Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Phantom Cover
Rain and Sun Phantom Cover

Phantom East Coast Championship at the 125th Burnham Week Regatta

by Chris Roberts today at 1:24 pm 26-28 August 2017
Chris Roberts during the Phantom East Coast Championship at Burnham Week © John Wayling

Held over the Bank Holiday weekend and forming a part of the 125th Burnham Week Regatta the event attracted a competitive fleet of 12 boats eager to hone their skills prior to the National Championship at Highcliffe in two weeks time.

The weather looked unusually benign for Burnham Week which is more commonly associated with arduous courses raced over in 20+ knot winds.

In fact Saturday dawned bright and calm - so calm that the river was mirror flat- with only an occasional zephyr to be seen. With a flooding tide an immediate postponement was no surprise and the fleet resorted to their favourite activity with tape measures and rig tension gauges to perfect and record settings.

As the morning passed it became obvious that racing was going to be unlikely if not and the fleet accordingly requested the Race Officer to abandon any racing for the day.

Sunday morning was slightly overcast but still warm and another delayed start seemed likely as was indeed the case. The sea breeze did however develop and racing was on.

The starts for all fleets were expertly run by Edwin Buckley and his team from their committee boat moored off Pile House with start lines to either side for the dinghy and day boat fleets.

The course was the usual epic associated with this event with no less than two legs up and down the River Roach and a further final downriver beat against the tide to Holliwell.

The fleet started in close company on the short start line and short tacked up the north bank to find Greenward for the first leg across the river into the River Roach. Wayling had pulled ahead of the fleet whilst the following group of Roberts, Miller, Orman and Portway battled it out.

Having worked to the front of this group Roberts judged his layline to Greenward finely and managed to round ahead of Wayling who had over stood the mark slightly. These two subsequently pulled ahead of the fleet and a two hour chase saw unrelenting pressure from Wayling fail to catch Roberts as the marathon course was completed.

A second race proved impossible as the race finished at 5:30pm with an exhausted fleet retreating to cocktails at the Royal Corinthian.

Monday provided more settled conditions and two races seemed more likely to be possible. A request had been made for shorter courses and a simpler windward/leeward course was proposed. This did however entail three beats against the flooding tide and would prove to give challenging tactical decisions as the day progressed.

The first race of the day saw Roberts late for the start whilst the leading group of Wayling, Orman and House battle it out.

Local sailor Graham Dale-Jones showed well with a bolder course exploiting the weaker tide toward the north bank and as the tide grew in strength subsequent upwind legs had the fleet short tacking up the south bank.

Roberts ignored the fleet on the final beat by taking an alternative course on rounding the leeward mark and tacking immediately for the north shore and the sanctuary of shallow water and a weaker tide. Doubly rewarded by a swing in the sea breeze upon tacking to cross the tide to seaward of the mouth of the River Roach he crossed ahead of Wayling and Dale-Jones to round the final mark and run with the tide to the finish.

The final race saw a reduction in entry as the weekend and the long courses took their toll but Wayling, Roberts and Portway battled it out at the front of the fleet short tacking up the north bank from the start. Wayling kept his cool under pressure and took the win ahead of Roberts and Portway.

The event was won by Roberts with two wins ahead of Wayling and Portway. A good showing was seen from the local Creeksea fleet in the following three places.

At the prize-giving Roberts acknowledged the contribution of the late John Torrance in initially sourcing the Trophy and creating the event. All competitors were delighted to also receive a set of suitably engraved drinking glasses from the Burnham Week combined clubs.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoatHelmR1R2R3Pts
1PH1395GromitChris Roberts1124
2PH1346MaudJohn "Titch" Wayling2215
3PH137MandyBob Portway44311
4PH1184SprocketGraham Dale‑Jones103417
5PH1320WhitewalkerRoger Smith75517
6PH1244CheeseboardBill Taylor88622
7PH1432Phoot SpaMatthew House561324
8PH1022Black WychIan Simons1110728
9PH1446 Nick Orman3131329
10PH1439 Rod Thorpe991331
11PH1305N/AIan Miller6131332
12PH1378PhickleJonathan Pulfer1371333
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Phantom Nationals "Eaters & Drinkers"
59 confirmed entries for Highcliffe event With the 2017 Phantom Nationals at Highcliffe Sailing Club rapidly approaching on 8th, 9th and 10th Sept and with 59 confirmed entries to date preparing to descend on the South coast venue its time to meet the eaters and drinkers. Posted on 25 Aug Phantoms at Downs
High-Summer sledging into a ring of lightning! Saturday 5th August, some dozen Phantoms arrived at Downs SC, Deal for a Southern region Open; unfortunately one sailor discovered a defect severe enough for him to need to depart home again without even completing his rigging. Posted on 9 Aug GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017
A superb 162 entries across the 12 fleets The event held under the burgee of the South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club promised to be big again and, with 162 entries across 12 fleets, the GJW Direct Abersoch Dinghy Week 2017 was certainly an event not to have been missed. Posted on 7 Aug 'Launching the Paunch Nationals'
Over 50 Phantoms set for Highcliffe in September 2017 has seen a rise of boats within the Phantom class with newcomers and others returning to the ghoul and ghost-busting class. With 50 boats already entered there is a new hope that there could be up to 60 boats flooding Christchurch Bay. Posted on 5 Aug Phantoms at Downs this weekend
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 7 Downs Sailing Club (Deal, Kent) once again welcomes all Phantom sailors to their Open Meeting on 5th / 6th August. There will be 2 races on Saturday afternoon (first start at 1300) and three races on Sunday (first start 1000). Posted on 3 Aug Phantoms at Waveney & Oulton Broad
Penultimate 2017 Eastern Series event The penultimate event in the Phantom Eastern Series took place on Saturday 22nd July and attracted entries from Creeksea SC and Fishers Green who joined two local boats for a challenging day's racing on the Broad. Posted on 2 Aug Optimum Time Phantom Southern Travellers
Held during the Weymouth Dinghy Regatta With mainstream weather forecasters and WindGuru predicting very light winds all were pleasantly surprised with the gentle breeze along with the presence of the big yellow ball nice and high in the sky. Almost perfect sailing conditions. Posted on 16 Jul Phantoms at Stone
Racing alongside the Snipe class A combined Open meeting for the Phantom and Snipe classes was held at Stone Sailing Club over the weekend of 17th and 18th June. Posted on 22 Jun Phantoms at Creeksea
13 helms for Eastern Series Open Thirteen boats contested the third event in the Phantom Class Eastern Series at Creeksea Sailing Club near Burnham on Crouch over the weekend of 10th and 11th June. Posted on 12 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun

Upcoming Events

Highcliffe SC Phantom Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Shustoke SC Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Grafham Water SC Phantom Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy