What's on from the RYA at the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show

RYA at the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show © Emily Whiting / RYA RYA at the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show © Emily Whiting / RYA

by Susie Nation-Grainger today at 5:56 pm

If you're visiting the YachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year (15-24 September) make sure you pay a visit to the RYA (Stand B032).

To kick off the week, on preview day (Friday 15 September) the brand new RYA Powerability scheme for Sailability is being officially launched.

Powerability enables disabled boaters to log their achievement and build confidence on the water and covers everything from safety equipment to getting started in a powerboat, developing crew skills and what it takes to be a helm. Join the Sailability team on the RYA stand at 13:00 and find out how you can get involved.

On Saturday 16 September at 14:00 we will reveal the winners of the in the 2017/2018 ilovesailing calendar competition and present them with their winners prizes. Picked from hundreds of entries the top 12 photos make up the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, you can pick up your copy from the RYA stand and you'll also receive your very own ilovesailing rubber duck for free! On Sunday (17 September) its blast off for the national final of the Honda RYA Youth RIB Championship 2017 (on the water Berth 101in front of the Honda stand in Solent Park). Cheer on the area final champions aged 8-16 who will be putting their RIB driving skills to the test in a bid to be crowned 2017 champions.

Action takes place from 09.00, with the winners revealed on the Honda stand (C066) at approx. 14.45. The 2017 winners will then take on representatives from last year's winning clubs Findhorn Marina and South Staffordshire Sailing Club to determine the winner of the Champion of Clubs trophy.

On the stand

Throughout the show the RYA has a wealth of advice and information available to visitors from getting on the water with the whole family, to improving your boating and finding the right training course.

Amongst these experts you'll find members of the RYA Cruising Department including RYA Cruising Advisor Carol Paddison. "The show provides a unique opportunity for us to meet members of the boating community and for visitors to receive face to face advice on the issues that are relevant to them" she explains.

You can also discover everything you need to know about the RYA SafeTrx App. Speak to one of the team about what's new for 2017 and how the vessel tracking solution can benefit you.

As well as the useful advice freely available on the stand, you can also pick up your RYA publications. RYA members get a 20% boat show discount so whether you're swotting up for a training course or preparing for a trip, you'll find the publication or eBook that's right for you.

RYA Members' Lounge

As an RYA member if you want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the show you can relax in the exclusive RYA Members' Lounge serving food and beverages throughout the day.

Enjoy:

Private table service dining area and self-service cloakroom

Easy access to a Starbucks coffee station and the Holiday Inn bar if you fancy something a bit stronger!

Access to the Holiday Inn's Spirit Health Club throughout the duration of the show, including gym, sauna, pool and Jacuzzi

What's more, if you sign up or renew your RYA membership during the show you can choose one of three gifts including an RYA cool bag, beach bag or RYA power banks.

There will also be a daily prize draw each day to win a Dryrobe. Open to current members simply check your membership category details at the show, fill in the competition entry card and put it into the competition box,it's as simple as that.

Members can also enjoy a free tea or coffee everyday between 15:30 and 17:30 and RYA Member Reward Partners Dryrobe, Sebago, Rooster and Sacqua will also be showing their products in the Lounge throughout the week. Remember as an RYA member you enjoy exclusive offers and discounts from RYA Member Reward Partners.

There is also a 'Build a boat kit' available for younger visitors.

Exclusive RYA Member Ticket offer

We've teamed up with British Marine Boat Shows to offer every RYA member a FREE ticket to this year's show with the opportunity to purchase up to three additional tickets at the special price of £12. RYA members can take advantage of this great offer by visiting the Southampton Boat Show member benefits page www.rya.org.uk/go/sbstickets

To find out more about what's on at the Southampton Boat Show visit www.southamptonboatshow.com