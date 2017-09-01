SB20 World Championship at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes - Day 2
28 August - 1 September 2017
As the sun set on the opening day of the SB20 World Championships yesterday there were great hopes of a building breeze for Tuesday. By morning it was clear the great British weather had other ideas, with a NW breeze of 4-5 knots the postponement flag was raised and the waiting game began for the start of Grapefruit Graphics race day here in Cowes.
As a result Alan Hillman was busy at Sportsboat World's tent helping sailors make the most of the delay with boat repairs, spares and supplies.
By 4pm the wind was building and the fleet dispatched. Race two saw both fleets general recalled and then successfully restarted under a black flag. Only one race was completed with competitors set against the stunning sunset backdrop of the Solent and Cowes.
Overall standings so far are as follows - Michael Cooper in Export Roo leads on John Pollard in Xellent followed by former world champion Robin Follin in Give Me Five! But after only two full races of qualifying it's all to play for.
The weather is looking more promising for the rest of the week with the forecasted British rain at least bringing some rain with it. Today we caught up with Russian Kirill Frolov from Melston Team as well as Australian SB20 dealer, Nick Rogers from team Black. Find out what they had to say below.
We would like to say a special thank you to our day sponsor Grapefruit Graphics for their support with the event!
Tasmanian yachtsman Michael Cooper and his crew of David Chapman and Gerry Mitchell have sailed Export Roo to an overall lead after two days of frustrating competition at the SB20 World Championship in England. (from Peter Campbell)
So far racing has been limited to just one race each day because of light winds on The Solent, the famous stretch of water between the English south coast and the Isle of Wight.
Export Roo won its first race on Tuesday and placed third yesterday in the Yellow qualifying division.
This has lifted the Tasmanians from equal first to a clear margin of three points from Xcellent. The champion British yacht won the Blue division on day one but finished sixth on day two.
Fellow Tasmanian Nick Rogers and his crew of Robert Jeffreys and Andrew Roberts, sailing Black, are seventh overall with a second on day one but 10th overnight in the Blue division.
An Australian boat won the Blue division race two, victory going to Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron entrant Brazen, skippered by Jervis Tilly. Brazen finished 16th in race one and is now 12th overall.
Difficult Woman (Rob Gough) slipped down the standings today, finishing 13th after an opening race fourth and is now 14th overall.
In other race two results Porco Rosso (Elliott Noye) finished 11th in the Yellow fleet to be 16th overall. Smigger (Andew Smith) is 52nd overall, Hypertronics (Stephen Catchpool) 57th in the 71 boat fleet.
Because of the size of the fleet (71 boats from ten nations) the host club at Cowes, the famous Royal Yacht Squadron, has split the fleet into two qualifying groups.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1
|AUS3731
|EXPORT ROO
|Michael Cooper / David Chapman / Gerry Mitchell
|1
|3
|4
|2
|GBR3754
|XCELLENT
|John Pollard / Rob Smith / Steve Procter
|1
|6
|7
|3
|FRA3653
|GIVE ME FIVE
|Robin Follin / G Germain / M Abguillerm / E Michel
|2
|5
|7
|4
|UKR3633
|#GAMECHANGER
|Yulia Kyrpa / Hugo Rocha / Semen Dmytrenko / Viktor Kandyba
|6
|2
|8
|5
|GBR3720
|UBER
|Adrian Peach / P Bettesworth / J Short / G Stringer
|4
|7
|11
|6
|RUS3708
|MELSTON TEAM
|Kirill Frolov / Alexey Murashkin / Egor Ignatenko
|11
|1
|12
|7
|AUS3737
|BLACK
|Nick Rogers / Robert Jeffreys / Andrew Roberts
|2
|10
|12
|8
|RUS3707
|VIS SAILING TEAM
|Vadim Pushev / Timur Sabirzyanov / Alexander Mikhailov
|8
|4
|12
|9
|IRL3544
|SIN BIN
|Michael O'Connor / Davy Taylor / Ed Cooke
|10
|3
|13
|10
|UKR3726
|ITPARFUME
|Borys Shvets / Anatolii Petrov / Ivan Pavlusik / Anna Kyselova
|14
|2
|16
|11
|GBR3752
|SPORTSBOATWORLD.COM
|Jerry Hill / Geoff Carveth / Richard Lovering
|3
|13
|16
|12
|AUS3757
|BRAZEN
|Jervis Tilly / Giles Peckham / Peter Tindale
|16
|1
|17
|13
|FRA3423
|APCC EQUIPE JEUNE
|Simon Bertheau / A Hugo / H Baptiste / C Mathilde
|13
|4
|17
|14
|AUS3747
|DIFFICULT WOMAN
|Rob Gough / Nick Dineen / Claire Cunningham / Stewart Gray
|4
|13
|17
|15
|FRA3706
|BLACK MAGIC
|Edward Russo / Gilles Favennec / Teiva Siakinuu Valluy
|12
|5
|17
|16
|AUS3756
|PORCO ROSSO
|Elliott Noye / Paul McCartney / Edward Snowball
|7
|11
|18
|17
|GBR3750
|GOODHYDEING
|Nigel Grogan / Jack Grogan / Sam Caslin
|9
|10
|19
|18
|NED3714
|MXTC
|Marco van Driel / Joost Assmann / Martijn Worseling
|6
|15
|21
|19
|IRL3741
|BAD/KILCULLEN
|Jerry Dowling / Stefan Hyde / James Dowling
|7
|17
|24
|20
|GBR3106
|WHY A DUCK
|Tom Clay / James Clay / Ed Morris
|10
|14
|24
|21
|GBR3473
|SLARTIBARTFAST
|Paul Methven / Gill Methven / Tom Methven / Ella Methven
|5
|22
|27
|22
|GBR3089
|BLUEJAY
|John Reekie / Stuart Thomson / Rory Yaroley
|19
|8
|27
|23
|GBR3751
|SWEATY BETTY
|David Atkinson / Mark Bonner / John Outhwaite
|18
|9
|27
|24
|GBR3732
|FORELLE ESTATES
|Joe Llewellyn / Nigel Wakefield / Jerry Vigus
|16
|12
|28
|25
|GBR3728
|MARVEL
|Richard Powell / Ben Vines / Tim Burnell
|20
|9
|29
|26
|NED3702
|BUITENHUIS ADVIES
|Martijn Buitenhuis / Marcel van Liere / Alastair Shaw
|17
|12
|29
|27
|GBR3309
|NARWHAL
|Christian Sutherland / Etienne Gauvain / Ben Paton
|22
|8
|30
|28
|OMA3475
|OMA 1
|Ibtisam Al Salmi / Helena Lucas / T Al Balushi / R Al Habi
|20
|11
|31
|29
|GBR3057
|BALOO
|Mike Matthews / Carl Outhwaite / Bill Maughan
|8
|24
|32
|30
|FRA3339
|SANS BLAGUE
|Pierre‑Yves Lambert / M Faure / M Dulos / F Herpin
|11
|21
|32
|31
|IRL3739
|VENUESWORLD
|Ger Dempsey / Chris Nolan / Diana Kissane / Graeme Grant
|13
|19
|32
|32
|GBR3085
|BOATYLICIOUS
|Lee Boatman / Danny Boatman / Adam Ovington
|3
|30
|33
|33
|SIN3227
|GLASGOW KISS
|Nils Razmilovic / David Salembier / Jeremy Chase
|27
|7
|34
|34
|GBR3014
|SPONGE BOB
|Alain Waha / Joshua Waha / Ben Childerly / Isabel Waha
|9
|25
|34
|35
|GBR3310
|WILDLING/ROPE 4 BOATS
|Martin Boatman / Stewart Brown / Ian Turnbull
|30
|6
|36
|36
|FRA3609
|NEW CALEDONIA
|Tugdual Piriou / Pierre Vaudelet / Yann Rigal
|12
|26
|38
|37
|RUS3722
|MST
|Vasily Grigoriev / Valeriy Ushkov / Mikhail Markin
|18
|20
|38
|38
|IRL3449
|LIA
|Dave Barry / TBC / TBC
|23
|16
|39
|39
|GBR3217
|DOOLALI
|Arthur Bruce / Daniel Neild / Giles Oldershaw
|22
|18
|40
|40
|BEL3345
|GO WITH THE FLOW
|Bart Tytgat / Tobias Tytgat / Kristof Woutters
|14
|27
|41
|41
|GBR3206
|SENDIT
|James Shelbourne / Phil Devereux / James Gair / Will Robinson
|24
|17
|41
|42
|NED3584
|3JS
|Jeroen van der Velden / Jeroen Kop / Jan van der Meijden
|17
|24
|41
|43
|FRA3721
|RHAPSODIE
|Alain Roig / Hugo Feydit / Sebastian Soupey / Adéle Marevery
|21
|21
|42
|44
|GBR3086
|TARA
|Nik Burfoot / Stuart Clyburn / Tony Hustan
|5
|38
|43
|45
|RUS3753
|ABSOLUT
|Igor Ginzburg / Oleg Krivov / Vladimir Kulinichenko
|28
|15
|43
|46
|GBR3758
|BREAKING BOD
|Charles Whelan / Richard Mcadam / Richard Hall
|15
|28
|43
|47
|GBR3082
|SHARC
|Charles Sheppard / Francois Hilary / Ellie Cumpy
|32
|14
|46
|48
|GBR3149
|POOR BUOY
|Mark Gillett / Paul Hine / Heather Ross / Georgina Povall
|26
|20
|46
|49
|IRL3323
|SEABISCUIT
|Marty Cuppage / Barry Glavin / Niall O'Riordan
|30
|19
|49
|50
|NED3555
|DAMEN SAILING TEAM SB20
|Mark Snijder / Fleur Huibers‑Sneijers / Olivier Stuip
|19
|30
|49
|51
|IRL3490
|TWO MEN & THEIR MONKEY
|Darah Sheridan / Shane Murphy / John Phelan
|15
|35
|50
|52
|AUS3749
|SMIGGER
|Andrew Smith / David Watson / Sam Tiedeman
|28
|23
|51
|53
|GBR3096
|RED KITE
|Roger Harford / Tim Bigg / Francesca Martin
|25
|26
|51
|54
|GBR3305
|TRIO
|Gary Baker / Oliver Needham / Chris O'Donnell
|36
|16
|52
|55
|FRA3576
|LADYBUG
|Benoît Melen / Eric Brioist / Gregory Baum
|25
|27
|52
|56
|GBR3710
|CHILL PILL +
|Tich Summers / Scott Graham / Nick Elder
|31
|22
|53
|57
|AUS3383
|HYPERTRONICS
|Stephen Catchpool / Leigh Johnson / Chris Keil
|31
|23
|54
|58
|GBR3366
|DORIS
|Phil Rumbelow / Mike Rutland / Charlie Hook
|29
|25
|54
|59
|GBR3531
|CARNAGE
|Robin Kirby / Matt Williams / Chris Williams
|39
|18
|57
|60
|GBR3215
|SAIL NAVY
|Lizzie Farrington / TBC / TBC
|23
|35
|58
|61
|GER3402
|PROPERTYBASE SAILING TEAM
|Daniel Spaenle / T Spaenle / K Krauss / F Blaseio
|24
|34
|58
|62
|GBR3027
|ETHEL
|Oliver Hill / Charles Hill / Arthur Fry / George Richards
|26
|33
|59
|63
|GBR3285
|ALL GOOD THINGS
|Hattie Askew / Ellie Meopham / Jack Preece / Titus Treneman
|27
|32
|59
|64
|RUS3755
|VICTORIA
|Kolobanov Alexey / Sokolov Audrey / Martinov Viatcheslav
|21
|40
|61
|65
|OMA3307
|OMA 3
|Ali Al Balushi / Hussain Al Jabri / Yasir Al Rahbi
|33
|28
|61
|66
|GBR3075
|STRIPTEASE
|Rebecca Anthony / Daniel Anthony / Rory Fleminger
|33
|29
|62
|67
|GBR3095
|MUTTS NUTS
|Mark Brammer / Dave Townend / Adam Cleasby
|29
|34
|63
|68
|GBR3029
|OME
|Helen Macnamara / Ian Hudson / Duncan Pryde
|32
|31
|63
|69
|GBR3276
|TROUBLE & STRIFE
|Toby Bennett / B Barker / R Butterworth / C Spraggs
|34
|31
|65
|70
|OMA3501
|OMA 2
|Akram Al Wahaibi / A Al Mashari / H Al Wahaibi / M Al Khaifi
|37
|29
|66
|71
|GBR3177
|DARK & STORMY
|Andrew Bell / Catherine Wood / Daniel Craft / Jessica Slater
|36
|33
|69
|72
|GBR3316
|L.O.S
|Robert Corbally / Joe Hemmant / Nick Wright
|38
|32
|70
|73
|GBR3070
|SONIC BOOM
|David Wilkinson / Alwyn Marsden / Andy Airnes
|34
|37
|71
|74
|GBR3571
|TURBULENCE TOO
|Natalie French / Paul French / Michael Hewitt
|35
|37
|72
|75
|NED3041
|HEIN RUYTEN ONE DESIGN
|Hein Ruyten / Fras van der Wel / Evert Krol
|37
|36
|73
|76
|GBR3368
|6A VISION HOMES
|Peter Noe / Justin Noe / James Greenwood
|35
|39
|74
|77
|GBR3267
|HEART OF GOLD
|Tom Hayhoe / David Vialls / Chris Vialls
|38
|38
|76
|78
|GBR3740
|ARADA STOVES‑NEW HOPE
|Martin Fox / Gareth Glover / Doug Innes
|41
|36
|77
|79
|GBR3064
|TEIGNAGER
|Anthony Robinson / Nigel Brown / Lynn Jaffa
|41
|39
|80
