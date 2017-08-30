Henri Lloyd New Energy Buoyancy Aid

Please select your home edition
30 August 2017
Henri Lloyd Shadow 2mm Ventiprene LJ, Energy Rash Vest and Energy Buoyancy Aid © Henri Lloyd

The new CE approved Energy Buoyancy Aid has been ergonomically constructed to reduce bulk and provide maximum freedom of movement.

The elasticated side panel and Nylon webbing belt/buckle offers a more customized fit, whilst the elasticated shoulder panel and hem reduce windage.

A touch and close fastening front pocket provides easy access storage.

New Energy Buoyancy Aid Black XS – XL £49

Product nameColourSizesRRP
New Energy Buoyancy AidBlackXS – XL£49

More information at www.henrilloyd.com/new-energy-buoyancy-aid-y70050-blk

