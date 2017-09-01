adidas Poole Week 2017 at Parkstone Yacht Club - Day 4

by John Linford today at 11:45 am

The forecast for today did not look ideal with little wind and rain promised. However, the PROs had clearly done their rain dances as the weather improved ahead of the 1400hrs start, and while the wind remained shifty around a Northerly we managed to get some good racing in.

The Wayfarers, Dolphins, Darts, XODs and the handicap fleets enjoyed a harbour tour from the Platform, while Olympic Courses were the first order of they day in the Top Triangle, where at one point the Race Officer was on his knees praying for the wind to settle, which it duly did just where he'd laid the windward mark. The first race was hardly fought by the competitors with a prize of a year's insurance from Craftinsure.com for the winner from each fleet.

The day finished with the sun out, 6 to 8 knots of wind and a harbour tour for the Flying 15s, RS and Merlin fleets while the Lasers continued with their Olympic course, finishing racing and returning to Parkstone Yacht Club just in time for the wind to fade away and enjoy a drink in the sun.

More information at www.parkstoneyachtclub.com/Sailing/Poole_Week.aspx