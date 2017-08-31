Please select your home edition
Adventure Awaits – The New Gill Hydrophobe Down

by Gill today at 8:35 am 31 August 2017
Gill Hydrophobe Down © Gill

 

THE WORLD'S FIRST MARINE SPECIFIC HYDROPHOBE DOWN COLLECTION

The all new, pioneering Hydrophobe Down Jacket and Gilet has been designed specifically for the marine environment. Insulated with 650 fill power and packed with a 90/10 water-resistant Duck Down, it's perfect for sailing in cold, wet and windy conditions - trapping warmth better, resisting water longer and drying quicker.

THE JACKET

The Hydrophobe Down Jacket has Duck Down insulation making it amazingly lightweight. Wear yours under protective layers or on its own as a barrier against the elements.

  • 650 fill power – great for cold, wet and windy conditions
  • Versatile use – perfect for any adventure
  • Coated micro-baffle – non-clumping water-repellent coating, keeping you cosy and dry

Men's Hydrophobe Down Jacket
£125.00

Women's Hydrophobe Down Jacket
£125.00

THE GILET

Keep your core warm at all times with our Hydrophobe Down Gilet. Its water-repellent coating stays lofty keeping you insulated, even if it gets wet.

  • Unique to Gill – the first Hydrophobe Down collection specifically designed for the marine environment
  • Stylish design – an ideal stand-alone piece or team with our fleeces
  • Water repellent – great for fending off light spray

Men's Hydrophobe Down Gilet
£99.00

Women's Hydrophobe Down Gilet
£99.00


