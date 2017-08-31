Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Tenby - Days 1 & 2

by Sally Campbell today at 1:58 pm

Great sunshine in the seaside town of Tenby. Sandcastles built, Noble Marine water bottles and Forward WIP sun visors received and put to use and many ice-creams consumed.

Day 1

After a one hour postponement, giving those of the fleet who had started the social with a bang on Sat night the time to recover and those with small people the opportunity to build giant sandcastles the fleet headed out into a sunny but light wind bay.

Race 1

Johnny and Sarah McGovern were pathfinder and got the fleet away on the first start, with huge grins and great pace. Early out the gate looked good, with fabulous tide creating a travellator up the race course to the windward mark. Hamish Walker/Emma Clarke rounded in 1st, closely followed by Ben Palmer/Amy Seabright, Ross Thompson/ James Scott in the red machine and Chay Taylor and Niamh. Downwind it was all to play for with snakes and ladders all over the place, especially at the leeward mark, where tide made it pretty tricky to get round the gate. Ben/Amy had a storming run to take the lead, with Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson jumping into third, behind Hamish/Emma.

With decreasing breeze and a right shift, the fleet were being pushed to the windward mark making the last beat difficult to gain places but very easy to loose. Ben/Amy 1st, Stanley/Henderson 2nd and Hamish/Emma 3rd.

Race 2 was started in a decreasing breeze, with a forecast for the breeze to go right and the fleet split hard in the decision making. Those who went early looked great for the first five minutes, until the right breeze came in and those who started late felt vindicated as they shot towards the windward mark. Sadly the pathfinder had some issues and the race was later abandoned following a number of protests and some significant bar chat and the rumour mill, to be sailed later on in the event. Cup cakes from Harken in honour of their 50th Anniversary went down as well as the beer from the outside bar.

Day 2

After a well-earned lie in the fleet was scheduled to start at 1300, so after many cups of tea, a rules seminar and some great boat chat the fleet launched once more into the fabulous Tenby bay. More breeze, still lots of tide and hundreds of jellyfish was going to make for an interesting day.

Race 3

Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson were like a rocket ship out of the start, started early and a few minutes later with their ballistic speed were able to tack and cross the fleet. They extended their lead for the rest of the race with Rob hiking far too hard upwind, making it look easy! The rest of us mere mortals kept hiking and duly arrived at the windward mark as a rather large group. Many a duck was required for those who came in on the port layline. The fight for 2nd-10th was on! With much changing places both up and downwind, it all came down to the last gybes into the last leeward for 2nd -7th. This saw Ben/Amy in 2nd and Arthur and Mary Henderson screaming in on the plane from the left to 3rd with the rest of us in aggressive soak mode.

Race 4

Alistair Norris and Helen Summersgill smashed the gate start and we got away without incident. Jonny and Sarah McGovern destroyed the fleet on upwind pace to lead into the windward mark closely followed by Ben and Amy. After the first run it was clear there were three major battles on. 1st and 2nd was nip and tuck between Ben/Amy and Johnny/Sarah. 3rd-10th was epically close, with yet again snakes and ladders to be had and it all to play for downwind, with every subtle low shift making the difference. The third battle for top 20 was all set to be the same, with groups of boats arriving at the windward together, showing what close boat speed the 200 fleet has and one small mistake can send you spiralling back down the results.

Ben and Amy managed to just hold off a rapid Jonny and Sarah, although there were some nervous moments for Ben and Amy when the spinnaker hoisted and the clew and tack were tangled together at the end of the pole. In the closely fought battle for third– 10th Maria and Rob smashed the right corner, some would say "rang the bell" to take third, just in front of Ed Whitehead and Millie Alcock and Alistair/Helen..

The fleet came ashore to welcome ice creams courtesy of Rooster, who look set to become a regular on the RS200 Nationals scene and then filled the bar to overflowing for the all important Buddy Quiz.

After day 2 it is clear to see that those who partook in the light wind practice and cocktails of Café Flambé (The Flambé Bullets of Ben and Amy, Maria and Rob, Hamish and Emma) in the hot sunshine of Lake Como for the RS Eurocup has paid dividends so far as they lock out the top three on the score board. It is well worth a trip to Carnac next year – for sunshine, excellent racing and of course some cheeky Nationals practice on holiday!

This report is endorsed by #RingtheBell, #RS200sofTenby.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Fleet Sail No Helm Crew Main Club Buddy R1 R3 R4 Pts 1st Gold 1628 Ben Palmer Amy Seabright HISC Halibut 1 2 1 4 2nd Gold 1642 Maria Stanley Rob Henderson Itchenor SC Flying Fish 2 1 3 6 3rd Gold 1657 Hamish Walker Emma Hivey RNSA Angelfish 3 6 6 15 4th Gold 1615 Matt Mee Emma Norris Red Wharf Bay SC Dolphin 10 4 7 21 5th Gold 1509 Alistair Norris Helen Summersgill Red Wharf Bay SC Eel 8 10 5 23 6th Gold 1626 Edd Whitehead Millie Alcock Parkstone YC Sea Cucumber 17 7 4 28 7th Gold 385 Matt Reid Becca Jones Spinnaker SC Mermaid 6 12 14 32 8th Gold 1601 Jonny McGovern Sarah McGovern Y Felinheli Starfish 11 23 2 36 9th Gold 846 Jeremy Stephens Becca Stephens Penzance SC Orca 9 17 22 48 10th Gold 1637 Ollie Groves Esther Parkhurst Beaver SC Jellyfish 21 21 12 54 11th Gold 1570 Robbie King Marcus Tressler Royal Thames YC Sea Horse 24 25 9 58 12th Gold 1639 Jack Holden Holly Scott Itchenor SC Crab 23 24 11 58 13th Silver 985 Chay Taylor Niamh Burnham SC Anchovy 7 16 41 64 14th Gold 772 Tom Hewitson Lucy Hewitson HISC Plankton 32 18 16 66 15th Gold 91 Penny Clark Jo Hewitson RNSA Porpoise 4 38 27 69 16th Silver 1536 Andrew Brown Alex Sutcliffe Tynemouth SC Lionfish 30 31 8 69 17th Silver 801 Nick Martingdale Ruth Kenyon Chew Valley Lake SC Eel 20 19 32 71 18th Gold 1391 Tom Darling Charlie Darling HISC Octopus 15 5 52 72 19th Gold 1347 David Jessop Sophie Mear Grafham Water SC Clown Fish 13 35 25 73 20th Gold 1331 Tom Ballantine Maddy Anderson Wessex SC Pufferfish 35 9 33 77 21st Silver 629 Arthur Henderson Mary Henderson Itchenor SC Blue Whale 12 3 64 79 22nd Silver 1023 Anthony Parke Claudia Wilson HISC Angelfish 25 36 21 82 23rd Gold 626 Will Taylor Caithlin Jones Brighlingsea SC Shrimp 26 14 46 86 24th Gold 633 Ross Thompson James Scott Frensham Pond SC Hake 5 27 59 91 25th Silver 1235 Matt Whitfield Joanna Kalderon Itchenor SC Piranha 27 26 38 91 26th Gold 1552 Owain Hughes Mari Shepherd Parkstone YC Barracuda 65 8 19 92 27th Silver 1296 Matt Bromley Faye Casewell Yorkshire Dales SC Haddock 14 13 65 92 28th Gold 418 Fred Mainwaring Liz Teague Red Wharf Bay SC Lobster 44 22 30 96 29th Gold 1600 Oliver Turner Rheanna Pavey Starcross YC Prawn 46 33 18 97 30th Silver 1634 Cam Stewart Tom Harrison HISC Great White Shark 59 29 15 103 31st Silver 1458 Gus Dixon Dan Venables RHYC Manatee 37 32 36 105 32nd Silver 1425 Rory Odell Josh Bonsey HISC Porpoise 38 34 35 107 33rd Gold 1451 Jamie Harris Taddy H BCYC Narwhal 60 20 29 109 34th Silver 1046 Joseph Bradley Benjamen Bradley Hill Head SC Crab 18 49 43 110 35th Silver 998 Josh Kerr Fenella Corlett Largs SC Starfish 31 42 39 112 36th Silver 796 Robin Richardson Imogen Bellfield Royal Windermere YC Clown Fish 36 37 44 117 37th Bronze 953 Harry Bowerman Will Birch‑Tomlinson HISC Lobster 45 48 28 121 38th Silver 1229 Caroline Croft Alex Warren Shoreham SC Prawn 29 83 10 122 39th Bronze 864 Ben Shorrock Lainey Terkelsen Frensham Pond SC Halibut 19 58 48 125 40th Gold 1545 Georgie Vickers Dan Vickers Parkstone YC Piranha 28 52 45 125 41st Bronze 1654 Mike Warwicker Kate Fitzsimmons Bough Beech SC Sea Lion 33 28 66 127 42nd Gold 1631 Martin Penty Tom Penty Beaver SC Shrimp 22 40 68 130 43rd Silver 1621 Ewan Wilson Jamie Rastrick Wormit Boating Club Octopus 16 68 47 131 44th Gold 1178 Julian Bradley Helen Cafferata Wembly SC Sea Lion 42 41 49 132 45th Gold 1445 Pete Ugly Vincent Abi Campbell Bristol Corinthian SC Anchovy 51 69 13 133 46th Silver 1652 Stewart Bowen Jack Bowen Parkstone YC Turtle 80 39 23 142 47th Silver 17 Hatty Morsley Thomas Wallwork Redesmere SC Pufferfish 54 50 40 144 48th Silver 1215 Sam Thompson Leanne Hibberd RNSA Narwhal 39 44 63 146 49th Silver 1573 Henrik Asplund Georgina King Guernsey YC Coral 49 61 37 147 50th Silver 911 Rory Rose Michael O'Donovan Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC Hake 67 57 26 150 51st Bronze 1009 Simom Shillaker Dan Shillaker Hill Head SC Shrimp 41 47 62 150 52nd Bronze 806 Brenden Lynch Matt Morson Port Edgar YC Barracuda 48 46 56 150 53rd Silver 1299 Kelvin Matthews Kirsty Matthews HISC Blue Whale 52 43 58 153 54th Gold 1136 Nicki Birrell Kate Allam Parkston YC Great White Shark 64 73 17 154 55th Bronze 1605 Kevin Druce Izzy Druce Burghfield SC Anchovy 75 60 20 155 56th Gold 1237 Dicken Maclean Hannah Young HISC Coral 40 15 RET [102] 157 57th Silver 1175 Matt Lulham‑Robinson Amy Sparks Yorkshire Dales SC Orca 61 45 54 160 58th Silver 1511 Mike Green Lynne Ratcliffe Eastbourne Sovereign SC Mussel 47 63 50 160 59th Gold 1658 John Harvey Sally Harvey Thornbury SC Lionfish 69 11 81 161 60th Gold 961 Andrew Clewer Sarah Collingwood Poole YC Mussel 68 66 31 165 61st Gold 1082 Henry Rastrick Lucy Ferguson Yorkshire Dales SC Manatee 81 54 34 169 62nd Silver 1378 Andy Kilburn Fiona Mulcahy Notts County SC Haddock 56 65 51 172 63rd Silver 1071 Sam Waller Isaac Marsh Beaver SC Sea Lion 82 51 42 175 64th Silver 1452 Alistair Hodgson Joanna Worrall RYA Barracuda 83 71 24 178 65th Gold 1200 Keri Harris Theo Harris RNSA Turtle 50 56 75 181 66th Bronze 1253 Ed Gibbons Liam Gardner Brightlingsea SC Manatee 66 55 61 182 67th Bronze 993 Alex McCormack Millie Gibbons Scaling Dam SC Prawn 77 30 76 183 68th Silver 1110 Roscoe Martin Kent Martin Ogston SC Flying Fish 43 67 74 184 69th Bronze 909 Jack Vincent Lizzie Fuller Bough Beech SC Angelfish 53 62 73 188 70th Silver 584 Tim Freeman Hannah Liptrot Warsash SC Lobster 34 78 83 195 71st Bronze 756 Chris Saunders Pippa Hardman Mumbles YC Dolphin 70 53 72 195 72nd Bronze 1092 Ethan Dawson Ellie Clark Bassenthwaite SC Pufferfish 73 59 70 202 73rd Bronze 1510 Chris Eames Rachel Tilley Ballyholme YC Porpoise 76 70 57 203 74th Silver 915 Victoria Upton Will Ward Exe SC Dolphin 78 74 53 205 75th Silver 609 Peter Rose Ioan Thompson Tenby SC Plankton 57 76 84 217 76th Silver 581 Matthew Rhodes Will Rhodes Northampton SC Jellyfish 63 85 71 219 77th Bronze 1098 Andrew Corlett Callum Forsyth Largs SC Narwhal 84 82 55 221 78th Bronze 1145 Nicholas Smith Max Ross Bristol Corinthain YC Sea Cucumber 87 75 60 222 79th Bronze 1390 Syd Mclean Tom Mclean HISC Octopus 71 64 87 222 80th Bronze 489 Jas Stubbs Steve Stubbs Tenby SC Mermaid 55 91 80 226 81st Bronze 1376 Katie‑May Monro Samuel James Royal Findhorn YC Eel 92 72 67 231 82nd Bronze 1167 Bernard Clark Edward Russell Ripon SC Haddock 62 86 89 237 83rd Bronze 1284 Tony Wilkinson Kelly Aaron Parkston YC Crab 79 89 69 237 84th Bronze 1076 Ollie Hawkins Isabel Abbatt Looe SC Flying Fish 72 80 91 243 85th Silver 1397 Paul Frey Max Carey Parkstone YC Sea Horse 88 77 82 247 86th Bronze 352 James Morson Ross Malloy Port Edgar YC Piranha 91 79 79 249 87th Bronze 964 Lewis Bowen Alice Powell Northampton SC Lionfish 58 DSQ [102] 92 252 88th Bronze 805 Harry Odling Larissa Connabeer Plymouth University Jellyfish 85 90 77 252 89th Silver 880 Duncan Jamieson Jess Hammett HISC Sea Cucumber 74 DSQ [102] 78 254 90th Bronze 1342 Sarah Green David Green Llandegfedd SC Turtle 90 81 88 259 91st Bronze 593 Martin Clapham Rupert Clapham Thornbury SC Starfish 89 88 85 262 92nd Silver 1247 Willow Bland Lucie Offord Waldringfield SC Halibut 86 84 97 267 93rd Bronze 984 Dan Discombe Sophie Cogger Bough Beech SC Great White Shark 99 87 86 272 94th Bronze 519 Sue Brannam Mike Proven Burghfield SC Coral 96 94 90 280 95th Bronze 547 James Wright Daniel Wright Durleigh SC Sea Horse 97 92 93 282 96th Bronze 1398 Paul Griffiths Julia Griffiths Saundersfoot SC Hake 93 95 94 282 97th Bronze 959 Tommie Cluley Anna Blagden Carsington SC Orca 95 93 95 283 98th Bronze 439 Julia Lewis Ed Lewis Wembly SC Mussel 94 96 98 288 99th Bronze 866 Heather Sword Lucy Rawbone Loch Tummel SC Clown Fish 98 DSQ [102] 96 296 100th Bronze 429 David Fenech Alison Williams Wilsonian SC Blue Whale DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] 306 100th Bronze 358 Jonathan Baddeley Stefan Ward HISC Plankton DNC [102] DNC [102] DNC [102] 306