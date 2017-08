Chichester Harbour Race Week 2017 ends on a high note

by Liz Sagues today at 5:19 pm

After four days of glorious sailing on Chichester Harbour, one brand-new competitor summed up his feelings to the organisers: "Thank you for running a great regatta week: we are first-time visitors to the event and will definitely be back!"

For his diary - and everyone else's (there were just over 500 competitors), the dates for 2018 are August 13-17. Watch the website in the new year for all the details.

Results and more information at chichesterharbourraceweek.sailevent.net