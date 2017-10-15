Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Land Rover BAR Freedom Cap
Land Rover BAR Freedom Cap
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Southport Yacht Club to host 2017 Queensland Yachting Championships

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 6:26 am 14-15 October 2017
The Gold Coast © Mark Burgin

Over 30 Queensland and interstate entrants are expected to compete in the championships, sailing a range on windward/leeward and passage courses offshore the magnificent beaches on the Gold Coast.

SYC last held the Queensland Yachting Championships in 2013, incorporated into the Club's premier yachting regatta Sail Paradise. Peter Harburg's 66ft Reichel Pugh, Blackjack won the 2013 Queensland IRC State Championships, followed closely by Sydney Vessel, Vamp skippered by David Fuller.

Blackjack sailing on the Gold Coast - photo © SYC
Blackjack sailing on the Gold Coast - photo © SYC

"We are ecstatic to have the grand prix yachts return to our shores. The calibre of racing is second to none and with a versatile range of expected vessels, I am sure the event will see some very close and exciting racing between the vessels", said Club Commodore, Kerry Noyes.

All IRC eligible monohull vessels are invited to enter this prestigious event through the Club's website, www.southportyachtclub.com.au/queensland-yachting-championships-2017

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RORC Cherbourg Race Preview
Penultimate race of the Season's Points Championship The RORC Cherbourg Race is the penultimate race of the RORC Season's Points Championship, between the record breaking entry for the Rolex Fastnet Race, and the highly acclaimed Rolex Middle Sea Race. Posted on 31 Aug The World Sailing Show - September 2017
Featuring the Rolex Fastnet Race and Moth Worlds The Rolex Fastnet Race, the sailor's Everest and this year there was a bumper entry and some fiercely close racing. Posted on 29 Aug 13th Palermo-Montecarlo race
L'Ottavo Peccato wins The curtain falls on the Palermo-Montecarlo international offshore regatta of nearly 500 miles which continues to be a theatre of exciting fights on the sea, a charming race coming from a route that Phoenicians did in the past. Posted on 29 Aug 125th Burnham Week first weekend
Glorious conditions at premier east coast regatta opener Lack of wind on the first day did little to affect the carnival spirit round town at the gloriously sunny opening weekend of Burnham Week 2017, which this year celebrates 125 years. Posted on 29 Aug Cumbraes Regatta 2017
The best sailing weather all summer The annual Cumbraes Regatta was blessed with some of the best sailing weather all summer. After all the windy wet weekends to sail in warm sunshine with perfect wind was a joy to all the competitors who had come from all over the west of Scotland. Posted on 28 Aug Mersea Week 2017
Over 150 boats of every description take part Mersea Week in its entirety is organised and run completely by volunteers and what a professional and finely structured week resulted! Posted on 28 Aug Queensland OK Dinghy State Championship
Some great racing at Southport Yacht Club The first Queensland OK Dinghy states in 30 years has wrapped up with some great offshore racing. Tim Davies took out the overall win leading with a 4 point margin on Southport Yacht Club's Kelvin Holdt, closely behind in third by Ben Downey. Posted on 28 Aug Anything but cruising to the finish
At Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 The cruising classes had a tightly fought Audi Hamilton Island Race Week with nervous placeholders in all divisions looking over their shoulders going into the last day. Posted on 27 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
Massive high closes out the week Close to 2,000 sailors racing in 15 different divisions at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 finished the series on a massive high regardless of whether they picked up a trophy in the Non-Spinnaker or IRC Racing division, or any trophy at all. Posted on 26 Aug Trailables at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
Long memories and big stories They may sail the smallest boats at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, but amongst the crew members of the Trailable Yachts class there are some very long memories of the Whitsunday regatta and some very big stories to tell. Posted on 26 Aug

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep Ullswater YC Tempest Northerns for Tempest
Ullswater YC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon trophy for Squib
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy