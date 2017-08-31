Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - Days 1 & 2
by Sally Campbell today at 1:58 pm
26-31 August 2017
Great sunshine in the seaside town of Tenby. Sandcastles built, Noble Marine water bottles and Forward WIP sun visors received and put to use and many ice-creams consumed.
Day 1
After a one hour postponement, giving those of the fleet who had started the social with a bang on Sat night the time to recover and those with small people the opportunity to build giant sandcastles the fleet headed out into a sunny but light wind bay.
Race 1
Johnny and Sarah McGovern were pathfinder and got the fleet away on the first start, with huge grins and great pace. Early out the gate looked good, with fabulous tide creating a travellator up the race course to the windward mark. Hamish Walker/Emma Clarke rounded in 1st, closely followed by Ben Palmer/Amy Seabright, Ross Thompson/ James Scott in the red machine and Chay Taylor and Niamh. Downwind it was all to play for with snakes and ladders all over the place, especially at the leeward mark, where tide made it pretty tricky to get round the gate. Ben/Amy had a storming run to take the lead, with Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson jumping into third, behind Hamish/Emma.
With decreasing breeze and a right shift, the fleet were being pushed to the windward mark making the last beat difficult to gain places but very easy to loose. Ben/Amy 1st, Stanley/Henderson 2nd and Hamish/Emma 3rd.
Race 2 was started in a decreasing breeze, with a forecast for the breeze to go right and the fleet split hard in the decision making. Those who went early looked great for the first five minutes, until the right breeze came in and those who started late felt vindicated as they shot towards the windward mark. Sadly the pathfinder had some issues and the race was later abandoned following a number of protests and some significant bar chat and the rumour mill, to be sailed later on in the event. Cup cakes from Harken in honour of their 50th Anniversary went down as well as the beer from the outside bar.
Day 2
After a well-earned lie in the fleet was scheduled to start at 1300, so after many cups of tea, a rules seminar and some great boat chat the fleet launched once more into the fabulous Tenby bay. More breeze, still lots of tide and hundreds of jellyfish was going to make for an interesting day.
Race 3
Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson were like a rocket ship out of the start, started early and a few minutes later with their ballistic speed were able to tack and cross the fleet. They extended their lead for the rest of the race with Rob hiking far too hard upwind, making it look easy! The rest of us mere mortals kept hiking and duly arrived at the windward mark as a rather large group. Many a duck was required for those who came in on the port layline. The fight for 2nd-10th was on! With much changing places both up and downwind, it all came down to the last gybes into the last leeward for 2nd -7th. This saw Ben/Amy in 2nd and Arthur and Mary Henderson screaming in on the plane from the left to 3rd with the rest of us in aggressive soak mode.
Race 4
Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill smashed the gate start and we got away without incident. Jonny and Sarah McGovern destroyed the fleet on upwind pace to lead into the windward mark closely followed by Ben and Amy. After the first run it was clear there were three major battles on. 1st and 2nd was nip and tuck between Ben/Amy and Johnny/Sarah. 3rd-10th was epically close, with yet again snakes and ladders to be had and it all to play for downwind, with every subtle low shift making the difference. The third battle for top 20 was all set to be the same, with groups of boats arriving at the windward together, showing what close boat speed the 200 fleet has and one small mistake can send you spiralling back down the results.
Ben and Amy managed to just hold off a rapid Jonny and Sarah, although there were some nervous moments for Ben and Amy when the spinnaker hoisted and the clew and tack were tangled together at the end of the pole. In the closely fought battle for third– 10th Maria and Rob smashed the right corner, some would say "rang the bell" to take third, just in front of Ed Whitehead and Millie Alcock and Alistair/Helen..
The fleet came ashore to welcome ice creams courtesy of Rooster, who look set to become a regular on the RS200 Nationals scene and then filled the bar to overflowing for the all important Buddy Quiz.
After day 2 it is clear to see that those who partook in the light wind practice and cocktails of Café Flambé (The Flambé Bullets of Ben and Amy, Maria and Rob, Hamish and Emma) in the hot sunshine of Lake Como for the RS Eurocup has paid dividends so far as they lock out the top three on the score board. It is well worth a trip to Carnac next year – for sunshine, excellent racing and of course some cheeky Nationals practice on holiday!
This report is endorsed by #RingtheBell, #RS200sofTenby.
Follow RS200 Class Association and #TrekToTenby on facebook and Instagram.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Fleet
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Main Club
|Buddy
|R1
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|Gold
|1628
|Ben Palmer
|Amy Seabright
|HISC
|Halibut
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2nd
|Gold
|1642
|Maria Stanley
|Rob Henderson
|Itchenor SC
|Flying Fish
|2
|1
|3
|6
|3rd
|Gold
|1657
|Hamish Walker
|Emma Hivey
|RNSA
|Angelfish
|3
|6
|6
|15
|4th
|Gold
|1615
|Matt Mee
|Emma Norris
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|Dolphin
|10
|4
|7
|21
|5th
|Gold
|1509
|Alistair Norris
|Helen Summersgill
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|Eel
|8
|10
|5
|23
|6th
|Gold
|1626
|Edd Whitehead
|Millie Alcock
|Parkstone YC
|Sea Cucumber
|17
|7
|4
|28
|7th
|Gold
|385
|Matt Reid
|Becca Jones
|Spinnaker SC
|Mermaid
|6
|12
|14
|32
|8th
|Gold
|1601
|Jonny McGovern
|Sarah McGovern
|Y Felinheli
|Starfish
|11
|23
|2
|36
|9th
|Gold
|846
|Jeremy Stephens
|Becca Stephens
|Penzance SC
|Orca
|9
|17
|22
|48
|10th
|Gold
|1637
|Ollie Groves
|Esther Parkhurst
|Beaver SC
|Jellyfish
|21
|21
|12
|54
|11th
|Gold
|1570
|Robbie King
|Marcus Tressler
|Royal Thames YC
|Sea Horse
|24
|25
|9
|58
|12th
|Gold
|1639
|Jack Holden
|Holly Scott
|Itchenor SC
|Crab
|23
|24
|11
|58
|13th
|Silver
|985
|Chay Taylor
|Niamh
|Burnham SC
|Anchovy
|7
|16
|41
|64
|14th
|Gold
|772
|Tom Hewitson
|Lucy Hewitson
|HISC
|Plankton
|32
|18
|16
|66
|15th
|Gold
|91
|Penny Clark
|Jo Hewitson
|RNSA
|Porpoise
|4
|38
|27
|69
|16th
|Silver
|1536
|Andrew Brown
|Alex Sutcliffe
|Tynemouth SC
|Lionfish
|30
|31
|8
|69
|17th
|Silver
|801
|Nick Martingdale
|Ruth Kenyon
|Chew Valley Lake SC
|Eel
|20
|19
|32
|71
|18th
|Gold
|1391
|Tom Darling
|Charlie Darling
|HISC
|Octopus
|15
|5
|52
|72
|19th
|Gold
|1347
|David Jessop
|Sophie Mear
|Grafham Water SC
|Clown Fish
|13
|35
|25
|73
|20th
|Gold
|1331
|Tom Ballantine
|Maddy Anderson
|Wessex SC
|Pufferfish
|35
|9
|33
|77
|21st
|Silver
|629
|Arthur Henderson
|Mary Henderson
|Itchenor SC
|Blue Whale
|12
|3
|64
|79
|22nd
|Silver
|1023
|Anthony Parke
|Claudia Wilson
|HISC
|Angelfish
|25
|36
|21
|82
|23rd
|Gold
|626
|Will Taylor
|Caithlin Jones
|Brighlingsea SC
|Shrimp
|26
|14
|46
|86
|24th
|Gold
|633
|Ross Thompson
|James Scott
|Frensham Pond SC
|Hake
|5
|27
|59
|91
|25th
|Silver
|1235
|Matt Whitfield
|Joanna Kalderon
|Itchenor SC
|Piranha
|27
|26
|38
|91
|26th
|Gold
|1552
|Owain Hughes
|Mari Shepherd
|Parkstone YC
|Barracuda
|65
|8
|19
|92
|27th
|Silver
|1296
|Matt Bromley
|Faye Casewell
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Haddock
|14
|13
|65
|92
|28th
|Gold
|418
|Fred Mainwaring
|Liz Teague
|Red Wharf Bay SC
|Lobster
|44
|22
|30
|96
|29th
|Gold
|1600
|Oliver Turner
|Rheanna Pavey
|Starcross YC
|Prawn
|46
|33
|18
|97
|30th
|Silver
|1634
|Cam Stewart
|Tom Harrison
|HISC
|Great White Shark
|59
|29
|15
|103
|31st
|Silver
|1458
|Gus Dixon
|Dan Venables
|RHYC
|Manatee
|37
|32
|36
|105
|32nd
|Silver
|1425
|Rory Odell
|Josh Bonsey
|HISC
|Porpoise
|38
|34
|35
|107
|33rd
|Gold
|1451
|Jamie Harris
|Taddy H
|BCYC
|Narwhal
|60
|20
|29
|109
|34th
|Silver
|1046
|Joseph Bradley
|Benjamen Bradley
|Hill Head SC
|Crab
|18
|49
|43
|110
|35th
|Silver
|998
|Josh Kerr
|Fenella Corlett
|Largs SC
|Starfish
|31
|42
|39
|112
|36th
|Silver
|796
|Robin Richardson
|Imogen Bellfield
|Royal Windermere YC
|Clown Fish
|36
|37
|44
|117
|37th
|Bronze
|953
|Harry Bowerman
|Will Birch‑Tomlinson
|HISC
|Lobster
|45
|48
|28
|121
|38th
|Silver
|1229
|Caroline Croft
|Alex Warren
|Shoreham SC
|Prawn
|29
|83
|10
|122
|39th
|Bronze
|864
|Ben Shorrock
|Lainey Terkelsen
|Frensham Pond SC
|Halibut
|19
|58
|48
|125
|40th
|Gold
|1545
|Georgie Vickers
|Dan Vickers
|Parkstone YC
|Piranha
|28
|52
|45
|125
|41st
|Bronze
|1654
|Mike Warwicker
|Kate Fitzsimmons
|Bough Beech SC
|Sea Lion
|33
|28
|66
|127
|42nd
|Gold
|1631
|Martin Penty
|Tom Penty
|Beaver SC
|Shrimp
|22
|40
|68
|130
|43rd
|Silver
|1621
|Ewan Wilson
|Jamie Rastrick
|Wormit Boating Club
|Octopus
|16
|68
|47
|131
|44th
|Gold
|1178
|Julian Bradley
|Helen Cafferata
|Wembly SC
|Sea Lion
|42
|41
|49
|132
|45th
|Gold
|1445
|Pete Ugly Vincent
|Abi Campbell
|Bristol Corinthian SC
|Anchovy
|51
|69
|13
|133
|46th
|Silver
|1652
|Stewart Bowen
|Jack Bowen
|Parkstone YC
|Turtle
|80
|39
|23
|142
|47th
|Silver
|17
|Hatty Morsley
|Thomas Wallwork
|Redesmere SC
|Pufferfish
|54
|50
|40
|144
|48th
|Silver
|1215
|Sam Thompson
|Leanne Hibberd
|RNSA
|Narwhal
|39
|44
|63
|146
|49th
|Silver
|1573
|Henrik Asplund
|Georgina King
|Guernsey YC
|Coral
|49
|61
|37
|147
|50th
|Silver
|911
|Rory Rose
|Michael O'Donovan
|Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC
|Hake
|67
|57
|26
|150
|51st
|Bronze
|1009
|Simom Shillaker
|Dan Shillaker
|Hill Head SC
|Shrimp
|41
|47
|62
|150
|52nd
|Bronze
|806
|Brenden Lynch
|Matt Morson
|Port Edgar YC
|Barracuda
|48
|46
|56
|150
|53rd
|Silver
|1299
|Kelvin Matthews
|Kirsty Matthews
|HISC
|Blue Whale
|52
|43
|58
|153
|54th
|Gold
|1136
|Nicki Birrell
|Kate Allam
|Parkston YC
|Great White Shark
|64
|73
|17
|154
|55th
|Bronze
|1605
|Kevin Druce
|Izzy Druce
|Burghfield SC
|Anchovy
|75
|60
|20
|155
|56th
|Gold
|1237
|Dicken Maclean
|Hannah Young
|HISC
|Coral
|40
|15
|RET [102]
|157
|57th
|Silver
|1175
|Matt Lulham‑Robinson
|Amy Sparks
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Orca
|61
|45
|54
|160
|58th
|Silver
|1511
|Mike Green
|Lynne Ratcliffe
|Eastbourne Sovereign SC
|Mussel
|47
|63
|50
|160
|59th
|Gold
|1658
|John Harvey
|Sally Harvey
|Thornbury SC
|Lionfish
|69
|11
|81
|161
|60th
|Gold
|961
|Andrew Clewer
|Sarah Collingwood
|Poole YC
|Mussel
|68
|66
|31
|165
|61st
|Gold
|1082
|Henry Rastrick
|Lucy Ferguson
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|Manatee
|81
|54
|34
|169
|62nd
|Silver
|1378
|Andy Kilburn
|Fiona Mulcahy
|Notts County SC
|Haddock
|56
|65
|51
|172
|63rd
|Silver
|1071
|Sam Waller
|Isaac Marsh
|Beaver SC
|Sea Lion
|82
|51
|42
|175
|64th
|Silver
|1452
|Alistair Hodgson
|Joanna Worrall
|RYA
|Barracuda
|83
|71
|24
|178
|65th
|Gold
|1200
|Keri Harris
|Theo Harris
|RNSA
|Turtle
|50
|56
|75
|181
|66th
|Bronze
|1253
|Ed Gibbons
|Liam Gardner
|Brightlingsea SC
|Manatee
|66
|55
|61
|182
|67th
|Bronze
|993
|Alex McCormack
|Millie Gibbons
|Scaling Dam SC
|Prawn
|77
|30
|76
|183
|68th
|Silver
|1110
|Roscoe Martin
|Kent Martin
|Ogston SC
|Flying Fish
|43
|67
|74
|184
|69th
|Bronze
|909
|Jack Vincent
|Lizzie Fuller
|Bough Beech SC
|Angelfish
|53
|62
|73
|188
|70th
|Silver
|584
|Tim Freeman
|Hannah Liptrot
|Warsash SC
|Lobster
|34
|78
|83
|195
|71st
|Bronze
|756
|Chris Saunders
|Pippa Hardman
|Mumbles YC
|Dolphin
|70
|53
|72
|195
|72nd
|Bronze
|1092
|Ethan Dawson
|Ellie Clark
|Bassenthwaite SC
|Pufferfish
|73
|59
|70
|202
|73rd
|Bronze
|1510
|Chris Eames
|Rachel Tilley
|Ballyholme YC
|Porpoise
|76
|70
|57
|203
|74th
|Silver
|915
|Victoria Upton
|Will Ward
|Exe SC
|Dolphin
|78
|74
|53
|205
|75th
|Silver
|609
|Peter Rose
|Ioan Thompson
|Tenby SC
|Plankton
|57
|76
|84
|217
|76th
|Silver
|581
|Matthew Rhodes
|Will Rhodes
|Northampton SC
|Jellyfish
|63
|85
|71
|219
|77th
|Bronze
|1098
|Andrew Corlett
|Callum Forsyth
|Largs SC
|Narwhal
|84
|82
|55
|221
|78th
|Bronze
|1145
|Nicholas Smith
|Max Ross
|Bristol Corinthain YC
|Sea Cucumber
|87
|75
|60
|222
|79th
|Bronze
|1390
|Syd Mclean
|Tom Mclean
|HISC
|Octopus
|71
|64
|87
|222
|80th
|Bronze
|489
|Jas Stubbs
|Steve Stubbs
|Tenby SC
|Mermaid
|55
|91
|80
|226
|81st
|Bronze
|1376
|Katie‑May Monro
|Samuel James
|Royal Findhorn YC
|Eel
|92
|72
|67
|231
|82nd
|Bronze
|1167
|Bernard Clark
|Edward Russell
|Ripon SC
|Haddock
|62
|86
|89
|237
|83rd
|Bronze
|1284
|Tony Wilkinson
|Kelly Aaron
|Parkston YC
|Crab
|79
|89
|69
|237
|84th
|Bronze
|1076
|Ollie Hawkins
|Isabel Abbatt
|Looe SC
|Flying Fish
|72
|80
|91
|243
|85th
|Silver
|1397
|Paul Frey
|Max Carey
|Parkstone YC
|Sea Horse
|88
|77
|82
|247
|86th
|Bronze
|352
|James Morson
|Ross Malloy
|Port Edgar YC
|Piranha
|91
|79
|79
|249
|87th
|Bronze
|964
|Lewis Bowen
|Alice Powell
|Northampton SC
|Lionfish
|58
|DSQ [102]
|92
|252
|88th
|Bronze
|805
|Harry Odling
|Larissa Connabeer
|Plymouth University
|Jellyfish
|85
|90
|77
|252
|89th
|Silver
|880
|Duncan Jamieson
|Jess Hammett
|HISC
|Sea Cucumber
|74
|DSQ [102]
|78
|254
|90th
|Bronze
|1342
|Sarah Green
|David Green
|Llandegfedd SC
|Turtle
|90
|81
|88
|259
|91st
|Bronze
|593
|Martin Clapham
|Rupert Clapham
|Thornbury SC
|Starfish
|89
|88
|85
|262
|92nd
|Silver
|1247
|Willow Bland
|Lucie Offord
|Waldringfield SC
|Halibut
|86
|84
|97
|267
|93rd
|Bronze
|984
|Dan Discombe
|Sophie Cogger
|Bough Beech SC
|Great White Shark
|99
|87
|86
|272
|94th
|Bronze
|519
|Sue Brannam
|Mike Proven
|Burghfield SC
|Coral
|96
|94
|90
|280
|95th
|Bronze
|547
|James Wright
|Daniel Wright
|Durleigh SC
|Sea Horse
|97
|92
|93
|282
|96th
|Bronze
|1398
|Paul Griffiths
|Julia Griffiths
|Saundersfoot SC
|Hake
|93
|95
|94
|282
|97th
|Bronze
|959
|Tommie Cluley
|Anna Blagden
|Carsington SC
|Orca
|95
|93
|95
|283
|98th
|Bronze
|439
|Julia Lewis
|Ed Lewis
|Wembly SC
|Mussel
|94
|96
|98
|288
|99th
|Bronze
|866
|Heather Sword
|Lucy Rawbone
|Loch Tummel SC
|Clown Fish
|98
|DSQ [102]
|96
|296
|100th
|Bronze
|429
|David Fenech
|Alison Williams
|Wilsonian SC
|Blue Whale
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|306
|100th
|Bronze
|358
|Jonathan Baddeley
|Stefan Ward
|HISC
|Plankton
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|DNC [102]
|306
