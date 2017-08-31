Adventure Awaits – The New Gill Hydrophobe Down

Keep your core warm at all times with our Hydrophobe Down Gilet. Its water-repellent coating stays lofty keeping you insulated, even if it gets wet.

The Hydrophobe Down Jacket has Duck Down insulation making it amazingly lightweight. Wear yours under protective layers or on its own as a barrier against the elements.

THE WORLD'S FIRST MARINE SPECIFIC HYDROPHOBE DOWN COLLECTION The all new, pioneering Hydrophobe Down Jacket and Gilet has been designed specifically for the marine environment. Insulated with 650 fill power and packed with a 90/10 water-resistant Duck Down, it's perfect for sailing in cold, wet and windy conditions - trapping warmth better, resisting water longer and drying quicker.

15% off at Gill - One Day Only!

Simply enter discount code: UKBANKHOL at the checkout Celebrate the long weekend with 15% off* all full priced items at Gill. Simply enter discount code: UKBANKHOL at the checkout. Hurry though, this offer won't last long – ends midnight Monday!

Come rain or shine

Get ready for the Bank Holiday with Gill! Make the most of the final Bank Holiday of the year, whatever the weather! Wet, dry, warm or cool, our wide range of gear will help you make the most of the long weekend.

Gill Australia announce expanded sponsorship

Of Geelong's Festival of Sails Gill Australia announces expanded sponsorship of Festival of Sails Leading technical marine clothing and accessories supplier Gill will sponsor the iconic Festival of Sails event for another two years as its official apparel supplier.

Stay cool this summer with Gill

UV Protection Wear to Casual Polo Shirts Stay cool with Gill's range of Shirts and Tops – Ideal for whatever you're doing this summer, from UV Protection Wear to Casual Polo Shirts, we've got you covered.

Gill sponsor the J/70 Worlds in Port Cervo

As the Official Technical Clothing Partner Gill, the leading global sailing clothing brand is proud to be the official technical clothing sponsor to the J/70 Worlds, held in Porto Cervo.

Get a free 5 litre dry bag with your next order

Shop online with Gill this week Planning a trip out on the water? Get your new kit at gillmarine.com and keep it dry in a free 5L Dry Cylinder Bag when you spend £100 or more. This size dry bag is perfect to keep important items like your wallet, phone and keys dry.

Be ready for the sun with Gill's range of shorts

Hard-wearing, functional and durable Hard-wearing, functional and durable – they are designed to accommodate a multitude of watersport needs. Plus, for a limited time only, we're offering a striped belt half-price with every order from our Shorts range*.

Your Essential Dinghy Kit

Gill's summer of sailing As proud joint sponsors of the International Optimist Class Association, we know how important the upcoming British National & Open Championships is for our young sailors – and you know how important the right kit is.

Limited edition Gill Regatta Cap & Visor

Exclusive Aqua colourway only available online Keep your head covered in style with Gill's new limited edition Regatta Cap & Visor, available in an exclusive Aqua colourway. With a moisture-wicking headband and built-in UV 50 protection, these exclusives are a popular choice.