Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
RYA Solent Race Strategy
RYA Solent Race Strategy

Boats for sale

International 14 1266
located in Staines

International 14 Prince of Wales Cup Week at Rock - Days 1 & 2

by Luke Boughton today at 7:05 am 28 August - 1 September 2017

Day 1

After some concerns over lack of wind spilling over from previous days and an hour's sensible postponement, 24 International 14s from as far away as Germany and France headed out into the Camel for race 1 of PoW week, a single long race for the Hunstanton Plate.

Given the weak forecast and best breeze at the entrance of the river, the race officer wisely set the course, a long 4 lap windward leeward, between Daymer Bay and the infamous Doom Bar. A fairly square line and some absorbing choices between staying in favourable tide in the channel and the benefits of a wind bend under stepper point, almost in the middle of the beat, not to mention the usual pressure differences made for some involved discussions on most boats. At the off, a couple of boats were over at the pin, namely Douglas Pattison / Mark Tait and Liam and Tom Stacpoole from the burgeoning Restronguet fleet.

After the first beat, those that went right for tide in the first half of the beat, before coming in under Stepper point to exploit the bend were looking like a ten course tasting menu at Nathan Outlaw's place up the road, with those who had opted for a different route experiencing the sort of sentiment more associated with being charged twenty quid for cod and chips at Rick Stein's... after queuing for an hour. And so it was Pattison / Tait and McGrane / Gilbert looking all bright eyed and glossy coated at the top, with a chasing bunch not far behind headed by Partington / Partington all wanting seats at the chef's table.

International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 1 - photo © Rock Sailing and Waterski Club
International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 1 - photo © Rock Sailing and Waterski Club

The best route downhill appeared to be sailing around Pentire point and sticking inshore in some firmer breeze and less adverse tide. Leeward marks were critical as the ebb tide washed boats up tide onto the mark, making for a highly topical rich get richer capitalist type situation.

As the race progressed, Pattison / Tait in "Marilyn" started to pull clear, whilst McGrane and Gilbert started to get swallowed by the pack. Nailing the tide / wind bend on lap 3 were Katie Nurton / Nigel Ash who leapfrogged a number of boats expertly to get into second by the final run ahead of a number of boats, which at various points comprised Pearson / Hamilton; Jones / Fitzgerald and Holman / Ash. Pattison / Tait ran away with it in the end but close racing was had in the 4-6kts breeze throughout the fleet. The boats threaded back down through the narrow channel back to the beach, where it was hoped that the end of the bank holiday weekend in Rock would herald the end of the proliferation of women with comedically large sunglasses, unable to find the reverse button in the latest e-hybrid SUVs, leaving the way stress free and clear for 3 shorter races for the Weymouth Town Trophy.

Day 2

After an incredible bank holiday weekend in scorching sunshine, real English summer arrived with cloud, rain but most importantly some wind!

With 3 short course races scheduled with the winner of the day receiving the Weymouth Town trophy.

At start time there was 15 knots with a rather fruity sea state rolling in from the Irish sea.

International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 2 - photo © Caroline Gosford
International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 2 - photo © Caroline Gosford

Roger Gilbert and Ben Mcgrane lead off the committee boat end closely followed by Jones/FilzGerald and the Partingtons.

After the 0.7nm beat Gilbert/Mcgrane rounded first closely followed by Jones, Massey and Pattison. This is when the carnage started to unfold!

Jones and Fitz were the first to show the sky their transom followed by significant proportion of the fleet! By this stage the race management and rescue teams were having as tougher time as the sailors.

International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 2 - photo © Caroline Gosford
International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 2 - photo © Caroline Gosford

Roger and Ben sailed an impeccable race to take the win, the Partingtons recovered well from a capsize on the first beat to take 2nd with Jones and FitzGerald 3rd.

In light of the sea state and the stretch rescue cover the race officer had no choice but to cancel racing for the day.

Wednesday is the big day with the PoW Cup race scheduled for an 11am start with a rather light 6-8 knots forecast.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelm / CrewR1R2Pts
1GBR 1541R Gilbert / B Mcrane314
2GBR 1559A Partington / T Partington426
3GBR 155RoxanneN Jones / E FitzGerald639
4GBR 1561MarlynD Pattison / M Tait1910
5GBR 1548J Pearson / J Hunter Hamilton7512
6GBR 1530Smash It!A FitzGerald / R Dobson8614
7GBR 1523K Morrison / J Fowke12416
8GBR 1527Blue FireP MacDanell / L Boughton101020
9GBR 1545HoffJ Reid / E Dyer15823
10GBR 1500L Stacpoole / H Stacpoole17724
11GBR 1557K Nurton / N Ash2DNF26
12GBR 1556D Holman / D Ash5DNF29
13GBR 1519O Sloper H Mclean191130
14GBR 1563PuffA Massey / H Hillary9DNF33
15GBR 1529R Pascal / M Pascal11DNF35
16GBR 1531Eagle 2A Penman / C Watson13DNF37
17GBR 1517G Yeoman / J Yeoman14DNF38
18FRA 18B Fritsch / R Thibaud16DNF40
19GBR 1488D Van Essen S Saccani18DNF42
20GBR 1554P Crokford / C Bell20DNF44
21GBR 1551Not Yet DeadC Smith / I Smith21DNF45
22GBR 1558Pink DragonK Hien / T Merkel22DNF46
23GBR 1562A Cattanach / P Anderson23DNF47
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sailing history for sale
We are about to lose a major part of UK dinghy heritage The UK dinghy scene is unique in its richness and diversity. Sadly, it looks as though we may be about to lose a major part of this important heritage. Posted on 12 Jul Interview with David Chandler
VX One Champion, 37 years after PoW Cup win David Chandler recently won the VX One National Championship at Sunderland YC, 37 years after winning the Prince of Wales Cup, the one-race nationals for the International 14 class. We spoke to him about how he's 're-living his youth' in the VX One. Posted on 6 Jul VX One Nationals at Sunderland
Victory for 1980 Prince of Wales Cup winner Sunderland YC welcomed VX One's from around the country with sailors travelling from as far as London and Aberdeen. The championship, held over the weekend of 24/25 June, had plenty of sunshine but also plenty of wind! Posted on 29 Jun Moth Nationals and International 14 Europeans
The latest news from Lennon Sails and Racewear Dylan Fletcher did what he had to do on the final day to capture his first UK International Moth Nationals title. Three races were held, meaning the full 12 race series was completed by the host club in what has been a tricky few days wind-wise. Posted on 2 Jun The Sorcerer's Apprentice
The innovative lines of Jon Turner Those of you who are regular readers and followers on the YachtsandYachting.com.com website, will know that in my articles there is a recurring theme on the topic of innovation. Posted on 24 May International 14 Easter Tray
A perfect day to start the season The Easter Tray, Good Friday through to Easter Sunday, was perhaps the perfect start to the season. The bank holiday weekend brought fabulous sunshine, with the breeze building slightly each day to ease the 14ers into the first regatta. Posted on 29 Apr Allen at the 2017 RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
New International 14 and Solo to feature on the stand This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for a range of new products from Allen Brothers, the leading UK manufacturer of performance sailing hardware. Posted on 23 Feb Ultra light, slim fitting Zhik P2 PFD
For faster, freer and safer movement on board New from Zhik for 2017 is the P2 PFD, an ultra light and slim fitting buoyancy vest. Designed to ensure uninhibited movement and snag reduction, the P2 PFD is as useful for performance sailors as it is for newcomers who are learning to move around a boat. Posted on 14 Feb Zhik's H1 Helmet
Makes sailing in protective headgear a 'no brainer'! There is no doubt that like skiing and cycling, wearing helmets afloat is becoming a 'no brainer'. As the sport is gearing up, be it on foils or multihulls, there is ever more reason to protection your head from crashes. Posted on 6 Feb Lennon and the International 14s
Adapting designs in 2017 for the new stiffer rigs Glen Truswell and Sam Pascoe dominated the 14 class in 2016 as they have since 2014. In that time the pair has won every major championship they have entered. Posted on 25 Jan

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy