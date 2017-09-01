SB20 World Championship at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes - Day 3

The great British weather showed her true colours on Thursday with race officials getting sailors out of bed early to make the most of the early morning winds. With grey skies, a slight drizzle and a North Westerly breeze, it was game on!

Having slipped lines at 09:00 the fleet sailed out into the Solent to make the most of the windiest day so far. With the competitive drive and the weather getting hotter it has been all to play for here at the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes. There were three good races today in a shifty northerly breeze that decreased throughout the day, keeping crews busy with the shifting wind and tide.

Competitors have now finished qualifying having completed five races in total. This now separates crews into Gold and Silver fleets, with the top 40 moving into Gold and the remaining 40 into Silver. However there is no room for complacency for the top ranking boats, all bets are off as things can still change dramatically over the next few days. There are potentially still seven more races with just one discard in Gold fleet racing.

The top three boats currently stand as Export Roo from Australia in first place, Great Britain's Xcellent in second and Give Me Five from France in third.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Sail No Team Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1 AUS3731 EXPORT ROO Michael Cooper / David Chapman / Gerry Mitchell 1 3 1 2 1 5 2 GBR3754 XCELLENT John Pollard / Rob Smith / Steve Procter 1 6 9 2 1 10 3 FRA3653 GIVE ME FIVE Robin Follin / G Germain / M Abguillerm / E Michel 2 5 2 1 6 10 4 RUS3708 MELSTON TEAM Kirill Frolov / Alexey Murashkin / Egor Ignatenko 11 1 1 10 3 15 5 UKR3633 #GAMECHANGER Yulia Kyrpa / Hugo Rocha / Semen Dmytrenko / Viktor Kandyba 6 2 5 6 4 17 6 GBR3728 MARVEL Richard Powell / Ben Vines / Tim Burnell 20 9 3 1 6 19 7 IRL3544 SIN BIN Michael O'Connor / Davy Taylor / Ed Cooke 10 3 2 4 21 19 8 GBR3752 SPORTSBOATWORLD.COM Jerry Hill / Geoff Carveth / Richard Lovering 3 13 3 6 9 21 9 UKR3726 ITPARFUME Borys Shvets / Anatolii Petrov / Ivan Pavlusik / Anna Kyselova 14 2 6 7 8 23 10 AUS3737 BLACK Nick Rogers / Robert Jeffreys / Andrew Roberts 2 10 10 41 2 24 11 RUS3707 VIS SAILING TEAM Vadim Pushev / Timur Sabirzyanov / Alexander Mikhailov 8 4 8 5 12 25 12 NED3714 MXTC Marco van Driel / Joost Assmann / Martijn Worseling 6 15 17 3 4 28 13 GBR3720 UBER Adrian Peach / P Bettesworth / J Short / G Stringer 4 7 17 17 2 30 14 GBR3310 WILDLING/ROPE 4 BOATS Martin Boatman / Stewart Brown / Ian Turnbull 30 6 5 4 16 31 15 AUS3757 BRAZEN Jervis Tilly / Giles Peckham / Peter Tindale 16 1 9 8 27 34 16 GBR3732 FORELLE ESTATES Joe Llewellyn / Nigel Wakefield / Jerry Vigus 16 12 6 3 14 35 17 FRA3423 APCC EQUIPE JEUNE Simon Bertheau / A Hugo / H Baptiste / C Mathilde 13 4 4 15 18 36 18 AUS3756 PORCO ROSSO Elliott Noye / Paul McCartney / Edward Snowball 7 11 12 12 9 39 19 AUS3747 DIFFICULT WOMAN Rob Gough / Nick Dineen / Claire Cunningham / Stewart Gray 4 13 13 18 12 42 20 IRL3741 BAD/KILCULLEN Jerry Dowling / Stefan Hyde / James Dowling 7 17 15 5 15 42 21 GBR3758 BREAKING BOD Charles Whelan / Richard Mcadam / Richard Hall 15 28 7 8 13 43 22 FRA3706 BLACK MAGIC Edward Russo / Gilles Favennec / Teiva Siakinuu Valluy 12 5 14 14 29 45 23 FRA3721 RHAPSODIE Alain Roig / Hugo Feydit / Sebastian Soupey / Adéle Marevery 21 21 8 12 5 46 24 GBR3085 BOATYLICIOUS Lee Boatman / Danny Boatman / Adam Ovington 3 30 24 10 10 47 25 RUS3722 MST Vasily Grigoriev / Valeriy Ushkov / Mikhail Markin 18 20 13 14 3 48 26 GBR3106 WHY A DUCK Tom Clay / James Clay / Ed Morris 10 14 27 7 17 48 27 IRL3449 LIA Dave Barry / Cillian Dickson / Gareth Nolan 23 16 4 19 11 50 28 GBR3057 BALOO Mike Matthews / Carl Outhwaite / Bill Maughan 8 24 18 13 13 52 29 GBR3086 TARA Nik Burfoot / Stuart Clyburn / Tony Hustan 5 38 23 20 5 53 30 IRL3739 VENUESWORLD Ger Dempsey / Chris Nolan / Diana Kissane / Graeme Grant 13 19 11 16 14 54 31 SIN3227 GLASGOW KISS Nils Razmilovic / David Salembier / Jeremy Chase 27 7 26 11 11 55 32 FRA3339 SANS BLAGUE Pierre‑Yves Lambert / M Faure / M Dulos / F Herpin 11 21 12 15 18 56 33 GBR3750 GOODHYDEING Nigel Grogan / Jack Grogan / Sam Caslin 9 10 21 19 19 57 34 GBR3089 BLUEJAY John Reekie / Stuart Thomson / Rory Yaroley 19 8 24 30 7 58 35 BEL3345 GO WITH THE FLOW Bart Tytgat / Tobias Tytgat / Kristof Woutters 14 27 14 23 7 58 36 GBR3014 SPONGE BOB Alain Waha / Joshua Waha / Ben Childerly / Isabel Waha 9 25 32 17 10 61 37 GBR3149 POOR BUOY Mark Gillett / Paul Hine / Heather Ross / Georgina Povall 26 20 10 9 23 62 38 IRL3490 TWO MEN & THEIR MONKEY Darah Sheridan / Shane Murphy / John Phelan 15 35 18 9 22 64 39 RUS3755 VICTORIA Kolobanov Alexey / Sokolov Audrey / Martinov Viatcheslav 21 40 7 16 24 68 40 GBR3309 NARWHAL Christian Sutherland / Etienne Gauvain / Ben Paton 22 8 16 23 23 69 41 GBR3751 SWEATY BETTY David Atkinson / Mark Bonner / John Outhwaite 18 9 22 20 26 69 42 FRA3609 NEW CALEDONIA Tugdual Piriou / Pierre Vaudelet / Yann Rigal 12 26 15 26 16 69 43 GBR3473 SLARTIBARTFAST Paul Methven / Gill Methven / Tom Methven / Ella Methven 5 22 30 24 20 71 44 NED3702 BUITENHUIS ADVIES Martijn Buitenhuis / Marcel van Liere / Alastair Shaw 17 12 25 26 17 71 45 GBR3206 SENDIT James Shelbourne / Phil Devereux / James Gair / Will Robinson 24 17 28 37 8 77 46 NED3584 3JS Jeroen van der Velden / Jeroen Kop / Jan van der Meijden 17 24 28 11 27 79 47 RUS3753 ABSOLUT Igor Ginzburg / Oleg Krivov / Vladimir Kulinichenko 28 15 16 27 22 80 48 OMA3307 OMA 3 Ali Al Balushi / Hussain Al Jabri / Yasir Al Rahbi 33 28 11 18 26 83 49 GBR3217 DOOLALI Arthur Bruce / Daniel Neild / Giles Oldershaw 22 18 21 37 24 85 50 OMA3475 OMA 1 Ibtisam Al Salmi / Helena Lucas / T Al Balushi / R Al Habi 20 11 25 30 31 86 51 GER3402 PROPERTYBASE SAILING TEAM Daniel Spaenle / T Spaenle / K Krauss / F Blaseio 24 34 31 21 15 91 52 AUS3383 HYPERTRONICS Stephen Catchpool / Leigh Johnson / Chris Keil 31 23 22 22 25 92 53 GBR3366 DORIS Phil Rumbelow / Mike Rutland / Charlie Hook 29 25 27 21 20 93 54 NED3041 HEIN RUYTEN ONE DESIGN Hein Ruyten / Fras van der Wel / Evert Krol 37 36 20 13 25 94 55 GBR3082 SHARC Charles Sheppard / Francois Hilary / Ellie Cumpy 32 14 29 22 33 97 56 AUS3749 SMIGGER Andrew Smith / David Watson / Sam Tiedeman 28 23 19 31 35 101 57 NED3555 DAMEN SAILING TEAM SB20 Mark Snijder / Fleur Huibers‑Sneijers / Olivier Stuip 19 30 33 32 21 102 58 GBR3096 RED KITE Roger Harford / Tim Bigg / Francesca Martin 25 26 20 34 32 103 59 GBR3027 ETHEL Oliver Hill / Charles Hill / Arthur Fry / George Richards 26 33 19 28 34 106 60 GBR3710 CHILL PILL + Tich Summers / Scott Graham / Nick Elder 31 22 32 25 29 107 61 GBR3095 MUTTS NUTS Mark Brammer / Dave Townend / Adam Cleasby 29 34 26 35 19 108 62 IRL3323 SEABISCUIT Marty Cuppage / Barry Glavin / Niall O'Riordan 30 19 35 29 30 108 63 GBR3285 ALL GOOD THINGS Hattie Askew / Ellie Meopham / Jack Preece / Titus Treneman 27 32 30 25 28 110 64 FRA3576 LADYBUG Benoît Melen / Eric Brioist / Gregory Baum 25 27 35 24 36 111 65 GBR3305 TRIO Gary Baker / Oliver Needham / Chris O'Donnell 36 16 38 29 37 118 66 OMA3501 OMA 2 Akram Al Wahaibi / A Al Mashari / H Al Wahaibi / M Al Khaifi 37 29 31 34 31 125 67 GBR3215 SAIL NAVY Lizzie Farrington / Tom Brophy / Thomas Fuller 23 35 34 35 37 127 68 GBR3531 CARNAGE Robin Kirby / Matt Williams / Chris Williams 39 18 36 36 38 128 69 GBR3571 TURBULENCE TOO Natalie French / Paul French / Michael Hewitt 35 37 34 27 32 128 70 GBR3070 SONIC BOOM David Wilkinson / Alwyn Marsden / Andy Airnes 34 37 29 28 41 128 71 GBR3075 STRIPTEASE Rebecca Anthony / Daniel Anthony / Rory Fleminger 33 29 37 31 35 128 72 GBR3740 ARADA STOVES‑NEW HOPE Martin Fox / Gareth Glover / Doug Innes 41 36 23 33 39 131 73 GBR3276 TROUBLE & STRIFE Toby Bennett / B Barker / R Butterworth / C Spraggs 34 31 38 41 28 131 74 GBR3368 6A VISION HOMES Peter Noe / Justin Noe / James Greenwood 35 39 33 32 33 133 75 GBR3029 OME Helen Macnamara / Ian Hudson / Duncan Pryde 32 31 36 36 36 135 76 GBR3316 L.O.S Robert Corbally / Joe Hemmant / Nick Wright 38 32 37 33 34 136 77 GBR3177 DARK & STORMY Andrew Bell / Catherine Wood / Daniel Craft / Jessica Slater 36 33 41 38 30 137 78 GBR3267 HEART OF GOLD Tom Hayhoe / David Vialls / Chris Vialls 38 38 41 38 38 152 79 GBR3064 TEIGNAGER Anthony Robinson / Nigel Brown / Lynn Jaffa 41 39 39 39 40 157

