Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - Day 3
by Sally Campbell today at 1:43 pm
26-31 August 2017
After what turned into a big night for some last night (Tom McLean/Tommy Darling/Syd McLean et al) where karaoke followed from Julian's questionably intellectual quiz, the sailors arrived early to the boat park for a three race day.
Race 1 was swiftly started with Caroline Croft/Alex Warren as the pathfinder, with one recall the race was underway in relatively light winds, it paid to bang hard left up the beat to make use of the shift, At the sailors request the first beat was made longer so those who chose the left were set up nicely for the race. Race 1 was won by Ben Palmer/Amy Seabright.
Three hours and 3 attempts later, race 2 was FINALLY underway! With lots of bobbing about the sailors were eager to get going. Young guns Henry and Lucy were the pathfinder, special mentions to the person who managed to get their bowsprit through the A frame of the Gate RIB and Matt Whitfield who was OCS. Once the race was going the wind had filled in nicely and it was breeze on! The race officer set a great course which Jonny McGovern played the best to have a stellar lead in this race – with lots of sailors over standing on port and the tide equally catching many out, the windward mark roundings were made interesting but clean sailing was observed by the fleet.
Race 3 was turned around very quickly as it started to get later into the day and sailors were anxious to get ready for the nights big social – Under the Sea fancy dress!! It paid to play the shifts and have good boat speed for this race which was shown by Hamish Walker & Emma Hivey who won this race with it being shortened to two laps by the race officer who clearly took pity on the sailors.
We all know the arguably most important race is the race back to shore/showers/the bar so many sailors seemed to speed in to get their fishy costumes on ready for tonight's social.
Results after Day 3:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Main Club
|Buddy
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|1642
|Maria Stanley
|Rob Henderson
|Itchenor SC
|Flying Fish
|2
|2
|1
|3
|‑7
|5
|13
|2nd
|Gold
|1628
|Ben Palmer
|Amy Seabright
|HISC
|Halibut
|1
|‑34
|2
|1
|5
|7
|16
|3rd
|Gold
|1657
|Hamish Walker
|Emma Hivey
|RNSA
|Angelfish
|3
|1
|6
|6
|‑9
|1
|17
|4th
|Gold
|1626
|Edd Whitehead
|Millie Alcock
|Parkstone YC
|Sea Cucumber
|‑17
|5
|7
|4
|6
|10
|32
|5th
|Gold
|1615
|Matt Mee
|Emma Norris
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|Dolphin
|10
|‑16
|4
|7
|14
|3
|38
|6th
|Gold
|1601
|Jonny McGovern
|Sarah McGovern
|Y Felinheli
|Starfish
|11
|4
|23
|2
|1
|‑24
|41
|7th
|Gold
|91
|Penny Clark
|Jo Hewitson
|RNSA
|Porpoise
|4
|9
|‑38
|27
|3
|2
|45
|8th
|Gold
|1509
|Alistair Norris
|Helen Summersgill
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|Eel
|8
|10
|10
|5
|‑28
|12
|45
|9th
|Gold
|1639
|Jack Holden
|Holly Scott
|Itchenor SC
|Crab
|23
|14
|‑24
|11
|2
|4
|54
|10th
|Gold
|385
|Matt Reid
|Becca Jones
|Spinnaker SC
|Mermaid
|6
|13
|12
|14
|‑31
|9
|54
|11th
|Gold
|1347
|David Jessop
|Sophie Mear
|Grafham Water SC
|Clown Fish
|13
|7
|‑35
|25
|15
|8
|68
|12th
|Gold
|1637
|Ollie Groves
|Esther Parkhurst
|Beaver SC
|Jellyfish
|21
|‑30
|21
|12
|4
|13
|71
|13th
|Gold
|1391
|Tom Darling
|Charlie Darling
|HISC
|Octopus
|15
|24
|5
|‑52
|18
|20
|82
|14th
|Gold
|846
|Jeremy Stephens
|Becca Stephens
|Penzance SC
|Orca
|9
|17
|17
|22
|‑57
|21
|86
|15th
|Silver
|629
|Arthur Henderson
|Mary Henderson
|Itchenor SC
|Blue Whale
|12
|48
|3
|‑64
|17
|11
|91
|16th
|Gold
|1600
|Oliver Turner
|Rheanna Pavey
|Starcross YC
|Prawn
|‑46
|8
|33
|18
|36
|6
|101
|17th
|Gold
|772
|Tom Hewitson
|Lucy Hewitson
|HISC
|Plankton
|32
|‑70
|18
|16
|19
|19
|104
|18th
|Silver
|1229
|Caroline Croft
|Alex Warren
|Shoreham SC
|Prawn
|29
|6
|‑83
|10
|45
|18
|108
|19th
|Gold
|1570
|Robbie King
|Marcus Tressler
|Royal Thames YC
|Sea Horse
|24
|38
|25
|9
|13
|‑48
|109
|20th
|Silver
|1536
|Andrew Brown
|Alex Sutcliffe
|Tynemouth SC
|Lionfish
|30
|‑35
|31
|8
|32
|15
|116
|21st
|Gold
|1331
|Tom Ballantine
|Maddy Anderson
|Wessex SC
|Pufferfish
|‑35
|26
|9
|33
|22
|32
|122
|22nd
|Silver
|801
|Nick Martingdale
|Ruth Kenyon
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|Eel
|20
|18
|19
|32
|34
|‑53
|123
|23rd
|Gold
|1237
|Dicken Maclean
|Hannah Young
|HISC
|Coral
|40
|36
|15
|(RET [102])
|10
|23
|124
|24th
|Gold
|1552
|Owain Hughes
|Mari Shepherd
|Parkstone YC
|Barracuda
|‑65
|43
|8
|19
|25
|30
|125
|25th
|Gold
|1136
|Nicki Birrell
|Kate Allam
|Parkston YC
|Great White Shark
|64
|20
|‑73
|17
|12
|17
|130
|26th
|Gold
|1545
|Georgie Vickers
|Dan Vickers
|Parkstone YC
|Piranha
|28
|12
|‑52
|45
|11
|39
|135
|27th
|Silver
|1652
|Stewart Bowen
|Jack Bowen
|Parkstone YC
|Turtle
|‑80
|28
|39
|23
|16
|31
|137
|28th
|Silver
|1023
|Anthony Parke
|Claudia Wilson
|HISC
|Angelfish
|25
|29
|36
|21
|‑48
|28
|139
|29th
|Gold
|1082
|Henry Rastrick
|Lucy Ferguson
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Manatee
|‑81
|11
|54
|34
|20
|25
|144
|30th
|Gold
|633
|Ross Thompson
|James Scott
|Frensham Pond SC
|Hake
|5
|22
|27
|‑59
|58
|37
|149
|31st
|Silver
|985
|Chay Taylor
|Niamh
|Burnham SC
|Anchovy
|7
|39
|16
|41
|‑50
|46
|149
|32nd
|Gold
|418
|Fred Mainwaring
|Liz Teague
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|Lobster
|44
|‑46
|22
|30
|37
|16
|149
|33rd
|Gold
|626
|Will Taylor
|Caithlin Jones
|Brighlingsea SC
|Shrimp
|26
|32
|14
|‑46
|40
|42
|154
|34th
|Silver
|1215
|Sam Thompson
|Leanne Hibberd
|RNSA
|Narwhal
|39
|52
|44
|‑63
|8
|14
|157
|35th
|Silver
|998
|Josh Kerr
|Fenella Corlett
|Largs SC
|Starfish
|31
|(RET [102])
|42
|39
|26
|29
|167
|36th
|Gold
|1178
|Julian Bradley
|Helen Cafferata
|Wembly SC
|Sea Lion
|42
|3
|41
|49
|‑61
|35
|170
|37th
|Gold
|1451
|Jamie Harris
|Taddy H
|BCYC
|Narwhal
|‑60
|42
|20
|29
|33
|51
|175
|38th
|Silver
|1425
|Rory Odell
|Josh Bonsey
|HISC
|Porpoise
|38
|50
|34
|35
|‑53
|22
|179
|39th
|Silver
|1175
|Matt Lulham‑Robinson
|Amy Sparks
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Orca
|‑61
|21
|45
|54
|35
|26
|181
|40th
|Silver
|796
|Robin Richardson
|Imogen Bellfield
|Royal Windermere YC
|Clown Fish
|36
|23
|37
|‑44
|44
|41
|181
|41st
|Silver
|1634
|Cam Stewart
|Tom Harrison
|HISC
|Great White Shark
|59
|‑78
|29
|15
|38
|43
|184
|42nd
|Bronze
|1605
|Kevin Druce
|Izzy Druce
|Burghfield SC
|Anchovy
|‑75
|15
|60
|20
|39
|52
|186
|43rd
|Silver
|1046
|Joseph Bradley
|Benjamen Bradley
|Hill Head SC
|Crab
|18
|‑61
|49
|43
|47
|38
|195
|44th
|Silver
|1458
|Gus Dixon
|Dan Venables
|RHYC
|Manatee
|37
|‑76
|32
|36
|46
|44
|195
|45th
|Silver
|1296
|Matt Bromley
|Faye Casewell
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Haddock
|14
|‑71
|13
|65
|51
|54
|197
|46th
|Gold
|1631
|Martin Penty
|Tom Penty
|Beaver SC
|Shrimp
|22
|64
|40
|‑68
|23
|50
|199
|47th
|Bronze
|953
|Harry Bowerman
|Will Birch‑Tomlinson
|HISC
|Lobster
|45
|58
|48
|28
|21
|‑73
|200
|48th
|Silver
|1071
|Sam Waller
|Isaac Marsh
|Beaver SC
|Sea Lion
|‑82
|44
|51
|42
|29
|36
|202
|49th
|Silver
|1511
|Mike Green
|Lynne Ratcliffe
|Eastbourne Sovereign SC
|Mussel
|47
|51
|‑63
|50
|27
|40
|215
|50th
|Silver
|17
|Hatty Morsley
|Thomas Wallwork
|Redesmere SC
|Pufferfish
|54
|‑56
|50
|40
|30
|47
|221
|51st
|Silver
|1299
|Kelvin Matthews
|Kirsty Matthews
|HISC
|Blue Whale
|52
|37
|43
|58
|‑62
|33
|223
|52nd
|Bronze
|1654
|Mike Warwicker
|Kate Fitzsimmons
|Bough Beech SC
|Sea Lion
|33
|‑91
|28
|66
|42
|58
|227
|53rd
|Silver
|1621
|Ewan Wilson
|Jamie Rastrick
|Wormit Boating Club
|Octopus
|16
|31
|68
|47
|‑79
|72
|234
|54th
|Silver
|1378
|Andy Kilburn
|Fiona Mulcahy
|Notts County SC
|Haddock
|56
|19
|‑65
|51
|59
|49
|234
|55th
|Bronze
|806
|Brenden Lynch
|Matt Morson
|Port Edgar YC
|Barracuda
|48
|‑80
|46
|56
|24
|65
|239
|56th
|Silver
|911
|Rory Rose
|Michael O'Donovan
|Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC
|Hake
|67
|40
|57
|26
|52
|(RET [102])
|242
|57th
|Silver
|1573
|Henrik Asplund
|Georgina King
|Guernsey YC
|Coral
|49
|55
|61
|37
|‑65
|45
|247
|58th
|Gold
|1445
|Pete Ugly Vincent
|Abi Campbell
|Bristol Corinthian SC
|Anchovy
|51
|‑84
|69
|13
|54
|61
|248
|59th
|Silver
|584
|Tim Freeman
|Hannah Liptrot
|Warsash SC
|Lobster
|34
|27
|78
|‑83
|49
|62
|250
|60th
|Silver
|1235
|Matt Whitfield
|Joanna Kalderon
|Itchenor SC
|Piranha
|27
|68
|26
|38
|(RET [102])
|DNS [102]
|261
|61st
|Gold
|1658
|John Harvey
|Sally Harvey
|Thornbury SC
|Lionfish
|69
|‑90
|11
|81
|43
|59
|263
|62nd
|Gold
|1200
|Keri Harris
|Theo Harris
|RNSA
|Turtle
|50
|57
|56
|75
|(DSQ [102])
|27
|265
|63rd
|Bronze
|864
|Ben Shorrock
|Lainey Terkelsen
|Frensham Pond SC
|Halibut
|19
|88
|58
|48
|63
|(RET [102])
|276
|64th
|Silver
|1110
|Roscoe Martin
|Kent Martin
|Ogston SC
|Flying Fish
|43
|‑83
|67
|74
|72
|34
|290
|65th
|Bronze
|1009
|Simom Shillaker
|Dan Shillaker
|Hill Head SC
|Shrimp
|41
|‑86
|47
|62
|67
|74
|291
|66th
|Bronze
|993
|Alex McCormack
|Millie Gibbons
|Scaling Dam SC
|Prawn
|‑77
|54
|30
|76
|64
|71
|295
|67th
|Silver
|1452
|Alistair Hodgson
|Joanna Worrall
|RYA
|Barracuda
|‑83
|81
|71
|24
|41
|81
|298
|68th
|Bronze
|909
|Jack Vincent
|Lizzie Fuller
|Bough Beech SC
|Angelfish
|53
|‑89
|62
|73
|60
|55
|303
|69th
|Silver
|880
|Duncan Jamieson
|Jess Hammett
|HISC
|Sea Cucumber
|74
|25
|(DSQ [102])
|78
|66
|75
|318
|70th
|Silver
|609
|Peter Rose
|Ioan Thompson
|Tenby SC
|Plankton
|57
|47
|76
|‑84
|81
|57
|318
|71st
|Gold
|961
|Andrew Clewer
|Sarah Collingwood
|Poole YC
|Mussel
|68
|53
|66
|31
|(RET [102])
|DNC [102]
|320
|72nd
|Bronze
|1510
|Chris Eames
|Rachel Tilley
|Ballyholme YC
|Porpoise
|‑76
|67
|70
|57
|75
|56
|325
|73rd
|Silver
|915
|Victoria Upton
|Will Ward
|Exe SC
|Dolphin
|78
|‑82
|74
|53
|55
|66
|326
|74th
|Bronze
|1284
|Tony Wilkinson
|Kelly Aaron
|Parkston YC
|Crab
|79
|49
|‑89
|69
|56
|76
|329
|75th
|Bronze
|1376
|Katie‑May Monro
|Samuel James
|Royal Findhorn YC
|Eel
|‑92
|62
|72
|67
|68
|64
|333
|76th
|Bronze
|1253
|Ed Gibbons
|Liam Gardner
|Brightlingsea SC
|Manatee
|66
|77
|55
|61
|76
|(DNS [102])
|335
|77th
|Bronze
|1145
|Nicholas Smith
|Max Ross
|Bristol Corinthain YC
|Sea Cucumber
|‑87
|66
|75
|60
|73
|68
|342
|78th
|Bronze
|805
|Harry Odling
|Larissa Connabeer
|Plymouth University
|Jellyfish
|85
|45
|‑90
|77
|78
|67
|352
|79th
|Silver
|581
|Matthew Rhodes
|Will Rhodes
|Northampton SC
|Jellyfish
|63
|33
|85
|71
|(DSQ [102])
|DNC [102]
|354
|80th
|Bronze
|1098
|Andrew Corlett
|Callum Forsyth
|Largs SC
|Narwhal
|84
|‑85
|82
|55
|70
|63
|354
|81st
|Bronze
|1092
|Ethan Dawson
|Ellie Clark
|Bassenthwaite SC
|Pufferfish
|73
|79
|59
|70
|‑84
|82
|363
|82nd
|Bronze
|984
|Dan Discombe
|Sophie Cogger
|Bough Beech SC
|Great White Shark
|‑99
|41
|87
|86
|88
|69
|371
|83rd
|Silver
|1247
|Willow Bland
|Lucie Offord
|Waldringfield SC
|Halibut
|86
|59
|84
|‑97
|87
|60
|376
|84th
|Bronze
|352
|James Morson
|Ross Malloy
|Port Edgar YC
|Piranha
|‑91
|75
|79
|79
|69
|79
|381
|85th
|Silver
|1397
|Paul Frey
|Max Carey
|Parkstone YC
|Sea Horse
|‑88
|72
|77
|82
|82
|70
|383
|86th
|Bronze
|1167
|Bernard Clark
|Edward Russell
|Ripon SC
|Haddock
|62
|74
|86
|‑89
|80
|86
|388
|87th
|Bronze
|1390
|Syd Mclean
|Tom Mclean
|HISC
|Octopus
|71
|65
|64
|87
|(RET [102])
|DNC [102]
|389
|88th
|Bronze
|489
|Jas Stubbs
|Steve Stubbs
|Tenby SC
|Mermaid
|55
|‑96
|91
|80
|90
|78
|394
|89th
|Bronze
|964
|Lewis Bowen
|Alice Powell
|Northampton SC
|Lionfish
|58
|87
|(DSQ [102])
|92
|74
|84
|395
|90th
|Bronze
|519
|Sue Brannam
|Mike Proven
|Burghfield SC
|Coral
|‑96
|60
|94
|90
|71
|80
|395
|91st
|Bronze
|756
|Chris Saunders
|Pippa Hardman
|Mumbles YC
|Dolphin
|70
|(DNC [102])
|53
|72
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|399
|92nd
|Bronze
|593
|Martin Clapham
|Rupert Clapham
|Thornbury SC
|Starfish
|‑89
|69
|88
|85
|77
|83
|402
|93rd
|Bronze
|1076
|Ollie Hawkins
|Isabel Abbatt
|Looe SC
|Flying Fish
|72
|‑94
|80
|91
|84
|77
|404
|94th
|Bronze
|1342
|Sarah Green
|David Green
|Llandegfedd SC
|Turtle
|90
|73
|81
|88
|‑91
|85
|417
|95th
|Bronze
|547
|James Wright
|Daniel Wright
|Durleigh SC
|Sea Horse
|97
|63
|92
|93
|(RET [102])
|DNC [102]
|447
|96th
|Bronze
|959
|Tommie Cluley
|Anna Blagden
|Carsington SC
|Orca
|‑95
|92
|93
|95
|85
|87
|452
|97th
|Bronze
|1398
|Paul Griffiths
|Julia Griffiths
|Saundersfoot SC
|Hake
|93
|95
|95
|94
|86
|(DNS [102])
|463
|98th
|Bronze
|866
|Heather Sword
|Lucy Rawbone
|Loch Tummel SC
|Clown Fish
|98
|93
|(DSQ [102])
|96
|89
|88
|464
|99th
|Bronze
|439
|Julia Lewis
|Ed Lewis
|Wembly SC
|Mussel
|94
|(RET [102])
|96
|98
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|492
|100th
|Bronze
|429
|David Fenech
|Alison Williams
|Wilsonian SC
|Blue Whale
|(DNC [102])
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|510
|100th
|Bronze
|358
|Jonathan Baddeley
|Stefan Ward
|HISC
|Plankton
|(DNC [102])
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|510
