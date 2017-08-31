Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - Day 3

After what turned into a big night for some last night (Tom McLean/Tommy Darling/Syd McLean et al) where karaoke followed from Julian's questionably intellectual quiz, the sailors arrived early to the boat park for a three race day.

Race 1 was swiftly started with Caroline Croft/Alex Warren as the pathfinder, with one recall the race was underway in relatively light winds, it paid to bang hard left up the beat to make use of the shift, At the sailors request the first beat was made longer so those who chose the left were set up nicely for the race. Race 1 was won by Ben Palmer/Amy Seabright.

Three hours and 3 attempts later, race 2 was FINALLY underway! With lots of bobbing about the sailors were eager to get going. Young guns Henry and Lucy were the pathfinder, special mentions to the person who managed to get their bowsprit through the A frame of the Gate RIB and Matt Whitfield who was OCS. Once the race was going the wind had filled in nicely and it was breeze on! The race officer set a great course which Jonny McGovern played the best to have a stellar lead in this race – with lots of sailors over standing on port and the tide equally catching many out, the windward mark roundings were made interesting but clean sailing was observed by the fleet.

Race 3 was turned around very quickly as it started to get later into the day and sailors were anxious to get ready for the nights big social – Under the Sea fancy dress!! It paid to play the shifts and have good boat speed for this race which was shown by Hamish Walker & Emma Hivey who won this race with it being shortened to two laps by the race officer who clearly took pity on the sailors.

We all know the arguably most important race is the race back to shore/showers/the bar so many sailors seemed to speed in to get their fishy costumes on ready for tonight's social.

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Main Club Buddy R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Gold 1642 Maria Stanley Rob Henderson Itchenor SC Flying Fish 2 2 1 3 ‑7 5 13 2nd Gold 1628 Ben Palmer Amy Seabright HISC Halibut 1 ‑34 2 1 5 7 16 3rd Gold 1657 Hamish Walker Emma Hivey RNSA Angelfish 3 1 6 6 ‑9 1 17 4th Gold 1626 Edd Whitehead Millie Alcock Parkstone YC Sea Cucumber ‑17 5 7 4 6 10 32 5th Gold 1615 Matt Mee Emma Norris Red Wharf Bay SC Dolphin 10 ‑16 4 7 14 3 38 6th Gold 1601 Jonny McGovern Sarah McGovern Y Felinheli Starfish 11 4 23 2 1 ‑24 41 7th Gold 91 Penny Clark Jo Hewitson RNSA Porpoise 4 9 ‑38 27 3 2 45 8th Gold 1509 Alistair Norris Helen Summersgill Red Wharf Bay SC Eel 8 10 10 5 ‑28 12 45 9th Gold 1639 Jack Holden Holly Scott Itchenor SC Crab 23 14 ‑24 11 2 4 54 10th Gold 385 Matt Reid Becca Jones Spinnaker SC Mermaid 6 13 12 14 ‑31 9 54 11th Gold 1347 David Jessop Sophie Mear Grafham Water SC Clown Fish 13 7 ‑35 25 15 8 68 12th Gold 1637 Ollie Groves Esther Parkhurst Beaver SC Jellyfish 21 ‑30 21 12 4 13 71 13th Gold 1391 Tom Darling Charlie Darling HISC Octopus 15 24 5 ‑52 18 20 82 14th Gold 846 Jeremy Stephens Becca Stephens Penzance SC Orca 9 17 17 22 ‑57 21 86 15th Silver 629 Arthur Henderson Mary Henderson Itchenor SC Blue Whale 12 48 3 ‑64 17 11 91 16th Gold 1600 Oliver Turner Rheanna Pavey Starcross YC Prawn ‑46 8 33 18 36 6 101 17th Gold 772 Tom Hewitson Lucy Hewitson HISC Plankton 32 ‑70 18 16 19 19 104 18th Silver 1229 Caroline Croft Alex Warren Shoreham SC Prawn 29 6 ‑83 10 45 18 108 19th Gold 1570 Robbie King Marcus Tressler Royal Thames YC Sea Horse 24 38 25 9 13 ‑48 109 20th Silver 1536 Andrew Brown Alex Sutcliffe Tynemouth SC Lionfish 30 ‑35 31 8 32 15 116 21st Gold 1331 Tom Ballantine Maddy Anderson Wessex SC Pufferfish ‑35 26 9 33 22 32 122 22nd Silver 801 Nick Martingdale Ruth Kenyon Chew Valley Lake SC Eel 20 18 19 32 34 ‑53 123 23rd Gold 1237 Dicken Maclean Hannah Young HISC Coral 40 36 15 (RET [102]) 10 23 124 24th Gold 1552 Owain Hughes Mari Shepherd Parkstone YC Barracuda ‑65 43 8 19 25 30 125 25th Gold 1136 Nicki Birrell Kate Allam Parkston YC Great White Shark 64 20 ‑73 17 12 17 130 26th Gold 1545 Georgie Vickers Dan Vickers Parkstone YC Piranha 28 12 ‑52 45 11 39 135 27th Silver 1652 Stewart Bowen Jack Bowen Parkstone YC Turtle ‑80 28 39 23 16 31 137 28th Silver 1023 Anthony Parke Claudia Wilson HISC Angelfish 25 29 36 21 ‑48 28 139 29th Gold 1082 Henry Rastrick Lucy Ferguson Yorkshire Dales SC Manatee ‑81 11 54 34 20 25 144 30th Gold 633 Ross Thompson James Scott Frensham Pond SC Hake 5 22 27 ‑59 58 37 149 31st Silver 985 Chay Taylor Niamh Burnham SC Anchovy 7 39 16 41 ‑50 46 149 32nd Gold 418 Fred Mainwaring Liz Teague Red Wharf Bay SC Lobster 44 ‑46 22 30 37 16 149 33rd Gold 626 Will Taylor Caithlin Jones Brighlingsea SC Shrimp 26 32 14 ‑46 40 42 154 34th Silver 1215 Sam Thompson Leanne Hibberd RNSA Narwhal 39 52 44 ‑63 8 14 157 35th Silver 998 Josh Kerr Fenella Corlett Largs SC Starfish 31 (RET [102]) 42 39 26 29 167 36th Gold 1178 Julian Bradley Helen Cafferata Wembly SC Sea Lion 42 3 41 49 ‑61 35 170 37th Gold 1451 Jamie Harris Taddy H BCYC Narwhal ‑60 42 20 29 33 51 175 38th Silver 1425 Rory Odell Josh Bonsey HISC Porpoise 38 50 34 35 ‑53 22 179 39th Silver 1175 Matt Lulham‑Robinson Amy Sparks Yorkshire Dales SC Orca ‑61 21 45 54 35 26 181 40th Silver 796 Robin Richardson Imogen Bellfield Royal Windermere YC Clown Fish 36 23 37 ‑44 44 41 181 41st Silver 1634 Cam Stewart Tom Harrison HISC Great White Shark 59 ‑78 29 15 38 43 184 42nd Bronze 1605 Kevin Druce Izzy Druce Burghfield SC Anchovy ‑75 15 60 20 39 52 186 43rd Silver 1046 Joseph Bradley Benjamen Bradley Hill Head SC Crab 18 ‑61 49 43 47 38 195 44th Silver 1458 Gus Dixon Dan Venables RHYC Manatee 37 ‑76 32 36 46 44 195 45th Silver 1296 Matt Bromley Faye Casewell Yorkshire Dales SC Haddock 14 ‑71 13 65 51 54 197 46th Gold 1631 Martin Penty Tom Penty Beaver SC Shrimp 22 64 40 ‑68 23 50 199 47th Bronze 953 Harry Bowerman Will Birch‑Tomlinson HISC Lobster 45 58 48 28 21 ‑73 200 48th Silver 1071 Sam Waller Isaac Marsh Beaver SC Sea Lion ‑82 44 51 42 29 36 202 49th Silver 1511 Mike Green Lynne Ratcliffe Eastbourne Sovereign SC Mussel 47 51 ‑63 50 27 40 215 50th Silver 17 Hatty Morsley Thomas Wallwork Redesmere SC Pufferfish 54 ‑56 50 40 30 47 221 51st Silver 1299 Kelvin Matthews Kirsty Matthews HISC Blue Whale 52 37 43 58 ‑62 33 223 52nd Bronze 1654 Mike Warwicker Kate Fitzsimmons Bough Beech SC Sea Lion 33 ‑91 28 66 42 58 227 53rd Silver 1621 Ewan Wilson Jamie Rastrick Wormit Boating Club Octopus 16 31 68 47 ‑79 72 234 54th Silver 1378 Andy Kilburn Fiona Mulcahy Notts County SC Haddock 56 19 ‑65 51 59 49 234 55th Bronze 806 Brenden Lynch Matt Morson Port Edgar YC Barracuda 48 ‑80 46 56 24 65 239 56th Silver 911 Rory Rose Michael O'Donovan Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC Hake 67 40 57 26 52 (RET [102]) 242 57th Silver 1573 Henrik Asplund Georgina King Guernsey YC Coral 49 55 61 37 ‑65 45 247 58th Gold 1445 Pete Ugly Vincent Abi Campbell Bristol Corinthian SC Anchovy 51 ‑84 69 13 54 61 248 59th Silver 584 Tim Freeman Hannah Liptrot Warsash SC Lobster 34 27 78 ‑83 49 62 250 60th Silver 1235 Matt Whitfield Joanna Kalderon Itchenor SC Piranha 27 68 26 38 (RET [102]) DNS [102] 261 61st Gold 1658 John Harvey Sally Harvey Thornbury SC Lionfish 69 ‑90 11 81 43 59 263 62nd Gold 1200 Keri Harris Theo Harris RNSA Turtle 50 57 56 75 (DSQ [102]) 27 265 63rd Bronze 864 Ben Shorrock Lainey Terkelsen Frensham Pond SC Halibut 19 88 58 48 63 (RET [102]) 276 64th Silver 1110 Roscoe Martin Kent Martin Ogston SC Flying Fish 43 ‑83 67 74 72 34 290 65th Bronze 1009 Simom Shillaker Dan Shillaker Hill Head SC Shrimp 41 ‑86 47 62 67 74 291 66th Bronze 993 Alex McCormack Millie Gibbons Scaling Dam SC Prawn ‑77 54 30 76 64 71 295 67th Silver 1452 Alistair Hodgson Joanna Worrall RYA Barracuda ‑83 81 71 24 41 81 298 68th Bronze 909 Jack Vincent Lizzie Fuller Bough Beech SC Angelfish 53 ‑89 62 73 60 55 303 69th Silver 880 Duncan Jamieson Jess Hammett HISC Sea Cucumber 74 25 (DSQ [102]) 78 66 75 318 70th Silver 609 Peter Rose Ioan Thompson Tenby SC Plankton 57 47 76 ‑84 81 57 318 71st Gold 961 Andrew Clewer Sarah Collingwood Poole YC Mussel 68 53 66 31 (RET [102]) DNC [102] 320 72nd Bronze 1510 Chris Eames Rachel Tilley Ballyholme YC Porpoise ‑76 67 70 57 75 56 325 73rd Silver 915 Victoria Upton Will Ward Exe SC Dolphin 78 ‑82 74 53 55 66 326 74th Bronze 1284 Tony Wilkinson Kelly Aaron Parkston YC Crab 79 49 ‑89 69 56 76 329 75th Bronze 1376 Katie‑May Monro Samuel James Royal Findhorn YC Eel ‑92 62 72 67 68 64 333 76th Bronze 1253 Ed Gibbons Liam Gardner Brightlingsea SC Manatee 66 77 55 61 76 (DNS [102]) 335 77th Bronze 1145 Nicholas Smith Max Ross Bristol Corinthain YC Sea Cucumber ‑87 66 75 60 73 68 342 78th Bronze 805 Harry Odling Larissa Connabeer Plymouth University Jellyfish 85 45 ‑90 77 78 67 352 79th Silver 581 Matthew Rhodes Will Rhodes Northampton SC Jellyfish 63 33 85 71 (DSQ [102]) DNC [102] 354 80th Bronze 1098 Andrew Corlett Callum Forsyth Largs SC Narwhal 84 ‑85 82 55 70 63 354 81st Bronze 1092 Ethan Dawson Ellie Clark Bassenthwaite SC Pufferfish 73 79 59 70 ‑84 82 363 82nd Bronze 984 Dan Discombe Sophie Cogger Bough Beech SC Great White Shark ‑99 41 87 86 88 69 371 83rd Silver 1247 Willow Bland Lucie Offord Waldringfield SC Halibut 86 59 84 ‑97 87 60 376 84th Bronze 352 James Morson Ross Malloy Port Edgar YC Piranha ‑91 75 79 79 69 79 381 85th Silver 1397 Paul Frey Max Carey Parkstone YC Sea Horse ‑88 72 77 82 82 70 383 86th Bronze 1167 Bernard Clark Edward Russell Ripon SC Haddock 62 74 86 ‑89 80 86 388 87th Bronze 1390 Syd Mclean Tom Mclean HISC Octopus 71 65 64 87 (RET [102]) DNC [102] 389 88th Bronze 489 Jas Stubbs Steve Stubbs Tenby SC Mermaid 55 ‑96 91 80 90 78 394 89th Bronze 964 Lewis Bowen Alice Powell Northampton SC Lionfish 58 87 (DSQ [102]) 92 74 84 395 90th Bronze 519 Sue Brannam Mike Proven Burghfield SC Coral ‑96 60 94 90 71 80 395 91st Bronze 756 Chris Saunders Pippa Hardman Mumbles YC Dolphin 70 (DNC [102]) 53 72 DNC [102] DNC [102] 399 92nd Bronze 593 Martin Clapham Rupert Clapham Thornbury SC Starfish ‑89 69 88 85 77 83 402 93rd Bronze 1076 Ollie Hawkins Isabel Abbatt Looe SC Flying Fish 72 ‑94 80 91 84 77 404 94th Bronze 1342 Sarah Green David Green Llandegfedd SC Turtle 90 73 81 88 ‑91 85 417 95th Bronze 547 James Wright Daniel Wright Durleigh SC Sea Horse 97 63 92 93 (RET [102]) DNC [102] 447 96th Bronze 959 Tommie Cluley Anna Blagden Carsington SC Orca ‑95 92 93 95 85 87 452 97th Bronze 1398 Paul Griffiths Julia Griffiths Saundersfoot SC Hake 93 95 95 94 86 (DNS [102]) 463 98th Bronze 866 Heather Sword Lucy Rawbone Loch Tummel SC Clown Fish 98 93 (DSQ [102]) 96 89 88 464 99th Bronze 439 Julia Lewis Ed Lewis Wembly SC Mussel 94 (RET [102]) 96 98 DNC [102] DNC [102] 492 100th Bronze 429 David Fenech Alison Williams Wilsonian SC Blue Whale (DNC [102]) DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] 510 100th Bronze 358 Jonathan Baddeley Stefan Ward HISC Plankton (DNC [102]) DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] 510