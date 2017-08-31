Please select your home edition
ICOM MA-500TR Class B AIS Transponder
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - Day 3

by Sally Campbell today at 1:43 pm 26-31 August 2017

After what turned into a big night for some last night (Tom McLean/Tommy Darling/Syd McLean et al) where karaoke followed from Julian's questionably intellectual quiz, the sailors arrived early to the boat park for a three race day.

Race 1 was swiftly started with Caroline Croft/Alex Warren as the pathfinder, with one recall the race was underway in relatively light winds, it paid to bang hard left up the beat to make use of the shift, At the sailors request the first beat was made longer so those who chose the left were set up nicely for the race. Race 1 was won by Ben Palmer/Amy Seabright.

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Three hours and 3 attempts later, race 2 was FINALLY underway! With lots of bobbing about the sailors were eager to get going. Young guns Henry and Lucy were the pathfinder, special mentions to the person who managed to get their bowsprit through the A frame of the Gate RIB and Matt Whitfield who was OCS. Once the race was going the wind had filled in nicely and it was breeze on! The race officer set a great course which Jonny McGovern played the best to have a stellar lead in this race – with lots of sailors over standing on port and the tide equally catching many out, the windward mark roundings were made interesting but clean sailing was observed by the fleet.

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Race 3 was turned around very quickly as it started to get later into the day and sailors were anxious to get ready for the nights big social – Under the Sea fancy dress!! It paid to play the shifts and have good boat speed for this race which was shown by Hamish Walker & Emma Hivey who won this race with it being shortened to two laps by the race officer who clearly took pity on the sailors.

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

We all know the arguably most important race is the race back to shore/showers/the bar so many sailors seemed to speed in to get their fishy costumes on ready for tonight's social.

Results after Day 3:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewMain ClubBuddyR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1stGold1642Maria StanleyRob HendersonItchenor SCFlying Fish2213‑7513
2ndGold1628Ben PalmerAmy SeabrightHISCHalibut1‑34215716
3rdGold1657Hamish WalkerEmma HiveyRNSAAngelfish3166‑9117
4thGold1626Edd WhiteheadMillie AlcockParkstone YCSea Cucumber‑1757461032
5thGold1615Matt MeeEmma NorrisRed Wharf Bay SCDolphin10‑164714338
6thGold1601Jonny McGovernSarah McGovernY FelinheliStarfish1142321‑2441
7thGold91Penny ClarkJo HewitsonRNSAPorpoise49‑38273245
8thGold1509Alistair NorrisHelen SummersgillRed Wharf Bay SCEel810105‑281245
9thGold1639Jack HoldenHolly ScottItchenor SCCrab2314‑24112454
10thGold385Matt ReidBecca JonesSpinnaker SCMermaid6131214‑31954
11thGold1347David JessopSophie MearGrafham Water SCClown Fish137‑352515868
12thGold1637Ollie GrovesEsther ParkhurstBeaver SCJellyfish21‑30211241371
13thGold1391Tom DarlingCharlie DarlingHISCOctopus15245‑52182082
14thGold846Jeremy StephensBecca StephensPenzance SCOrca9171722‑572186
15thSilver629Arthur HendersonMary HendersonItchenor SCBlue Whale12483‑64171191
16thGold1600Oliver TurnerRheanna PaveyStarcross YCPrawn‑4683318366101
17thGold772Tom HewitsonLucy HewitsonHISCPlankton32‑7018161919104
18thSilver1229Caroline CroftAlex WarrenShoreham SCPrawn296‑83104518108
19thGold1570Robbie KingMarcus TresslerRoyal Thames YCSea Horse243825913‑48109
20thSilver1536Andrew BrownAlex SutcliffeTynemouth SCLionfish30‑353183215116
21stGold1331Tom BallantineMaddy AndersonWessex SCPufferfish‑35269332232122
22ndSilver801Nick MartingdaleRuth KenyonChew Valley Lake SCEel2018193234‑53123
23rdGold1237Dicken MacleanHannah YoungHISCCoral403615(RET [102])1023124
24thGold1552Owain HughesMari ShepherdParkstone YCBarracuda‑65438192530125
25thGold1136Nicki BirrellKate AllamParkston YCGreat White Shark6420‑73171217130
26thGold1545Georgie VickersDan VickersParkstone YCPiranha2812‑52451139135
27thSilver1652Stewart BowenJack BowenParkstone YCTurtle‑802839231631137
28thSilver1023Anthony ParkeClaudia WilsonHISCAngelfish25293621‑4828139
29thGold1082Henry RastrickLucy FergusonYorkshire Dales SCManatee‑811154342025144
30thGold633Ross ThompsonJames ScottFrensham Pond SCHake52227‑595837149
31stSilver985Chay TaylorNiamhBurnham SCAnchovy7391641‑5046149
32ndGold418Fred MainwaringLiz TeagueRed Wharf Bay SCLobster44‑4622303716149
33rdGold626Will TaylorCaithlin JonesBrighlingsea SCShrimp263214‑464042154
34thSilver1215Sam ThompsonLeanne HibberdRNSANarwhal395244‑63814157
35thSilver998Josh KerrFenella CorlettLargs SCStarfish31(RET [102])42392629167
36thGold1178Julian BradleyHelen CafferataWembly SCSea Lion4234149‑6135170
37thGold1451Jamie HarrisTaddy HBCYCNarwhal‑604220293351175
38thSilver1425Rory OdellJosh BonseyHISCPorpoise38503435‑5322179
39thSilver1175Matt Lulham‑RobinsonAmy SparksYorkshire Dales SCOrca‑612145543526181
40thSilver796Robin RichardsonImogen BellfieldRoyal Windermere YCClown Fish362337‑444441181
41stSilver1634Cam StewartTom HarrisonHISCGreat White Shark59‑7829153843184
42ndBronze1605Kevin DruceIzzy DruceBurghfield SCAnchovy‑751560203952186
43rdSilver1046Joseph BradleyBenjamen BradleyHill Head SCCrab18‑6149434738195
44thSilver1458Gus DixonDan VenablesRHYCManatee37‑7632364644195
45thSilver1296Matt BromleyFaye CasewellYorkshire Dales SCHaddock14‑7113655154197
46thGold1631Martin PentyTom PentyBeaver SCShrimp226440‑682350199
47thBronze953Harry BowermanWill Birch‑TomlinsonHISCLobster4558482821‑73200
48thSilver1071Sam WallerIsaac MarshBeaver SCSea Lion‑824451422936202
49thSilver1511Mike GreenLynne RatcliffeEastbourne Sovereign SCMussel4751‑63502740215
50thSilver17Hatty MorsleyThomas WallworkRedesmere SCPufferfish54‑5650403047221
51stSilver1299Kelvin MatthewsKirsty MatthewsHISCBlue Whale52374358‑6233223
52ndBronze1654Mike WarwickerKate FitzsimmonsBough Beech SCSea Lion33‑9128664258227
53rdSilver1621Ewan WilsonJamie RastrickWormit Boating ClubOctopus16316847‑7972234
54thSilver1378Andy KilburnFiona MulcahyNotts County SCHaddock5619‑65515949234
55thBronze806Brenden LynchMatt MorsonPort Edgar YCBarracuda48‑8046562465239
56thSilver911Rory RoseMichael O'DonovanAberdeen & Stonehaven YCHake6740572652(RET [102])242
57thSilver1573Henrik AsplundGeorgina KingGuernsey YCCoral49556137‑6545247
58thGold1445Pete Ugly VincentAbi CampbellBristol Corinthian SCAnchovy51‑8469135461248
59thSilver584Tim FreemanHannah LiptrotWarsash SCLobster342778‑834962250
60thSilver1235Matt WhitfieldJoanna KalderonItchenor SCPiranha27682638(RET [102])DNS [102]261
61stGold1658John HarveySally HarveyThornbury SCLionfish69‑9011814359263
62ndGold1200Keri HarrisTheo HarrisRNSATurtle50575675(DSQ [102])27265
63rdBronze864Ben ShorrockLainey TerkelsenFrensham Pond SCHalibut1988584863(RET [102])276
64thSilver1110Roscoe MartinKent MartinOgston SCFlying Fish43‑8367747234290
65thBronze1009Simom ShillakerDan ShillakerHill Head SCShrimp41‑8647626774291
66thBronze993Alex McCormackMillie GibbonsScaling Dam SCPrawn‑775430766471295
67thSilver1452Alistair HodgsonJoanna WorrallRYABarracuda‑838171244181298
68thBronze909Jack VincentLizzie FullerBough Beech SCAngelfish53‑8962736055303
69thSilver880Duncan JamiesonJess HammettHISCSea Cucumber7425(DSQ [102])786675318
70thSilver609Peter RoseIoan ThompsonTenby SCPlankton574776‑848157318
71stGold961Andrew ClewerSarah CollingwoodPoole YCMussel68536631(RET [102])DNC [102]320
72ndBronze1510Chris EamesRachel TilleyBallyholme YCPorpoise‑766770577556325
73rdSilver915Victoria UptonWill WardExe SCDolphin78‑8274535566326
74thBronze1284Tony WilkinsonKelly AaronParkston YCCrab7949‑89695676329
75thBronze1376Katie‑May MonroSamuel JamesRoyal Findhorn YCEel‑926272676864333
76thBronze1253Ed GibbonsLiam GardnerBrightlingsea SCManatee6677556176(DNS [102])335
77thBronze1145Nicholas SmithMax RossBristol Corinthain YCSea Cucumber‑876675607368342
78thBronze805Harry OdlingLarissa ConnabeerPlymouth UniversityJellyfish8545‑90777867352
79thSilver581Matthew RhodesWill RhodesNorthampton SCJellyfish63338571(DSQ [102])DNC [102]354
80thBronze1098Andrew CorlettCallum ForsythLargs SCNarwhal84‑8582557063354
81stBronze1092Ethan DawsonEllie ClarkBassenthwaite SCPufferfish73795970‑8482363
82ndBronze984Dan DiscombeSophie CoggerBough Beech SCGreat White Shark‑994187868869371
83rdSilver1247Willow BlandLucie OffordWaldringfield SCHalibut865984‑978760376
84thBronze352James MorsonRoss MalloyPort Edgar YCPiranha‑917579796979381
85thSilver1397Paul FreyMax CareyParkstone YCSea Horse‑887277828270383
86thBronze1167Bernard ClarkEdward RussellRipon SCHaddock627486‑898086388
87thBronze1390Syd McleanTom McleanHISCOctopus71656487(RET [102])DNC [102]389
88thBronze489Jas StubbsSteve StubbsTenby SCMermaid55‑9691809078394
89thBronze964Lewis BowenAlice PowellNorthampton SCLionfish5887(DSQ [102])927484395
90thBronze519Sue BrannamMike ProvenBurghfield SCCoral‑966094907180395
91stBronze756Chris SaundersPippa HardmanMumbles YCDolphin70(DNC [102])5372DNC [102]DNC [102]399
92ndBronze593Martin ClaphamRupert ClaphamThornbury SCStarfish‑896988857783402
93rdBronze1076Ollie HawkinsIsabel AbbattLooe SCFlying Fish72‑9480918477404
94thBronze1342Sarah GreenDavid GreenLlandegfedd SCTurtle90738188‑9185417
95thBronze547James WrightDaniel WrightDurleigh SCSea Horse97639293(RET [102])DNC [102]447
96thBronze959Tommie CluleyAnna BlagdenCarsington SCOrca‑959293958587452
97thBronze1398Paul GriffithsJulia GriffithsSaundersfoot SCHake9395959486(DNS [102])463
98thBronze866Heather SwordLucy RawboneLoch Tummel SCClown Fish9893(DSQ [102])968988464
99thBronze439Julia LewisEd LewisWembly SCMussel94(RET [102])9698DNC [102]DNC [102]492
100thBronze429David FenechAlison WilliamsWilsonian SCBlue Whale(DNC [102])DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]510
100thBronze358Jonathan BaddeleyStefan WardHISCPlankton(DNC [102])DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]510
Related Articles

Chichester Harbour Race Week overall
Ending on a high note! After four days of glorious sailing on Chichester Harbour, one brand-new competitor summed up his feelings to the organisers... Posted on 29 Aug Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals days 1 & 2
Many ice-creams consumed in Tenby Great sunshine in the seaside town of Tenby. Sandcastles built, Noble Marine water bottles and Forward WIP sun visors received and put to use and many ice-creams consumed. Posted on 29 Aug 200 RS200 sailors #TrekToTenby
For the Volvo Noble Marine Nationals As the 200 RS200 sailors pack their bags and make the #TrekToTenby for the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championships starting on Sunday, the entry stats show just how diverse this ever-popular fleet is. Posted on 25 Aug RS200 Runners and Riders
Ahead of the Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Tenby Sun (maybe), sea (waves definitely), sand (lots of it) and over 200 competitors head to Tenby for the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 National Championship. Posted on 18 Aug RS200 Vote result
Social Programme wins with 90%! A week ago the RS200 Class Association members where asked to choose whether the Social Programme and Sailing Instructions should be published at the weekend... the vote went 9:1 in favour of the social programme! Posted on 17 Aug Irish RS200, RS400 & RS Feva Inlands
Over 40 boats race at Blessington SC Over 40 crews arrived at Blessington Sailing Club to the clubs usual very friendly hospitality to join the newly established local fleet of RS200s. Posted on 15 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week final report
A range of conditions for the second half of the event After Wednesday's light winds organisers and competitors waited with interest to see what the second half of the week would bring. Thursday had a misty start and there was a brief postponement until the wind filled in from the West. Posted on 15 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week midweek report
Including the popular Nairn pursuit race Following a weekend of heavy sailing Monday morning was given over to training for young enthusiasts. The afternoon's Luffing Cup was held in a relatively light SW wind and the course was restricted to the northern end of the lake. Posted on 12 Aug Social Programme and Sailing Instructions
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals fleet goes to the vote With just over two weeks to go before the championship, the RS200 Class Association have asked the fleet to decide whether they would like the Sailing Instructions or the Magnificent Social Programme to be published this weekend. Posted on 10 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend
Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction. Posted on 8 Aug

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC RS200 Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Brightlingsea SC RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS200 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
