Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 MED Autumn 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Hybrid Skiff Suit
Zhik Hybrid Skiff Suit
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Olympic Skiffs sidelined in Portuguese calms

by Ben Remocker today at 5:39 pm 28 August - 2 September 2017
No wind at the 49er Worlds in Portugal © Maria Muina / www.sailingshots.es

They're some of the fastest sailors ever to pull on a sheet, and while many of the 80 men's and 57 women's Olympic skiff sailing teams arrived here weeks ago to practice for the most important event on the calendar, the only challenge they've faced during the first two days of the 2017 49er/FX World Championships has been boredom.

"We've had some really frustrating conditions here, not just with unstable and patchy air, but also with seriously thick fog," said Principal Race Officer David Campbell-James. "We worked hard to try to set courses yesterday but it was just never possible." While the coast remains light under the influence of a light-air pressure bubble, just a few miles offshore the famous Portugese Trades came on strong on Tuesday, with 20 knots of Northerly breeze tantalizingly close to Porto – and coming no closer. "We may get something to play with later this afternoon, but it appears we may have to wait another day before we see any quality racing."

If the fleet loses Tuesday, the Worlds schedule will be compressed, with the Qualifying rounds extended into Thursday. Gold fleet will also extend to have four races on Friday and then racing Saturday morning. The Theatre Style final will be reduced by removing the petit final, leaving only the top 10 boats to compete in the Final on Saturday afternoon.

Campbell-James is optimistic for good conditions at the end of the week. "With Porto opening up the new Ocean Terminal and inner harbour to the 49er fleet, we've got a ten-story viewing platform looking directly down on the race course," explained Campbell-James. "With the wind likely to come in by then, it could be the best medal racing we've ever had in the Class," he added.

Qualifying will begin tomorrow and continue on to Thursday, with gold/silver rounds and Medal Racing to follow on Friday and Saturday.

Interview with David Campbell-James from earlier today:

Class Race Officer David Campbell-James explains the challenging weather conditions for the @49er Worlds fleets here in Porto. What happens if we lose Day 2 to calms and fog?

Posted by 49er Sailing on Tuesday, 29 August 2017

Interview with Rio Bronze medallist, Thomas Ploessel, from this afternoon, where he discusses his revolutionary new tension gauge, and much more:

Thomas Plößel is not only a bronze medalist from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, he's also an inventor! Learn about the German sailing standout's off season activities in this interview from a calm Day 2 of the @49er sailing World Championship. HP Sailing

Posted by 49er Sailing on Tuesday, 29 August 2017

Interview with Spaniard turned Brazilian, Carlos Robles, who now sails with Marco Grael:

At just 22 years old Carlos Robles is looking to make a big impact on the Brazilian skiff team. Listen to this Brazilian Spaniard explain why he moved to Brazil from Spain, how sailing in Brazil reaches deep into the favelas, and how their week-long training camp in Porto went.

Posted by 49er Sailing on Tuesday, 29 August 2017

49er.org/event/2017-world-championship

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Changing of the Guard in the 49er
World Championship racing starts on Monday in Portugal For the first time since 2008, the 2017 49er Class World Champion will not be any of Iker Martinez/ Xabi Fernandez, Nathan Outteridge/ Iain Jensen, or Peter Burling/ Blair Tuke. Posted on 27 Aug British 49er teams 'excited'
Ahead of first World Championship of Tokyo cycle Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell admit a European Championship title in their first season together has given them a taste for more as they prepare for a first World Championship attempt next week in Porto (28 August-2 September). Posted on 25 Aug Five Athletes added to US Sailing Team Roster
Following strong performances on the international racing circuit Following strong performances on the international racing circuit this summer, five athletes have been added to the 2017 US Sailing Team roster. Posted on 23 Aug Team Allen sailors Fletcher and Bithell win gold
49er sailors top at European Championship in Kiel Team Allen Sailors set down a marker at last month's European Championships at Kiel-Schilksee Olympic Sailing Centre. In the Skiff classes, European Champions Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell took 49er Gold. Posted on 16 Aug Champions hail Aarhus
After final day of snakes and ladders at Test Event If test events are all about checking how systems are working, then the Hempel Sailing World Championships Aarhus Denmark 2018 Test Event has confirmed that the Australians are still a well-oiled machine in the Laser. Posted on 13 Aug 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans overall
Germans win 49erFX, Italy wins foiling Nacra 17 in survival conditions In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, capsizes and wild wind shifts, Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke took complete control of the 49erFX fleet. Posted on 5 Aug Fletcher and Bithell seal 49er gold
As GBR claim four European medals The British Sailing Team secured four medals across three classes as racing drew to a close at the 49er, 49er FX and Nacra 17 Europeans in Kiel, Germany today (4 August). Posted on 4 Aug 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans day 5
Big risks, big rewards on moving day With the all-important Medal Race cut-off kicking in today for all three fleets at the 49er/49erFX/Nacra17 European Championship in Kiel, Germany, all pressure was on the 'bubble' teams to perform at their best. Posted on 4 Aug 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans day 4
Locals surge ahead as finals begin, Finnish foiling heroics Light and shifty winds continued over Kiel Bay as Finals action began for the top of the Olympic 49er and 49erFX fleets, while the foiling Nacra 17 knocked off three more races in their first regatta in the Olympic multihull's new flying configuration. Posted on 2 Aug Team Fletcher & Bithell Cadiz Vlog
See what the 49er sailors have been up to Here is what Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell have been up to for the last couple of months down in Cadiz. Thanks again to the team's sponsors and most of all UK Sport for supporting our Road to Tokyo 2020. Posted on 11 Mar

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 49er Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy