Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rash Top-Short Sleeved
Rash Top-Short Sleeved

Team Sweden wins leg home in Nord Stream Race Leg 2

by James Boyd on 30 Aug 26 August - 7 September 2017

After a night of terror, exhilaration and 20+ knot boat speeds, Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) arrived home to a glorious victory this morning at the end of leg two of the 2017 Nord Stream Race.

At 420 miles, this was by far the longest of the trans-Baltic yacht race's four legs, taking the boats from Copenhagen to the Royal Swedish Yacht Club (KSSS) at Saltsjöbaden, outside Stockholm.

The Swedes relieved Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) of the lead halfway to the turning mark off Bornholm on Monday night. Last night, passing Gotland, they seemed to find a groove of their own, extending away, to finish with a lead of 50 minutes.

For the five crews, last night's ride on their ClubSwan 50s was sensational, hard running in 25 knot winds, gusting to 30, in steep, short waves. In the pitch black night, the fast ride was both exhilarating and terrifying. "It is not often that I get really scared on a boat, but last night I did! It was like a mini-Volvo Ocean Race," admitted Martin Krite. He should know having won the round the world race in 2011-12. "We have so many young talented sailors, but they are all like cowboys, they just send the boat! I was standing at the back, really nervous! But we were fast and we're here!" Krite has been coaching the Swedes, many of them M32 catamaran sailors, how to race offshore.

Last night, running downwind, the boats were hitting 22 knots top speeds, but there was a price: "Just before we got into the Archipelago, we were on our side for about four minutes," admitted Krite. Fortunately no one was injured in the broach.

Swedish boat first home in Nord Stream Race Leg 2 - photo © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
Swedish boat first home in Nord Stream Race Leg 2 - photo © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race

Patrik Sturesson, the Swedish team's 25-year-old skipper finished exhausted, but elated. "The boys sailed the boat brilliantly," he said. "We had really good speed the whole way, now we are getting to know the boat a little better. It has been a good, very fast leg. In one hour we averaged 15 knots. It was fantastic that we managed to do it at night. We were pushing the limit and a little bit beyond sometimes. It was really good fun."

While on the first night they ran a watch system, last night it was all-hands-on-deck. "We skipped the watch and did a half hour rotation between a couple of helmsmen," said Sturesson.

Next arrival off Saltsjöbaden, the magnificent location of the KSSS clubhouse, was Frederikshavn Sejlklub (Team Denmark). The best moment for the Danes was on the long starboard gybe across to Gotland yesterday evening when they went from fourth place to almost drawing level with the Swedes.

Of the big final night, Danish skipper Kris Houmann said: "We were easily surfing with a top speed of 22-23 knots. In the dark when you couldn't see the waves, it was really hard to steer and very easy to broach. We had a lot of fun, although in the night it was a little crazy too. We pushed the boat as much as we could."

Again, most of the crew was up all night, as Houmann observed: "It is not easy to sleep on a boat doing 20 knots with all the adrenalin pumping. It's a bit like trying to sleep in a Le Mans car going at 300 km/h."

The Finnish crew from Nyländska Jaktklubben in Helsinki was next home, skipper Kenneth Thelen in a strangely euphoric place, running on pure adrenalin, stupidly grinning, sunglasses hiding bloodshot sleep deprived eyes, after steering for around 10 hours last night. He had, in one night, relived his Whitbread Round the World Race experience of 28 years ago, one of his crew confided. Even if he had wanted to sleep last night Thelen said it would have been impossible, the carbon hull constantly singing out at the high speed.

The died in the wool seadogs and newbies alike from Nyländska Jaktklubben (Team Finland) all enjoyed Nord Stream Race Leg 2 - photo © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
The died in the wool seadogs and newbies alike from Nyländska Jaktklubben (Team Finland) all enjoyed Nord Stream Race Leg 2 - photo © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race

If the old seadog was content, so was his young crew. Sole female on board, 22 year old Niki Blassar, said of last night: "It was such fun, incredible, hanging in there. I was winching the spinnaker, but we were switching positions around. It was really cool, a love and hate feeling. There was a lot of noise, but I knew we were safe with the crew. I didn't get much sleep, but it was worth it to see everything."

The Russian Lord of the Sail – Europe crew from Yekaterinburg in the Ural Mountains finished fourth, 1 hour 22 minutes after the Swedes. Skipper Maksim Taranov said the night had been interesting but they had struggled to manoeuvre under genniker: "I would like to have taken some sail down." He advised: "This boat must go fast. You can go 11 knots, sometimes 19 and sometimes six, but six is hardest because if you stop, you lose control."

Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) could be in trouble if they can't adequately repair their gennaker after Nord Stream Race Leg 2 - photo © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race
Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) could be in trouble if they can't adequately repair their gennaker after Nord Stream Race Leg 2 - photo © Lars Wehrmann / Nord Stream Race

The Russian crew also suffered broaches gybing in the big conditions, but were mastering it as the night wore on. "I was worried about the spinnaker a lot, but it is okay," Taranov said.

For the leg one winners, Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany), there was disappointment. Having led for the first part of the leg, they were on the ascent, when disaster struck. Skipper Michael Tarabochia explained: "At 01:30 we got hit by a gust - we surfed down a wave and the genniker flapped once and then it broke completely. We brought the kite down in a few minutes. We saw the damage and hoisted the jib. From then on, we tried our best, but there was no chance. We were still doing 20 knots under jib and main, and averaging 13-14 knots, but it was impossible to make gains."

The genniker is currently being repaired at the local North Sails loft.

Such was the pace of the Nord Stream Race boats on this leg that their arrival into Stockholm was a day earlier than scheduled. This will allow crews recovery time before the Nord Stream Race's third leg to Helsinki begins on Saturday, 2nd September.

Nord Stream Race 2017 - leg two times:
1. Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) – 43h 29m 09s
2. Frederikshavn Sejlklub (Team Denmark) – 44h 18m 34s
3. Nyländska Jaktklubben (Team Finland) – 44h 33m 32s
4. Lord of the Sail – Europe (Team Russia) – 44h 51m 27s
5. Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) – 46h 13m 06s

Nord Stream Race 2017 after two offshore legs and two inshore series:
1. Cape Crow Yacht Club (Team Sweden) - 5pts
2. Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) - 7pts
3. Nyländska Jaktklubben (Team Finland) – 9pts
4. Frederikshavn Sejlklub (Team Denmark) - 11pts
5. Lord of the Sail – Europe (Team Russia) - 13pts

Schedule:

  • 26 August 2017: 10:00 Inshore racing, Kiel Fjord, 13.00 pm Start Leg 1 Kiel to Copenhagen (150nm)
  • 27 August: Arrival Copenhagen
  • 28 August: 13.00: pm Start Leg 2 Copenhagen to Stockholm (470nm)
  • 31 August: Arrival Stockholm
  • 2 September: 14.00: Start Leg 3 Stockhom to Helsinki (230nm)
  • 4 September: Arrival Helsinki
  • 5 September: 12.00 Start Leg 4 Helsinki to St. Petersburg (150nm)
  • 6 September: Arrival St. Petersburg
  • 7 September: 12.00 Prize giving Ceremony
www.nord-stream-race.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Team Germany fights back after overnight loss
In Nord Stream Race Leg 2 Late this afternoon the five ClubSwan 50s competing in the Nord Stream Race were beyond the half way stage of leg two from Copenhagen to Stockholm. At 420 miles this is the longest of the 2017 race's four legs. Posted on 29 Aug Team Germany favourite
As Nord Stream Race departs Denmark on longest leg Leg two of the Nord Stream Race set sail from Copenhagen this afternoon. At 420 nautical miles, this will be the longest of the four legs in the St Petersburg Yacht Club's annual trans-Baltic yacht race. Posted on 28 Aug Germany wins opening leg
Of the Nord Stream Race into Denmark Deutscher Touring Yacht-Club (Team Germany) claimed honours on the 150 mile opening leg of the 2017 Nord Stream Race from Kiel, Germany to Skovshoved, just north of Copenhagen today. Posted on 27 Aug The Nations Trophy spreads its wings
Fleet increases rapidly following success of Copa del Rey Mapfre Following a hugely successful showing of the Swan One Design fleet at Copa del Rey Mapfre at the end of July, entries for The Nations Trophy have increased rapidly over the last few days. Posted on 27 Aug Nord Stream Race sets sail
Swedes lead out of Kiel Kiel came good for the start of the 2017 Nord Stream Race today. After a windless morning, a solid breeze filled in allowing the international teams to leave Germany's 'sailing city' on their first leg to Copenhagen. Posted on 26 Aug Nord Stream Race challenge beckons
For rookie offshore sailors Some young, talented sailors are about to undergo one of the biggest challenges of their lives as they set sail in the 1,000 nautical mile offshore race, the Nord Stream Race this Saturday. Posted on 24 Aug Sailing Champions League Act 1 overall
Norddeutscher Regatta Verein from Hamburg win A thrilling climax saw the regatta come down to the final race to decide Act 1 of the SAILING Champions League. The Norddeutscher Regatta Verein (NRV) from Hamburg won the decisive race in St. Petersburg. Posted on 13 Aug Sailing Champions League Act 1 day 2
Clubs struggle with shifty winds and strong current Due to ceaseless sailing Frederikshavn Sejlklub (FS) took the lead on day two of the SAILING Champions League Act 1 in St. Petersburg (August 11th – 13th 2017). Helmsman Kris Houmann: "We must admit that we were a little lucky." Posted on 12 Aug Sailing Champions League Act 1 day 1
Russian clubs benefit form home advantage On day one of the SAILING Champions League 2017, Act 1 in St. Petersburg (August 11th – 13th) 21 teams of the best sailing clubs in Europe were battling hard in front of the historical city centre of St. Petersburg. Posted on 12 Aug Robertson on a roll as WMRT turns to Russia
Fourth round starts 1st August in St. Petersburg Current Match Racing World Champion Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO team are in a dominant position and on supreme form as they head to the fourth round of the World Match Racing Tour Championship season. Posted on 27 Jul

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy