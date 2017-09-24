Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

What's on from the RYA at the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 5:56 pm Stand B032, 15-24 September 2017
RYA at the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show © Emily Whiting / RYA

If you're visiting the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year (15-24 September) make sure you pay a visit to the RYA (Stand B032).

To kick off the week, on preview day (Friday 15 September) the brand new RYA Powerability scheme for Sailability is being officially launched.

Powerability enables disabled boaters to log their achievement and build confidence on the water and covers everything from safety equipment to getting started in a powerboat, developing crew skills and what it takes to be a helm. Join the Sailability team on the RYA stand at 13:00 and find out how you can get involved.

On Saturday 16 September at 14:00 we will reveal the winners of the in the 2017/2018 ilovesailing calendar competition and present them with their winners prizes. Picked from hundreds of entries the top 12 photos make up the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, you can pick up your copy from the RYA stand and you'll also receive your very own ilovesailing rubber duck for free! On Sunday (17 September) its blast off for the national final of the Honda RYA Youth RIB Championship 2017 (on the water Berth 101in front of the Honda stand in Solent Park). Cheer on the area final champions aged 8-16 who will be putting their RIB driving skills to the test in a bid to be crowned 2017 champions.

Action takes place from 09.00, with the winners revealed on the Honda stand (C066) at approx. 14.45. The 2017 winners will then take on representatives from last year's winning clubs Findhorn Marina and South Staffordshire Sailing Club to determine the winner of the Champion of Clubs trophy.

On the stand

Throughout the show the RYA has a wealth of advice and information available to visitors from getting on the water with the whole family, to improving your boating and finding the right training course.

Amongst these experts you'll find members of the RYA Cruising Department including RYA Cruising Advisor Carol Paddison. "The show provides a unique opportunity for us to meet members of the boating community and for visitors to receive face to face advice on the issues that are relevant to them" she explains.

You can also discover everything you need to know about the RYA SafeTrx App. Speak to one of the team about what's new for 2017 and how the vessel tracking solution can benefit you.

As well as the useful advice freely available on the stand, you can also pick up your RYA publications. RYA members get a 20% boat show discount so whether you're swotting up for a training course or preparing for a trip, you'll find the publication or eBook that's right for you.

RYA Members' Lounge

As an RYA member if you want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the show you can relax in the exclusive RYA Members' Lounge serving food and beverages throughout the day.

Enjoy:

  • Private table service dining area and self-service cloakroom
  • Easy access to a Starbucks coffee station and the Holiday Inn bar if you fancy something a bit stronger!
  • Access to the Holiday Inn's Spirit Health Club throughout the duration of the show, including gym, sauna, pool and Jacuzzi

What's more, if you sign up or renew your RYA membership during the show you can choose one of three gifts including an RYA cool bag, beach bag or RYA power banks.

There will also be a daily prize draw each day to win a Dryrobe. Open to current members simply check your membership category details at the show, fill in the competition entry card and put it into the competition box,it's as simple as that.

Members can also enjoy a free tea or coffee everyday between 15:30 and 17:30 and RYA Member Reward Partners Dryrobe, Sebago, Rooster and Sacqua will also be showing their products in the Lounge throughout the week. Remember as an RYA member you enjoy exclusive offers and discounts from RYA Member Reward Partners.

There is also a 'Build a boat kit' available for younger visitors.

Exclusive RYA Member Ticket offer

We've teamed up with British Marine Boat Shows to offer every RYA member a FREE ticket to this year's show with the opportunity to purchase up to three additional tickets at the special price of £12. RYA members can take advantage of this great offer by visiting the Southampton Boat Show member benefits page www.rya.org.uk/go/sbstickets

To find out more about what's on at the Southampton Boat Show visit www.southamptonboatshow.com

Related Articles

Distress Flare Disposal Service
Launched by Ramora UK Ramora UK, a leading Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) company, are aiming to establish a compliant and sustainable, long term solution for the removal and disposal of out of date distress flares through a crowd funding campaign. Posted today at 2:00 pm September is double gift month
With RYA Refer a Friend Throughout September the RYA is giving members the chance to take home not one but two special gifts when they sign up their friends and family to RYA membership. Posted on 30 Aug Have you claimed your free ticket?
RYA members go free to Southampton Boat Show Since launching in June, nearly 3,000 RYA members have already taken advantage of the exclusive FREE ticket offer to the 2017 Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show, and there is still time for you to claim your FREE ticket. Posted on 11 Aug RYA issues Red Diesel update
As situation develops in Belgium In response to red diesel fines that occurred in Belgium at the end of June and earlier this month, the RYA has been in communication with the relevant UK and European authorities, with a view to encouraging them to find a solution to the discrepancy. Posted on 2 Aug Even more great savings for RYA members
Time Inc join RYA member reward partner programme Publishers, Time Inc, are the latest organisation to come on board as RYA Member Reward Partners offering exclusive offers and discounts to the RYA's 109,000 plus members. Posted on 30 Jul Simply Hammocks latest to join
As an RYA Member Reward Partner The RYA is delighted to introduce Simply Hammocks as the latest organisation to come on board as an RYA Member Reward Partner, joining over 70 existing reward partners offering exclusive discounts and offers to the RYA's 109,000 plus members. Posted on 1 Jul Exclusive discounts for RYA members
From new member reward partners Dryrobe The RYA is delighted to welcome dryrobe as a new RYA member reward partner offering exclusive discounts for RYA members. Posted on 30 Jun More opportunities to get on the water
With the RYA's Summer of Sailing With longer days and warmer weather, there's never been a better time to be inspired to get out on the water. Following the success of RYA Push the Boat Out, the RYA once again are offering a whole summer of sailing with opportunities for everyone. Posted on 12 Jun Free ticket to the Southampton Boat Show
Exclusively for RYA members Following the success of the 2016 free ticket offer to the Southampton Boat Show the RYA, working closely with British Marine, is once again able to offer all members a FREE ticket to the 2017 Show taking place from 15 - 24 September. Posted on 2 Jun RYA launches 2017 Safety Advisory Notice
To mark the start of Boat Fire Safety Week To mark the start of Boat Fire Safety Week, the RYA has today launched the 2017 Safety Advisory Notice – featuring six key topics to help boaters think in practical terms about their safety afloat. Posted on 29 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy