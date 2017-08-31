Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - Days 1 & 2

by Sally Campbell today at 1:58 pm 26-31 August 2017

Great sunshine in the seaside town of Tenby. Sandcastles built, Noble Marine water bottles and Forward WIP sun visors received and put to use and many ice-creams consumed.

Day 1

After a one hour postponement, giving those of the fleet who had started the social with a bang on Sat night the time to recover and those with small people the opportunity to build giant sandcastles the fleet headed out into a sunny but light wind bay.

Race 1

Johnny and Sarah McGovern were pathfinder and got the fleet away on the first start, with huge grins and great pace. Early out the gate looked good, with fabulous tide creating a travellator up the race course to the windward mark. Hamish Walker/Emma Clarke rounded in 1st, closely followed by Ben Palmer/Amy Seabright, Ross Thompson/ James Scott in the red machine and Chay Taylor and Niamh. Downwind it was all to play for with snakes and ladders all over the place, especially at the leeward mark, where tide made it pretty tricky to get round the gate. Ben/Amy had a storming run to take the lead, with Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson jumping into third, behind Hamish/Emma.

With decreasing breeze and a right shift, the fleet were being pushed to the windward mark making the last beat difficult to gain places but very easy to loose. Ben/Amy 1st, Stanley/Henderson 2nd and Hamish/Emma 3rd.

Race 2 was started in a decreasing breeze, with a forecast for the breeze to go right and the fleet split hard in the decision making. Those who went early looked great for the first five minutes, until the right breeze came in and those who started late felt vindicated as they shot towards the windward mark. Sadly the pathfinder had some issues and the race was later abandoned following a number of protests and some significant bar chat and the rumour mill, to be sailed later on in the event. Cup cakes from Harken in honour of their 50th Anniversary went down as well as the beer from the outside bar.

Day 2

After a well-earned lie in the fleet was scheduled to start at 1300, so after many cups of tea, a rules seminar and some great boat chat the fleet launched once more into the fabulous Tenby bay. More breeze, still lots of tide and hundreds of jellyfish was going to make for an interesting day.

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alistair Mackay
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alistair Mackay

Race 3

Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson were like a rocket ship out of the start, started early and a few minutes later with their ballistic speed were able to tack and cross the fleet. They extended their lead for the rest of the race with Rob hiking far too hard upwind, making it look easy! The rest of us mere mortals kept hiking and duly arrived at the windward mark as a rather large group. Many a duck was required for those who came in on the port layline. The fight for 2nd-10th was on! With much changing places both up and downwind, it all came down to the last gybes into the last leeward for 2nd -7th. This saw Ben/Amy in 2nd and Arthur and Mary Henderson screaming in on the plane from the left to 3rd with the rest of us in aggressive soak mode.

Race 4

Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill smashed the gate start and we got away without incident. Jonny and Sarah McGovern destroyed the fleet on upwind pace to lead into the windward mark closely followed by Ben and Amy. After the first run it was clear there were three major battles on. 1st and 2nd was nip and tuck between Ben/Amy and Johnny/Sarah. 3rd-10th was epically close, with yet again snakes and ladders to be had and it all to play for downwind, with every subtle low shift making the difference. The third battle for top 20 was all set to be the same, with groups of boats arriving at the windward together, showing what close boat speed the 200 fleet has and one small mistake can send you spiralling back down the results.

Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alistair Mackay
Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - photo © Alistair Mackay

Ben and Amy managed to just hold off a rapid Jonny and Sarah, although there were some nervous moments for Ben and Amy when the spinnaker hoisted and the clew and tack were tangled together at the end of the pole. In the closely fought battle for third– 10th Maria and Rob smashed the right corner, some would say "rang the bell" to take third, just in front of Ed Whitehead and Millie Alcock and Alistair/Helen..

The fleet came ashore to welcome ice creams courtesy of Rooster, who look set to become a regular on the RS200 Nationals scene and then filled the bar to overflowing for the all important Buddy Quiz.

After day 2 it is clear to see that those who partook in the light wind practice and cocktails of Café Flambé (The Flambé Bullets of Ben and Amy, Maria and Rob, Hamish and Emma) in the hot sunshine of Lake Como for the RS Eurocup has paid dividends so far as they lock out the top three on the score board. It is well worth a trip to Carnac next year – for sunshine, excellent racing and of course some cheeky Nationals practice on holiday!

This report is endorsed by #RingtheBell, #RS200sofTenby.

Results after Day 2:

PosFleetSail NoHelmCrewMain ClubBuddyR1R3R4Pts
1stGold1628Ben PalmerAmy SeabrightHISCHalibut1214
2ndGold1642Maria StanleyRob HendersonItchenor SCFlying Fish2136
3rdGold1657Hamish WalkerEmma HiveyRNSAAngelfish36615
4thGold1615Matt MeeEmma NorrisRed Wharf Bay SCDolphin104721
5thGold1509Alistair NorrisHelen SummersgillRed Wharf Bay SCEel810523
6thGold1626Edd WhiteheadMillie AlcockParkstone YCSea Cucumber177428
7thGold385Matt ReidBecca JonesSpinnaker SCMermaid6121432
8thGold1601Jonny McGovernSarah McGovernY FelinheliStarfish1123236
9thGold846Jeremy StephensBecca StephensPenzance SCOrca9172248
10thGold1637Ollie GrovesEsther ParkhurstBeaver SCJellyfish21211254
11thGold1570Robbie KingMarcus TresslerRoyal Thames YCSea Horse2425958
12thGold1639Jack HoldenHolly ScottItchenor SCCrab23241158
13thSilver985Chay TaylorNiamhBurnham SCAnchovy7164164
14thGold772Tom HewitsonLucy HewitsonHISCPlankton32181666
15thGold91Penny ClarkJo HewitsonRNSAPorpoise4382769
16thSilver1536Andrew BrownAlex SutcliffeTynemouth SCLionfish3031869
17thSilver801Nick MartingdaleRuth KenyonChew Valley Lake SCEel20193271
18thGold1391Tom DarlingCharlie DarlingHISCOctopus1555272
19thGold1347David JessopSophie MearGrafham Water SCClown Fish13352573
20thGold1331Tom BallantineMaddy AndersonWessex SCPufferfish3593377
21stSilver629Arthur HendersonMary HendersonItchenor SCBlue Whale1236479
22ndSilver1023Anthony ParkeClaudia WilsonHISCAngelfish25362182
23rdGold626Will TaylorCaithlin JonesBrighlingsea SCShrimp26144686
24thGold633Ross ThompsonJames ScottFrensham Pond SCHake5275991
25thSilver1235Matt WhitfieldJoanna KalderonItchenor SCPiranha27263891
26thGold1552Owain HughesMari ShepherdParkstone YCBarracuda6581992
27thSilver1296Matt BromleyFaye CasewellYorkshire Dales SCHaddock14136592
28thGold418Fred MainwaringLiz TeagueRed Wharf Bay SCLobster44223096
29thGold1600Oliver TurnerRheanna PaveyStarcross YCPrawn46331897
30thSilver1634Cam StewartTom HarrisonHISCGreat White Shark592915103
31stSilver1458Gus DixonDan VenablesRHYCManatee373236105
32ndSilver1425Rory OdellJosh BonseyHISCPorpoise383435107
33rdGold1451Jamie HarrisTaddy HBCYCNarwhal602029109
34thSilver1046Joseph BradleyBenjamen BradleyHill Head SCCrab184943110
35thSilver998Josh KerrFenella CorlettLargs SCStarfish314239112
36thSilver796Robin RichardsonImogen BellfieldRoyal Windermere YCClown Fish363744117
37thBronze953Harry BowermanWill Birch‑TomlinsonHISCLobster454828121
38thSilver1229Caroline CroftAlex WarrenShoreham SCPrawn298310122
39thBronze864Ben ShorrockLainey TerkelsenFrensham Pond SCHalibut195848125
40thGold1545Georgie VickersDan VickersParkstone YCPiranha285245125
41stBronze1654Mike WarwickerKate FitzsimmonsBough Beech SCSea Lion332866127
42ndGold1631Martin PentyTom PentyBeaver SCShrimp224068130
43rdSilver1621Ewan WilsonJamie RastrickWormit Boating ClubOctopus166847131
44thGold1178Julian BradleyHelen CafferataWembly SCSea Lion424149132
45thGold1445Pete Ugly VincentAbi CampbellBristol Corinthian SCAnchovy516913133
46thSilver1652Stewart BowenJack BowenParkstone YCTurtle803923142
47thSilver17Hatty MorsleyThomas WallworkRedesmere SCPufferfish545040144
48thSilver1215Sam ThompsonLeanne HibberdRNSANarwhal394463146
49thSilver1573Henrik AsplundGeorgina KingGuernsey YCCoral496137147
50thSilver911Rory RoseMichael O'DonovanAberdeen & Stonehaven YCHake675726150
51stBronze1009Simom ShillakerDan ShillakerHill Head SCShrimp414762150
52ndBronze806Brenden LynchMatt MorsonPort Edgar YCBarracuda484656150
53rdSilver1299Kelvin MatthewsKirsty MatthewsHISCBlue Whale524358153
54thGold1136Nicki BirrellKate AllamParkston YCGreat White Shark647317154
55thBronze1605Kevin DruceIzzy DruceBurghfield SCAnchovy756020155
56thGold1237Dicken MacleanHannah YoungHISCCoral4015RET [102]157
57thSilver1175Matt Lulham‑RobinsonAmy SparksYorkshire Dales SCOrca614554160
58thSilver1511Mike GreenLynne RatcliffeEastbourne Sovereign SCMussel476350160
59thGold1658John HarveySally HarveyThornbury SCLionfish691181161
60thGold961Andrew ClewerSarah CollingwoodPoole YCMussel686631165
61stGold1082Henry RastrickLucy FergusonYorkshire Dales SCManatee815434169
62ndSilver1378Andy KilburnFiona MulcahyNotts County SCHaddock566551172
63rdSilver1071Sam WallerIsaac MarshBeaver SCSea Lion825142175
64thSilver1452Alistair HodgsonJoanna WorrallRYABarracuda837124178
65thGold1200Keri HarrisTheo HarrisRNSATurtle505675181
66thBronze1253Ed GibbonsLiam GardnerBrightlingsea SCManatee665561182
67thBronze993Alex McCormackMillie GibbonsScaling Dam SCPrawn773076183
68thSilver1110Roscoe MartinKent MartinOgston SCFlying Fish436774184
69thBronze909Jack VincentLizzie FullerBough Beech SCAngelfish536273188
70thSilver584Tim FreemanHannah LiptrotWarsash SCLobster347883195
71stBronze756Chris SaundersPippa HardmanMumbles YCDolphin705372195
72ndBronze1092Ethan DawsonEllie ClarkBassenthwaite SCPufferfish735970202
73rdBronze1510Chris EamesRachel TilleyBallyholme YCPorpoise767057203
74thSilver915Victoria UptonWill WardExe SCDolphin787453205
75thSilver609Peter RoseIoan ThompsonTenby SCPlankton577684217
76thSilver581Matthew RhodesWill RhodesNorthampton SCJellyfish638571219
77thBronze1098Andrew CorlettCallum ForsythLargs SCNarwhal848255221
78thBronze1145Nicholas SmithMax RossBristol Corinthain YCSea Cucumber877560222
79thBronze1390Syd McleanTom McleanHISCOctopus716487222
80thBronze489Jas StubbsSteve StubbsTenby SCMermaid559180226
81stBronze1376Katie‑May MonroSamuel JamesRoyal Findhorn YCEel927267231
82ndBronze1167Bernard ClarkEdward RussellRipon SCHaddock628689237
83rdBronze1284Tony WilkinsonKelly AaronParkston YCCrab798969237
84thBronze1076Ollie HawkinsIsabel AbbattLooe SCFlying Fish728091243
85thSilver1397Paul FreyMax CareyParkstone YCSea Horse887782247
86thBronze352James MorsonRoss MalloyPort Edgar YCPiranha917979249
87thBronze964Lewis BowenAlice PowellNorthampton SCLionfish58DSQ [102]92252
88thBronze805Harry OdlingLarissa ConnabeerPlymouth UniversityJellyfish859077252
89thSilver880Duncan JamiesonJess HammettHISCSea Cucumber74DSQ [102]78254
90thBronze1342Sarah GreenDavid GreenLlandegfedd SCTurtle908188259
91stBronze593Martin ClaphamRupert ClaphamThornbury SCStarfish898885262
92ndSilver1247Willow BlandLucie OffordWaldringfield SCHalibut868497267
93rdBronze984Dan DiscombeSophie CoggerBough Beech SCGreat White Shark998786272
94thBronze519Sue BrannamMike ProvenBurghfield SCCoral969490280
95thBronze547James WrightDaniel WrightDurleigh SCSea Horse979293282
96thBronze1398Paul GriffithsJulia GriffithsSaundersfoot SCHake939594282
97thBronze959Tommie CluleyAnna BlagdenCarsington SCOrca959395283
98thBronze439Julia LewisEd LewisWembly SCMussel949698288
99thBronze866Heather SwordLucy RawboneLoch Tummel SCClown Fish98DSQ [102]96296
100thBronze429David FenechAlison WilliamsWilsonian SCBlue WhaleDNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]306
100thBronze358Jonathan BaddeleyStefan WardHISCPlanktonDNC [102]DNC [102]DNC [102]306
