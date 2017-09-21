Please select your home edition
Edition
Ocean Leisure 729x90
Product Feature
SOAK Halyard Clip
SOAK Halyard Clip
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Six Metre World Championship at Royal Vancouver Yacht Club - Preview

by Chris Freimond today at 4:10 pm 17-21 September 2017
2015 International Six Metre Worlds at La Trinite Sur Mer © Fiona Brown / www.fionabrown.com

The Six Metre World Championship, a biennial international yacht race, will be held at the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club (RVYC) from September 17 to 21. This is the first time Canada has hosted the regatta since it began in 1973.

The crews of 45 participating yachts from 11 countries include former King Juan Carlos I of Spain who will be racing with Vancouver-based Olympian Ross MacDonald, four-time America's Cup yacht race winner, Dennis Conner from the United States, and Vancouver's Peter Wealick, the first Aboriginal yachtsman ever to participate in the race.

Among the other Canadian participants are Vancouver Island's Eric Jespersen, an Olympian and internationally-renowned boat builder who won the International Six Metre Class (6mR) classic division at the 2015 World Championship in France, the RVYC's Steve Kinsey who was third in the open division in 2015, and Ben Mumford, who placed third in the classic division.

With a history dating back more than 100 years, the 6mR class was once the most important international yacht racing class and was an Olympic event from 1908 until 1952. A Canadian crew won a bronze medal in the event at the 1932 Games in Los Angeles.

The six-metre designation refers to the International Six Metre Rule, a formula established in 1907 and amended several times since then. The rule is based on the measurement of several design components and not the length of the boats, which are typically 10-12 metres long and have a crew of five. Most of the older boats, known as "classics" have wooden hulls, while the newer yachts in the "open" class are fibreglass.

Gerald Cullen, Commodore of the Royal Vancouver Yacht Club, says hosting the regatta is a major honour for Vancouver and builds on the recognition of the city as a world-class venue for sporting events that flowed from the success of the 2010 Winter Olympics.

"The 6mR class is undergoing a renaissance all around the world including Canada," he says. "Classic yachts are being restored and modern ones are being built. We believe that more than 1,200 boats have been built since 1907 when the International Six Metre Rule was introduced, and about 400 still exist of which 300 are in racing condition. Many of the most beautiful of them will participate in Vancouver.

"The spectacle of 45 yachts in full sail racing across English Bay with some of the world's best sailors at the helm will be a unique experience for most Vancouverites who will be able to view the event from several points along the southern shore," adds Mr. Cullen.

For more information visit www.6mVancouver2017.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week overall
Vintage boats and young winners Winner of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week put his success down to a bit of practice and a tightly competitive fleet which keeps him on his toes year round. Posted on 21 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 3
Tight racing for vintage classes The Victory class sailed across the Solent today from their very own Portsmouth-based Victory Class Sailing Club which was established in 1934, the same year that the first yachts were built, to make a first ever one-day guest appearance. Posted on 19 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 2
Black flags versus clean starts on Henri Lloyd Race Day Perfect conditions provided a recipe for spectacular racing. 12 to 14 knots of breeze blowing steadily from the east were the ingredients for the starts of today's Henri Lloyd Race Day, on the four committee boat courses in the mid-Solent. Posted on 18 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 1
Mixed fortunes on the opening day The opening Winkworth Race Day of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week witnessed a huge mixture of fortunes in today's (Monday) light airs which saw winds constantly shifting, presenting a mixture of fortunes across the competing fleets. Posted on 17 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week preview
Defending champions and new faces prepare With little more than a month to go before the start of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week entries are rolling in fast. The numbers in the classic keelboat fleets and cruiser classes are already looking to equal last year's total. Posted on 15 Jun Entries now open for 10th anniversary event
Of Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week Cowes Classics Week is back once again in July 2017 with a newly branded sponsor title, courtesy of Charles Stanley Direct, a new division of Charles Stanley, which will be sponsoring the event for the first time. Posted on 13 Mar Dates announced for 2nd Hamble Classics Regatta
Metre classes, old gaffers, dayboats and more Building on the resounding success of last year's inaugural regatta that attracted 65 entries, the 2017 Hamble Classics is set to welcome all styles of classic yachts. Posted on 2 Feb Inaugural Spinlock Race Day
As Hamble Classics Regatta hailed a success Spinlock, the award-winning designers and manufacturers of rope-holding equipment and personal safety products for water users, were delighted to lend their support to the first Hamble Classics Regatta over the weekend of the 24th and 25th September. Posted on 4 Oct 2016 Panerai British Classic Week overall
'Whooper' declared overall winner Panerai British Classic Week came to a spectacular conclusion with one final round the cans race for all classes in glorious sunshine and a perfect Solent sea breeze. Royal Yacht Squadron Racing set courses that took the fleet west down Cowes Green. Posted on 25 Jul 2016 Panerai British Classic Week day 5
Whooper wins Classic Boat Long Inshore Race The fifth day of Panerai British Classic Week produced some interesting weather, some challenging racing and confirmed of the overall winner in several classes. The 6 and 8 Metre Classes raced two further round the cans races. Posted on 21 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep Harlow (Blackwater) SC Laser Laser Open Meeting for Laser
Harlow (Blackwater) SC- 9 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy