SB20 World Championship at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes - Day 2

by The SB20 Worlds Team today at 7:17 am

As the sun set on the opening day of the SB20 World Championships yesterday there were great hopes of a building breeze for Tuesday. By morning it was clear the great British weather had other ideas, with a NW breeze of 4-5 knots the postponement flag was raised and the waiting game began for the start of Grapefruit Graphics race day here in Cowes.

As a result Alan Hillman was busy at Sportsboat World's tent helping sailors make the most of the delay with boat repairs, spares and supplies.

By 4pm the wind was building and the fleet dispatched. Race two saw both fleets general recalled and then successfully restarted under a black flag. Only one race was completed with competitors set against the stunning sunset backdrop of the Solent and Cowes.

Overall standings so far are as follows - Michael Cooper in Export Roo leads on John Pollard in Xellent followed by former world champion Robin Follin in Give Me Five! But after only two full races of qualifying it's all to play for.

The weather is looking more promising for the rest of the week with the forecasted British rain at least bringing some rain with it. Today we caught up with Russian Kirill Frolov from Melston Team as well as Australian SB20 dealer, Nick Rogers from team Black. Find out what they had to say below.

We would like to say a special thank you to our day sponsor Grapefruit Graphics for their support with the event!

Tasmanian yachtsman Michael Cooper and his crew of David Chapman and Gerry Mitchell have sailed Export Roo to an overall lead after two days of frustrating competition at the SB20 World Championship in England. (from Peter Campbell)

So far racing has been limited to just one race each day because of light winds on The Solent, the famous stretch of water between the English south coast and the Isle of Wight.

Export Roo won its first race on Tuesday and placed third yesterday in the Yellow qualifying division.

This has lifted the Tasmanians from equal first to a clear margin of three points from Xcellent. The champion British yacht won the Blue division on day one but finished sixth on day two.

Fellow Tasmanian Nick Rogers and his crew of Robert Jeffreys and Andrew Roberts, sailing Black, are seventh overall with a second on day one but 10th overnight in the Blue division.

An Australian boat won the Blue division race two, victory going to Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron entrant Brazen, skippered by Jervis Tilly. Brazen finished 16th in race one and is now 12th overall.

Difficult Woman (Rob Gough) slipped down the standings today, finishing 13th after an opening race fourth and is now 14th overall.

In other race two results Porco Rosso (Elliott Noye) finished 11th in the Yellow fleet to be 16th overall. Smigger (Andew Smith) is 52nd overall, Hypertronics (Stephen Catchpool) 57th in the 71 boat fleet.

Because of the size of the fleet (71 boats from ten nations) the host club at Cowes, the famous Royal Yacht Squadron, has split the fleet into two qualifying groups.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Crew R1 R2 Pts 1 AUS3731 EXPORT ROO Michael Cooper / David Chapman / Gerry Mitchell 1 3 4 2 GBR3754 XCELLENT John Pollard / Rob Smith / Steve Procter 1 6 7 3 FRA3653 GIVE ME FIVE Robin Follin / G Germain / M Abguillerm / E Michel 2 5 7 4 UKR3633 #GAMECHANGER Yulia Kyrpa / Hugo Rocha / Semen Dmytrenko / Viktor Kandyba 6 2 8 5 GBR3720 UBER Adrian Peach / P Bettesworth / J Short / G Stringer 4 7 11 6 RUS3708 MELSTON TEAM Kirill Frolov / Alexey Murashkin / Egor Ignatenko 11 1 12 7 AUS3737 BLACK Nick Rogers / Robert Jeffreys / Andrew Roberts 2 10 12 8 RUS3707 VIS SAILING TEAM Vadim Pushev / Timur Sabirzyanov / Alexander Mikhailov 8 4 12 9 IRL3544 SIN BIN Michael O'Connor / Davy Taylor / Ed Cooke 10 3 13 10 UKR3726 ITPARFUME Borys Shvets / Anatolii Petrov / Ivan Pavlusik / Anna Kyselova 14 2 16 11 GBR3752 SPORTSBOATWORLD.COM Jerry Hill / Geoff Carveth / Richard Lovering 3 13 16 12 AUS3757 BRAZEN Jervis Tilly / Giles Peckham / Peter Tindale 16 1 17 13 FRA3423 APCC EQUIPE JEUNE Simon Bertheau / A Hugo / H Baptiste / C Mathilde 13 4 17 14 AUS3747 DIFFICULT WOMAN Rob Gough / Nick Dineen / Claire Cunningham / Stewart Gray 4 13 17 15 FRA3706 BLACK MAGIC Edward Russo / Gilles Favennec / Teiva Siakinuu Valluy 12 5 17 16 AUS3756 PORCO ROSSO Elliott Noye / Paul McCartney / Edward Snowball 7 11 18 17 GBR3750 GOODHYDEING Nigel Grogan / Jack Grogan / Sam Caslin 9 10 19 18 NED3714 MXTC Marco van Driel / Joost Assmann / Martijn Worseling 6 15 21 19 IRL3741 BAD/KILCULLEN Jerry Dowling / Stefan Hyde / James Dowling 7 17 24 20 GBR3106 WHY A DUCK Tom Clay / James Clay / Ed Morris 10 14 24 21 GBR3473 SLARTIBARTFAST Paul Methven / Gill Methven / Tom Methven / Ella Methven 5 22 27 22 GBR3089 BLUEJAY John Reekie / Stuart Thomson / Rory Yaroley 19 8 27 23 GBR3751 SWEATY BETTY David Atkinson / Mark Bonner / John Outhwaite 18 9 27 24 GBR3732 FORELLE ESTATES Joe Llewellyn / Nigel Wakefield / Jerry Vigus 16 12 28 25 GBR3728 MARVEL Richard Powell / Ben Vines / Tim Burnell 20 9 29 26 NED3702 BUITENHUIS ADVIES Martijn Buitenhuis / Marcel van Liere / Alastair Shaw 17 12 29 27 GBR3309 NARWHAL Christian Sutherland / Etienne Gauvain / Ben Paton 22 8 30 28 OMA3475 OMA 1 Ibtisam Al Salmi / Helena Lucas / T Al Balushi / R Al Habi 20 11 31 29 GBR3057 BALOO Mike Matthews / Carl Outhwaite / Bill Maughan 8 24 32 30 FRA3339 SANS BLAGUE Pierre‑Yves Lambert / M Faure / M Dulos / F Herpin 11 21 32 31 IRL3739 VENUESWORLD Ger Dempsey / Chris Nolan / Diana Kissane / Graeme Grant 13 19 32 32 GBR3085 BOATYLICIOUS Lee Boatman / Danny Boatman / Adam Ovington 3 30 33 33 SIN3227 GLASGOW KISS Nils Razmilovic / David Salembier / Jeremy Chase 27 7 34 34 GBR3014 SPONGE BOB Alain Waha / Joshua Waha / Ben Childerly / Isabel Waha 9 25 34 35 GBR3310 WILDLING/ROPE 4 BOATS Martin Boatman / Stewart Brown / Ian Turnbull 30 6 36 36 FRA3609 NEW CALEDONIA Tugdual Piriou / Pierre Vaudelet / Yann Rigal 12 26 38 37 RUS3722 MST Vasily Grigoriev / Valeriy Ushkov / Mikhail Markin 18 20 38 38 IRL3449 LIA Dave Barry / TBC / TBC 23 16 39 39 GBR3217 DOOLALI Arthur Bruce / Daniel Neild / Giles Oldershaw 22 18 40 40 BEL3345 GO WITH THE FLOW Bart Tytgat / Tobias Tytgat / Kristof Woutters 14 27 41 41 GBR3206 SENDIT James Shelbourne / Phil Devereux / James Gair / Will Robinson 24 17 41 42 NED3584 3JS Jeroen van der Velden / Jeroen Kop / Jan van der Meijden 17 24 41 43 FRA3721 RHAPSODIE Alain Roig / Hugo Feydit / Sebastian Soupey / Adéle Marevery 21 21 42 44 GBR3086 TARA Nik Burfoot / Stuart Clyburn / Tony Hustan 5 38 43 45 RUS3753 ABSOLUT Igor Ginzburg / Oleg Krivov / Vladimir Kulinichenko 28 15 43 46 GBR3758 BREAKING BOD Charles Whelan / Richard Mcadam / Richard Hall 15 28 43 47 GBR3082 SHARC Charles Sheppard / Francois Hilary / Ellie Cumpy 32 14 46 48 GBR3149 POOR BUOY Mark Gillett / Paul Hine / Heather Ross / Georgina Povall 26 20 46 49 IRL3323 SEABISCUIT Marty Cuppage / Barry Glavin / Niall O'Riordan 30 19 49 50 NED3555 DAMEN SAILING TEAM SB20 Mark Snijder / Fleur Huibers‑Sneijers / Olivier Stuip 19 30 49 51 IRL3490 TWO MEN & THEIR MONKEY Darah Sheridan / Shane Murphy / John Phelan 15 35 50 52 AUS3749 SMIGGER Andrew Smith / David Watson / Sam Tiedeman 28 23 51 53 GBR3096 RED KITE Roger Harford / Tim Bigg / Francesca Martin 25 26 51 54 GBR3305 TRIO Gary Baker / Oliver Needham / Chris O'Donnell 36 16 52 55 FRA3576 LADYBUG Benoît Melen / Eric Brioist / Gregory Baum 25 27 52 56 GBR3710 CHILL PILL + Tich Summers / Scott Graham / Nick Elder 31 22 53 57 AUS3383 HYPERTRONICS Stephen Catchpool / Leigh Johnson / Chris Keil 31 23 54 58 GBR3366 DORIS Phil Rumbelow / Mike Rutland / Charlie Hook 29 25 54 59 GBR3531 CARNAGE Robin Kirby / Matt Williams / Chris Williams 39 18 57 60 GBR3215 SAIL NAVY Lizzie Farrington / TBC / TBC 23 35 58 61 GER3402 PROPERTYBASE SAILING TEAM Daniel Spaenle / T Spaenle / K Krauss / F Blaseio 24 34 58 62 GBR3027 ETHEL Oliver Hill / Charles Hill / Arthur Fry / George Richards 26 33 59 63 GBR3285 ALL GOOD THINGS Hattie Askew / Ellie Meopham / Jack Preece / Titus Treneman 27 32 59 64 RUS3755 VICTORIA Kolobanov Alexey / Sokolov Audrey / Martinov Viatcheslav 21 40 61 65 OMA3307 OMA 3 Ali Al Balushi / Hussain Al Jabri / Yasir Al Rahbi 33 28 61 66 GBR3075 STRIPTEASE Rebecca Anthony / Daniel Anthony / Rory Fleminger 33 29 62 67 GBR3095 MUTTS NUTS Mark Brammer / Dave Townend / Adam Cleasby 29 34 63 68 GBR3029 OME Helen Macnamara / Ian Hudson / Duncan Pryde 32 31 63 69 GBR3276 TROUBLE & STRIFE Toby Bennett / B Barker / R Butterworth / C Spraggs 34 31 65 70 OMA3501 OMA 2 Akram Al Wahaibi / A Al Mashari / H Al Wahaibi / M Al Khaifi 37 29 66 71 GBR3177 DARK & STORMY Andrew Bell / Catherine Wood / Daniel Craft / Jessica Slater 36 33 69 72 GBR3316 L.O.S Robert Corbally / Joe Hemmant / Nick Wright 38 32 70 73 GBR3070 SONIC BOOM David Wilkinson / Alwyn Marsden / Andy Airnes 34 37 71 74 GBR3571 TURBULENCE TOO Natalie French / Paul French / Michael Hewitt 35 37 72 75 NED3041 HEIN RUYTEN ONE DESIGN Hein Ruyten / Fras van der Wel / Evert Krol 37 36 73 76 GBR3368 6A VISION HOMES Peter Noe / Justin Noe / James Greenwood 35 39 74 77 GBR3267 HEART OF GOLD Tom Hayhoe / David Vialls / Chris Vialls 38 38 76 78 GBR3740 ARADA STOVES‑NEW HOPE Martin Fox / Gareth Glover / Doug Innes 41 36 77 79 GBR3064 TEIGNAGER Anthony Robinson / Nigel Brown / Lynn Jaffa 41 39 80