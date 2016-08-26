Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Allen A2020LZ - 20mm Dynamic Block with lacing eye
Allen A2020LZ - 20mm Dynamic Block with lacing eye
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

13th Palermo-Montecarlo race

by Federica Monticelli today at 7:31 am 21-26 August 2016

The curtain falls on the Palermo-Montecarlo international offshore regatta of nearly 500 miles which continues to be a theatre of exciting fights on the sea, a charming race coming from a route that Phoenicians did in the past.

The event is organized by Circolo della Vela Sicilia in cooperation with the Yacht Club de Monaco and Yacht Club Costa Smeralda.

Dinner at the Circolo della Vela Sicilia ahead of the 13th Palermo-Montecarlo race - photo © Francesco Ferri / Studio Borlenghi
Dinner at the Circolo della Vela Sicilia ahead of the 13th Palermo-Montecarlo race - photo © Francesco Ferri / Studio Borlenghi

The fight between Lucky (Bryon Ehrhart's Reichel-Pugh 63 from Chicago, representing the prestigious New York Yacht Club) and Malizia II, the IMOCA 60 with the latest generation foils of Pierre Casiraghi (skipper Boris Herrmann) took line honours winning the Trofeo Giuseppe Tasca D'Almerita, reaching the finishing line in Montecarlo 24 hours ahead of the second boat.

Lucky during the 13th Palermo-Montecarlo race - photo © Francesco Ferri / Studio Borlenghi
Lucky during the 13th Palermo-Montecarlo race - photo © Francesco Ferri / Studio Borlenghi

The Trofeo Angelo Randazzo, given to the winner in corrected time in the category with more competitor boats (this year ORC), goes to L'Ottavo Peccato, the M37 (Maurizio Cossutti project) of Francesco De Nicolò, a young owner coming from Bari with tactician Daniele De Tullio.

"It was our first Palermo-Montecarlo and even if we wanted to achieve a good result, to win was a surprise for us", De Nicolò said "The race was very difficult and there were a few situations in which we stayed completely without wind, but the group continued to go on fighting metre after metre until we finished."

13th Palermo-Montecarlo race - photo © Francesco Ferri / Studio Borlenghi
13th Palermo-Montecarlo race - photo © Francesco Ferri / Studio Borlenghi

"XIII Palermo-Montecarlo was a superb race, but not without difficulty, alternating rough conditions with light airs. Half the entrants were international, proof of how the event has developed and its reputation grown", Agostino Randazzo, President of Circolo della Vela Sicilia said, "Congratulations to the winners: Lucky, always ahead, who completed 500 miles with advantage; L'Ottavo Peccato team prepared themselves with professionalism. Half of the fleet was international: this shows that regatta is improving and attracts prestigious boats: also this year, after Rambler last year, the winner is a boat representing the New York Yacht Club. I hope the IMOCA 60 will return next year to take up the challenge again."

The Palermo-Montecarlo wants to continue growing to be acknowledged as one of the leading high-sea sailing regattas in the world. It is currently part of the Offshore Championship of the Italian Sailing Federation (FIV) and contributes in the awarding of the title with the highest coefficient. Furthermore, it has been confirmed in the IMA calendar (International Maxi Association) and it takes part in the IMA Mediterranean Maxi Offshore Challenge 2017, the offshore race for maxi-yachts, which includes the Rolex Middle Sea Race, the Giraglia Rolex Cup, and the 151 Miglia Regatta.

13th Palermo-Montecarlo race - photo © Francesco Ferri / Studio Borlenghi
13th Palermo-Montecarlo race - photo © Francesco Ferri / Studio Borlenghi

In addition it contributes to give other international Trophies such as the Trofeo d'Altura del Mediterraneo 2017 and Championnat et Trophees Inshore et Offshore Mediteraneen Equipages-IRC 2017.

The success of the Palermo-Montecarlo rests on the contributions of different partners and institutions, starting from the City of Palermo which is the co-organiser of the event.

This edition has also received the crucial support of the Fondazione Terzo Pilastro-Italia e Mediterraneo and its President Professor Emmanuele Francesco Maria Emanuele. The Fondazione has always been active in promoting healthcare, culture, scientific research, education, training and social inclusion and its mission is to be a bridge between the cultures of the countries overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

An acknowledgement goes to Tasca d'Almerita which has been producing internationally prize-winning wines for eight generations and whose family has always been truly passionate for the sea as testified by their support to the Palermo-Montecarlo from its first edition.

New partners are Banca Mediolanum and Condorelli, together with Riolocar and Gesap.

Overall Results:

ORC Division
1 degrees L'Ottavo Peccato / Francesco De Nicolò
2 degrees Cheyenne / Tommaso Oriani
3 degrees Quattrogatti / Andrea Casini

IRC Division
1 degrees Lucky / Bryon Ehrhart
2 degrees L'Ottavo Peccato / Francesco De Nicolò
3 degrees Jivaro / Yves Grosjean

Full results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

125th Burnham Week first weekend
Glorious conditions at premier east coast regatta opener Lack of wind on the first day did little to affect the carnival spirit round town at the gloriously sunny opening weekend of Burnham Week 2017, which this year celebrates 125 years. Posted today at 7:05 am Cumbraes Regatta 2017
The best sailing weather all summer The annual Cumbraes Regatta was blessed with some of the best sailing weather all summer. After all the windy wet weekends to sail in warm sunshine with perfect wind was a joy to all the competitors who had come from all over the west of Scotland. Posted on 28 Aug Mersea Week 2017
Over 150 boats of every description take part Mersea Week in its entirety is organised and run completely by volunteers and what a professional and finely structured week resulted! Posted on 28 Aug New faces and hardware
At the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup 2017 Action between the world's largest racing yachts on the world's most magnificent race course is due to take place over 3rd to the 9th September. Posted on 27 Aug Anything but cruising to the finish
At Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 The cruising classes had a tightly fought Audi Hamilton Island Race Week with nervous placeholders in all divisions looking over their shoulders going into the last day. Posted on 27 Aug Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup at Porto Cervo preview
48 yachts from 18 to 36 metres Pulses look set to race once again at the Mediterranean's greatest festival of big boat competition. The Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup is organized by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS), which this year celebrates its 50th anniversary Posted on 26 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
Massive high closes out the week Close to 2,000 sailors racing in 15 different divisions at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 finished the series on a massive high regardless of whether they picked up a trophy in the Non-Spinnaker or IRC Racing division, or any trophy at all. Posted on 26 Aug Trailables at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week
Long memories and big stories They may sail the smallest boats at Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, but amongst the crew members of the Trailable Yachts class there are some very long memories of the Whitsunday regatta and some very big stories to tell. Posted on 26 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week day 4
Right royal wins The winter tradewinds returned to the Whitsundays and Audi Hamilton Island Race Week on the penultimate day of competition, allowing for an expanded schedule to make up for some races missed due to light winds mid-week. Posted on 25 Aug Audi Hamilton Island Race Week day 3
Top Gun caught in Rushour Four hours after the original scheduled start and with the entire Audi Hamilton Island Race Week fleet moved to open water on the south western side of the island, the first start on day three got underway near Surprise Rock in a light south-east breeze. Posted on 22 Aug

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Cadet National Championships for Cadet
South Caernarvonshire YC- 26 Aug to 31 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep South Caernarvonshire YC Contender British National Championships for Contender
South Caernarvonshire YC- 1 Sep to 4 Sep Porthpean SC Tasar UK National Championship for Tasar
Porthpean SC- 1 Sep to 3 Sep Starcross YC Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 Open Meeting for Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7
Starcross YC- 2 Sep Notts County SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Notts County SC- 2 Sep Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Royal Northern & Clyde YC Flying Fifteen Scottish Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Northern & Clyde YC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Burton SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Burton SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Highcliffe SC Phantom and Europe Combined National Championships for Phantom and Europe
Highcliffe SC- 8 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy