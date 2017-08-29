Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016

Late Season Beach Holidays with Ocean Elements!

by Ocean Elements today at 10:10 pm 29 August 2017

The last of our beds for this season are selling fast! Don't leave it too late to book your Beach Club Holiday!

The weather has been incredible this summer and it is not over yet, temperatures in Vassiliki are still reaching over 30degrees! If you are looking for a last minute trip to the warm waters of Greece then you have a few more weeks left to book for this season.
With our 2018 early booking offers already out now and a new programme emerging in Lake Sanguinet, France - 2018 looks to be a promising summer.

Book your 2018 Summer Holiday now before our early booking offers end!
Deals of the Week!
Date
Accommodation
Includes
Was
Now
Sept 03
Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1398
 £802
Last few beds
Sept 08
Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1295
£824
Sept 10
Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£899
£645
last few beds
Sept 17Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£799
£526
Sept 17Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£825

£550
last few beds
Sept 22
Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£899
£525
Sept 24Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£876
£526
Photo's of the Week!
Here are a selection of our favourite Instagram images from our guests this week! To get your photos featured use the hashtag #OceanElements
2018 is out now - prices are frozen until October!

Our 2018 Beach Club prices are out now and spaces for key dates are filling up! Not only are prices frozen (and cheaper than 2017 has been) but you can also book with ZERO room supplements - so you really can choose the best rooms!

We can guarantee that the price you see now is the best price you will see all season. I.e. they will not get any cheaper!
Our Bareboat and Flotilla yachts from Lefkas marina are already selling for 2018. Book now for a 15% discount... They really won't get any cheaper
We have yachts from 36 to 50ft and offer one or two-week packages and Stay-and-Sail holidays where you can combine a relaxing week at our award-winning Beach Club with week two aboard your own yacht. Try our new Flexi-Flotilla for the best of Bareboat and Flotilla sailing mixed into one.

Opens May 26th, 2018

Our new 5 star Club Mayotte is close to the surfing beach of Biscarosse and on the shores of Lake Sanguinet; a mecca for water sports enthusiasts and families.

You can register your interest now for a 5% discount when we the programme is launched in September.
Club Mayotte is has bags of variety; whether it's cycling, sailing, kite surfing, water skiing or just beach-going and relaxation that you're after.
