [102]) 371 72nd Silver 1247 Willow Bland Lucie Offord Waldringfield SC Halibut 86 59 84 ‑97 ‑88 60 28 55 372 73rd Bronze 909 Jack Vincent Lizzie Fuller Bough Beech SC Angelfish 53 ‑89 62 73 61 55 ‑83 72 376 74th Gold 961 Andrew Clewer Sarah Collingwood Poole YC Mussel 68 53 66 31 (RET [102]) (DNC [102]) 77 82 377 75th Bronze 1376 Katie‑May Monro Samuel James Royal Findhorn YC Eel ‑92 62 72 67 69 64 (DSQ [102]) 63 397 76th Silver 609 Peter Rose Ioan Thompson Tenby SC Plankton 57 47 76 ‑84 82 57 79 ‑88 398 77th Silver 581 Matthew Rhodes Will Rhodes Northampton SC Jellyfish 63 33 85 71 (DSQ [102]) (DNC [102]) 73 74 399 78th Bronze 1145 Nicholas Smith Max Ross Bristol Corinthain YC Sea Cucumber ‑87 66 ‑75 60 74 68 65 70 403 79th Bronze 352 James Morson Ross Malloy Port Edgar YC Piranha ‑91 75 ‑79 79 70 79 42 62 407 80th Bronze 1092 Ethan Dawson Ellie Clark Bassenthwaite SC Pufferfish 73 79 59 70 ‑85 ‑82 62 68 411 81st Bronze 1284 Tony Wilkinson Kelly Aaron Parkston YC Crab 79 49 ‑89 69 57 76 82 ‑84 412 82nd Bronze 1390 Syd Mclean Tom Mclean HISC Octopus 71 65 64 87 (RET [102]) (DNC [102]) 81 45 413 83rd Silver 1397 Paul Frey Max Carey Parkstone YC Sea Horse ‑88 72 77 82 ‑83 70 51 73 425 84th Bronze 489 Jas Stubbs Steve Stubbs Tenby SC Mermaid 55 ‑96 ‑91 80 91 78 60 61 425 85th Bronze 805 Harry Odling Larissa Connabeer Plymouth University Jellyfish 85 45 ‑90 77 79 67 ‑95 77 430 86th Bronze 1098 Andrew Corlett Callum Forsyth Largs SC Narwhal 84 85 82 55 71 63 ‑89 ‑91 440 87th Bronze 1167 Bernard Clark Edward Russell Ripon SC Haddock 62 74 86 ‑89 81 86 55 ‑94 444 88th Bronze 984 Dan Discombe Sophie Cogger Bough Beech SC Great White Shark ‑99 41 87 86 89 69 ‑91 86 458 89th Bronze 519 Sue Brannam Mike Proven Burghfield SC Coral ‑96 60 ‑94 90 72 80 87 89 478 90th Bronze 1076 Ollie Hawkins Isabel Abbatt Ullswater YC Flying Fish 72 ‑94 80 91 85 77 76 ‑95 481 91st Bronze 1342 Sarah Green David Green Llandegfedd SC Turtle ‑90 73 81 88 ‑92 85 78 79 484 92nd Bronze 593 Martin Clapham Rupert Clapham Thornbury SC Starfish ‑89 69 ‑88 85 78 83 84 87 486 93rd Bronze 964 Lewis Bowen Alice Powell Northampton SC Lionfish 58 87 (DSQ [102]) 92 75 84 92 ‑93 488 94th Bronze 756 Chris Saunders Pippa Hardman Mumbles YC Dolphin 70 (DNC [102]) 53 72 (DNC [102]) DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] 501 95th Bronze 547 James Wright Daniel Wright Durleigh SC Sea Horse 97 63 92 93 (RET [102]) (DNC [102]) 88 96 529 96th Bronze 1398 Paul Griffiths Julia Griffiths Saundersfoot SC Hake 93 ‑95 95 94 87 (DNS [102]) 86 81 536 97th Bronze 959 Tommie Cluley Anna Blagden Carsington SC Orca ‑95 92 93 ‑95 86 87 90 92 540 98th Bronze 866 Heather Sword Lucy Rawbone Loch Tummel SC Clown Fish ‑98 93 (DSQ [102]) 96 90 88 93 90 550 99th Bronze 439 Julia Lewis Ed Lewis Wembly SC Mussel 94 (RET [102]) 96 98 (DNC [102]) DNC [102] 96 97 583 100th Bronze 429 David Fenech Alison Williams Wilsonian SC Blue Whale (DNC [102]) (DNC [102]) DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] 612 100th Bronze 358 Jonathan Baddeley Stefan Ward HISC Plankton (DNC [102]) (DNC [102]) DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] 612