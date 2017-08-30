Please select your home edition
Edition
Wessex Resins - Epoxycraft 3
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Greenings resume racing in Leg 1 of the Clipper 2017-18 Race

by Chris Harris today at 9:34 am 30 August 2017
The Greenings team resume racing in Leg 1 of the Clipper 2017-18 Race © Clipper Ventures

The Greenings team resumed its Clipper 2017-18 Race campaign yesteday evening following the yacht's diversion to Portugal after Skipper David Hartshorn suffered a serious hand injury.

The incident occurred approximately 450nM off the coast of Portugal on Saturday evening when British professional Skipper David Hartshorn, 52, was leading a spinnaker drop with his crew. A spinnaker sheet became caught around his left thumb resulting in a serious open fracture which required urgent medical attention.

Clipper Race Director Mark Light commented: "Sailing around the world is an extreme sport and all of our Race Skippers and crew go through extensive training in order to help them react to any situation they find themselves in. In this incident, it was crucial to transfer David to the nearest hospital as quickly as possible for surgery to save his left thumb.

"The Greenings crew, who include British crew Miles Berry, a surgeon, and Clipper Race Coxswain crew member Jeremy Hilton, specifically qualified to take over control of the yacht if the Skipper is incapacitated, worked impressively together to prepare David for a helicopter evacuation, and I'm pleased to say his operation was a success."

Following David's medevac, Greenings continued to Porto, Portugal, under the control of Jeremy Hilton, where they arrived earlier yesterday. Whilst David was not fit enough to re-join them they did get to see their Skipper and the team is now continuing the race to Punta del Este, Uruguay, under the guidance of Deputy Race Director Dan Smith.

David, who was dockside to wave his team off as they re-joined the race, said: "The crew are far stronger, and far more determined than ever before because of this experience.

"They've got the rest of this race with Dan Smith now, who led his team to second place the last Clipper Race, and I know they will benefit from that experience. They are a great crew, with lots of self-belief and I know they will put everything into doing very well, not just in the remainder of this leg, but in all future races.

"I'm gutted not to be with them now but I'll be back as soon as I can!"

Former Metropolitan Police Superintendent David Hartshorn is selected as a Clipper Race 2017-18 Skipper - photo © Clipper Ventures
Former Metropolitan Police Superintendent David Hartshorn is selected as a Clipper Race 2017-18 Skipper - photo © Clipper Ventures

Andrew Greening, Founder of Greenings International who sponsors the team, said: "We are immensely proud of how the team has come together to keep things as smooth as possible through this rough patch. For now, we wish all the crew purely a safe passage on to Punta del Este and want to warmly welcome aboard Daniel Smith as our Skipper in Dave's absence."

Continuing his praise of the team's actions in the circumstances, Mark Light added: "As well as thanking the Greenings crew who reacted incredibly well and remained composed under tough circumstances, we would also really like to thank PRAXES, our remote medical support partner, the helicopter crew from the Portuguese Rescue Services, and the staff at Hospital de São Sebastião.

"As one of our team Skippers, David is incredibly important to us and our race success and together, the care and attention the hospital staff provided David helped him get the treatment he urgently required which we hope will allow him to return to the race and lead his team once again."

Clipper Race team Greenings diverts to Portugal following Skipper injury - photo © Clipper Ventures
Clipper Race team Greenings diverts to Portugal following Skipper injury - photo © Clipper Ventures

Greenings is now motorsailing to the position of 40 degrees12.395N, 009 degrees29.969W which is exactly 1923.8nM from the midpoint of the Doldrums Corridor. This is the same distance that the yacht was at from the Doldrums Corridor midpoint when the incident occurred.

The overall time for Greenings for Race 1 will be calculated as the elapsed time from Race Start in Liverpool, until the time the team crosses the finish line in Uruguay.

The rest of the Clipper Race fleet is currently racing through the Atlantic and is expected to arrive in Punta del Este, Uruguay, between 20-25 September.

To track the teams 24/7 as they race, go to www.clipperroundtheworld.com/raceviewer.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 9
Perfect spinnaker sailing conditions Following an impressive climb up the leaderboard, Qingdao, is still holding pole position, with GREAT Britain in second place and Sanya Serenity Coast third, as champagne sailing conditions provide perfect spinnaker sailing. Posted on 29 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 8
Qingdao storms in to the lead There has been a major change to the Clipper Race leaderboard in the last 24 hours as Qingdao has stormed through to take pole position after wind shifts favoured the westerly positioned teams. Posted on 28 Aug Countdown to Whitsunday Clipper Carnival
Final stage of Australian leg in January 2018 The countdown is on for the Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival, after the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race set sail from the UK on Sunday August 20th on an epic 11-month voyage. Posted on 28 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 7
Westerly tactics start to pay off It has been yet another testing 24 hours for the Clipper Race fleet with a mixed bag of conditions leading to further movement on the leader board. Posted on 27 Aug Clipper Race team diverts to Portugal
Following injury to Skipper David Hartshorn One of the twelve teams competing in the 40,000 nautical mile Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race is diverting to Porto, Portugal, after the team's Skipper suffered a serious injury to his left hand which requires emergency medical attention. Posted on 27 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 6
First tough test for the fleet There have been leader board changes overnight with shifting winds and variable conditions resulting in teams experiencing some of the most demanding on board conditions of the race so far. Posted on 26 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 5
Tactics time Unicef remains in the lead for the fourth consecutive day of this opening race but the next 24 to 48 hours could be telling, with distinctly different strategies now in play within the Clipper Race fleet. Posted on 25 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 4
The Pre-Doldrum Doldrums Light winds continue to challenge during the fourth day of racing, which have caused the fleet to condense by 20 nautical miles in the last 24 hours in the Bay of Biscay. Posted on 24 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 3
Tackling the Bay of Biscay As the fleet makes steady progress south past the UK and towards Northern France, Skippers and crew are focusing on the next challenge; the Bay of Biscay, notorious for violent storms and heavy seas. Posted on 23 Aug Clipper Race Leg 1 Day 2
Strong tides divide the fleet Strong tides running North have divided the fleet tactically overnight, with the front of the pack heading close inshore to seek faster routes. Posted on 22 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy