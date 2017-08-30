Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman

Top rated Musto products

by Musto today at 3:00 pm 30 August 2017

Musto
MENS
WOMENS
ACTIVITY
ACCESSORIES
OUR WORLD
Musto Top Rated Performers

You wore them. You liked them. Discover Musto's top rated products. Tried, reviewed and rated by you.

Shop Now
Top Rated
BR2 Offshore Jacket
LPX GORE-TEX® Jacket
Corsica BR1 Gilet
Shop Men's
Women's BR1 Inshore Jacket
Women's Snug Gilet
Women's BR2 Offshore Jacket
Shop Women's

DID YOU KNOW...

Reviews on the website are trusted and valued by other members of the Musto community.

Review your favourite products on Musto.com and you’ll be in with a chance of winning £150/€200/$225 to spend online in our monthly draw. You will be automatically entered when you leave a review at Musto.com.

Follow Musto
FacebokTwitterInstagramyoutubePinterestGoogle+

Registered Office: Musto Limited, International House, St Katharine Docks, London E1W 1UN, England

©2017 Musto

Related Articles

Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul Musto launches Volvo Ocean Race collection
Company also set to save 11 tons of plastic a year The release of the new range also marks a major milestone for the Musto business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations. Posted on 14 Jul Musto: Layer up
Come rain, come shine Come rain. Come Shine. Musto's performance layers will keep you ready for both. Set sail in warm, showerproof and breathable layers. It's all in the preparation. Posted on 12 Jul The Musto summer sale is now LIVE
Enjoy up to 50% off! Enjoy up to 50% off. The summer sale is now live. Wear the best. Be the best. Posted on 9 Jul The new generation of foiling sailor
We talk to Richard Mason Richard Mason is a Musto Clothing Ambassador and one of the up-and-coming sailors in the modern foiling classes. We spoke to him after the UK Moth Nationals in Paignton about his sailing in the Moth and on the Extreme Sailing Series. Posted on 27 Jun Musto and the British Sailing Team
Official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear Musto are thrilled to announce that they are, once again, the official supplier of Apparel, Luggage, Accessories and Footwear to the British Sailing Team. Posted on 12 Apr A Legend Returns
Keith Musto OBE aims to become oldest ever Olympian 2017: Keith Musto, founder of industry leading sailing brand Musto, has revealed an astonishing return to sailing at the age of 81, as he is announced as part of British Sailing Team squad and is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Posted on 1 Apr Musto Footwear Favourites
HPX Race Boots & Evolution Deck Shoes A favourite of racers, coaches RIB drivers, the HPX Race Boots with OutDry® Technology have revolutionised the performance and comfort of waterproof and breathable footwear and Musto were proud to be the first to the marine market with this technology. Posted on 18 Oct 2013 Musto BR2 Collection
Reliable protection for battling the elements offshore Musto's BR2 collection offers reliable protection for sailors battling the elements offshore. The innovative BR2 fabric offers a 2-layer waterproof and breathable shell with mesh lining for enhanced comfort and performance. Posted on 23 Sep 2013 Musto's SS13 MPX collection
The Race is On Ergonomically designed and featuring Stretch GORE-TEX® fabric panels to offer greater freedom of movement, the MPX Race garments from Musto's SS13 collection are ideal for vigorous sailboat racing. Posted on 27 Aug 2013

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy