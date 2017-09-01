International 14 Prince of Wales Cup Race at Rock

Please select your home edition
by Luke Boughton today at 6:02 am 28 August - 1 September 2017

After coming off the back of tumble Tuesday, the fleet headed out for the biggest day of the week, the Prince of Wales Cup. With a short delay before launching due to a lack of wind the fleet headed out with an 8 knot north westerly slowly building.

With some dirty swell still moving across the course the fleet fired off the starboard end of the line before splitting evenly. With Roger and Ben having a tuning run out to the left with Douglas and Mark, they charged into the top mark first and second, Douglas and Mark just shooting round the windward mark in the lead. Team Roxanne followed Archie & Harvey with stalwarts Andy & Rich rounding 5th.

Firing down the first run there were close battles all the way through the fleet, with Douglas and Mark holding the charge of the Roger and Ben while "the kids" Neale & Ed were pushing Archie & Harvey, resulting in Neale & Ed nipping inside at the bottom mark. Two laps sped past with the lead changing in every leg, while the chasing bunch were nipping on the heals waiting for a mistake. On lap three Andy & Rich came charging, passing Neale & Ed while they faffed changing settings and removing the "jungle" of weed from their foils.

This set up for a grandstand charge for the finish, with crews tiring and helms giving it all the chat, it all started kicking off.

Douglas & Mark lost out to Roger & Ben after some sublime boat handing in the latter stages of the race. While in the battle for the podium spot Archie & Harvey made a late charge trying to push Neale & Ed into a mistake, despite the horrendous finishing Neale & Ed hung on and claimed a solid podium.

With the new boys #atthefront George & Jack having a clean race, they were pushing forward as the race wore on, finishing a strong 7th. Sadly just missing out of joining the crews union for Jack.

It was a cracking POW with 2 hours of hard racing. More photos on the International 14 Facebook page.

International 14 PoW Cup race - photo © Rock Sailing and Waterski Club
International 14 PoW Cup race - photo © Rock Sailing and Waterski Club

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameEntrantsPts
1GBR 1541R Gilbert / B Mcrane1
2GBR 1561MarlynD Pattison / M Tait2
3GBR 155RoxanneN Jones / E FitzGerald3
4GBR 1563PuffA Massey / H Hillary4
5GBR 1557K Nurton / N Ash5
6GBR 1530Smash It!A FitzGerald / R Dobson6
7GBR 1517G Yeoman / J Yeoman7
8GBR 1548J Pearson / J Hunter Hamilton8
9GBR 1519O Sloper H Mclean9
10GBR 1523K Morrison / J Fowke10
11GBR 1527Blue FireP MacDanell / L Boughton11
12GBR 1500L Stacpoole / H Stacpoole12
13GBR 1531Eagle 2A Penman / C Watson13
14GBR 1529R Pascal / M Pascal14
15GBR 1558Pink DragonK Hien / T Merkel15
16GBR 1551Not Yet DeadC Smith / I Smith16
17GBR 1488D Van Essen S Saccani17
18FRA 18B Fritsch / R ThibaudDNF
18GBR 1554P Crokford / C BellDNF
18GBR 1556D Holman / D AshDNF
18GBR 1545HoffJ Reid / E DyerDNF
18GBR 1559A Partington / T PartingtonDNF
18GBR 1562A Cattanach / P AndersonDNF
