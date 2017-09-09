Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2016 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Rooster Aquafleece
Rooster Aquafleece

Boats for sale

Sandhopper S33
located in Southend-on-Sea

Isle of Sheppey Round the Island Race 2017 to be held on 9th September

by Dan Corpe today at 6:07 pm 9 September 2017
Ducking under the bridge during the Isle of Sheppey Round the Island Race 2016 © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

This is 40-mile clockwise circumnavigation of the Isle Of Sheppey in north Kent organised by IOS Sailing Club and is the UK's longest annual dinghy, cat & board race.

Established since 1959 as an endurance event, it is open to all classes of dinghy, catamaran, sailboard & SUP and has a combination of sea, river and estuary sailing with tidal conditions.

In popular years 200 to 300 competitors have taken part and every competitor successfully completing the course receives a circumnavigation certificate signed by the Commodore.

The race starts and finishes at Sheerness and is a clockwise circumnavigation of the island. Firstly by sea to Leysdown and around the NE tip of the Island, Shellness, and then into the Swale estuary. The Swale gradually narrows into the river, with the lifting road bridge at Kingsferry acting as an obstacle at its narrowest point. Larger dinghies and multihulls have to be stopped, heeled over and walked under the inner span of the bridge. The course continues up the Swale, through the ancient port of Queenborough and into the mouth of the Medway, before finally rounding Garrison Point to the open sea and the short distance back to the Club.

Isle of Sheppey Round the Island Race course - photo © IOSSC
Isle of Sheppey Round the Island Race course - photo © IOSSC

The 2017 race takes place on Saturday 9th September, with Sunday 10th September as a reserve day in case the conditions are unfavourable. Entry is £30 before 31st August or £35 on the day.

Registration takes place from 8am inside the clubhouse. Every competitor must register on race day. The briefing takes place at 9.30am inside the clubhouse.

Start Times:

  • 08.00 - Paddleboard
  • 10.00 - Monohulls PY >= 1120 & Sailboards
  • 10.30 - Monohulls PY 1119 to 1030 inclusive
  • 11.00 - Monohulls & Slow Multihulls PY >= 900 to PY < 1030
  • 11.30 - Fast Multihulls PY < 900
Time limit: 19.30 hrs to be included in the results

Tides: (BST)

  • HW - 15:23 (5.94m)
  • LW - 09:24 (0.72m)

Course records:

  • Multihull: 1hr 52mins Stuart Gummer/Ryan Crawford (Hobie Wild Cat), 2010
  • Monohull: 2hrs 17mins Neil Ashby/Sam Proctor (RS800), 2010
  • Sailboard: 2hrs 42mins David Clay, 2010

Requirements:

Every boat should be capable of completing the course in whatever conditions are encountered. Particular note should be made of the possibility of being reliant upon your own resources for a protracted period, even returning after dark or in fog.

All boats buoyancy arrangements must be in thoroughly efficient working order. Safety boats are instructed that, if necessary, crews are to taken off, and boats left to be towed in later. It is therefore advised that all boats carry an anchor.

Find out more at www.iossc.org.uk/islandrace/index.php

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Isle of Sheppey Round the Island Race preview
A 40-mile test of sailing skills and endurance The IOS Round the Island Race is a long established, long distance event designed to test sailing skills and endurance over a 40-mile course. Posted on 29 Aug 2016 A 40 miles clockwise race
IOS Round the Island Race on Saturday A 40-mile clockwise circumnavigation of Kent's Isle of Sheppey, the IOS Round the Island Race is open to all classes of dinghy, catamaran and sailboard. Posted on 25 Aug 2014 Isle of Sheppey Round the Island Race preview
The longest dinghy and board race in Europe Now in its 56th year, the Isle of Sheppey Sailing Club's Round the Island Race will be held on 30th August 2014. The event is the longest dinghy and board race in Europe, and is designed to test sailing skills and endurance over a 40-mile course Posted on 12 Aug 2014 ISOs, Buzzes and Altos at Isle of Sheppey
Windy at a favourite venue One of my favourite venues - Isle of Sheppey Sailing Club. An ISO event. And windy! Like a lot of events with many classes in the last couple of years, the turnout was low. Just three ISOs, a Buzz and interestingly, an Alto. Posted on 24 Jun 2012 IOS Round the Island Race
130 boats take part The Isle of Sheppey Sailing Clubs annual race around the island once again proved to be a highly popular and successful event with 130 boats taking part on Saturday 3rd September 2011. Posted on 10 Sep 2011 Isle of Sheppey SC win £40,000
For improving disabled access and facilites The Isle of Sheppey Sailing Club would like to say a HUGE thank you to everyone that supported them in their Big Lottery - Peoples Millions bid. The fantastic news is that today the IOSSC won their bid, thanks to the huge support they have recieved. Posted on 24 Nov 2010 IOS Round the Island Race
Over 200 competitors This years Round the Island Race held on Saturday was a big success with 138 competing boats, and over 200 competitors in total taking part. Posted on 9 Sep 2009 50th Round Sheppey race
On the best day in August The best day of August was Saturday 30th, which fortuitously, happened to be the day chosen for the 50th anniversary of the Isle Of Sheppey Round the Island Race. Posted on 3 Sep 2008 Round Sheppey race
Misty at Minster The 30th of August dawned misty at Minster with a bit more wind than expected - about 12mph, and rising… Having arrived on the Island the previous night, we were in no rush to rig and get ready. Posted on 2 Sep 2008 Round Sheppey race
Under 16 winners report Following on from competing in the 2007 Royal Torbay Regatta, local girl from Steventon, Amber Brown participated in the annual Isle Of Sheppey SC "Round the Island" race. Posted on 4 Sep 2007

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy