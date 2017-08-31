Adventure Awaits – The New Gill Hydrophobe Down

THE WORLD'S FIRST MARINE SPECIFIC HYDROPHOBE DOWN COLLECTIONThe all new, pioneering Hydrophobe Down Jacket and Gilet has been designed specifically for the marine environment. Insulated with 650 fill power and packed with a 90/10 water-resistant Duck Down, it's perfect for sailing in cold, wet and windy conditions - trapping warmth better, resisting water longer and drying quicker.
SHOP HYDROPHOBE DOWN
THE JACKET
The Hydrophobe Down Jacket has Duck Down insulation making it amazingly lightweight. Wear yours under protective layers or on its own as a barrier against the elements.
Men's Hydrophobe Down Jacket£125.00
Women's Hydrophobe Down Jacket£125.00
THE GILET
Keep your core warm at all times with our Hydrophobe Down Gilet. Its water-repellent coating stays lofty keeping you insulated, even if it gets wet.
Men's Hydrophobe Down Gilet£99.00
Women's Hydrophobe Down Gilet£99.00
FREE UK DELIVERY WHEN YOU SPEND £50. | FREE 28 DAY UK RETURNS POLICY
Gill is the trading name of Douglas Gill International Ltd. Registered in England No 1967176. Registered office: Manor House Road, Long Eaton, Nottingham, NG10 1LR, UK.