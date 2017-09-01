Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2016
Understanding Yacht Design by Ian Nicolson
adidas Poole Week 2017 at Parkstone Yacht Club - Day 3

by John Linford today at 8:45 pm 27 August - 1 September 2017

After a slow start to the afternoon's racing while those in the Top Triangle looked on enviously from a flat calm at the 6 to 8 knots of breeze at the Race Platform, the wind eventually filled in from the west and racing got underway.

The wind eventually rose to an unexpected 16 knots, allowing the Flying Fifteens, RS Handicap Fleet and Merlin Rockets to enjoy a tour of Poole Harbour in the sunshine, while the Laser fleet remained in the top triangle for an Olympic course - after a few false starts!

A great day of racing was had by all, even though it looked unlikely when the fleets were released from shore.

More information at www.parkstoneyachtclub.com/Sailing/Poole_Week.aspx

