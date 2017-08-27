Please select your home edition
Edition
Fever-Tree 728x90
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Challenger Overboom Cover
Rain and Sun Challenger Overboom Cover

Sailability Scotland SCIO Challenger Travellers at Bardowie Loch

by Richard Toulson today at 10:23 am 26-27 August 2017
Sailability Scotland SCIO Challenger Travellers at Bardowie © Richard Toulson

The penultimate round of the Scottish traveller series for Challengers sponsored by Tunnocks took place at Bardowie Loch on 26 and 27 August.

Many thanks to the Clyde Cruising Club Dinghy section for hosting the event, Alex Hodge for co-ordinating the event and to Duncan Yacht Chandlers for supporting the event with prizes. It was a special weekend being 30 years of Challenger sailing at Bardowie.

The weekend was just about dry, with heavy mizzle at times on Saturday morning but this did not dampen the spirits of the sailors. Being an inland water the wind is variable and this was the case all weekend. It was also light winds which suited some sailors more than others. Dik Toulson the Chairman of Sailability Scotland SCIO was taking part in only his third regatta and was grateful for the light winds which gave him more thinking time, but to no avail.

The more experienced sailors made it look easy to sail in light winds and as they say, the cream always rises to the top. This regatta was no different. Craig Moffett excelled in the conditions and led the way in most races finishing first overall. Although he did not always lead from the start this gave hope to the chasing pack. Alex Hodge had a great weekend finishing in second place and the new kid on the block, Duncan Greenhalgh came in third place overall. You may know Duncan from the GP14 class and know he is a very experienced racer. Expect to see Duncan's name more often in the results.

The middle field included Dorothy Bennett who had a stonker of a race on Saturday finishing in second place. A great result considering the opposition and even Dorothy was surprised she pulled that one out of the bag. She is now hoping to replicate this result more often. Look out for Dorothy at our final regatta at Lochaber Yacht Club, Fort William over the weekend of 9 and 10 September.

A Challenger boat is a fast solo boat and it is worth mentioning that you do not need to have a 'disability' to compete in a Challenger. Some people have learnt to sail in them and others have switched to them from other classes of boat. If you require more information or would like to take part in Sailability Scotlands SCIO final regatta of the year, which is being held at Lochaber Yacht Club, Fort William on the 9 and 10 September, please contact us through our website at www.sailabilityscotland.org.uk.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sandown Regatta 2017
Returning to its traditional start line off Sandown Pier Sandown Regatta returned to its traditional start line off Sandown Pier in 2017. 9 Sprint 15s, a Dart 16 and a Challenger trimaran ignored the forecast for no wind and were rewarded with a steady 7 knots of breeze from the North East. Posted on 16 Aug RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Challenger report from Rutland Ten challengers competed at the RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta held at Rutland Sailing Club over the weekend 5-6 August. The fleet welcomed two new sailors from Grafham Water Sailability who sailed boats kindly loaned by Rutland Sailability. Posted on 8 Aug 10th RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Champions crowned at Rutland Paul Phillips (Hansa Liberty) was crowned 2017 RYA Sailability Multiclass Champion of Champions at the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta this weekend (5-6 August). Posted on 8 Aug Challenger Welsh Championship
Llyn Brenig give the usual warm welcome A small, select group of Challenger sailors gathered at Llyn Brenig Sailing Club for the Welsh Open Challenger Championships held over the weekend 22-23 July. For the first time in some years, we were pleased to welcome a Scottish sailor. Posted on 26 Jul Still time to take part
In the tenth RYA Sailbility Multiclass Regatta With just over two weeks to go until RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta returns to Rutland Sailing Club (5-6 August), organisers are reminding disabled sailors that it's not too late to sign up to compete. Posted on 20 Jul Scottish Challenger Championship
Nine helms race on Loch Earn Nine challengers gathered at Loch Earn Sailing Club for the rescheduled Scottish Open Challenger Championships. Generous sponsorship from Tunnocks allowed the entry fee to be waived. Posted on 18 Jul English National Challenger Championship
Nineteen boats race at Grafham Water Sailability Nineteen boats gathered at Grafham Water Centre over the weekend 24-25 June to contest the English National Challenger Championships, organised by Grafham Water Sailability. Posted on 30 Jun Challengers at Oxford
Sunscreen and spraytops The Challengers convened at Oxford Sailing Club on Friday 26 May for their second open meeting of the year. The sun was shining and the wind a lively south easterly F3-4 so sunscreen and, for the prudent, spray tops were the order of the day. Posted on 2 Jun Challengers at Burghfield
Strong winds from an unhelpful direction Ten challenger sailors met at Burghfield on Friday 5 May for the first regatta of the season. As the boats were rigged in the shelter of the clubhouse, the wind blew strongly from an unhelpful North Easterly direction. Posted on 31 May Tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Open to all classes for the first time Over the weekend of 4-6 August 2017, the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta will return to Rutland Sailing Club. Posted on 10 Apr

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy