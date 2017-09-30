Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

September is double gift month with RYA Refer a Friend

by Emma Slater today at 4:12 pm September 2017
RYA dry bag and umbrella © RYA

Throughout September the RYA is giving members the chance to take home not one but two special gifts when they sign up their friends and family to RYA membership.

The RYA Refer a Friend scheme, which has been running since 2014, rewards existing members for spreading the word about RYA membership.

For every member that refers a friend or family member who decides to sign up as a new member, we will give the referring member an RYA Umbrella and an RYA branded Overboard dry bag to say thank you for helping us spread the word about membership.

Not only do the referring members enjoy their free gifts but new members also enjoy a 25% discount off their first year's subscription, so it's a win, win for everyone.

"Normally our referring members get a choice of either of the thank you gifts but we decided we would offer an additional incentive to take part in the refer a friend scheme and throughout September give them both gifts – so that they don't have to make the difficult decision of choosing a favourite!", commented Conor Swift, RYA Membership Development Manager.

"Our members are the most qualified to tell others about the great benefits of RYA membership", Conor continued. "It is all very well the RYA telling people about the benefits of membership but nothing is more powerful than an existing member extolling the virtues of membership and the benefits it affords them in their boating lives to potential new members."

You can also take advantage of this great offer at the Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show. Drop in to the RYA Members' Lounge, situated in the Holiday Inn Hotel, with your friends and family and when they sign up you'll walk away with your two free gifts.

As well as a whole host of benefits, rewards, discounts and offers, every member that joins the RYA adds their voice to the existing 110,000 members in support of the work the RYA does ensuring that legislators, regulators and other authorities understand and take account of recreational boating activity.

Taking part in the Refer a Friend scheme is really simple:

  • Visit www.rya.org.uk/go/refer
  • Complete the referral form including the name and email address of your friend together with a reason why they should join the RYA
  • Both gifts will be automatically available to select for the duration of the month
  • We'll invite your friend to join the RYA by email with a 25% discount
  • If your friend becomes a member by 30 September 2017, you'll receive your referral gifts in the post, it's that easy
  • OR... drop by the Members' Lounge at TheYachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show

To find out more about RYA Refer a Friend and get referring visit www.rya.org.uk/go/refer

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk

Related Articles

Have you claimed your free ticket?
RYA members go free to Southampton Boat Show Since launching in June, nearly 3,000 RYA members have already taken advantage of the exclusive FREE ticket offer to the 2017 Yachtmarket.com Southampton Boat Show, and there is still time for you to claim your FREE ticket. Posted on 11 Aug RYA issues Red Diesel update
As situation develops in Belgium In response to red diesel fines that occurred in Belgium at the end of June and earlier this month, the RYA has been in communication with the relevant UK and European authorities, with a view to encouraging them to find a solution to the discrepancy. Posted on 2 Aug Even more great savings for RYA members
Time Inc join RYA member reward partner programme Publishers, Time Inc, are the latest organisation to come on board as RYA Member Reward Partners offering exclusive offers and discounts to the RYA's 109,000 plus members. Posted on 30 Jul Simply Hammocks latest to join
As an RYA Member Reward Partner The RYA is delighted to introduce Simply Hammocks as the latest organisation to come on board as an RYA Member Reward Partner, joining over 70 existing reward partners offering exclusive discounts and offers to the RYA's 109,000 plus members. Posted on 1 Jul Exclusive discounts for RYA members
From new member reward partners Dryrobe The RYA is delighted to welcome dryrobe as a new RYA member reward partner offering exclusive discounts for RYA members. Posted on 30 Jun More opportunities to get on the water
With the RYA's Summer of Sailing With longer days and warmer weather, there's never been a better time to be inspired to get out on the water. Following the success of RYA Push the Boat Out, the RYA once again are offering a whole summer of sailing with opportunities for everyone. Posted on 12 Jun Free ticket to the Southampton Boat Show
Exclusively for RYA members Following the success of the 2016 free ticket offer to the Southampton Boat Show the RYA, working closely with British Marine, is once again able to offer all members a FREE ticket to the 2017 Show taking place from 15 - 24 September. Posted on 2 Jun RYA launches 2017 Safety Advisory Notice
To mark the start of Boat Fire Safety Week To mark the start of Boat Fire Safety Week, the RYA has today launched the 2017 Safety Advisory Notice – featuring six key topics to help boaters think in practical terms about their safety afloat. Posted on 29 May RYA reminds boaters to report entanglements
Fishing gear that poses a hazard to navigation Fishing gear that poses a hazard to navigation because it cannot be readily seen has been a concern to boaters for many years and it has been on the RYA's agenda for just as long. Posted on 13 May New Olympic Performance Manager
Mark Robinson to join the RYA in June The RYA is delighted to complete its World Class Programme management team with the appointment of Mark Robinson as its new Olympic Performance Manager. Posted on 28 Apr

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy