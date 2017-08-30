Peter Conde to depart Australian Sailing

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 6:00 am

Australian Sailing will farewell Performance Director Peter Conde after 13 years following his appointment as Director of the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS).

Joining Australian Sailing as a consultant following the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Peter was instrumental in the collective development of the Gold Medal Plan which resulted in the creation of the Australian Sailing Team in 2006. Taking over as Performance Director in 2009, Peter continued to expand the Plan by refining the coaching and staffing structures and strengthening the focus on pathway development.

His meticulous planning resulted in two Gold and one Silver in Beijing and one Silver and one Bronze at the Paralympics; three Gold and one Silver medal at the Olympic Games and one Gold at the Paralympic Games followed in London in 2012. In 2016, the Australian sailors returned home with one Gold and three Silver from the Olympic Games, equalling the highest medal tally of any sailing country. Australian Paralympic sailors medalled in all three classes claiming two Gold and one Silver in Rio.

Australian Sailing won Program of the Year at the AIS Awards in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2012. Australian Sailing President Matt Allen praised his contribution saying "Peter has been the leading High Performance Director over the past three Olympic quads. He has raised the level of competitiveness, accomplishment and excellence of our sailors and we have enormous respect for his leadership of the Australian Sailing Team.

"He utilised his business background to create a gold medal plan which focussed on strengthening our athletes, coaches, structures and plans over a number of Olympic campaigns which has delivered outstanding results and has seen a golden chapter in the history of Olympic sailing for Australia.

"We wish Peter well as he takes over the leadership of the Australian Institute of Sport and look forward to continue to work with him through our funding partnership.

"Peter is a keen sailor so is not lost to us completely and will continue to chase his own Championship records, so we expect him to join us on the water again soon", Matt said.

In making his announcement, Peter Conde was excited at the opportunity to work with performance athletes across a wide array of sports, saying "To be able to influence and lead Performance sports in Australia is an honour and I'm excited for the opportunity ahead.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have achieved with the Australian Sailing Team and I am fortunate to have been part of such a great team of people. My thanks to the committed athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the Board and Management of Australia Sailing, the resolute contribution of the High Performance Advisory Group and the unwavering support of the Patrons and our sponsors. It has truly been a team effort and I thank everyone for their involvement in our success," Peter added.

Australian Sailing CEO John Lee said the search has already commenced to secure the services of a Performance Director for Australian Sailing. "We are disappointed to see Peter leave us but are proud that he is utilising his exceptional leadership skills and knowledge for the ongoing development of Australian sport at the AIS.

He also confirmed that the Board of Australian Sailing have agreed to undertake a targeted search for its next Performance Director.

"Our sport is a highly technical one requiring a unique set of skills and attributes. We have in our sights a short list of potential replacements for the role," John said.