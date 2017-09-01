Please select your home edition
SB20 World Championship at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes - Day 2

by The SB20 Worlds Team today at 7:17 am 28 August - 1 September 2017

As the sun set on the opening day of the SB20 World Championships yesterday there were great hopes of a building breeze for Tuesday. By morning it was clear the great British weather had other ideas, with a NW breeze of 4-5 knots the postponement flag was raised and the waiting game began for the start of Grapefruit Graphics race day here in Cowes.

As a result Alan Hillman was busy at Sportsboat World's tent helping sailors make the most of the delay with boat repairs, spares and supplies.

By 4pm the wind was building and the fleet dispatched. Race two saw both fleets general recalled and then successfully restarted under a black flag. Only one race was completed with competitors set against the stunning sunset backdrop of the Solent and Cowes.

Overall standings so far are as follows - Michael Cooper in Export Roo leads on John Pollard in Xellent followed by former world champion Robin Follin in Give Me Five! But after only two full races of qualifying it's all to play for.

The weather is looking more promising for the rest of the week with the forecasted British rain at least bringing some rain with it. Today we caught up with Russian Kirill Frolov from Melston Team as well as Australian SB20 dealer, Nick Rogers from team Black. Find out what they had to say below.

We would like to say a special thank you to our day sponsor Grapefruit Graphics for their support with the event!

sb20worlds.co.uk

Tasmanian yachtsman Michael Cooper and his crew of David Chapman and Gerry Mitchell have sailed Export Roo to an overall lead after two days of frustrating competition at the SB20 World Championship in England. (from Peter Campbell)

So far racing has been limited to just one race each day because of light winds on The Solent, the famous stretch of water between the English south coast and the Isle of Wight.

Export Roo won its first race on Tuesday and placed third yesterday in the Yellow qualifying division.

This has lifted the Tasmanians from equal first to a clear margin of three points from Xcellent. The champion British yacht won the Blue division on day one but finished sixth on day two.

Fellow Tasmanian Nick Rogers and his crew of Robert Jeffreys and Andrew Roberts, sailing Black, are seventh overall with a second on day one but 10th overnight in the Blue division.

Downwind on day 2 of the SB20 Worlds at Cowes - photo © Jennifer Burgis
Downwind on day 2 of the SB20 Worlds at Cowes - photo © Jennifer Burgis

An Australian boat won the Blue division race two, victory going to Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron entrant Brazen, skippered by Jervis Tilly. Brazen finished 16th in race one and is now 12th overall.

Difficult Woman (Rob Gough) slipped down the standings today, finishing 13th after an opening race fourth and is now 14th overall.

Tasmania's Difficult Women (Rob Gough) on day 2 of the SB20 Worlds at Cowes - photo © Jennifer Burgis
Tasmania's Difficult Women (Rob Gough) on day 2 of the SB20 Worlds at Cowes - photo © Jennifer Burgis

In other race two results Porco Rosso (Elliott Noye) finished 11th in the Yellow fleet to be 16th overall. Smigger (Andew Smith) is 52nd overall, Hypertronics (Stephen Catchpool) 57th in the 71 boat fleet.

Because of the size of the fleet (71 boats from ten nations) the host club at Cowes, the famous Royal Yacht Squadron, has split the fleet into two qualifying groups.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoBoat NameCrewR1R2Pts
1AUS3731EXPORT ROOMichael Cooper / David Chapman / Gerry Mitchell134
2GBR3754XCELLENTJohn Pollard / Rob Smith / Steve Procter167
3FRA3653GIVE ME FIVERobin Follin / G Germain / M Abguillerm / E Michel257
4UKR3633#GAMECHANGERYulia Kyrpa / Hugo Rocha / Semen Dmytrenko / Viktor Kandyba628
5GBR3720UBERAdrian Peach / P Bettesworth / J Short / G Stringer4711
6RUS3708MELSTON TEAMKirill Frolov / Alexey Murashkin / Egor Ignatenko11112
7AUS3737BLACKNick Rogers / Robert Jeffreys / Andrew Roberts21012
8RUS3707VIS SAILING TEAMVadim Pushev / Timur Sabirzyanov / Alexander Mikhailov8412
9IRL3544SIN BINMichael O'Connor / Davy Taylor / Ed Cooke10313
10UKR3726ITPARFUMEBorys Shvets / Anatolii Petrov / Ivan Pavlusik / Anna Kyselova14216
11GBR3752SPORTSBOATWORLD.COMJerry Hill / Geoff Carveth / Richard Lovering31316
12AUS3757BRAZENJervis Tilly / Giles Peckham / Peter Tindale16117
13FRA3423APCC EQUIPE JEUNESimon Bertheau / A Hugo / H Baptiste / C Mathilde13417
14AUS3747DIFFICULT WOMANRob Gough / Nick Dineen / Claire Cunningham / Stewart Gray41317
15FRA3706BLACK MAGICEdward Russo / Gilles Favennec / Teiva Siakinuu Valluy12517
16AUS3756PORCO ROSSOElliott Noye / Paul McCartney / Edward Snowball71118
17GBR3750GOODHYDEINGNigel Grogan / Jack Grogan / Sam Caslin91019
18NED3714MXTCMarco van Driel / Joost Assmann / Martijn Worseling61521
19IRL3741BAD/KILCULLENJerry Dowling / Stefan Hyde / James Dowling71724
20GBR3106WHY A DUCKTom Clay / James Clay / Ed Morris101424
21GBR3473SLARTIBARTFASTPaul Methven / Gill Methven / Tom Methven / Ella Methven52227
22GBR3089BLUEJAYJohn Reekie / Stuart Thomson / Rory Yaroley19827
23GBR3751SWEATY BETTYDavid Atkinson / Mark Bonner / John Outhwaite18927
24GBR3732FORELLE ESTATESJoe Llewellyn / Nigel Wakefield / Jerry Vigus161228
25GBR3728MARVELRichard Powell / Ben Vines / Tim Burnell20929
26NED3702BUITENHUIS ADVIESMartijn Buitenhuis / Marcel van Liere / Alastair Shaw171229
27GBR3309NARWHALChristian Sutherland / Etienne Gauvain / Ben Paton22830
28OMA3475OMA 1Ibtisam Al Salmi / Helena Lucas / T Al Balushi / R Al Habi201131
29GBR3057BALOOMike Matthews / Carl Outhwaite / Bill Maughan82432
30FRA3339SANS BLAGUEPierre‑Yves Lambert / M Faure / M Dulos / F Herpin112132
31IRL3739VENUESWORLDGer Dempsey / Chris Nolan / Diana Kissane / Graeme Grant131932
32GBR3085BOATYLICIOUSLee Boatman / Danny Boatman / Adam Ovington33033
33SIN3227GLASGOW KISSNils Razmilovic / David Salembier / Jeremy Chase27734
34GBR3014SPONGE BOBAlain Waha / Joshua Waha / Ben Childerly / Isabel Waha92534
35GBR3310WILDLING/ROPE 4 BOATSMartin Boatman / Stewart Brown / Ian Turnbull30636
36FRA3609NEW CALEDONIATugdual Piriou / Pierre Vaudelet / Yann Rigal122638
37RUS3722MSTVasily Grigoriev / Valeriy Ushkov / Mikhail Markin182038
38IRL3449LIADave Barry / TBC / TBC231639
39GBR3217DOOLALIArthur Bruce / Daniel Neild / Giles Oldershaw221840
40BEL3345GO WITH THE FLOWBart Tytgat / Tobias Tytgat / Kristof Woutters142741
41GBR3206SENDITJames Shelbourne / Phil Devereux / James Gair / Will Robinson241741
42NED35843JSJeroen van der Velden / Jeroen Kop / Jan van der Meijden172441
43FRA3721RHAPSODIEAlain Roig / Hugo Feydit / Sebastian Soupey / Adéle Marevery212142
44GBR3086TARANik Burfoot / Stuart Clyburn / Tony Hustan53843
45RUS3753ABSOLUTIgor Ginzburg / Oleg Krivov / Vladimir Kulinichenko281543
46GBR3758BREAKING BODCharles Whelan / Richard Mcadam / Richard Hall152843
47GBR3082SHARCCharles Sheppard / Francois Hilary / Ellie Cumpy321446
48GBR3149POOR BUOYMark Gillett / Paul Hine / Heather Ross / Georgina Povall262046
49IRL3323SEABISCUITMarty Cuppage / Barry Glavin / Niall O'Riordan301949
50NED3555DAMEN SAILING TEAM SB20Mark Snijder / Fleur Huibers‑Sneijers / Olivier Stuip193049
51IRL3490TWO MEN & THEIR MONKEYDarah Sheridan / Shane Murphy / John Phelan153550
52AUS3749SMIGGERAndrew Smith / David Watson / Sam Tiedeman282351
53GBR3096RED KITERoger Harford / Tim Bigg / Francesca Martin252651
54GBR3305TRIOGary Baker / Oliver Needham / Chris O'Donnell361652
55FRA3576LADYBUGBenoît Melen / Eric Brioist / Gregory Baum252752
56GBR3710CHILL PILL +Tich Summers / Scott Graham / Nick Elder312253
57AUS3383HYPERTRONICSStephen Catchpool / Leigh Johnson / Chris Keil312354
58GBR3366DORISPhil Rumbelow / Mike Rutland / Charlie Hook292554
59GBR3531CARNAGERobin Kirby / Matt Williams / Chris Williams391857
60GBR3215SAIL NAVYLizzie Farrington / TBC / TBC233558
61GER3402PROPERTYBASE SAILING TEAMDaniel Spaenle / T Spaenle / K Krauss / F Blaseio243458
62GBR3027ETHELOliver Hill / Charles Hill / Arthur Fry / George Richards263359
63GBR3285ALL GOOD THINGSHattie Askew / Ellie Meopham / Jack Preece / Titus Treneman273259
64RUS3755VICTORIAKolobanov Alexey / Sokolov Audrey / Martinov Viatcheslav214061
65OMA3307OMA 3Ali Al Balushi / Hussain Al Jabri / Yasir Al Rahbi332861
66GBR3075STRIPTEASERebecca Anthony / Daniel Anthony / Rory Fleminger332962
67GBR3095MUTTS NUTSMark Brammer / Dave Townend / Adam Cleasby293463
68GBR3029OMEHelen Macnamara / Ian Hudson / Duncan Pryde323163
69GBR3276TROUBLE & STRIFEToby Bennett / B Barker / R Butterworth / C Spraggs343165
70OMA3501OMA 2Akram Al Wahaibi / A Al Mashari / H Al Wahaibi / M Al Khaifi372966
71GBR3177DARK & STORMYAndrew Bell / Catherine Wood / Daniel Craft / Jessica Slater363369
72GBR3316L.O.SRobert Corbally / Joe Hemmant / Nick Wright383270
73GBR3070SONIC BOOMDavid Wilkinson / Alwyn Marsden / Andy Airnes343771
74GBR3571TURBULENCE TOONatalie French / Paul French / Michael Hewitt353772
75NED3041HEIN RUYTEN ONE DESIGNHein Ruyten / Fras van der Wel / Evert Krol373673
76GBR33686A VISION HOMESPeter Noe / Justin Noe / James Greenwood353974
77GBR3267HEART OF GOLDTom Hayhoe / David Vialls / Chris Vialls383876
78GBR3740ARADA STOVES‑NEW HOPEMartin Fox / Gareth Glover / Doug Innes413677
79GBR3064TEIGNAGERAnthony Robinson / Nigel Brown / Lynn Jaffa413980
