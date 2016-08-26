13th Palermo-Montecarlo race

by Federica Monticelli today at 7:31 am

The curtain falls on the Palermo-Montecarlo international offshore regatta of nearly 500 miles which continues to be a theatre of exciting fights on the sea, a charming race coming from a route that Phoenicians did in the past.

The event is organized by Circolo della Vela Sicilia in cooperation with the Yacht Club de Monaco and Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.

The fight between Lucky (Bryon Ehrhart's Reichel-Pugh 63 from Chicago, representing the prestigious New York Yacht Club) and Malizia II, the IMOCA 60 with the latest generation foils of Pierre Casiraghi (skipper Boris Herrmann) took line honours winning the Trofeo Giuseppe Tasca D'Almerita, reaching the finishing line in Montecarlo 24 hours ahead of the second boat.

The Trofeo Angelo Randazzo, given to the winner in corrected time in the category with more competitor boats (this year ORC), goes to L'Ottavo Peccato, the M37 (Maurizio Cossutti project) of Francesco De Nicolò, a young owner coming from Bari with tactician Daniele De Tullio.

"It was our first Palermo-Montecarlo and even if we wanted to achieve a good result, to win was a surprise for us", De Nicolò said "The race was very difficult and there were a few situations in which we stayed completely without wind, but the group continued to go on fighting metre after metre until we finished."

"XIII Palermo-Montecarlo was a superb race, but not without difficulty, alternating rough conditions with light airs. Half the entrants were international, proof of how the event has developed and its reputation grown", Agostino Randazzo, President of Circolo della Vela Sicilia said, "Congratulations to the winners: Lucky, always ahead, who completed 500 miles with advantage; L'Ottavo Peccato team prepared themselves with professionalism. Half of the fleet was international: this shows that regatta is improving and attracts prestigious boats: also this year, after Rambler last year, the winner is a boat representing the New York Yacht Club. I hope the IMOCA 60 will return next year to take up the challenge again."

The Palermo-Montecarlo wants to continue growing to be acknowledged as one of the leading high-sea sailing regattas in the world. It is currently part of the Offshore Championship of the Italian Sailing Federation (FIV) and contributes in the awarding of the title with the highest coefficient. Furthermore, it has been confirmed in the IMA calendar (International Maxi Association) and it takes part in the IMA Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge 2017, the offshore race for maxi-yachts, which includes the Rolex Middle Sea Race, the Giraglia Rolex Cup, and the 151 Miglia Regatta.

In addition it contributes to give other international Trophies such as the Trofeo d'Altura del Mediterraneo 2017 and Championnat et Trophees Inshore et Offshore Mediteraneen Equipages-IRC 2017.

The success of the Palermo-Montecarlo rests on the contributions of different partners and institutions, starting from the City of Palermo which is the co-organiser of the event.

This edition has also received the crucial support of the Fondazione Terzo Pilastro-Italia e Mediterraneo and its President Professor Emmanuele Francesco Maria Emanuele. The Fondazione has always been active in promoting healthcare, culture, scientific research, education, training and social inclusion and its mission is to be a bridge between the cultures of the countries overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

An acknowledgement goes to Tasca d'Almerita which has been producing internationally prize-winning wines for eight generations and whose family has always been truly passionate for the sea as testified by their support to the Palermo-Montecarlo from its first edition.

New partners are Banca Mediolanum and Condorelli, together with Riolocar and Gesap.

Overall Results:

ORC Division

1 degrees L'Ottavo Peccato / Francesco De Nicolò

2 degrees Cheyenne / Tommaso Oriani

3 degrees Quattrogatti / Andrea Casini

IRC Division

1 degrees Lucky / Bryon Ehrhart

2 degrees L'Ottavo Peccato / Francesco De Nicolò

3 degrees Jivaro / Yves Grosjean

Full results can be found here.