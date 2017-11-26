Save the date for the LTSC Solent Circuit 2017

LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 © LTSC LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 © LTSC

by Lou Johnson today at 4:52 pm

Lymington Town Sailing Club is preparing to welcome visiting yachts once again for the LTSC Solent Circuit 2017.

This, the Western Solent's premier autumn series for keelboats, will take place every Sunday from 15th October through to 26th November 2017.

Racing will be hosted for IRC, Lymington Adjusted Handicap, Folkboats and J80's. All races will take place around fixed and moveable marks in the Western Solent, with Committee Boat starts.

LTSC is fortunate once again to have returning sponsors Caldwells Estate Agents, Lymington Yacht Haven, Ringwood Brewery and Harken UK, whilst new for 2017 is Grabau International Yacht Brokers. "We would like to thank our sponsors for their ongoing support and welcome Grabau International to the circuit this year," comments Robin Milledge, Solent Circuit Organiser 2017.

The Notice of Race and Entry Form are available now on the LTSC web site at ltsc.co.uk/event/solent-circuit-1510-2611, with online entry available from mid-September

LTSC look forward to seeing you on the water and welcoming you the bar and galley as well as breakfast available prior to racing. There will be a daily prize giving and lunch available after racing where competitors and their families can enjoy spectacular views of the Solent.

For further information please contact the office on 01590 674514 or email .