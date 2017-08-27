Sailability Scotland SCIO Challenger Travellers at Bardowie Loch

by Richard Toulson today at 10:23 am

The penultimate round of the Scottish traveller series for Challengers sponsored by Tunnocks took place at Bardowie Loch on 26 and 27 August.

Many thanks to the Clyde Cruising Club Dinghy section for hosting the event, Alex Hodge for co-ordinating the event and to Duncan Yacht Chandlers for supporting the event with prizes. It was a special weekend being 30 years of Challenger sailing at Bardowie.

The weekend was just about dry, with heavy mizzle at times on Saturday morning but this did not dampen the spirits of the sailors. Being an inland water the wind is variable and this was the case all weekend. It was also light winds which suited some sailors more than others. Dik Toulson the Chairman of Sailability Scotland SCIO was taking part in only his third regatta and was grateful for the light winds which gave him more thinking time, but to no avail.

The more experienced sailors made it look easy to sail in light winds and as they say, the cream always rises to the top. This regatta was no different. Craig Moffett excelled in the conditions and led the way in most races finishing first overall. Although he did not always lead from the start this gave hope to the chasing pack. Alex Hodge had a great weekend finishing in second place and the new kid on the block, Duncan Greenhalgh came in third place overall. You may know Duncan from the GP14 class and know he is a very experienced racer. Expect to see Duncan's name more often in the results.

The middle field included Dorothy Bennett who had a stonker of a race on Saturday finishing in second place. A great result considering the opposition and even Dorothy was surprised she pulled that one out of the bag. She is now hoping to replicate this result more often. Look out for Dorothy at our final regatta at Lochaber Yacht Club, Fort William over the weekend of 9 and 10 September.

A Challenger boat is a fast solo boat and it is worth mentioning that you do not need to have a 'disability' to compete in a Challenger. Some people have learnt to sail in them and others have switched to them from other classes of boat. If you require more information or would like to take part in Sailability Scotlands SCIO final regatta of the year, which is being held at Lochaber Yacht Club, Fort William on the 9 and 10 September, please contact us through our website at www.sailabilityscotland.org.uk.