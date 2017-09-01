SB20 World Championship at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes - Day 3

Having slipped lines at 09:00 the fleet sailed out into the Solent to make the most of the windiest day so far. With the competitive drive and the weather getting hotter it has been all to play for here at the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes. There were three good races today in a shifty northerly breeze that decreased throughout the day, keeping crews busy with the shifting wind and tide.
Competitors have now finished qualifying having completed five races in total. This now separates crews into Gold and Silver fleets, with the top 40 moving into Gold and the remaining 40 into Silver. However there is no room for complacency for the top ranking boats, all bets are off as things can still change dramatically over the next few days. There are potentially still seven more races with just one discard in Gold fleet racing.
The top three boats currently stand as Export Roo from Australia in first place, Great Britain's Xcellent in second and Give Me Five from France in third.
We would like to thank our race day sponsor Racegeek for their kind support of the SB20 World Championships, it has been a pleasure having you on-board.
|Pos
|Sail No
|Team
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1
|AUS3731
|EXPORT ROO
|Michael Cooper / David Chapman / Gerry Mitchell
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5
|2
|GBR3754
|XCELLENT
|John Pollard / Rob Smith / Steve Procter
|1
|6
|9
|2
|1
|10
|3
|FRA3653
|GIVE ME FIVE
|Robin Follin / G Germain / M Abguillerm / E Michel
|2
|5
|2
|1
|6
|10
|4
|RUS3708
|MELSTON TEAM
|Kirill Frolov / Alexey Murashkin / Egor Ignatenko
|11
|1
|1
|10
|3
|15
|5
|UKR3633
|#GAMECHANGER
|Yulia Kyrpa / Hugo Rocha / Semen Dmytrenko / Viktor Kandyba
|6
|2
|5
|6
|4
|17
|6
|GBR3728
|MARVEL
|Richard Powell / Ben Vines / Tim Burnell
|20
|9
|3
|1
|6
|19
|7
|IRL3544
|SIN BIN
|Michael O'Connor / Davy Taylor / Ed Cooke
|10
|3
|2
|4
|21
|19
|8
|GBR3752
|SPORTSBOATWORLD.COM
|Jerry Hill / Geoff Carveth / Richard Lovering
|3
|13
|3
|6
|9
|21
|9
|UKR3726
|ITPARFUME
|Borys Shvets / Anatolii Petrov / Ivan Pavlusik / Anna Kyselova
|14
|2
|6
|7
|8
|23
|10
|AUS3737
|BLACK
|Nick Rogers / Robert Jeffreys / Andrew Roberts
|2
|10
|10
|41
|2
|24
|11
|RUS3707
|VIS SAILING TEAM
|Vadim Pushev / Timur Sabirzyanov / Alexander Mikhailov
|8
|4
|8
|5
|12
|25
|12
|NED3714
|MXTC
|Marco van Driel / Joost Assmann / Martijn Worseling
|6
|15
|17
|3
|4
|28
|13
|GBR3720
|UBER
|Adrian Peach / P Bettesworth / J Short / G Stringer
|4
|7
|17
|17
|2
|30
|14
|GBR3310
|WILDLING/ROPE 4 BOATS
|Martin Boatman / Stewart Brown / Ian Turnbull
|30
|6
|5
|4
|16
|31
|15
|AUS3757
|BRAZEN
|Jervis Tilly / Giles Peckham / Peter Tindale
|16
|1
|9
|8
|27
|34
|16
|GBR3732
|FORELLE ESTATES
|Joe Llewellyn / Nigel Wakefield / Jerry Vigus
|16
|12
|6
|3
|14
|35
|17
|FRA3423
|APCC EQUIPE JEUNE
|Simon Bertheau / A Hugo / H Baptiste / C Mathilde
|13
|4
|4
|15
|18
|36
|18
|AUS3756
|PORCO ROSSO
|Elliott Noye / Paul McCartney / Edward Snowball
|7
|11
|12
|12
|9
|39
|19
|AUS3747
|DIFFICULT WOMAN
|Rob Gough / Nick Dineen / Claire Cunningham / Stewart Gray
|4
|13
|13
|18
|12
|42
|20
|IRL3741
|BAD/KILCULLEN
|Jerry Dowling / Stefan Hyde / James Dowling
|7
|17
|15
|5
|15
|42
|21
|GBR3758
|BREAKING BOD
|Charles Whelan / Richard Mcadam / Richard Hall
|15
|28
|7
|8
|13
|43
|22
|FRA3706
|BLACK MAGIC
|Edward Russo / Gilles Favennec / Teiva Siakinuu Valluy
|12
|5
|14
|14
|29
|45
|23
|FRA3721
|RHAPSODIE
|Alain Roig / Hugo Feydit / Sebastian Soupey / Adéle Marevery
|21
|21
|8
|12
|5
|46
|24
|GBR3085
|BOATYLICIOUS
|Lee Boatman / Danny Boatman / Adam Ovington
|3
|30
|24
|10
|10
|47
|25
|RUS3722
|MST
|Vasily Grigoriev / Valeriy Ushkov / Mikhail Markin
|18
|20
|13
|14
|3
|48
|26
|GBR3106
|WHY A DUCK
|Tom Clay / James Clay / Ed Morris
|10
|14
|27
|7
|17
|48
|27
|IRL3449
|LIA
|Dave Barry / Cillian Dickson / Gareth Nolan
|23
|16
|4
|19
|11
|50
|28
|GBR3057
|BALOO
|Mike Matthews / Carl Outhwaite / Bill Maughan
|8
|24
|18
|13
|13
|52
|29
|GBR3086
|TARA
|Nik Burfoot / Stuart Clyburn / Tony Hustan
|5
|38
|23
|20
|5
|53
|30
|IRL3739
|VENUESWORLD
|Ger Dempsey / Chris Nolan / Diana Kissane / Graeme Grant
|13
|19
|11
|16
|14
|54
|31
|SIN3227
|GLASGOW KISS
|Nils Razmilovic / David Salembier / Jeremy Chase
|27
|7
|26
|11
|11
|55
|32
|FRA3339
|SANS BLAGUE
|Pierre‑Yves Lambert / M Faure / M Dulos / F Herpin
|11
|21
|12
|15
|18
|56
|33
|GBR3750
|GOODHYDEING
|Nigel Grogan / Jack Grogan / Sam Caslin
|9
|10
|21
|19
|19
|57
|34
|GBR3089
|BLUEJAY
|John Reekie / Stuart Thomson / Rory Yaroley
|19
|8
|24
|30
|7
|58
|35
|BEL3345
|GO WITH THE FLOW
|Bart Tytgat / Tobias Tytgat / Kristof Woutters
|14
|27
|14
|23
|7
|58
|36
|GBR3014
|SPONGE BOB
|Alain Waha / Joshua Waha / Ben Childerly / Isabel Waha
|9
|25
|32
|17
|10
|61
|37
|GBR3149
|POOR BUOY
|Mark Gillett / Paul Hine / Heather Ross / Georgina Povall
|26
|20
|10
|9
|23
|62
|38
|IRL3490
|TWO MEN & THEIR MONKEY
|Darah Sheridan / Shane Murphy / John Phelan
|15
|35
|18
|9
|22
|64
|39
|RUS3755
|VICTORIA
|Kolobanov Alexey / Sokolov Audrey / Martinov Viatcheslav
|21
|40
|7
|16
|24
|68
|40
|GBR3309
|NARWHAL
|Christian Sutherland / Etienne Gauvain / Ben Paton
|22
|8
|16
|23
|23
|69
|41
|GBR3751
|SWEATY BETTY
|David Atkinson / Mark Bonner / John Outhwaite
|18
|9
|22
|20
|26
|69
|42
|FRA3609
|NEW CALEDONIA
|Tugdual Piriou / Pierre Vaudelet / Yann Rigal
|12
|26
|15
|26
|16
|69
|43
|GBR3473
|SLARTIBARTFAST
|Paul Methven / Gill Methven / Tom Methven / Ella Methven
|5
|22
|30
|24
|20
|71
|44
|NED3702
|BUITENHUIS ADVIES
|Martijn Buitenhuis / Marcel van Liere / Alastair Shaw
|17
|12
|25
|26
|17
|71
|45
|GBR3206
|SENDIT
|James Shelbourne / Phil Devereux / James Gair / Will Robinson
|24
|17
|28
|37
|8
|77
|46
|NED3584
|3JS
|Jeroen van der Velden / Jeroen Kop / Jan van der Meijden
|17
|24
|28
|11
|27
|79
|47
|RUS3753
|ABSOLUT
|Igor Ginzburg / Oleg Krivov / Vladimir Kulinichenko
|28
|15
|16
|27
|22
|80
|48
|OMA3307
|OMA 3
|Ali Al Balushi / Hussain Al Jabri / Yasir Al Rahbi
|33
|28
|11
|18
|26
|83
|49
|GBR3217
|DOOLALI
|Arthur Bruce / Daniel Neild / Giles Oldershaw
|22
|18
|21
|37
|24
|85
|50
|OMA3475
|OMA 1
|Ibtisam Al Salmi / Helena Lucas / T Al Balushi / R Al Habi
|20
|11
|25
|30
|31
|86
|51
|GER3402
|PROPERTYBASE SAILING TEAM
|Daniel Spaenle / T Spaenle / K Krauss / F Blaseio
|24
|34
|31
|21
|15
|91
|52
|AUS3383
|HYPERTRONICS
|Stephen Catchpool / Leigh Johnson / Chris Keil
|31
|23
|22
|22
|25
|92
|53
|GBR3366
|DORIS
|Phil Rumbelow / Mike Rutland / Charlie Hook
|29
|25
|27
|21
|20
|93
|54
|NED3041
|HEIN RUYTEN ONE DESIGN
|Hein Ruyten / Fras van der Wel / Evert Krol
|37
|36
|20
|13
|25
|94
|55
|GBR3082
|SHARC
|Charles Sheppard / Francois Hilary / Ellie Cumpy
|32
|14
|29
|22
|33
|97
|56
|AUS3749
|SMIGGER
|Andrew Smith / David Watson / Sam Tiedeman
|28
|23
|19
|31
|35
|101
|57
|NED3555
|DAMEN SAILING TEAM SB20
|Mark Snijder / Fleur Huibers‑Sneijers / Olivier Stuip
|19
|30
|33
|32
|21
|102
|58
|GBR3096
|RED KITE
|Roger Harford / Tim Bigg / Francesca Martin
|25
|26
|20
|34
|32
|103
|59
|GBR3027
|ETHEL
|Oliver Hill / Charles Hill / Arthur Fry / George Richards
|26
|33
|19
|28
|34
|106
|60
|GBR3710
|CHILL PILL +
|Tich Summers / Scott Graham / Nick Elder
|31
|22
|32
|25
|29
|107
|61
|GBR3095
|MUTTS NUTS
|Mark Brammer / Dave Townend / Adam Cleasby
|29
|34
|26
|35
|19
|108
|62
|IRL3323
|SEABISCUIT
|Marty Cuppage / Barry Glavin / Niall O'Riordan
|30
|19
|35
|29
|30
|108
|63
|GBR3285
|ALL GOOD THINGS
|Hattie Askew / Ellie Meopham / Jack Preece / Titus Treneman
|27
|32
|30
|25
|28
|110
|64
|FRA3576
|LADYBUG
|Benoît Melen / Eric Brioist / Gregory Baum
|25
|27
|35
|24
|36
|111
|65
|GBR3305
|TRIO
|Gary Baker / Oliver Needham / Chris O'Donnell
|36
|16
|38
|29
|37
|118
|66
|OMA3501
|OMA 2
|Akram Al Wahaibi / A Al Mashari / H Al Wahaibi / M Al Khaifi
|37
|29
|31
|34
|31
|125
|67
|GBR3215
|SAIL NAVY
|Lizzie Farrington / Tom Brophy / Thomas Fuller
|23
|35
|34
|35
|37
|127
|68
|GBR3531
|CARNAGE
|Robin Kirby / Matt Williams / Chris Williams
|39
|18
|36
|36
|38
|128
|69
|GBR3571
|TURBULENCE TOO
|Natalie French / Paul French / Michael Hewitt
|35
|37
|34
|27
|32
|128
|70
|GBR3070
|SONIC BOOM
|David Wilkinson / Alwyn Marsden / Andy Airnes
|34
|37
|29
|28
|41
|128
|71
|GBR3075
|STRIPTEASE
|Rebecca Anthony / Daniel Anthony / Rory Fleminger
|33
|29
|37
|31
|35
|128
|72
|GBR3740
|ARADA STOVES‑NEW HOPE
|Martin Fox / Gareth Glover / Doug Innes
|41
|36
|23
|33
|39
|131
|73
|GBR3276
|TROUBLE & STRIFE
|Toby Bennett / B Barker / R Butterworth / C Spraggs
|34
|31
|38
|41
|28
|131
|74
|GBR3368
|6A VISION HOMES
|Peter Noe / Justin Noe / James Greenwood
|35
|39
|33
|32
|33
|133
|75
|GBR3029
|OME
|Helen Macnamara / Ian Hudson / Duncan Pryde
|32
|31
|36
|36
|36
|135
|76
|GBR3316
|L.O.S
|Robert Corbally / Joe Hemmant / Nick Wright
|38
|32
|37
|33
|34
|136
|77
|GBR3177
|DARK & STORMY
|Andrew Bell / Catherine Wood / Daniel Craft / Jessica Slater
|36
|33
|41
|38
|30
|137
|78
|GBR3267
|HEART OF GOLD
|Tom Hayhoe / David Vialls / Chris Vialls
|38
|38
|41
|38
|38
|152
|79
|GBR3064
|TEIGNAGER
|Anthony Robinson / Nigel Brown / Lynn Jaffa
|41
|39
|39
|39
|40
|157