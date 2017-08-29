Rooster RS Aero UK Youth Team 2017/18

SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield © Steve Greenwood SpeedSix RS Aero UK Youth Nationals at Burghfield © Steve Greenwood

by RS Aero Class Association today at 12:33 pm

We are proud to announce a new partnership for the 2017/18 season with Rooster Sailing. Rooster is a fantastic brand that is well-known within the sailing world and has some of the best and most affordable kit on the market.

Members of the Rooster RS Aero UK Youth Team will be provided with a bespoke Rooster race bib and jacket. We look forward to working with Rooster both on and off the water to evolve the team further.

Lucy Burn - Rooster Sponsorship: "We are delighted to be aligning the Rooster brand with a class that has really taken off over the last few years. We are avid supporters of grass roots sailing and so partnering with the RS Aero UK Youth Team was a perfect fit for us and a fantastic opportunity to help these youngsters progress with their sailing."

Peter Barton - RS Aero International Class Manager: "The UK Youth Training programme has steadily evolved over 3 years since we launched with five new RS Aeros and some very excited young sailors in the autumn of 2014. With the formation of the Rooster RS Aero UK Youth Team, the RS Aero UK Youth Championships and Rooster's active involvement, we look forward to exciting times ahead with new initiatives and a good flow of new young faces joining the class."

Nigel Rolfe – RS Aero UK Class Chairman: "This is a big year for the RS Aero as numbers are now at the level where we can fully support the development of a dedicated Youth Team with its own National coach! We are delighted Rooster has agreed to sponsor the Team and Support it at this pinnacle moment."

Ben Rolfe - RS Aero UK Youth Coordinator: "This is great news for all of those who are involved within the Rooster RS Aero UK Youth Team, and it is not too late to get involved this year. Applications will be taken up until the 30th of September, so you have plenty of time to sign up. #TeamRooster #RoosterRSAeroUKYouth

The dates and venues are:

18/19 November - Oxford SC

2/3 December - Hayling Island SC

13/14 January - Carsington SC

10/11 February - Alton Water SC

10/11 March – Burghfield SC

7/8 April - Weymouth & Portland NSA

At Oxford, Hayling and Weymouth we will be sharing the venue with the RS Tera Squad, allowing parents and siblings of RS Aero sailors to join in with their own RS Aeros or charter boats.

For further information and to apply, please contact Ben Rolfe at; ben.rolfe@rssailing.com