Southport Yacht Club to host 2017 Queensland Yachting Championships

The Gold Coast © Mark Burgin The Gold Coast © Mark Burgin

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 6:26 am

Over 30 Queensland and interstate entrants are expected to compete in the championships, sailing a range on windward/leeward and passage courses offshore the magnificent beaches on the Gold Coast.

SYC last held the Queensland Yachting Championships in 2013, incorporated into the Club's premier yachting regatta Sail Paradise. Peter Harburg's 66ft Reichel Pugh, Blackjack won the 2013 Queensland IRC State Championships, followed closely by Sydney Vessel, Vamp skippered by David Fuller.

"We are ecstatic to have the grand prix yachts return to our shores. The calibre of racing is second to none and with a versatile range of expected vessels, I am sure the event will see some very close and exciting racing between the vessels", said Club Commodore, Kerry Noyes.

All IRC eligible monohull vessels are invited to enter this prestigious event through the Club's website, www.southportyachtclub.com.au/queensland-yachting-championships-2017